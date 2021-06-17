Navigation
recht sonnig 30°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Rafael Nadal verzichtet auf Wimbledon und Olympia in Tokio

    Sport-News

    Nadal verzichtet auf Wimbledon und Olympia +++ Tokio lockert Corona-Notstand

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    17.06.21, 13:42

    Mehr «Sport»

    Lucien Favre verhandelt mit Premier-League-Klubs +++ Buffon kehrt zu Parma …

    Link zum Artikel

    Die Ukraine gibt gleich den Ton an – die Nordmazedonier wehren sich nach Kräften

    Link zum Artikel

    Achtelfinal-Chancen der Nati stehen noch immer gut +++ Zwei Coronafälle bei den …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Billettautomat für Italiens Achtelfinal-Ticket»: Die Reaktionen auf das 0:3 …

    Link zum Artikel

    Mach's dir bequem! Hier zeigen wir dir, wie du dich richtig entspannst

    Link zum Artikel

    Federer nach frühem Halle-Out: «Will jetzt keine dummen Entscheidungen treffen»

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Sie können es einfach nicht besser

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Diese drei Schweizer bauen den Alpen-Tesla

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Zuerst belausche ich ein Date – und später kriege ich ein «🖕»



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 17.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Jil Teichmann verzichtet auf Tokio
    Jil Teichmann gab ihren Verzicht auf die Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio bekannt.

    Die Schweizerin begründete den Entscheid, mit den Herausforderungen in diesem Jahr: «Es ist ein sehr schwieriges Jahr bisher. Wir stehen alle noch mitten in einer Pandemie. Zudem musste ich Verletzungen hinnehmen.» Es sei deshalb schwierig für sie, ihre Turnierplanung vernünftig zu gestalten.

    Die Weltranglisten-52. musste im April wegen einer Oberschenkel-Verletzung und zuletzt wegen Fuss-Beschwerden pausieren. Deshalb verpasste sie auch das French Open. (nih/sda)
    epa09172466 Paula Badosa of Spain in action during her women's singles match against Jil Teichmann of Switzerland at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament, in Madrid, Spain, 01 May 2021. EPA/JuanJo Martín
    Nadal verzichtet auf Wimbledon und Olympia
    Rafael Nadal wird am diesjährigen Turnier in Wimbledon und auch an den Olympischen Spielen nicht teilnehmen. Wie der Spanier auf Twitter verkündet, habe er den Entscheid mit der Hinsicht gefällt, seine Karriere weiter zu verlängern. Die Tatsache, dass zwischen Roland Garros und Wimbledon nur zwei Wochen liegen, habe diesen Entscheid noch bekräftigt. Sein Körper brauche Zeit, um sich zu erholen nach der fordernden Sandplatzsaison.

    Nadal war beim French Open im Halbfinal in fünf Sätzen am späteren Sieger Novak Djokovic gescheitert.(abu)
    Japan lockert Corona-Notstand für Tokio
    Gut einen Monat vor Beginn der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio sieht Japans Regierung die Corona-Lage entspannter. Der wochenlange Notstand für Tokio wird aufgehoben.

    Nach Ende des wochenlangen Notstands an diesem Sonntag werde man jedoch verschiedene Restriktion weiter aufrechterhalten, beschloss die Regierung von Ministerpräsident Yoshihide Suga. So darf zwar Alkohol wieder ausgeschenkt werden, aber nur bis 19.00 Uhr. Zudem sind Restaurants weiter aufgerufen, schon um 20.00 Uhr zu schliessen.

    Angesichts landesweit gesunkener Infektionszahlen möchte die Regierung eine begrenzte Zahl an heimischen Zuschauern in den Olympia-Wettkampfstätten zulassen. Wie lokale Medien berichteten, erwägt die Regierung in Tokio eine Obergrenze von 10'000 Zuschauern. Fans aus dem Ausland sind bereits ausgeschlossen worden. (sda/dpa)
    US Open wieder vor vollen Zuschauerrängen
    Das US Open wird in diesem Jahr wieder vor vollen Zuschauerrängen ausgetragen. Während der zwei Wochen vom 30. August bis 12. September in Flushing Meadows in New York soll eine hundertprozentige Zuschauerkapazität erlaubt sein. Wie die US Tennis Association bekanntgab, sollen im Juli alle Tickets für das letzte Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres in den Verkauf gehen.

    Das US Open wäre damit das erste Grand-Slam-Turnier mit voller Zuschauerauslastung seit dem Australian Open im Januar/Februar 2020. Im Vorjahr schlugen die Profis in New York wegen der Corona-Pandemie vor leeren Rängen auf. 2019 hatten mehr als 700'000 Menschen das US Open besucht. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Montreal Canadiens mit Auswärtssieg in Spiel 2
    Die Montreal Canadiens gleichen in den NHL-Playoff-Halbfinals gegen die Golden Knights aus. Nach dem 3:2-Auswärtserfolg in Las Vegas steht es in der Best-of-7-Serie 1:1 nach Siegen. Joel Armia (7. Minute) und Tyler Toffoli (17.) brachten die Franchise aus Kanada früh auf Siegeskurs. In der 38. Minute erhöhte Paul Byron gar auf 3:0 für Montreal, bei welchem Goalie Carey Price 29 von 31 Schüssen hielt.

    Für die favorisierten Gastgeber traf vor fast 18'000 Zuschauern zweimal der kanadische Verteidiger Alex Pietrangelo, wobei der Anschlusstreffer in der 55. Minute fiel. Spiel 3 wird am Freitag in Montreal ausgetragen. (abu/sda)
    Capela und den Hawks fehlt nur noch ein Sieg
    Den Atlanta Hawks fehlt noch ein Sieg zum Einzug in die NBA-Playoff-Halbfinals. Das Team von Clint Capela führt nach dem 109:106-Auswärtserfolg in Philadelphia in der Best-of-7-Serie mit 3:2 Siegen. Mit 46:72 kurz nach Spielhälfte und 69:87 vor Beginn des letzten Viertels lagen die Hawks in Spiel 5 in Philadelphia zurück. Doch wie schon in der Partie zuvor, als sie vor heimischem Publikum ein ebenfalls grosses Defizit hatte aufholen können, fand das Team aus Georgia noch einen Weg zum Sieg.

    Unter der Führung von Trae Young, der mit 39 Punkten ein Karriere-Bestwert in den Playoffs verzeichnete, holten die Gäste Punkt für Punkt auf. 86 Sekunden vor Spielende ging Atlanta durch den dritten verwandelten Freiwurf hintereinander von Young mit 105:104 erstmals in dieser Partie in Führung. Clint Capela kam auf vergleichsweise bescheidene Werte. Der Genfer Center verzeichnete in knapp 38 Minuten Einsatzzeit nur sechs Punkte und acht Rebounds. (abu/sda)
    Platini plant Rückkehr in den organisierten Fussball
    Der frühere UEFA-Präsident Michel Platini steht vor der Rückkehr in den organisierten Fussball. Der 65-Jährige soll im kommenden November in den Vorstand der internationalen Spielergewerkschaft Fifpro rücken, in der er den bisherigen französischen Vertreter Philippe Piat (78) ersetzen will. «Ich freue mich sehr über diese Perspektive», sagte der frühere Weltklasse-Spieler der französischen Nationalmannschaft. Die Fifpro verwies derweil darauf, dass neue Vorstandsmitglieder von der Generalversammlung im November bestätigt werden müssen.

    Platini, der Europameister von 1984, war 2015 zusammen mit dem damaligen FIFA-Präsidenten Joseph Blatter von der FIFA-Ethikkommission wegen einer Millionenzahlung des Weltverbandes an Platini suspendiert worden. Die anschliessend ausgesprochene Sperre für acht Jahre wurde später im Fall von Platini auf vier Jahre reduziert. (pre/sda)
    Former UEFA president Michel Platini appears in front of the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland Monday, 31 Aug. 2020. Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter each face interrogation from the Swiss public prosecutor as part of the proceedings opened in 2015 over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
    Bencic zieht in Berlin in die Viertelfinals ein
    Belinda Bencic zieht beim Rasenturnier in Berlin problemlos in die Viertelfinals ein. Gegen die Kroatin Petra Martic (WTA 25) siegt die Ostschweizerin in knapp eineinhalb Stunden 6:3, 6:4. Den Punkt des Spiels zeigte Bencic zum entscheidenden Break zum 5:4 im zweiten Satz. Nach einem schwachen Volley holte sich die 24-jährige Schweizerin den Service-Durchbruch im Sitzen. «Ich dachte, sie (Martic - Red.) wird den Ball über mich lupfen, darum fiel ich hin», erklärte Bencic die Situation nach Spielschluss. Es war das einzige Mal, das die an fünfter Stelle gesetzte Schweizerin ab dem Spiel ihrer kroatischen Gegnerin zumindest kurz aus dem Tritt geriet.

    Bencics Dominanz hatte sich schon im Startsatz abgezeichnet. Bereits im zweiten Aufschlagspiel von Martic erspielte sie sich Breakchancen. Dass sie den Servicedurchbruch bei erster Gelegenheit verpasste, nagte zumindest kurz an der Konzentration der Weltnummer 12. Beim folgenden, eigenen Aufschlag geriet Bencic mit 0:40 in Rücklage, ehe sie sich das Spiel noch sicherte. Insgesamt zeigte sich Bencic bei eigenem Service allerdings stark, 68 Prozent ihrer ersten Aufschläge landeten im Feld. Im Viertelfinal trifft Bencic nun auf die Russin Jekaterina Alexandrowa (WTA 34), die sich mit Jelina Switolina aus der Ukraine gegen die Nummer 2 des Turnieres 6:4, 7:5 durchgesetzt hat. Von bislang drei Duellen mit Alexandrowa konnte Bencic eines gewinnen. (pre/sda)
    Wimbledon-Final in vollem Stadion
    Die Organisatoren in Wimbledon rechnen für die entscheidende Phase des Grand-Slam-Turniers mit vollen Rängen. Ab den Halbfinals soll der 15'000 Zuschauer fassende Centre Court voll ausgelastet werden.

    Die Organisatoren von Wimbledon wollen gemäss einer Mitteilung die Auslastung kontinuierlich steigern. Zum Start des Rasenturniers in Wimbledon sollen der Centre Court und der zweitgrösste Platz bis zur Hälfte gefüllt werden, während kleinere Plätze bis zu 75 Prozent ausgelastet werden können. Für die Achtel- und Viertelfinals soll die Zuschauerzahl auf den Hauptplätzen ein erstes Mal erhöht werden. (abu/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien erteilt der Schweiz eine Lektion und gewinnt hochverdient mit 3:0
    2
    Gleitschirmflieger landet vor Frankreich – Deutschland im Stadion und verletzt Frau
    3
    Deutschland verliert wegen Hummels-Eigentor: «Jetzt ist der Druck natürlich gross»
    4
    BÄM! Windows 11 ist gerade geleakt worden – so sieht es aus
    5
    Sie können es einfach nicht besser
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,64
    2
    Und hier: 25 lustige Fails für garantiert gute Laune 😁
    3
    «Ein schwarzer Sonntag für kommende Generationen» – die Reaktionen auf das CO2-Nein
    4
    Aktionen in der ganzen Schweiz: Frauenstreik zieht Zehntausende auf die Strasse
    5
    Ja, für eine Kanadierin ist Recycling in der Schweiz so schwer
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Wer sagt, im ÖV sei es langweilig, der lügt! 27 Bilder als Beweis
    2
    11 Retro-Bilder von beängstigend lockeren Erziehungsmethoden
    3
    Sind blondierte Nati-Haare wirklich so schlimm?
    4
    Gleitschirm-König Chrigel Maurer: «Mein Gefühl ist nicht so super wie auch schon»
    5
    Alle Abstimmungsresultate im Überblick: So hat die Schweiz abgestimmt

    Kein einziger Spieler ist genügend – wie benotest du die Nati nach der Italien-Klatsche?

    Die Schweizer Fussballer gehen gegen Italien 3:0 unter. Wer hat am meisten enttäuscht? Du erfährst es in unserer Einzelkritik – und darfst selbst deine Noten abgeben.

    0:3. Chancenlos. Die Schweiz erlebt im zweiten EM-Spiel gegen Italien ein regelrechtes Debakel. Von Beginn an sind die Italiener entschlossener, zielstrebiger, schneller und schlicht und einfach besser. Das schlägt sich auch in den Noten der Einzelbewertung nieder. Kein einziger Spieler erhält eine genügende Note.

    Doch nicht nur wir sollen bewerten dürfen, auch deine Meinung ist gefragt. Hier kannst du deine Noten für die Schweizer Spieler nach ihrem ersten Auftritt an der Europameisterschaft …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel