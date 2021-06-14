Stefan Küng wird das Trikot des Schweizer Strassenmeisters nicht verteidigen. Der 27-jährige Thurgauer verzichtet am nächsten Sonntag in Knutwil LU auf den Start an der nationalen Strassenmeisterschaft. Das Programm zwischen der soeben zu Ende gegangenen Tour de Suisse und der am 26. Juni beginnenden Tour de France wäre für Küng zu gedrängt. Der Ostschweizer, der in der Heimrundfahrt das Auftaktzeitfahren gewonnen und an zwei Tagen Gelb getragen hat, erhält zudem in dieser Woche die zweite Corona-Impfung.



«Es ist natürlich schade, dass ich das Trikot kampflos abgeben muss. Aber diesen Sommer ist viel los, und ich muss Prioritäten setzen und nochmals einen guten Trainingsblock einlegen, um für die ganz grossen Aufgaben bereit zu sein», sagt Küng. Beim Zeitfahren am Mittwoch in Chalet-à-Gobet wird Küng dagegen starten. Dabei strebt der Europameister, der sich in dieser Sparte auch an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio einiges ausrechnet, den fünften nationalen Titel in Serie an. (pre/sda)