    • Sport-News: Nati-Stürmerin Alisha Lehmann wechselt zu Aston Villa

    Sport-News

    Nati-Star Lehmann zu Aston Villa +++ 12-Jähriger jüngster Schach-Grossmeister ever

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    30.06.21, 22:07

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 30.06.2021

    Lehmann wechselt zu Aston Villa
    Die Schweizer Fussball-Nationalspielerin Alisha Lehmann setzt ihre Karriere in England fort. Die Angreiferin wechselt zu Aston Villa. Zuletzt spielte die 22-jährige Lehmann, von West Ham ausgeliehen, für Everton.

    Ihre neue Trainerin Carla Ward sagte, Lehmann sei eine Spielerin, die in jedem Premier-League-Spiel glänzen könne. «Sie ist eine wertvolle Ergänzung für unser Team.» (ram)
    Wunderkind mit 12 schon Grossmeister
    Der Amerikaner Abhimanyu Mishra ist mit zwölf Jahren, vier Monaten und 25 Tagen der jüngste Schach-Grossmeister der Geschichte. Er löste nach 19 Jahren den Russen Sergej Karjakin ab. Dieser hatte sich den höchsten Titel im Schach im Alter von zwölf Jahren und sieben Monaten gesichert. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Stillende Mütter dürfen Kinder nach Tokio mitnehmen
    Stillende Mütter dürfen nun doch ihre Babys an die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio mitnehmen. Zuvor hatte die 37-jährige kanadische Basketballspielerin Kim Gaucher auf Instagram mit emotionalen Worten dafür geworben, mit ihrem Kind anreisen zu dürfen. Das IOC zwinge sie zu einem harten Entscheid: entweder auf die Sommerspiele zu verzichten oder 28 Tage in Tokio ohne ihre Tochter zu verbringen.

    Das IOC hatte festgelegt, dass aufgrund der Corona-Beschränkungen keine Familien nach Tokio reisen können. Nun liess es verlauten: «Wir sind sehr erfreut zu hören, dass das Organisationskomitee für Tokio 2020 eine spezielle Lösung für die Einreise nach Japan für stillende Mütter und ihre kleinen Kinder gefunden hat.» (ram/sda/dpa)
    Rutz-Büchel verpasst Olympia wegen Corona-Nachwirkungen
    Die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio finden definitiv ohne Selina Rutz-Büchel statt. Die zweifache Hallen-Europameisterin über 800 m, die Anfang April am Coronavirus erkrankt ist, muss ihre Saison vorzeitig abbrechen. Nach der knapp verpassten Final-Qualifikation 2016 in Rio muss die Schweizer Rekordhalterin den Traum von ihrer zweiten Olympia-Teilnahme vorerst begraben. Trotz mildem Verlauf leidet Rutz-Büchel noch heute an den Nachwirkungen der Corona-Infektion. Ihr Nervensystem reagiert stark auf sportliche Belastungen, so hat die 29-jährige Ostschweizerin im Alltag immer wieder mit Schwindelanfällen zu kämpfen. Nach mehreren Rückfällen in den vergangenen Wochen musste sie mit dem Training komplett aussetzen.

    «Auch wenn ich mir meinen grossen Traum in diesem Jahr nicht erfüllen kann, bin ich dankbar und stolz, wohin mich die Vorbereitungen geführt haben», schrieb die St. Gallerin auf ihrer Homepage. «Die Gesundheit ist das Wichtigste im Leben. Ich werde alles daransetzen, mich vollständig von der Erkrankung zu erholen und dann stark genug zu sein, um weiter Träume zu verfolgen.» (pre/sda)
    Switzerland's Selina Buechel reacts in the finish after the women's 800m semi final in the Olympic Stadium at the Rio 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, August 18, 2016. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    McDavid ist MVP der NHL
    Connor McDavid ist zum zweiten Mal nach 2017 zum wertvollsten Spieler der National Hockey League gewählt worden. Der Captain der Edmonton Oilers ist erst der zweite Spieler nach Wayne Gretzky, der die von Journalisten durchgeführte Wahl einstimmig für sich entscheidet. Gretzky hat die «Hart Trophy» neun Mal und damit so oft wie kein anderer gewonnen. McDavid schloss die NHL-Qualifikation mit 33 Toren und 72 Assists als Topskorer ab. Der 24-jährige Kanadier setzte sich vor dem ehemaligen ZSC-Spieler Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) und Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) durch.

