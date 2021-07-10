Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: Niederländer Mollema gewinnt 14. Etappe der Tour de France

    Sport-News

    Niederländer Mollema gewinnt 14. Etappe der Tour +++ Luana Flütsch hört auf

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    10.07.21, 17:30

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 10.07.2021

    Niederländer Mollema gewinnt 14. Etappe
    Der Niederländer Bauke Mollema feiert in der 14. Etappe seinen zweiten Tagessieg im Rahmen der Tour de France nach 2017. Der Franzose Guillaume Martin ist neuer Gesamtzweiter.

    Der 34-jährige Mollema gewann in Quillan nach einer über 40 km langen Soloflucht mit einem Vorsprung von 64 Sekunden auf den Österreicher Patrick Konrad und den Kolumbianer Sergio Higuita.

    Das Feld mit den Favoriten erreichte das Ziel nach 184 km mit einem Rückstand von mehr als sechs Minuten. Dies nützte Guillaume Martin, der ebenfalls der Fluchtgruppe angehört hatte und als Elfter das Ziel erreichte, zum Vorstoss von Platz 9 auf 2 der Gesamtwertung.

    Der souveräne Leader Tadej Pogacar führt neu 4:04 Minuten vor Martin und 5:18 vor dem Kolumbianer Rigoberto Uran. (zap/sda)
    Erstmals eine Frau als Schiedsrichterin im Männer-Final
    Als letztes Grand-Slam-Turnier erhält auch Wimbledon eine Frau als Schiedsrichterin im Männer-Final. Die Partie vom Sonntag zwischen Novak Djokovic und Matteo Berrettini wird von der Kroatin Marija Cicak geleitet. Am Australian Open und in Paris gab es diese Premiere schon 2007, am US Open 2015. (sda/afp)
    Luana Flütsch hört auf
    Luana Flütsch tritt mit 26 Jahren vom aktiven Skirennsport zurück. «Adios Amigos», schrieb die Bündnerin ein halbes Jahr nach dem erlittenen Kreuzbandriss in den sozialen Medien.

    Die jüngste Verletzung, zugezogen im Januar in einem Europacup-Rennen in Zinal, war bereits die fünfte schwerwiegende in der Karriere der Speed-Spezialistin. «Mein Körper und meine Psyche wehren sich konstant und deutlich gegen ein fünftes Comeback. Es brauchte Zeit, um dies einzugestehen und vor allem zu akzeptieren», sagt die B-Kader-Athletin von Swiss-Ski in einem Communiqué des Verbandes.

    Flütsch schaffte es im Europacup zweimal auf das Podest und bestritt insgesamt acht Weltcuprennen. Nun verschiebt sie ihren Fokus auf ihr Psychologiestudium. (zap/sda)

    Shapovalov hat das Leben in der Blase satt
    Denis Shapovalov begründet seinen Verzicht auf die Olympischen Spiele mit den grossen Einschränkungen in Tokio wegen der Corona-Pandemie. Nach seinem Halbfinal-Aus am Freitagabend in Wimbledon zeigte sich der Weltranglisten-Zwölfte erschöpft vom Leben in der Turnier-Blase in London.

    «Es hat viel mit den Restriktionen zu tun, wieder in einer Blase zu sein, diese ganze Situation. Ich bin seit einem Monat hier in London. Mental bin ich langsam fertig», sagte Shapovalov. Es sei ein Traum, bei Olympia zu spielen und sein Land zu repräsentieren. Aber die Einschränkungen würden einem viel Druck auferlegen. «Ich bin erschöpft, nicht nur vom Turnier, sondern von der gesamten Situation», erklärte Shapovalov nach seiner Niederlage gegen Novak Djokovic.

    Seinen Tokio-Trip ebenfalls gestrichen hat der Australier Nick Kyrgios. Einerseits fühle er sich nach einer in Wimbledon erlittenen Bauchmuskelverletzung nicht fit, andererseits hatten auch die nun leeren Stadien einen Einfluss auf den Entscheid. «Es war mein Traum, Australien bei den Olympischen Spielen zu vertreten, und ich weiss, dass ich diese Chance vielleicht nie mehr bekommen werde», schrieb Kyrgios in einem Communiqué.

    Das Olympia-Turnier dauert vom 24. Juli bis zum 1. August. Abgesagt hatten unter anderem auch schon Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal und Dominic Thiem, der nun aber ohnehin verletzt ist. Der Entscheid von Roger Federer steht noch aus. Gemäss Aussagen des Schweizer Delegationsleisters Ralph Stöckli vom vergangenen Montag seien die Signale aber positiv. (zap/sda/apa/dpa)
    epa09334579 Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his men's semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    «Das Wichtigste ist, dass diese Olympischen Spiele stattfinden»
    Der IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach hat den Zuschauer-Ausschluss bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio verteidigt.

