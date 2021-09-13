Navigation
    Sport-News

    10 Jahre Sperre für algerischen Judoka + Barcelona monatelang ohne Braithwaite

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    13.09.21, 14:34 13.09.21, 22:48

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 13.9.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Nach Olympia-Rückzug: 10 Jahre Sperre für algerischen Judoka
    Der algerische Judoka Fethi Nourine ist wegen seines Rückzugs von den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio aus politischen Gründen vom Internationalen Judo-Verband IJF für zehn Jahre von Wettkämpfen ausgeschlossen worden. Auch Nourines Trainer Amar Benikhlef erhielt am Montag eine zehnjährige Sperre.

    Nourine hatte bei den Spielen in Tokio einen möglichen Kampf gegen einen Israeli verweigert und auf eine Olympia-Teilnahme verzichtet. Der Weltverband nahm daraufhin Ermittlungen gegen den 30-jährigen Sportler und dessen Trainer auf. Beide waren bereits in Tokio vorläufig suspendiert worden.

    Nourine und Benikhlef sagten, sie hätten auf den Kampf gegen den Israeli verzichtet, um ihre Unterstützung für die Palästinenser auszudrücken. Das algerische Olympische Komitee entzog beiden Männern die Akkreditierungen und schickte sie nach Hause. (sda/dpa)
    20:58
    Demba Ba gibt seinen Rücktritt bekannt
    Der senegalesische Stürmer Demba Ba beendet seine Karriere.
    Erste Trainingseinheit fuer Demba Ba, den neuen Spieler des FC Lugano, am Dienstag, 6. Juli 2021, in Lugano. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari)
    Bild: keystone
    Der 36-Jährige bestritt in dieser Saison drei Teileinsätze für den FC Lugano, ehe sein Vertrag nach wenigen Wochen aufgelöst wurde. Zuvor hatte der 22-fache Internationale unter anderem für Chelsea, Newcastle und Hoffenheim gespielt. (sda)
    Stefanie Vögele scheitert in der 1. Runde
    Stefanie Vögele (WTA 121) verliert beim WTA-Turnier in Luxemburg in der 1. Runde. Die 31-jährige Aargauerin unterliegt der russischen Weltranglisten-33. Jekaterina Alexandrowa mit 1:6, 6:3, 3:6.

    Vögele wehrte sich nach einem 1:6, 1:3-Rückstand gut. Sie erzwang dank fünf gewonnenen Games in Folge den Entscheidungssatz. Diesen verlor sie wegen zwei kassierten Breaks in der Schlussphase.

    Beim mit 235'238 Dollar dotierten Hallenturnier ist Belinda Bencic topgesetzt. Sie trifft nach einem Freilos entweder auf die Kasachin Sarina Dijas (WTA 105) oder die Tschechin Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (WTA 85). (sda)
    Barcelona monatelang ohne Braithwaite
    Der FC Barcelona muss einen weiteren Ausfall im Sturm hinnehmen. Der Däne Martin Braithwaite muss sich wegen einer Knieverletzung einer Operation unterziehen und fällt danach drei bis vier Monate aus.

    Brathwaite, der vor seiner Verletzung jeweils in der Startformation stand, ist nach Sergio Agüero, Ousmane Dembélé und Ansu Fati der nächste Stürmer, der Barça derzeit nicht zur Verfügung steht. (zap/sda/apa/reu)
    epa09415774 FC Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 15 August 2021. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
    Bild: keystone
    Lugano gibt den Loeffel ab
    Nach Joël Vermin verpflichtet der SC Bern mit Romain Loeffel im Hinblick auf die kommende Saison einen weiteren Schweizer Nationalspieler. Wie Vermin statteten die Berner den 30-jährigen Verteidiger ebenfalls mit einem Vierjahresvertrag aus.

    Derzeit absolviert Loeffel, der 2008 mit Fribourg-Gottéron in der höchsten Schweizer Liga debütiert hat, seine vierte Saison mit dem HC Lugano. Für die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft lief der Romand 98 Mal auf. Ausserdem hat der SCB den Vertrag mit dem Eigengewächs Colin Gerber (23) bis zum Ende der nächsten Saison verlängert. (ram/sda)
    Luganos Romain Loeffel, im Eishockeyspiel der National League zwischen den Rapperswil-Jona Lakers und dem HC Lugano, am Dienstag, 19. Januar 2021, in der St. Galler Kantonalbank Arena, in Rapperswil-Jona. (EYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Hammer-Gruppe für Servette
    Die Schweizer Fussballmeisterinnen von Servette Chênois bekommen es in der Gruppenphase der Champions League mit hochkarätiger Konkurrenz zu tun. Die Auslosung bescherte den Genferinnen Chelsea, Wolfsburg und Juventus.

