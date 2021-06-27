Navigation
freundlich 27°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: TdF: Van der Poel gewinnt Etappe und holt Maillot Jaune

    Sport-News

    TdF: Van der Poel holt Etappensieg und Maillot Jaune +++ Lang springt zu Schweizer Rekord

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    27.06.21, 17:57

    Mehr «Sport»

    Die Niederlande taut wieder etwas auf – Tschechien bislang aber mit den …

    Link zum Artikel

    Hirschi nach seinem schweren Sturz: «Drei, vier Tage muss ich überleben»

    Link zum Artikel

    Regenbogenfahnen angeblich aus Budapester Fanzone verbannt – UEFA reagiert mit …

    Link zum Artikel

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Zlatan Ibrahimovic wagt den Sprung ins kalte …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Der Fisch stinkt vom Kopf»: Druck auf Johnson bleibt hoch

    Link zum Artikel

    Basel hat Liverpool-Stürmer an der Angel +++ Favre will Pause vom Fussball

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    800 Schüler nach Mallorca-Klassenreisen infiziert ++ Raver-Party in Italien …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Italien zittert sich gegen Österreich weiter: «Es ist ein absolut unverdienter …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Diese Kampfflugzeuge hat der Bund von 1931 bis heute beschafft



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 27.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Van der Poel gelingt Revanche: Etappensieg und Gelb
    Tour-de-France-Debütant Mathieu van der Poel zündet sein Feuerwerk mit einem Tag Verspätung. Der Niederländer erweist sich in der 2. Etappe bei der Zielankunft am Ende der Mûr-de-Bretagne als der Stärkste.

    Van der Poel setzt sich im kurzen Schlussanstieg auf dem letzten Kilometer ab und gewinnt mit sechs Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem letztjährigen Tour-Sieger Tadej Pogacar und dessen slowenischen Landsmann Primoz Roglic.

    Hingegen Leader Julian Alaphilippe kam nur als Fünfter ins Ziel. Der französische Weltmeister, der in der 1. Etappe ein ähnlicher Coup wie nun van der Poel gelungen war, verlor damit das Maillot jaune nach nur einem Tag bereits wieder.

    Alaphilippe liegt neu in der Gesamtwertung als Zweiter um acht Sekunden hinter van der Poel zurück. Mit dem Maillot jaune erreichte der Niederländer vom Team Alpecin-Fenix etwas, was seinem Grossvater Raymond Poulidor immer verwehrt geblieben war.

    Der im November 2019 verstorbene Franzose hatte in den Sechziger- und Siebzigerjahren zu den besten Radprofis der Welt gehört. Doch trotz sieben Etappensiegen und insgesamt acht Top-3-Platzierungen in der Gesamtwertung trug Poulidor bei seiner Heimrundfahrt nie das Gelbe Trikot.

    Bestklassierter Schweizer der 2. Etappe war wie am Vortag Stefan Küng. Der Thurgauer erreichte nach 183,5 km das Ziel als 73. mit 2:26 Minuten Rückstand. In der Gesamtwertung liegt Küng als 53. knapp viereinhalb Minuten hinter van der Poel.

    Auch die weiteren fünf Schweizer Starter beendeten die Etappe, mit Marc Hirschi (134.), Reto Hollenstein (163.) und Michael Schär (117.) insbesondere auch die Sturzopfer vom Samstag.

    Für die 3. Etappe mit Start in Lorient und Ziel in Pontivy wird der erste Massensprint dieser Rundfahrt erwartet. Zu bewältigen sind auf den 182,9 km nur zwei Bergpreise der tiefsten Kategorie. Die letzten 1400 m verlaufen ohne Richtungsänderung und komplett flach. (nih/sda)
    Moscon Solo-Sieger in Lugano - 4. Rang für Pellaud
    Mit Gianni Moscon gewinnt ein prominenter Fahrer die 74. Ausgabe des Gran Premio Citta di Lugano, einem Eintagesrennen, welches der zweithöchsten Kategorie, der Europe Tour, angehört.

    Der 27-jährige Italiener vom britischen Team Ineos Grenadiers hatte sich auf der Schlussrunde des 179,2 km langen Rennens von seinen drei Begleitern abgesetzt. Moscon überquerte die Ziellinie mit wenigen Sekunden Vorsprung vor seinem Landsmann Valerio Conti, der sich im Sprint gegen den Belgier Ben Hermans behauptete.

