Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24.— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021
We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25
Alle Infos zum Kader findet ihr hier: https://t.co/e8RcL8i7lQ— Team Deutschland | Fußball 🇩🇪 (@DFB_Junioren) July 5, 2021
🎙First words from the winner of stage 9: 🇦🇺 @ben_oconnor95#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/mt7cxPBAON— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 4, 2021
MAX VERSTAPPEN WIIINS!— Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2021
Win number FIVE of 2021, this time in front of the Orange Army!
Bottas comes home in second, with Norris completing the podium#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/735D4rMW88