    «Es war ein Entscheid, der notwendig war, um sichere Olympische Spiele zu gewährleisten», sagte der Deutsche in einer Video-Botschaft des IOC an die Teilnehmer. «Ich hoffe, wir sind uns alle einig, dass das Wichtigste ist, dass diese Olympischen Spiele stattfinden – dass Sie Ihren olympischen Traum verwirklichen können.»

    Nach der erneuten Verhängung des Corona-Notstands für Tokio hatten die Olympia-Organisatoren den Ausschluss aller Zuschauer von den Wettkämpfen in Japans Hauptstadt beschlossen. Grund für den inzwischen vierten Notstand für Tokio sind wieder deutlich steigende Infektionszahlen.

    Bach verwies auf die umfangreiche TV-Berichterstattung. «In diesen Stadien muss man sich nicht allein fühlen. Milliarden von Menschen auf der ganzen Welt werden an ihren Bildschirmen hängen und sie werden in ihren Herzen bei Ihnen sein», sagte der IOC-Chef. «Diejenigen, die zu Hause zuschauen, können die umfassendste Berichterstattung geniessen, die jemals von Olympic Broadcasting Services geliefert wurde.»

    Wie am Samstag bekannt wurde, werden auch die Fussballspiele der Männer und Frauen auf der nördlichen Hauptinsel Hokkaido ohne Zuschauer stattfinden. Die Organisatoren widerriefen einen vorherigen Entscheid, dabei bis zu 10'000 Fans zuzulassen. (zap/sda/apa/dpa)
    Porto-Stürmer Diaz schiesst Kolumbien auf Platz 3
    Mit einem Sieg über Peru sichert sich die kolumbianische Nationalmannschaft den dritten Platz beim Copa America gesichert. Das Team von Trainer Reinaldo Rueda setzt sich in der Nacht auf Samstag in Brasilia 3:2 (0:1) durch.

    Nach einem langen Pass tief aus der eigenen Hälfte und einem präzisen Querpass kurz vor dem Strafraum ging Peru durch einen Treffer von Yoshimar Yotun in der 44. Minute zunächst in Führung. Zu Beginn der zweiten Halbzeit verwandelte Juan Cuadrado von Juventus Turin in der 49. Minute einen Freistoss direkt zum Ausgleich. In der 66. Minute nahm Luis Diaz vom FC Porto einen weiten Abschlag des gegnerischen Torhüters an, legte sich den Ball mit der Schulter vor und erhöhte zum 2:1. Gianluca Lapadula glich in der 82. Minute nach einem Corner per Kopfball aus. Kurz vor Abpfiff traf Diaz in der 93. Minute mit einem Schuss von ausserhalb des Strafraums zum Endstand.

    In der Nacht auf Sonntag treffen im Final in Rio de Janeiro Argentinien und Brasilien aufeinander. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Siegenthaler weitere zwei Jahre in New Jersey
    Die New Jersey Devils planen auch in den nächsten zwei NHL-Saisons mit Jonas Siegenthaler. Der 24-jährige Zürcher Verteidiger bekommt einen entsprechenden Vertrag, der ihm ein Salär von 2,25 Millionen Dollar einbringt.

    Dies teilen die Devils mit, die den Schweizer Internationalen Mitte April dieses Jahres von den Washington Capitals übernahmen. Seither überzeugte Siegenthaler den Generalmanager Tom Fitzgerald mit konstant guten Leistungen. Der lukrative Vertrag ist der Lohn dafür. (zap/sda)
    Mujinga Kambundji tankt Selbstvertrauen
    Mujinga Kambundji tankt beim Diamond-League-Meeting in Monaco mit Blick auf die Olympischen Spiele Selbstvertrauen. Die WM-Dritte belegte im einem Weltklassefeld den 4. Rang über 200 m.

    «Ich bin zufrieden. Ich nehme ein gutes Gefühl mit», bilanzierte die Bernerin im Interview mit SRF Sport. Dieses Rennen sei sehr wichtig gewesen, denn auf dieselben Gegnerinnen werde sie auch in drei Wochen treffen. «Es war cool, mit einem 4. Rang in diesem Feld zu bestehen.»

    In Sachen Zeit (22,75 Sekunden) hatte sich Mujinga Kambundji etwas mehr erhofft. Allerdings gaben die Bedingungen nicht all zu viel her, denn auch die Weltbesten blieben klar über 22 Sekunden. (sda)
    Betschart/Hüberli in den Viertelfinals
    Nina Betschart und Tanja Hüberli halten die Schweizer Fahne am Beachvolleyballturnier in Gstaad hoch. Die Zentralschweizerinnen sind als einziges Schweizer Duo in die Viertelfinals vorgestossen. Sie setzten sich in ihrem ersten K.o.-Spiel gegen die Australierinnen Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho 21:15, 21:15 durch und qualifizierten sich damit zum vierten Mal in Folge auf der World Tour für die Viertelfinals. Dort treffen sie am Samstag auf die als Nummer 2 gesetzten Brasilianerinnen Agatha/Duda.