    Simon Pellaud klassierte sich hinter seinen drei ehemaligen Ausreisserkollegen als bester Schweizer im 4. Rang. Der Unterwalliser, der noch für das ProConti-Team Androni Giocattoli fährt, empfahl sich damit für kommende Saison ein weiteres Mal für einen Vertrag mit einem World-Tour-Team. (nih/sda)
    Salome Lang fliegt erneut zum Schweizer Rekord
    Eine Athletin und ein Athlet aus der Region Basel gehen als die grossen Champions des dritten Tages der Schweizer Meisterschaften in Langenthal hervor.

    Salome Lang hebt weiterhin in Bestform ab. Die Hochspringerin übertraf ihren vor Wochenfrist aufgestellten Schweizer Rekord (1,96) mit einem Flug über 1,97 m. Die 23-Jährige hatte bereits vor sieben Tagen die Olympia-Limite geknackt.

    Mit Tokio planen kann nun auch Jason Joseph. Der Hürdensprinter gewann in 13,37 Sekunden. Der WM-Teilnehmer von Doha 2019 lieferte endlich in dieser Saison einen Wert, der seinen Ansprüchen genügt. Joseph hatte unter Druck gestanden, denn mit den bisherigen Leistungen in diesem Sommer wäre er kaum für die Olympischen Spiele nominiert worden.

    Den 400-m-Lauf gewann Ricky Petrucciani in starken 45,69 Sekunden. Der 20-jährige Tessiner senkte seinen Hausrekord erneut. Der Läufer des LC Zürich schielt sogar Richtung Tokio. Möglicherweise holt er sich via Weltrangliste einen Startplatz für die Olympischen Spiele.

    Das Berner-Duell im Hürdensprint der Frauen entschied Ditaji Kambundji hauchdünn zu ihren Gunsten. Die jüngste der Kambundji-Schwestern setzte sich in 13,03 Sekunden mit einem Hundertstel vor Noemi Zbären durch. (nih/sda)
    Salome Lang jubelt nach einem erfolgreichen Versuch im Hochsprung, bei den Leichtathletik Schweizer Meisterschaften 2021, am Sonntag, 27. Juni 2021, in Langenthal. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Olympia ohne Serena Williams
    Serena Williams, 23-fache Siegerin eines Grand-Slam-Turnieres, will nicht bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio antreten. Das teilte die 39-jährige Amerikanerin am Sonntag vor dem Turnierstart in Wimbledon mit. Warum sie sich zu einer Absage entschieden hat, liess sie offen: «Es gibt eine Menge Gründe, näher möchte ich heute nicht darauf eingehen. Vielleicht ein anderes Mal», sagte die Nummer 8 der Welt.

    Williams ist im Besitz von vier Olympia-Goldmedaillen. 2012 triumphierte sie im Einzel, zudem gewann sie zusammen mit ihrer Schwester Venus dreimal im Doppel (2000, 2008 und 2012). Vor ihr hatten bei den Männern schon der zweifache spanische Olympiasieger Rafael Nadal (ATP 3) und der Österreicher Dominic Thiem (ATP 5) für Tokio abgesagt. Roger Federer (ATP 8) will sich erst nach Wimbledon entscheiden. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09251622 Serena Williams of the USA in action against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Langsam-Lüthi mit Saison-Bestleistung
    Tom Lüthi erreichte im Grand Prix der Niederlande seine beste Klassierung der Saison. Der 34-jährige Berner Moto2-Fahrer belegte auf dem Circuit in Assen Rang 14.

    Lüthi, von Position 11 gestartet, fiel nach gutem Start innert weniger Runden bis auf Position 18 zurück. Der Sieg ging zum dritten Mal in dieser Saison an Raul Fernandez. Dessen zweitplatzierter Teamkollege Remy Gardner führt im WM-Klassement allerdings immer noch deutlich. Sein Vorsprung auf Fernandez beträgt 31 Punkte. (ram/sda)
    epa09303718 Swiss rider Thomas Luthi on his Kalex in action during the Moto2 qualifying of the motorcycling TT Assen, in Assen, The Netherlands, 26 June 2021. EPA/VINCENT JANNINK
    In-Albon gewinnt ITF-Turnier in Klosters
    Die Schweizerin Ylena In-Albon (WTA 451) gewann das mit 25'000 Dollar dotierte ITF-Turnier in Klosters. Im Final bezwang sie die 22 Positionen schlechter klassierte Rumänin Andreea Prisacariu 6:3, 6:2. Es ist für die 22-jährige Oberwalliserin, die vor zwei Jahren zu den Top 200 der Welt gehört hatte, der achte Turniersieg auf ITF-Stufe. Sie wird sich in der Weltrangliste um rund 60 Positionen verbessern.

    Bei den Männern gewann der Amerikaner Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (ATP 516). Er hatte im Halbfinal den Schweizer Aufsteiger des Jahres Dominic Stricker ausgeschaltet. (ram/sda)
    Ylena In-Albon, la joueuse suisse en action lors de la finale feminine du tournoi Open du Tennis-Club du Mail contre Jil Teichmann, la joueuse suisse le samedi 27 juin 2020 a Neuchatel. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Hirschi tritt zur 2. Etappe an
    Der Berner Radprofi Marc Hirschi will die Tour de France nicht bereits nach einer Etappe aufgeben müssen. Er versuche, auch das heutige, 183 Kilometer lange Teilstück in Angriff zu nehmen, teilt seine Mannschaft UAE-Team Emirates mit.

    Hirschi war gestern in zwei Massenstürze verwickelt. Dabei verletzte er sich unter anderem an der rechten Schulter. Die Etappe beendete er trotzdem, als Vorletzter mit über 18 Minuten Rückstand auf den Sieger Julian Alaphilippe. In der Nacht verspürte Hirschi nach Teamangaben beträchtliche Schmerzen, nach Rücksprache mit den Ärzten entschloss er sich dennoch zur Fortsetzung der Rundfahrt. (ram/sda)
    Marc Hirschi et son
    Weltklasse-Leistungen an den US-Trials
    Gabby Thomas (Bild) über 200 m, DeAnna Price im Hammerwerfen sowie Grant Holloway über 110 m Hürden und Rai Benjamin über 400 m Hürden brillierten an den US-Trials in Eugene. Alle vier rückten in der ewigen Bestenliste auf Platz 2 vor.

    Die 24-jährige Thomas siegte in 21,61 Sekunden. Schneller war über die halbe Bahnrunde einzig Florence Griffith-Joyner, deren Weltrekord aus dem Jahr 1988 bei 21,34 Sekunden steht. Die 28-jährige Price übertraf mit dem Hammer mit 80,31 m als zweite Athletin nach der Polin Anita Wlodarczyk (82,98) die 80-m-Marke. Der 23-jährige Benjamin passierte die Ziellinie nach 46,83 Sekunden, womit sich der WM-Zweite von 2019 bis auf fünf Hundertstel der 19 Jahre alten Weltbestleistung von Kevin Young annäherte. Weltmeister Holloway blieb im Hürdensprint mit 12,81 Sekunden gar nur um ein Hundertstel über dem Rekord seines Landsmanns Aries Merritt. (ram/sda/afp)
    Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the final in the women's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Phoenix Suns einen Sieg vom Final entfernt
    Die Phoenix Suns benötigen noch einen Sieg, um erstmals seit 1993 in den NBA-Final einzuziehen. Die Texaner gewannen bei den Los Angeles Clippers 84:80 und führen in der Best-of-7-Serie 3:1.

    Die Suns gingen 14:2 in Führung, worauf die erneut ohne den verletzten Kawhi Leonard angetretenen Gastgeber nie näher als bis auf einen Punkt herankamen. Bei beiden Teams liess die Wurfquote zu wünschen übrig, vor allem von jenseits der Dreipunktelinie. Insgesamt gab es bloss neun Dreier – die Suns verwerteten vier von 20 Versuchen, die Clippers fünf von 31. Die fünfte Partie findet in der Nacht auf Dienstag statt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Golubic einzige Schweizerin am Montag
    Viktorija Golubic (WTA 72) steht am Montag zum Auftakt des Grand-Slam-Turniers in Wimbledon als einzige Schweizerin im Einsatz. Die Viertelfinalistin des Turniers in Eastbourne trifft um 12 Uhr Schweizer Zeit auf dem Aussenplatz 15 auf die als Nummer 29 gesetzte Russin Veronika Kudermetowa.

    Am Dienstag greifen dann Roger Federer gegen Adrian Mannarino (ATP 42), die als Nummer 9 gesetzte Belinda Bencic gegen Kaja Juvan (WTA 102) sowie Jil Teichmann (WTA 53) gegen Camila Giorgi (WTA 75) ins Turnier ein. Die Anlage darf zunächst zur Hälfte gefüllt werden. Im vergangenen Jahr fiel das Turnier der Corona-Pandemie zum Opfer. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's Roger Federer attends a press conference prior to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday June 26, 2021. (Florian Eisele/Pool via AP)
    Lisa Mamié verbessert einen Schweizer Rekord
    Lisa Mamié präsentierte sich bei ihrer Olympia-Hauptprobe in Rom in guter Verfassung. Am Settecolli-Meeting in Rom verbesserte sie ihren eigenen, vor sieben Monaten aufgestellten Schweizer Rekord über 50 m Brust um drei Hundertstel auf 31,17 Sekunden. Diese Zeit reichte im starken Feld zu Platz 6.

    Lisa Mamiés Paradedisziplin, 200 m Brust, über die sie Silber an den Europameisterschaften holte und in der Weltjahres-Bestenliste auf Platz 8 geführt wird, steht am Sonntag auf dem Programm. (abu/sda)
    Medwedew gewinnt erstmals auf Rasen
    Nach zehn Turniersiegen auf Hartplatz gewann Daniil Medwedew auf Mallorca erstmals einen ATP-Titel auf einem anderen Belag. Beim 250er-Rasenturnier im Ferienort Santa Ponça setzte sich die Weltnummer 2 im Final 6:4, 6:2 gegen den Amerikaner Sam Querrey (ATP 60) durch, einen ausgewiesenen Rasenspezialisten und ehemaligen Wimbledon-Halbfinalisten.
    epa09303046 Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in action against Sam Querrey of the US during their final match at the Mallorca Championschip ATP tennis tournament held in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Spain, 26 June 2021. EPA/ATIENZA
    Verstappen Schnellster, Hamilton erbt Rang 2
    WM-Leader Max Verstappen startet am Sonntag um 15 Uhr von der Pole-Position aus zum GP von Österreich. Der Niederländer von Red Bull-Honda war auf dem 4,318 km langen Kurs rund zwei Zehntel schneller als Valtteri Bottas im Mercedes.

    Weil der Finne sich aber am Freitag in der Boxengasse drehte, wurde er mit einer Rückversetzung um drei Plätze betraft. Die erste Startreihe erbt damit sein Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton. Der siebenfache Weltmeister liegt in der Gesamtwertung mit 119:131-Punkte zurück. Die Fahrer von Alfa Romeo-Ferrari starten aus den hinteren Regionen: Antonio Giovinazzi (15.) aus der drittletzten und Kimi Räikkönen (18.) aus der zweitletzten Startreihe. (abu/sda)
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 26, 2021. The Styrian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien zittert sich gegen Österreich weiter: «Es ist ein absolut unverdienter Sieg»
    2
    800 Schüler nach Mallorca-Klassenreisen infiziert ++ Raver-Party in Italien artet aus
    3
    Urteil gefallen: Über 22 Jahre Haft für Derek Chauvin
    4
    Die walisischen Teamfotos – es wird immer kurioser
    5
    Was wurde aus Harry Potter und Co. 20 Jahre nach der Filmpremiere?
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Gefährlicher Streit auf den Strassen: Autofahrende ärgern sich über Critical Mass
    2
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44
    3
    Alle antreten zum Cute-News-Appell!
    4
    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm eine Lektion
    5
    5 Dinge, die du über die Critical Mass wissen musst
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    Frau tötet ihren Vergewaltiger – ganz Frankreich spricht über den Fall Valérie Bacot
    3
    Joe Bidens grösster Sieg
    4
    Forscher findet gelöschte Dateien: Zirkulierte das Virus schon vor Dezember 2019?
    5
    8 grossartige Kinofilme, die (fast) niemand sehen wollte

    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44

    Die Datenerfassung und Ausgabe durch die Kantone oder das Bundesamt für Gesundheit hinken den aktuellen Entwicklungen stets einige Tage hinten nach. Deshalb ist es wichtig, dass wir uns nicht auf einen Wert verlassen, sondern uns alle wichtigen Kennzahlen im Verlauf anschauen.

    Die bekannteste Zahl des Bundes ist wohl diejenige der Neuansteckungen, die sogenannte Fallzahl. Sie gibt an, wie viele Neumeldungen von Covid-Infektionen beim BAG eingegangen sind. Hierbei gilt zu beachten, dass die …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel