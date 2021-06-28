Navigation
    Sport-News: Kevin Durant führt US-Basketballer in Tokio 2020 an

    Durant führt US-Basketballer in Tokio an +++ McLaughlin stellt neuen Hürden-Weltrekord auf

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    28.06.21, 07:07 28.06.21, 19:59

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.06.2021

    Durant führt US-Team in Tokio an
    NBA-Superstar Kevin Durant führt die US-Basketballer an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio an. Der Shooting Guard der Brooklyn Nets war schon bei den Triumphen 2012 in London und 2016 in Rio de Janeiro dabei. Mit Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) und Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) figurieren zwei weitere mit Olympia-Gold dekorierte Spieler im amerikanischen Team. Als Coach fungiert Gregg Popovich, der seit 1996 die San Antonio Spurs trainiert. (abu/sda/apa/dpa)
    Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant warms up before Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    19:56 Uhr:
    von schneeglöggli
    Chrigel Maurer hat das X-Alps gerade mit etwa 130 km Vorsprung gewonnen. Wieder mal eine absolute Meisterleistung vom Adler von Adelboden.
    Brasilien beendet Vorrunde mit Remis
    Ecuador hat bei der Copa America dem Gastgeber Brasilien ein 1:1 abgerungen und sich damit für die Viertelfinals qualifiziert. Die Partie in der Nacht auf Montag in der zentralbrasilianischen Stadt Goiânia war für beide Nationalmannschaften das vierte und letzte Spiel der Gruppenphase des Kontinentalturniers.

    Der mit einer Gelben Karte vorbelastete Neymar kam nicht zum Einsatz – nach Siegen in ihren ersten drei Spielen standen diese bereits als Gruppensieger fest. Verteidiger Eder Militao brachte Brasilien nach einem Freistoss in der 37. Minute per Kopfball in Führung. Der Ausgleich für Ecuador fiel in der 53. Minute: Stürmer Angel Mena überwand mit einem Rechtsschuss im Strafraum den brasilianischen Keeper Alisson. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Ecuador's Angel Mena, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil during a Copa America soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
    McLaughlin mit neuem Weltrekord
    Sydney McLaughlin durchbrach bei den US-Trials in Eugene als erste Frau die 52-Sekunden-Marke über 400 m Hürden. Die erst 21-jährige Athletin senkte den Weltrekord auf 51,90 Sekunden.

    McLaughlin schaffte das Kunststück nach einem hart umkämpften Duell mit Dalilah Muhammad, der bisherigen Rekordhalterin. Letztere hatte im WM-Final von Doha 2019 den Weltrekord auf 52,16 Sekunden gedrückt. Lea Sprunger als WM-Vierte riss in diesem Lauf in 54,06 endlich den Schweizer Rekord an sich. (ram/sda)
    Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world record in the finals of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Alle Leichtathletik-Weltrekorde
    48 Bilder
    <strong>Männer– 100 Meter:</strong> Usain Bolt (JAM), 9,58 Sekunden, 2009 in Berlin.
    Zur Slideshow
    Atlanta patzt in der Schlussphase
    Die Atlanta Hawks mit Clint Capela vergaben im dritten NBA-Halbfinalspiel gegen die Milwaukee Bucks in der Schlussphase den Sieg. Sie verloren das Heimspiel 102:113 und sind in der Best-of-7-Serie 1:2 im Hintertreffen.

    Die Hawks lagen praktisch während der gesamten Partie in Führung. Sie erhöhten noch auf 98:96, ehe der Einbruch folgte. Den Schweizer Clint Capela traf am Absturz kaum eine Schuld. Er überzeugte mit 11 Rebounds, 8 Punkten und einer Plus-11-Bilanz. (ram/sda)
    Van der Poel gelingt Revanche: Etappensieg und Gelb
    Tour-de-France-Debütant Mathieu van der Poel zündet sein Feuerwerk mit einem Tag Verspätung. Der Niederländer erweist sich in der 2. Etappe bei der Zielankunft am Ende der Mûr-de-Bretagne als der Stärkste.

    Van der Poel setzt sich im kurzen Schlussanstieg auf dem letzten Kilometer ab und gewinnt mit sechs Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem letztjährigen Tour-Sieger Tadej Pogacar und dessen slowenischen Landsmann Primoz Roglic.

    Hingegen Leader Julian Alaphilippe kam nur als Fünfter ins Ziel. Der französische Weltmeister, der in der 1. Etappe ein ähnlicher Coup wie nun van der Poel gelungen war, verlor damit das Maillot jaune nach nur einem Tag bereits wieder.

    Alaphilippe liegt neu in der Gesamtwertung als Zweiter um acht Sekunden hinter van der Poel zurück. Mit dem Maillot jaune erreichte der Niederländer vom Team Alpecin-Fenix etwas, was seinem Grossvater Raymond Poulidor immer verwehrt geblieben war.

    Der im November 2019 verstorbene Franzose hatte in den Sechziger- und Siebzigerjahren zu den besten Radprofis der Welt gehört. Doch trotz sieben Etappensiegen und insgesamt acht Top-3-Platzierungen in der Gesamtwertung trug Poulidor bei seiner Heimrundfahrt nie das Gelbe Trikot.

    Bestklassierter Schweizer der 2. Etappe war wie am Vortag Stefan Küng. Der Thurgauer erreichte nach 183,5 km das Ziel als 73. mit 2:26 Minuten Rückstand. In der Gesamtwertung liegt Küng als 53. knapp viereinhalb Minuten hinter van der Poel.

    Auch die weiteren fünf Schweizer Starter beendeten die Etappe, mit Marc Hirschi (134.), Reto Hollenstein (163.) und Michael Schär (117.) insbesondere auch die Sturzopfer vom Samstag.

    Für die 3. Etappe mit Start in Lorient und Ziel in Pontivy wird der erste Massensprint dieser Rundfahrt erwartet. Zu bewältigen sind auf den 182,9 km nur zwei Bergpreise der tiefsten Kategorie. Die letzten 1400 m verlaufen ohne Richtungsänderung und komplett flach. (nih/sda)
    Moscon Solo-Sieger in Lugano - 4. Rang für Pellaud
    Mit Gianni Moscon gewinnt ein prominenter Fahrer die 74. Ausgabe des Gran Premio Citta di Lugano, einem Eintagesrennen, welches der zweithöchsten Kategorie, der Europe Tour, angehört.

    Der 27-jährige Italiener vom britischen Team Ineos Grenadiers hatte sich auf der Schlussrunde des 179,2 km langen Rennens von seinen drei Begleitern abgesetzt. Moscon überquerte die Ziellinie mit wenigen Sekunden Vorsprung vor seinem Landsmann Valerio Conti, der sich im Sprint gegen den Belgier Ben Hermans behauptete.

    Simon Pellaud klassierte sich hinter seinen drei ehemaligen Ausreisserkollegen als bester Schweizer im 4. Rang. Der Unterwalliser, der noch für das ProConti-Team Androni Giocattoli fährt, empfahl sich damit für kommende Saison ein weiteres Mal für einen Vertrag mit einem World-Tour-Team. (nih/sda)
    Salome Lang fliegt erneut zum Schweizer Rekord
    Eine Athletin und ein Athlet aus der Region Basel gehen als die grossen Champions des dritten Tages der Schweizer Meisterschaften in Langenthal hervor.

    Salome Lang hebt weiterhin in Bestform ab. Die Hochspringerin übertraf ihren vor Wochenfrist aufgestellten Schweizer Rekord (1,96) mit einem Flug über 1,97 m. Die 23-Jährige hatte bereits vor sieben Tagen die Olympia-Limite geknackt.

    Mit Tokio planen kann nun auch Jason Joseph. Der Hürdensprinter gewann in 13,37 Sekunden. Der WM-Teilnehmer von Doha 2019 lieferte endlich in dieser Saison einen Wert, der seinen Ansprüchen genügt. Joseph hatte unter Druck gestanden, denn mit den bisherigen Leistungen in diesem Sommer wäre er kaum für die Olympischen Spiele nominiert worden.