    Erstmals wird in der Champions League der Frauen eine Gruppenphase ausgetragen, 16 Teams haben sich dafür qualifiziert. Der Startschuss fällt am 5. Oktober. (ram/sda)
    epa09441494 Servette's players greet their supporters, after the UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 first leg soccer match between Servette FC Chenois Feminin and Glasgow City at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 September 2021. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
    Bild: keystone
    Hockey-Szene trauert um Leo Schumacher
    Die Eishockey-Schweiz trauert um Leo Schumacher. Der langjährige Profitrainer ist am Sonntag im Alter von 68 Jahren an den Folgen einer schweren Krankheit gestorben.

    Der Innerschweizer musste als erst 22-Jähriger seine Spielerkarriere aus gesundheitlichen Gründen beenden und startete 1982 beim EV Zug seine Trainerkarriere. Über Chur, GC, Arosa, Bülach und Bern kehrte er nach der Jahrtausendwende nach Zug zurück, wo er Spieler wie Raphael Diaz, Fabian Schnyder oder Luca Sbisa auf dem Weg zu ihrer Profikarriere begleitete.

    Nach einem zweijährigen Abstecher in die Organisation der ZSC Lions, in der er 2018 an der Seite von Hans Kossmann Schweizer Meister wurde, nahm Leo Schumacher auf die letzte Saison hin das Traineramt beim in der dritthöchsten Schweizer Liga spielenden EHC Seewen an. Diesen Posten musste er im vergangenen Frühjahr aufgrund der gesundheitlichen Probleme jedoch wieder abgeben. (ram/sda)
    Guerdat siegt im Grand Prix von Calgary
    Steve Guerdat gewinnt den mit 2,5 Millionen kanadischen Dollar dotierten Grand Prix am Fünfsterne-CSIO von Calgary in Spruce Meadows. Von allen Paaren zeigte Guerdat mit dem zwölfjährigen Franzosen-Wallach Venard de Cerisy als einziger zweimal einen fehlerfreien Ritt. Damit verwies der Jurassier die beiden Amerikanern Kent Farrington und McLain Ward auf die weiteren Plätze.

    Für seinen Triumph erhielt Guerdat einen Siegerccheck in der Höhe von umgerechnet über 600'000 Franken. «Ich habe schon als kleines Kind davon geträumt, in dieser Prüfung den Sieg zu erringen. Soweit ich zurückdenken kann, waren Siege in Calgary und Aachen mein Ziel. Ich hatte das grosse Glück, in Genf schon einige Male den Sieg davonzutragen, aber Aachen und Calgary hatten mir noch gefehlt», sagte der Olympiasieger von 2012. Zusammen mit 's-Hertogenbosch bilden diese drei Turniere den Grand Slam im Springreiten. (ram/sda)
    Steve Guerdat of Switzerland riding Venard de Cerisy competes in the equestrian team jumping final at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, August 07, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Hirschi wird beim Sieg von Colbrelli EM-Sechster
    Die Schweiz gewinnt am letzten Tag der Europameisterschaften in Trient keine weitere Medaille. Marc Hirschi wird im Strassenrennen beim Sieg des Italieners Sonny Colbrelli Sechster.

    Hirschi zeigte ein starkes Rennen, konnte 22 km vor dem Ziel bei einer entscheidenden Tempoverschärfung der Konkurrenz jedoch nicht folgen. Im Sprint um Platz 4 einer sechsköpfigen Verfolgergruppe musste sich Hirschi dem früheren Europameister Matteo Trentin und dem zweifachen Tour-de-France-Sieger Tadej Pogacar geschlagen geben.

    Die Medaillen machte ein Trio unter sich aus. Europameister wurde der Einheimische Sonny Colbrelli, der für den vierten aufeinanderfolgenden Sieg eines Italieners in einem EM-Strassenrennen sorgte. Colbrelli setzte sich im Zweiersprint gegen den belgischen Jungstar Remco Evenepoel durch. Bronze sicherte sich mit einem Rückstand von eineinhalb Minuten auf das Duo der Franzose Benoît Cosnefroy. (zap/sda)
    Ricciardo siegt - Verstappen und Hamilton out nach Crash
    Der Grand Prix von Italien in Monza endet mir einer Überraschung. Daniel Ricciardo gewinnt im McLaren-Mercedes vor Teamkollege Lando Norris. Dritter wird der vom letzten Startplatz losgefahrene Valtteri Bottas im Mercedes.

    Ohne Punkte blieben die beiden Titelanwärter: Der aus der Pole-Position gestartete Max Verstappen und der siebenfache Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton kollidierten in der 26. Runde, als der Brite in seinem Mercedes nach seinem Reifenstopp auf die Strecke zurückkehrte.