    Das Heimturnier, das gleichzeitig die Olympia-Hauptprobe ist, darf aus Sicht von Betschart/Hüberli bereits jetzt als gelungen gewertet werden. Kaum ein anderes Duo auf der Tour legt derzeit eine solche Konstanz hin wie die Zuger Defensivspielerin und die Schwyzer Blockerin.

    Nicht geglückt ist das letzte Turnier vor den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio Joana Heidrich und Anouk Vergé-Dépré. Die mit hohen Ambitionen antretenden Europameisterinnen scheiterten in den Achtelfinals an den Kanadierinnen Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson mit demselben Resultat, mit dem Betschart/Hüberli siegten. (pre/sda
    Berrettini schreibt italienische Tennis-Geschichte
    Zwei Tage nach seinem grossen Sieg gegen Roger Federer kann Hubert Hurkacz nicht an seine Leistung anknüpfen. Im Wimbledon-Halbfinal verliert der als Nummer 14 gesetzte Pole 3:6, 0:6, 7:6 (7:3), 4:6 gegen die Weltnummer 9 Matteo Berrettini. Dieser ist der erste Italiener in einem Wimbledon-Final überhaupt und der erste Italiener in einem Major-Endspiel seit Adriano Panatta 1976. Beim Stand von 3:2 im ersten Satz erarbeitete sich Hurkacz eine Breakchance, verlor aber letztlich ein Marathon-Game mit total 14 Punkten. Danach war er völlig von der Rolle, während Berrettini mit seinem Aufschlag und der Vorhand die Ballwechsel dominierte. Der 25-jährige Römer reihte nicht weniger als elf Games aneinander.

    Zwar konnte der Miami-Champion Hurkacz mit dem Gewinn des Tiebreaks im dritten Satz die Spannung wieder etwas aufbauen, dann verlor er aber gleich sein erstes Aufschlagspiel im vierten Durchgang. Danach hatte er keine Chance mehr. Nach gut zweieinhalb Stunden zog Berrettini natürlich mit einem Aufschlagwinner erstmals in einen Grand-Slam-Final ein. Seinen zuvor einzigen Halbfinal hatte er am US Open 2019 gegen Rafael Nadal verloren. In der Weltrangliste wird der Italiener mit Roger Federer den Platz tauschen und auf Position 8 vorstossen. (pre/sda)
    Eidgenössisches 2022 soll stattfinden
    Trotz der Unwägbarkeiten in der Corona-Pandemie entscheiden die Organisatoren, alle Vorbereitungen auf das Eidgenössische Schwingfest vom 26. bis 28. August in Pratteln normal voranzutreiben.

    Der positive Entscheid des OK-Präsidialausschusses, dem auch die Geschäftsführer des OKs und des eidgenössischen Verbandes ESV angehören, folgt auf umfangreiche Abklärungen der letzten Wochen. Demnach wäre die Durchführung des Grossanlasses aus heutiger Sicht nicht gefährdet. Fragezeichen wirft indessen die nicht vorhersehbare Entwicklung im Gesundheitsbereich auf. Eine Verschiebung auf 2023 wäre nötigenfalls machbar.

    In einem Communiqué zeigt sich OK-Präsident Thomas Weber zuversichtlich. Er sei «zu 90 Prozent überzeugt», dass das Fest im Rahmen seiner Vorgänger durchgeführt werden könne. (pre/sda)
    Die Schwingerarena am Eidgenoessischen Schwing- und Aelplerfest (ESAF) in Zug, am Samstag, 24. August 2019. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Golubic verzichtet auf Turnier in Lausanne
    Die Wimbledon-Viertelfinalistin Viktorija Golubic verzichtet schweren Herzens auf das Sandturnier in Lausanne. Bei der Schweizerin triumphierte am Ende doch noch die Vorsicht und Vernunft. Die 28-jährige Zürcherin hatte nach den beiden Viertelfinals auf Rasen in Eastbourne und vor allem Wimbledon mit einer kurzzeitigen Rückkehr auf Sand geliebäugelt. Am Ende verzichtete sie aber auf die offerierte Wildcard.

    «Ich habe halt eine besondere Beziehung zu diesem Turnier», betonte Golubic. 2016 feierte die 28-jährige Zürcherin beim Ladies Open ihren bisher einzigen WTA-Titel, damals allerdings noch in Gstaad. Bei der Premiere in Lausanne fehlte sie vor zwei Jahren. Weil sie die Nennfrist verpasst hatte, schrieb sie sich nun in einem ersten Schritt sogar für die Qualifikation ein. Der Erfolg in Wimbledon sowie die für sie nicht unbedingt erwartete Olympia-Nominierung zwangen sie nun zum Umdenken. (pre/sda)
    epa09241242 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland hits a backhand during the 1st round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
