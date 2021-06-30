Die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio finden definitiv ohne Selina Rutz-Büchel statt. Die zweifache Hallen-Europameisterin über 800 m, die Anfang April am Coronavirus erkrankt ist, muss ihre Saison vorzeitig abbrechen. Nach der knapp verpassten Final-Qualifikation 2016 in Rio muss die Schweizer Rekordhalterin den Traum von ihrer zweiten Olympia-Teilnahme vorerst begraben. Trotz mildem Verlauf leidet Rutz-Büchel noch heute an den Nachwirkungen der Corona-Infektion. Ihr Nervensystem reagiert stark auf sportliche Belastungen, so hat die 29-jährige Ostschweizerin im Alltag immer wieder mit Schwindelanfällen zu kämpfen. Nach mehreren Rückfällen in den vergangenen Wochen musste sie mit dem Training komplett aussetzen.



«Auch wenn ich mir meinen grossen Traum in diesem Jahr nicht erfüllen kann, bin ich dankbar und stolz, wohin mich die Vorbereitungen geführt haben», schrieb die St. Gallerin auf ihrer Homepage. «Die Gesundheit ist das Wichtigste im Leben. Ich werde alles daransetzen, mich vollständig von der Erkrankung zu erholen und dann stark genug zu sein, um weiter Träume zu verfolgen.» (pre/sda)