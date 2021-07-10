Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
🎙 First words from 🇳🇱 @BaukeMollema, fresh from his win in Quillan ⬇️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/qnRmB0l5vC— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2021
Marija Cicak will be the umpire of Sunday’s mens final at Wimbledon, making her the first ever female umpire to officiate the mens final at SW19. pic.twitter.com/wjDhoOO1rc— Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) July 10, 2021
#NEWS: We have re-signed Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 9, 2021
Welcome back, Jonas! https://t.co/CdhA0eJfSw
Into the history books 🇮🇹@MattBerrettini becomes the first Italian player to reach a singles final at #Wimbledon, beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 pic.twitter.com/NkKbXbuaQC— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021