    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: Grégory Hofmann erhält NHL-Vertrag bei Columbus

    Sport-News

    Grégory Hofmann erhält NHL-Vertrag +++ Bencic zieht in den Achtelfinal ein

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    14.06.21, 16:33

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 14.06.2021

    Grégory Hofmann erhält von Columbus einen Einwegvertrag
    Der Wechsel von Grégory Hofmann in die NHL ist perfekt. Der Meisterstürmer des EV Zug erhält von den Columbus Blue Jackets einen Vertrag über ein Jahr.

    Hofmann hat unlängst seine Absichten klargemacht, dass er baldmöglichst den Schritt in die NHL wagen will. Nun erhält der 28-jährige Flügelstürmer des EV Zug in der nächsten Saison die Chance, sich in der besten Eishockey-Liga der Welt zu beweisen.

    Die Columbus Blue Jackets, die im vergangenen Februar die Rechte an Hofmann von den Carolina Hurricanes übernommen haben, statteten den Schweizer Internationalen mit einem Einwegvertrag aus, das heisst, dass er bei einer Degradierung in die AHL den gleichen Lohn wie in der NHL erhält. Dieser beträgt 900'000 Dollar. Der Mindestlohn in der besten Liga der Welt beläuft sich auf 700'000 Dollar. Mit Dean Kukan steht bei der Franchise aus dem Bundesstaat Ohio ein zweiter Schweizer unter Vertrag.

    Für den EV Zug bedeutet der Abgang von Hofmann, der mit den Zentralschweizern noch einen bis im Frühjahr 2023 gültigen Vertrag besitzt, dass sie für die nächste Saison fünf ausländische Spieler einsetzen dürfen. Beim Meister werden sie die Skorerqualitäten von Hofmann vermissen. In der abgelaufenen Saison verbuchte er in 51 Spielen 24 Tore und 31 Assists. An der WM in Riga war Hofmann mit acht Punkten aus ebenso vielen Spielen bester Schweizer Skorer und die Nummer 9 des Turniers. (nih/sda)
    Gregory Hofmann von Zug feiert das Tor zum 2:1 beim Spiel 3 des Playoff Final Spiel der Eishockey Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen dem EV Zug und dem Geneve Servette HC am Freitag, 7. Mai 2021 in Zug. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
    30
    250
    Eismeister Zaugg
    Hofmann verzichtet für das grosse Abenteuer NHL auf viel Geld
    von Klaus Zaugg
    Belinda Bencic steigert sich in den Achtelfinal
    Belinda Bencic ist mit einem Sieg in die Rasensaison gestartet. Die Weltranglisten-Zwölfte aus Wollerau gewann beim Turnier von Berlin in der 1. Runde gegen die deutsche Qualifikantin Jule Niemeier (WTA 167) mit 4:6, 6:4, 7:5.

    Bencic erwischte einen schwachen Start gegen die aufstrebende Niemeier, die in diesem Jahr schon über 100 Weltranglisten-Plätze gut gemacht hat. Die ersten acht Punkte gingen an die 21-jährige Aussenseiterin, die zum ersten Mal ein Profiturnier auf Rasen bestritt. Im zweiten Satz wehrte die Schweizerin bei 2:2 vier Breakbälle ab und fand danach besser ins Spiel.

    Im Achtelfinal trifft Bencic entweder auf die Kroatin Petra Martic (WTA 25) oder auf die Amerikanerin Asia Muhammad (WTA 199), die sich in der Qualifikation unter anderem gegen Stefanie Vögele durchgesetzt hat. (nih/sda)
    epa09242447 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action during the 2nd round match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Neff trotz Handbruch zuversichtlich für Olympia
    Mountainbikerin Jolanda Neff muss einen Rückschlag hinnehmen. Beim Sturz im Weltcuprennen am Sonntag in Leogang bricht sie sich einen Knochen in der linken Hand. Trotz der gebrochenen Hand – zugezogen auf der zweitletzten Runde – beendete Neff das Rennen auf Platz 4. Das Podest verpasste die Ostschweizerin nur knapp. Am Ende fehlten der früheren Weltmeisterin und dreifachen Gesamtweltcupsiegerin zwölf Sekunden zum ersten Podestplatz seit August 2019, wobei sie auf der Schlussrunde trotz der Verletzung Terrain auf die Konkurrentinnen gutmachte.

    Mit den Plätzen 13, 8 und 4 legte Neff in dieser Saison bisher einen Steigerungslauf hin. Was die Verletzung nun aber mit Blick auf die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio bedeutet, kann Neff noch nicht abschätzen. Sie versprüht in der Videobotschaft auf ihrem Instagram-Account aber Zuversicht. Sicher ist, dass sie für ihr Vorbereitungsprogramm über die Bücher muss. Das Cross-Country-Rennen der Frauen in Tokio findet in gut sechs Wochen, am 28. Juli, statt. (pre/sda)
    Küng verteidigt Strassen-Meistertitel nicht
    Stefan Küng wird das Trikot des Schweizer Strassenmeisters nicht verteidigen. Der 27-jährige Thurgauer verzichtet am nächsten Sonntag in Knutwil LU auf den Start an der nationalen Strassenmeisterschaft. Das Programm zwischen der soeben zu Ende gegangenen Tour de Suisse und der am 26. Juni beginnenden Tour de France wäre für Küng zu gedrängt. Der Ostschweizer, der in der Heimrundfahrt das Auftaktzeitfahren gewonnen und an zwei Tagen Gelb getragen hat, erhält zudem in dieser Woche die zweite Corona-Impfung.

    «Es ist natürlich schade, dass ich das Trikot kampflos abgeben muss. Aber diesen Sommer ist viel los, und ich muss Prioritäten setzen und nochmals einen guten Trainingsblock einlegen, um für die ganz grossen Aufgaben bereit zu sein», sagt Küng. Beim Zeitfahren am Mittwoch in Chalet-à-Gobet wird Küng dagegen starten. Dabei strebt der Europameister, der sich in dieser Sparte auch an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio einiges ausrechnet, den fünften nationalen Titel in Serie an. (pre/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR TOUR DE SUISSE-VORSCHAU --- Stefan Kueng from Switzerland of team Groupama-FDJ rides during the third stage, a 168,7 km race between Estavayer and Estavayer at the 74th Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race in Surpierre, Switzerland, Friday, April 30, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Phoenix Suns in den Halbfinals
    Die Phoenix Suns setzen sich ohne Niederlage gegen die Denver Nuggets durch und erreichen als erstes Team in der NBA die Playoff-Halbfinals. Angeführt vom überragenden Chris Paul gewannen die Suns das vierte Spiel gegen Denver 125:118 und entschieden die Serie mit 4:0 für sich. In den Halbfinals (oder dem Final der Western Conference) bekommen es die Suns mit den Utah Jazz oder den Los Angeles Clippers zu tun. In dieser Serie führt Utah 2:1. (pre/sda)
    Islanders gehen gegen Tampa Bay in Führung
    In den Playoffs der NHL gewinnen die New York Islanders das erste Halbfinal-Duell gegen Vorjahresmeister Tampa Bay Lightning auswärts mit 2:1. Die Islanders und Tampa Bay standen sich schon vor einem Jahr in den Halbfinals gegenüber. Damals gewann Tampa Bay das erste Spiel mit 8:2 und gab die Kontrolle über die Serie nie mehr aus der Hand. Mit nahezu unveränderten Aufstellungen startete diesmal das New Yorker Team mit einem Sieg – weil die Islanders bei 5 gegen 5 Feldspielern auf dem Eis besser waren und sie sich nur zwei Strafen leisteten.

    Mathew Barzal und Ryan Pulock brachten New York 2:0 in Führung; Brayden Point verkürzte für Tampa Bay 54 Sekunden vor Schluss bei sechs gegen vier Feldspielern. Das zweite Halbfinalspiel dieser Serie steht in der Nacht auf Mittwoch wieder in Tampa auf dem Programm. (pre/sda)
    Neymar führt Brasilien zu Auftaktsieg an der Copa America
    Gastgeber und Titelverteidiger Brasilien startet erfolgreich in die Copa America. Das Team um Superstar Neymar gewinnt das Eröffnungsspiel in Brasilia gegen Venezuela 3:0. Die Treffer erzielten Verteidiger Marquinhos nach einem Eckball von Neymar in der 23. Minute, Neymar per Penalty (64.) und Gabriel Barbosa (89.). Brasilien hat die ersten fünf Austragungen der Copa im eigenen Land alle gewonnen.

    Brasiliens Nationalteam kam zum achten Sieg hintereinander; zum siebenten Mal kassierten sie dabei keinen Gegentreffer. Der Gegner trat indes geschwächt an. Venezuela hatte nach Absagen und positiven Corona-Tests von einem Dutzend seiner Delegationsmitglieder (8 Spieler) kurzfristig 15 neue Akteure nominieren müssen. «Ich bin stolz auf diese Jungs», sagte der portugiesische Trainer José Peseiro nach dem Spiel. «Jeder kannte die Schwierigkeiten, wir konnten nicht mehr tun.» (pre/sda)
    IOC-Chef Bach bedankt sich bei G7-Chefs für Olympia-Unterstützung
    IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach hat sich bei den Staats- und Regierungschefs der G7-Länder für deren Unterstützung für die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio in diesem Sommer bedankt. «Wir nehmen dies als eine grosse Ermutigung, sichere Olympische und Paralympische Spiele in Tokio für alle in diesem Geist der weltweiten Solidarität zu liefern», liess der Chef des Internationalen Olympischen Komitees (IOC) via Twitter mitteilen.

    Auf ihrem Gipfel im englischen Carbis Bay hatten sich die sieben grossen Industrienationen Deutschland, USA, Italien, Frankreich, Grossbritannien, Kanada und Japan in ihrer Abschlusserklärung für die Durchführung der Olympischen Spiele trotz der weiter anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie ausgesprochen. «Wir bekräftigen unsere Unterstützung für die Durchführung der Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele in Tokio auf sichere Weise als Symbol der globalen Einheit bei der Überwindung von COVID-19», hiess es.

    Im Gastgeber-Land selbst ist die Grossveranstaltung wegen der weiter angespannten Corona-Lage umstritten. (nih/sda/dpa)
    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, IOC President Thomas Bach visits the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo. Bach has canceled a trip in May 2021 to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday, May 10, 2021 in a statement. The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP, Fo;e) Thomas Bach
    Buemi gewinnt auch zweites Rennen
    Der Waadtländer Sébastien Buemi gewann mit seinen beiden Teamkollegen, dem Japaner Kazuki Nakajima und dem Neuseeländer Brendon Hartley, auch das zweite Saisonrennen der Langstrecken-WM. Das Trio, das im Mai bereits in Spa-Francorchamps triumphiert hatte, setzte sich im 8-Stunden-Rennen von Portimão um weniger als zwei Sekunden vor seinen Toyota-Markenkollegen Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/Jose Maria Lopez durch. (nih/sda/afp)
    FC Barcelona gewinnt Handball-Champions-League
    Der FC Barcelona hat zum zehnten Mal Europas Handball-Thron bestiegen. Der spanische Rekordmeister gewann vor 500 Zuschauern in Köln den Final der Champions League gegen den dänischen Titelträger Aalborg 36:23. Barcelona stemmte den Pokal zum ersten Mal seit 2015 in die Höhe und rehabilitierte sich mit dem Triumph auch für die Final-Niederlage im Dezember 2020 gegen den deutschen Topklub Kiel, der dieses Mal in den Viertelfinals ausgeschieden war. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Handball Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Aalborg HB in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
    Flückiger krönt Podestserie mit erstem Saisonsieg
    Der Mountainbiker Mathias Flückiger feiert im österreichischen Leogang seinen ersten Saisonsieg im Weltcup und seinen insgesamt dritten Triumph im olympischen Cross-Country.

    Nachdem er bereits am Freitag im Short Track der Schnellste gewesen war, liess sich der Berner in Abwesenheit von Mathieu van der Poel und Thomas Pidcock auch im Hauptrennen nicht stoppen.

    Flückiger setzte sich in der zweitletzten von sechs Runden ab und siegte mit einem Vorsprung von 14 Sekunden auf den Tschechen Ondrej Cink. Platz 3 ging an den Neuseeländer Anton Cooper. Olympiasieger Nino Schurter klassierte sich im 10. Rang, vier Ränge hinter dem nicht für die Olympischen Spiele berücksichtigen Thomas Litscher.

    Flückiger ist derzeit der Inbegriff der Konstanz im Mountainbike-Weltcup. Der 32-Jährige fuhr zum zehnten Mal in Folge in einem WM-, EM- oder Weltcup-Rennen auf das Podest. Seine ersten beiden Weltcupsiege hatte der Schweizer Meister 2018 in Mount-Saint-Anne und 2019 in Albstadt gefeiert.

    Dank seinem dritten Podestplatz im dritten Rennen dieser Saison hat sich Flückiger endgültig unter die Medaillenkandidaten für das Olympia-Rennen in Tokio gehievt. (nih/sda)