    Den 400-m-Lauf gewann Ricky Petrucciani in starken 45,69 Sekunden. Der 20-jährige Tessiner senkte seinen Hausrekord erneut. Der Läufer des LC Zürich schielt sogar Richtung Tokio. Möglicherweise holt er sich via Weltrangliste einen Startplatz für die Olympischen Spiele.

    Das Berner-Duell im Hürdensprint der Frauen entschied Ditaji Kambundji hauchdünn zu ihren Gunsten. Die jüngste der Kambundji-Schwestern setzte sich in 13,03 Sekunden mit einem Hundertstel vor Noemi Zbären durch. (nih/sda)
    Salome Lang jubelt nach einem erfolgreichen Versuch im Hochsprung, bei den Leichtathletik Schweizer Meisterschaften 2021, am Sonntag, 27. Juni 2021, in Langenthal. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Olympia ohne Serena Williams
    Serena Williams, 23-fache Siegerin eines Grand-Slam-Turnieres, will nicht bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio antreten. Das teilte die 39-jährige Amerikanerin am Sonntag vor dem Turnierstart in Wimbledon mit. Warum sie sich zu einer Absage entschieden hat, liess sie offen: «Es gibt eine Menge Gründe, näher möchte ich heute nicht darauf eingehen. Vielleicht ein anderes Mal», sagte die Nummer 8 der Welt.

    Williams ist im Besitz von vier Olympia-Goldmedaillen. 2012 triumphierte sie im Einzel, zudem gewann sie zusammen mit ihrer Schwester Venus dreimal im Doppel (2000, 2008 und 2012). Vor ihr hatten bei den Männern schon der zweifache spanische Olympiasieger Rafael Nadal (ATP 3) und der Österreicher Dominic Thiem (ATP 5) für Tokio abgesagt. Roger Federer (ATP 8) will sich erst nach Wimbledon entscheiden. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09251622 Serena Williams of the USA in action against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Langsam-Lüthi mit Saison-Bestleistung
    Tom Lüthi erreichte im Grand Prix der Niederlande seine beste Klassierung der Saison. Der 34-jährige Berner Moto2-Fahrer belegte auf dem Circuit in Assen Rang 14.

    Lüthi, von Position 11 gestartet, fiel nach gutem Start innert weniger Runden bis auf Position 18 zurück. Der Sieg ging zum dritten Mal in dieser Saison an Raul Fernandez. Dessen zweitplatzierter Teamkollege Remy Gardner führt im WM-Klassement allerdings immer noch deutlich. Sein Vorsprung auf Fernandez beträgt 31 Punkte. (ram/sda)
    epa09303718 Swiss rider Thomas Luthi on his Kalex in action during the Moto2 qualifying of the motorcycling TT Assen, in Assen, The Netherlands, 26 June 2021. EPA/VINCENT JANNINK
    In-Albon gewinnt ITF-Turnier in Klosters
    Die Schweizerin Ylena In-Albon (WTA 451) gewann das mit 25'000 Dollar dotierte ITF-Turnier in Klosters. Im Final bezwang sie die 22 Positionen schlechter klassierte Rumänin Andreea Prisacariu 6:3, 6:2. Es ist für die 22-jährige Oberwalliserin, die vor zwei Jahren zu den Top 200 der Welt gehört hatte, der achte Turniersieg auf ITF-Stufe. Sie wird sich in der Weltrangliste um rund 60 Positionen verbessern.

    Bei den Männern gewann der Amerikaner Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (ATP 516). Er hatte im Halbfinal den Schweizer Aufsteiger des Jahres Dominic Stricker ausgeschaltet. (ram/sda)
    Ylena In-Albon, la joueuse suisse en action lors de la finale feminine du tournoi Open du Tennis-Club du Mail contre Jil Teichmann, la joueuse suisse le samedi 27 juin 2020 a Neuchatel. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