    Als Nachfolger von Nashvilles Captain Roman Josi erhielt Adam Fox von den New York Rangers die Auszeichnung zum besten Verteidiger überreicht. Josi schaffte es auch in dieser Saison wieder auf die Liste für die potenziellen Gewinner der «Norris Trophy», der Berner belegte allerdings nur Platz 14. Pius Suter erreichte bei der Wahl zum besten Rookie den 11. Rang. Die «Calder Trophy» ging in die Hände des Russen Kirill Kaprisow, Teamkollege von Kevin Fiala bei den Minnesota Wild. (pre/sda)
    Hawks gleichen Halbfinalserie wieder aus
    Die Atlanta Hawks mit Clint Capela schaffen im vierten NBA-Halbfinalspiel gegen die Milwaukee Bucks den Ausgleich. Auch ohne ihren verletzten Topspieler Trae Young gewinnen sie zuhause 110:88. Die Bucks verloren nicht nur das Spiel, sondern auch ihren Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Der Grieche verletzte sich gegen Mitte des dritten Viertels beim Versuch, einen Dunk von Capela zu blocken. Der MVP der letzten beiden NBA-Saisons überdehnte sich bei der Landung unglücklich das linke Knie, humpelte danach vom Platz und kehrte nicht mehr zurück.

    In den Minuten nach Antetokounmpos Verletzung vergrösserte Atlanta den Vorsprung bis auf 25 Punkte (87:62) und liess danach nichts mehr anbrennen. Für den am Fussknöchel verletzten Hawks-Topskorer Young sprang der junge Lou Williams in die Bresche. Er war mit 21 Punkten der beste Werfer beim Heimteam, bei dem gleich sechs Spieler zweistellig punkteten.

    So auch Capela, der mit 15 Punkten, 7 Rebounds und einer Plus-18-Bilanz überzeugte. Der Genfer Center stand im letzten Viertel gleich zweimal im Mittelpunkt. Erst versenkte er von hinter dem Korb den Ball aus der Drehung sehenswert zum 95:75, kurze Zeit später kassierte Capela einen Ellbogen eines Gegenspielers ins Gesicht und verschwand daraufhin vorzeitig in die Kabine. (pre/sda)
    31. Tour-Etappensieg für Mark Cavendish
    Der Massensprint zum Ende der 4. Etappe der Tour de France endet in Fougères mit dem Sieg von Mark Cavendish. Der 36-jährige Brite vom Team setzt sich am letzten Tag in der Bretagne vor dem Franzosen Nacer Bouhanni und Jasper Philipsen durch. Für Cavendish ist es der 31. Tour-Etappensieg, der erste seit 2016.

    Leader Mathieu van der Poel bekundete keine Mühe, das Maillot jaune einen weiteren Tag zu verteidigen. (abu/sda)
    epa09120645 Third placed British rider Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck -Quikstep team celebrates on the podium of the 109th Scheldeprijs cycling race, in Schoten, Belgium, 07 April 2021. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Der FC Basel ernennt einen Kaderplaner
    Der 27-jährige Philipp Kaufmann, seit 2019 Teil der sportlichen Leitung, wird im FC Basel per sofort Kaderplaner der ersten Mannschaft. Zudem ist er Mitglied der Technischen Kommission, wie der FCB auf seiner Homepage mitteilt. Kaufmann kam 2017 als «Assistenztrainer Formation» und als Mitarbeiter der Nachwuchsabteilung zum FCB. Zuvor studierte er Sportmanagement- und Wirtschaft in München. (pre/sda)
    Mini-Fahrerstreik nach Etappenstart
    Aus Protest gegen die Streckenführung stoppten die Radprofis der 108. Tour de France das Rennen für kurze Zeit. Auf dem ersten Kilometer nach dem Start der 4. Etappe von Redon nach Fougères hielt das noch 177 Fahrer umfassende Feld unter der Führung des deutschen Sprinters André Greipel für gut eine Minute an, ehe es in sehr langsamer Fahrt weiterfuhr.

    Die Aktion ist ein Protest gegen den Weltverband UCI und den Veranstalter Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) nach den zahlreichen schweren Stürzen an den ersten drei Tagen der Frankreich-Rundfahrt. Dabei hatten sich Top-Fahrer wie Geraint Thomas und Primoz Roglic verletzt, Sprintstar Caleb Ewan musste aufgeben.

    Allerdings wurde in den Szenen nach dem Start in Redon auch klar, dass im Feld keine Einigkeit herrscht. Eigentlich war geplant, direkt bei Kilometer null anzuhalten, doch die Fahrer an der Spitze um den Franzosen Julian Alaphilippe fuhren nach der neutralisierten Phase langsam weiter.

    Erst als Greipel und sein Teamkollege Rick Zabel sich an die Spitze des Feldes setzten, wurde angehalten. Nach dem kurzen Streik setzte Alaphilippe als erster Profi das Rennen wieder fort. Für einige Kilometer rollte das geschlossene Feld danach gemächlich dahin. Mit ihrer Aktion verliehen die Fahrer ihrer Forderung Nachdruck, dass unter allen Beteiligten (Fahrer, Teams, UCI, Veranstalter) ein Dialog über mehr Sicherheit im Radsport stattfinden müsse. (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09310712 (from left) Green Jersey French rider Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck Quick-Step team, Yellow Jersey Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel of the Alpecin-Fenix team, White Jersey Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of the UAE-Team Emirates and Polka-Dot jersey Dutch rider Ide Schelling of the Bora-Hansgrohe team at the start of the 4th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 150.4 km from Redon to Fougeres, France, 29 June 2021. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON
