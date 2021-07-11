Samuel Giger gewinnt hochüberlegen mit sechs Siegen den Rigi-Schwinget in Ibach SZ. Im Schlussgang bodigt er den zweifachen Innerschweizer Eidgenossen Mike Müllestein in der 6. Minute. Giger war in Abwesenheit der stärkster Innerschweizer – Joel Wicki, Pirmin Reichmuth und Sven Schurtenberger – als haushoher Favorit gestartet. Von Beginn an liess er auf dem Weg zu seinem 18. Kranzfestsieg in dem etwas ausgedünnten Feld nie Zweifel an seiner Überlegenheit aufkommen. In der laufenden Saison hat Giger drei seiner bislang vier Kranzfeste gewonnen.



Auch der Sieger des Südwestschweizer Teilverbandsfests in Oron-la-Ville VD brachte es auf das Maximum von sechs Siegen: Es war Remo Käser, der sein Comeback nach dem Eidgenössischen 2019 in Zug wegen einer Rippenverletzung bis zu diesem Wochenende hatte hinauszögern müssen. Im Schlussgang zweier Eidgenossen bezwang Käser seinen Trainingskameraden und engen Freund Lario Kramer. Für Käser war es der sechste Sieg an einem Kranzfest, der zweite am Südwestschweizerischen nach 2018.



Zwei Sieger brachte das Berner Oberländische Gauverbandsfest in Brünig-Hasliberg hervor: die Eidgenossen Matthias Aeschbacher und Bernhard Kämpf. Aeschbacher gewann den Schlussgang gegen den Einheimischen Kilian von Weissenfluh. Der zuvor punktgleiche Kämpf siegte im 6. Gang ebenfalls mit der Maximalnote. (pre/sda)