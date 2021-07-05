Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: John Fust ist neuer Cheftrainer von Lausanne HC

    Sport-News

    Fust neuer Lausanne-Trainer +++ Nur in England lebende Dänen dürfen ins Wembley

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    05.07.21, 14:36

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 05.07.2021

    Fust neuer Cheftrainer von Lausanne
    John Fust steigt beim Lausanne HC zum Cheftrainer auf. Der 49-jährige Kanada-Schweizer tritt die Nachfolge von Craig MacTavish an, dessen Vertrag nach dem Ausscheiden in den Playoff-Viertelfinals nicht mehr verlängert wurde.

    Zuletzt stand Fust seit Februar 2020 dem Kanadier MacTavish als Assistent zur Seite. Das Amt des Headcoachs übte Fust im LHC bereits einmal aus, zum Ende der Saison 2017/18. Danach übernahm er bei den Waadtländern den Posten des Juniorenchefs. Assistiert wird der frühere Schweizer U20-Nationaltrainer vom ehemaligen Ambri-, Langnau- und ZSC-Stürmer Robert Petrovicky. Goalietrainer bleibt Cristobal Huet. (ram/sda)
    Lausanne's Assistant coach John Fust gestures behind his players forward Robin Leone, left, center Christoph Bertschy #22 and defender Justin Krueger, right, during a National League regular season game of the Swiss Championship between Lausanne HC and SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, February 12, 2021. The game is played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
    Deutschland bei Olympia mit Max Kruse
    Deutschland hat sein Kader für das olympische Fussball-Turnier in Tokio bekanntgegeben. Neben sieben frisch gebackenen U21-Europameistern berief Trainer Stefan Kuntz auch die gestandenen Bundesliga-Profis Max Kruse (Union Berlin), Nadiem Amiri (Leverkusen) und Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg) in sein 19-köpfiges Aufgebot. Es sind jene drei Spieler, die älter als 23-jährige sein dürfen.

    Die U23-Auswahl des DFB kann gleich zu Beginn des Turnier gegen Brasilien Revanche für die 2016 in Rio erlittene Finalniederlage nehmen. Die weiteren Vorrunden-Gegner sind Saudi-Arabien und die Elfenbeinküste. Die Schweiz hat es nicht unter die 16 teilnehmenden Mannschaften geschafft. (ram/sda)
    116 Athleten für die Schweiz in Tokio
    Swiss Olympic hat die Selektionen für die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio abgeschlossen. Das Schweizer Team umfasst insgesamt 116 Sportlerinnen und Sportler. Das sind elf mehr als zuletzt in Rio de Janeiro und die grösste Zahl seit den Olympischen Spielen 1996 in Atlanta.

    Zum letztmöglichen Termin wurden die letzten 13 Athleten nominiert. Zu ihnen gehört Tennis-Star Roger Federer, für den es die fünften Olympischen Spiele sein werden. Der Schweizer Chef de Mission, Ralph Stöckli, gab als Medaillenziel «7+» heraus: «Wir hätten das Ziel auch höherstecken können. Doch mit Blick auf die schwierigen 15 Monate, die hinter uns allen liegen und die uns gezeigt haben, wo die Prioritäten liegen, ist es richtig zu sagen, dass wir in erster Linie die sieben Medaillen von 2016 und den Olympischen Spielen in Rio de Janeiro übertreffen wollen», wird Stöckli zitiert. (ram)
    epa01450818 Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (L) and teammate Roger Federer (R) celebrate their gold medal win during their finals match against Swedish pair Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Central Court for the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, 16 August 2008. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
    Ben O'Connor gewinnt erste Bergankunft – Pogacar baut Führung aus
    Der Australier Ben O'Connor gewinnt mit grossem Vorsprung die erste Bergankunft der diesjährigen Tour der France. Der Tour-Leader Tadej Pogacar macht weiter Zeit gut auf seine härtesten Konkurrenten.

    Der 25-Jährige vom Team AG2R siegt auf den 145 km von Cluses nach Tignes mit mehr als fünf Minuten Vorsprung vor dem Italiener Mattia Cattaneo und dem Franzosen Guillaume Martin und feiert seinen grössten Karriereerfolg.

    Tadej Pogacar, der sich tags zuvor auf dominante Weise das Maillot jaune erobert hat, verteidigte sein Leadertrikot souverän. Der Slowene traf gut sechs Minuten nach O'Connor im Ziel ein und holte mit einer Tempoverschärfung auf den letzten Kilometern eine weitere halbe Minute auf seine härtesten Konkurrenten im Kampf um den Gesamtsieg heraus.

    Am Montag steht an der Tour der erste Ruhetag auf dem Programm. Weiter geht es am Dienstag mit der 10. Etappe von Albertville nach Valence über 190,7 km. (zap/sda)
    Rekordsieg für Verstappen in Spielberg
    Max Verstappen gewinnt als erster Fahrer zum vierten Mal ein Formel-1-Rennen in Spielberg. Der Niederländer im Red Bull baut damit die Führung in der WM-Wertung weiter aus. Er liegt nun 32 Punkte vor Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton, der im Grand Prix von Österreich hinter seinem Mercedes-Teamkollegen Valtteri Bottas und Lando Norris im McLaren nur Vierter wurde.

    Der von der Pole-Position gestartete Verstappen musste die Führung wie schon bei seinem Start-Ziel-Sieg vor einer Woche im gleichenorts ausgetragenen Grossen Preis der Steiermark nie abgeben. Für den WM-Leader war es der fünfte Erfolg in diesem Jahr, der dritte in Folge. Insgesamt wurde er in der Formel 1 zum 15. Mal als Erster abgewinkt.

    Keine Punkte gab es für die Fahrer des Teams Alfa Romeo. Antonio Giovinazzi und Kimi Räikkönen belegten die Plätze 14 und 16. (zap/sda)
    Wimbledon-Stadien ab Dienstag wieder voll
    Ab den Viertelfinals am Dienstag dürfen in Wimbledon Zuschauerplätze auf dem Centre Court und dem Court 1 wieder voll besetzt werden. Bis Montag gilt für den Testevent der englischen Gesundheitsbehörden noch eine maximale Kapazität von 50 Prozent. 14'979 Besucher passen auf den Centre Court, 12'345 auf den Court 1.

    Damit wird in Grossbritannien erstmals seit dem Beginn der Corona-Pandemie bei einer Sportveranstaltung im Freien wieder die maximale Zuschauerzahl erlaubt sein. Weiterhin müssen alle Besucher nachweisen, dass sie vollständig geimpft, negativ getestet oder genesen sind. (abu/abu/sda)
    The rain covers are pulled over No. 1 Court during a rain delay on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