    In der Gesamtwertung blieb damit nach dem 14. von 22 Saisonrennen alles beim Alten: Der Niederländer hat nach seinen zwei gewonnenen Zählern am Samstag im Sprintrennen weiterhin fünf Zähler Vorsprung (226,5:221,5). Valtteri Bottas, Sieger am Samstag im Sprint, liegt als Dritter bereits knapp 90 Punkte zurück.

    Kein Glück erneut für den Hinwiler Rennstall Alfa Romeo-Ferrari: Für den von Rang 7 aus gestarteten Antonio Giovinazzi waren die Hoffnungen auf Punktezuwachs schon nach der ersten Runde und einer Berührung mit Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) vorbei. Der Italiener wurde am Ende 13. direkt vor seinem Teamkollege Robert Kubica. (zap/sda)
    Lüthi gestürzt, aber unverletzt
    Tom Lüthi erleidet im sechstletzten Grand Prix seiner Karriere einen Rückschlag. Der 34-jährige Berner stürzt beim GP von Aragonien bereits in der fünften Runde des Moto2-Rennens und muss aufgeben.

    Nach einem guten Start, in dem er sich von Startposition 16 in die Punkteränge nach vorne geschoben hatte, lag Lüthi bei seinem Sturz nur auf dem 17. Platz. Zum Glück blieb der Emmentaler dabei unverletzt. Dennoch ist der Ausfall ein Rückschlag, nachdem er zuletzt mit den Plätzen 9 und 11 klare Aufwärtstendenz gezeigt hat.

    Lüthi war in guter Gesellschaft. Nur 21 der 32 Fahrer sahen im MotorLand Aragon im Nordosten Spaniens die Zielflagge. Zu den Gestürzten gehörten auch der WM-Dritte Marco Bezzecchi sowie der Pole-Mann und WM-Vierte Sam Lowes.

    Damit ist der Kampf um den WM-Titel fünf Rennen vor Schluss endgültig nur noch ein Duell zwischen dem Australier Remy Gardner und dem Spanier Raul Fernandez. Der Moto2-Neuling aus Madrid zeigte eine unglaubliche Parforce-Leistung und feierte überlegen seinen fünften Saisonsieg, obwohl er sich vor neun Tagen beim Radfahren den rechten Mittelhandknochen gebrochen hatte. Dahinter verteidigte Gardner auf einer von ihm nicht geliebten Strecke den 2. Platz. Der 23-jährige Sohn des ehemaligen 500-ccm-Weltmeisters Wayne Gardner weist damit noch 39 Punkte (251:212) Vorsprung auf Fernandez auf. Die beiden Teamkollegen werden nächste Saison in die höchste Klasse aufsteigen. (zap/sda)

    Bagnaia mit dem hochverdienten Premierensieg
    Der Ducati-Pilot Francesco Bagnaia gewinnt beim Grand Prix von Aragonien erstmals in der Königsklasse.

    Der Italiener lieferte sich mit Marc Marquez auf der Honda auf den letzten vier Runden ein faszinierendes und beinhartes, aber jederzeit faires Duell. Sieben Mal griff der sechsfache MotoGP-Weltmeister an und zog kurzzeitig an Bagnaia vorbei, jedes Mal konterte der 24-Jährige aus Turin aber im Stile eines grossen Champions.

    Bagnaia ist im 13. Rennen der Saison bereits der achte unterschiedliche Sieger. Nach fünf Podestplätzen ist es aber ein Erfolg mit Ansage. WM-Leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) musste sich mit dem 8. Platz zufrieden geben, bleibt aber klar in Führung. Der Franzose weist fünf Rennen vor Schluss 53 Punkte Vorsprung auf den neuen Zweiten Bagnaia auf (214:161).

    Ein kleines Debakel erlebte die Familie Rossi. Der Ende Saison zurücktretende Superstar Valentino Rossi belegte den 19., sein Halbbruder Luca Marini den 20. Platz - bei 20 Klassierten. (zap/sda)
    Eismeister Zaugg

    Wie sportliches SCB-Missmanagement den SCL Tigers den Saisonstart erleichtert

    Das Führungsversagen beim SC Bern beschert ausgerechnet Langnau ein erstes Hurra. Jesper Olofsson hat schon doppelt so viele Tore erzielt wie alle vier SCB-Ausländer zusammen.

    Satan der Polemik, weiche von mir. Keine Polemik. Nur ganz sachlich und objektiv sagen, was ist. Hier ein Leistungsvergleich des ausländischen Personals:

    In drei Spielen haben die vier ausländischen SCB-Stürmer 2 Tore und 7 Punkte beigesteuert. Alle drei haben eine neutrale Plus/Minus-Bilanz.

    In zwei Spielen haben die vier ausländischen SCL-Stürmer 7 Tore und 14 Punkte erzielt. Mit einem Spiel weniger sind sie also doppelt so produktiv wie die SCB-Ausländer. Zudem haben Olofsson, Saarela und …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel