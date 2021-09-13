Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
The International Olympic Committee decides to suspend the Algerian Fethi Nourine for 10 years for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after learning that he had to fight an Israeli. Dignity is not for sale!— ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) September 8, 2021
Fethi solidarity! pic.twitter.com/bjBwVbgaAB
Die Lions-Familie trauert um Leo Schumacher https://t.co/ygGoysWwoM pic.twitter.com/3p26PSCNb3— ZSC Lions (@zsclions) September 13, 2021
DANIEL: “To lead literally from start to finish I don’t think any of us expected that… I’ve just been a sandbagging SOB for the rest of the year! To not only win but to get a 1-2 - it’s insane!” #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tFXltNya1M— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
A win for a wounded warrior! @25RaulFernandez makes it 5! 🏆#AragonGP 🏁 | #Moto2 📰https://t.co/S949N0vv6t— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 12, 2021
Your #AragonGP 🏁 podium heroes!— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 12, 2021
🥇 @PeccoBagnaia
🥈 @marcmarquez93
🥉 @JoanMirOfficial
#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/PMFbRXi3B6