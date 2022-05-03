Navigation
    Lang mit Bänderriss, Stocker mit Muskelverletzung ++ Ajoies Joggi tritt zurück

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    03.05.2022, 16:34
    Lang mit Bänderriss, Stocker mit Muskelverletzung
    FCB-Verteidiger Michael Lang zog sich am Sonntag in der Partie Basel gegen Zürich (0:2) einen doppelten Aussenbandriss am Fussgelenk zu und wird für unbestimmte Zeit ausfallen. Bei Captain Valentin Stocker, der wie Lang in der ersten Halbzeit verletzt ausgewechselt werden musste, ergab eine MRI-Untersuchung eine Muskelverletzung in der Kniekehle.

    Schlimmer hatte es Liam Millar erwischt. Der 22-jährige Kanadier brach sich den Arm und wurde bereits am Montag operiert, womit er in dieser Saison nicht mehr eingesetzt werden kann. (abu/sda)
    Basels Michael Lang im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem BSC Young Boys im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Sonntag, 3. April 2022. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Ajoies Aufstiegsheld tritt zurück
    Mathias Joggi beendet seine Profikarriere. Der 36-jährige Stürmer bestritt für Langnau, Davos, Biel und zuletzt Ajoie zusammengezählt 568 Spiele in der höchsten Schweizer Liga.

    Im letzten Frühling erreichte Joggi im Jura Heldenstatus, als er den HC Ajoie im Playoff-Final gegen Kloten mit dem Siegtor in der Verlängerung 28 Jahre nach dem letzten Abstieg wieder in die National League (früher NLA) schoss. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte er mit dem Klub, bei dem er künftig als Nachwuchstrainer arbeiten wird, schon den Cupsieg gefeiert. (abu/sda)
    Ajoies Mathias Joggi jubelt mit dem Pokal nach dem sechsten Eishockey Playoff-Finalspiel der Swiss League zwischen dem HC Ajoie und dem EHC Kloten, in der Raiffeisen Arena in Pruntrut, am Mittwoch, 28. April 2021. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Thiem fällt aus den Top 100
    Dominic Thiem wird nächste Woche erstmals seit März 2014 seinen Platz in den Top 100 des ATP-Rankings verlieren. Der 28-jährige Niederösterreicher hatte 2020 mit dem US Open sein bislang einziges Grand-Slam-Turnier gewonnen und war zwischenzeitlich auf Rang 3 der Weltrangliste geklettert.

    Zuletzt plagten Thiem gesundheitlich Probleme, von Juni 2021 bis März 2022 hatte er kein Turnier bestritten. Mit dem Rückfall von Thiem ist erstmals seit 36 Jahren kein Österreicher mehr in den Top 100 vertreten. (abu/sda/apa)
    Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball against Andy Murray, of Britain, during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Bild: keystone
    EVZ-Meisterumzug am Samstag
    Nach den Feierlichkeiten in der Nacht auf Montag nach der gewonnenen Finalissima gegen die ZSC Lions folgt am kommenden Samstag ein weiterer Festakt zum dritten Titelgewinn des EV Zug: Der Meisterumzug durch die Stadt Zug mit anschliessender Feier auf dem Arena Platz. Vorgesehen ist, dass sich die Meistermannschaft 2022 um 16.30 Uhr vom Kolinplatz in Richtung Bundesplatz aufmacht. Der Festbetrieb mit Live-Musik vor dem EVZ-Stadion läuft ab 17.00 Uhr. (abu/sda)

    Neuer CEO für Lausanne-Sport
    Lausanne-Sport erhält einen neuen starken Mann. Der Niederländer Leen Heemskerk tritt die Nachfolge von Bob Ratcliffe als CEO beim Tabellenletzten der Super League an.

    Wie die Waadtländer in einem Communiqué mitteilten, wird der erste Auftrag Heemkerks sein, einen Trainer zu suchen und eine schlagkräftige Mannschaft für die nächste Saison zu bilden. Lausanne-Sport dürfte den Abstieg in die Challenge League nicht mehr abwenden können. Vier Runden vor Schluss beträgt der Rückstand des von Alain Casanova betreuten Teams zehn Punkte auf Luzern. (abu/sda)
    FCZ-Fans hinterlassen in Basel grosse Schäden
    Die Fans des FC Zürich haben am Sonntag im Joggeli ihre Spuren hinterlassen. Der Rasen wurde malträtiert, das Tornetz geklaut und die LED-Banden teilweise kaputtgetreten. Auch im Inneren des Sektors sind Schäden und Verunreinigungen zurückgeblieben. Der FC Basel schätzt den Schaden gegenüber SRF auf «mehrere 100'000 Franken». Wer genau dafür aufkommen muss, ist noch unklar. Sobald die genaue Summe feststeht, werde man das Gespräch mit dem FCZ suchen. (jwe)
    Grenzenloser Jubel und ein Schuss Traenengas bei den Zuerchern und den Fans nach dem Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem FC Zuerich im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Sonntag, 1. Mai 2022. (KEYSTONE/Patrick Straub)
    Bild: keystone
    Hindernisparcours könnte Reiten ersetzen
    Nach den Olympischen Spielen 2024 in Paris soll ein Hindernislauf getestet werden, um die Pferdereitveranstaltung im modernen Fünfkampf zu ersetzen, wie die International Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM) bekannt gab. Zwei Varianten seien aus über 60 Vorschlägen getestet worden. Wie dieser Hindernisparcours im Detail aussehen würde, ist bis anhin nicht bekannt. Beim Weltcup Ende Juni in Ankara soll das Format getestet werden.

    Die Neugestaltung der fünften Disziplin des modernen Fünfkampfs neben Fechten, Schiessen, Laufen und Schwimmen ist die Folge der sogenannten Saint-Boy-Affäre bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio, als Annika Schleu ihr Pferd geschlagen hatte, nachdem sich dieses der zu diesem Zeitpunkt in Führung liegenden Deutschen widersetzt hatte. Ob der moderne Fünfkampf indes in Los Angeles 2028 überhaupt dabei sein wird, ist offen. Wie Gewichtheben und Boxen steht er nicht auf der Liste der ersten 28 Sportarten. (pre/sda)
    epa09400046 Annika Schleu of Germany on Saint Boy hit an obstacle as they compete in the Show Jumping portion of the Modern Pentathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
    Bild: keystone
    Neuer Name für die dritthöchste Hockey-Liga
    Die höchste Amateur-Liga im Schweizer Eishockey bekommt einen neuen Namen. Auf die kommende Spielzeit wird die seit fünf Jahren als MySports League bekannte dritthöchste Liga des Landes in MyHockey League umbenannt. Die Delegiertenversammlung der Regio League hat den neuen Namen bereits abgesegnet. In der MHL werden in der kommenden Saison wie bis anhin zwölf Teams spielen, wobei mit Frauenfeld und Franches-Montagnes zwei neue Mannschaften aus der 1. Liga dazustossen. (pre/sda)
    Sullivan gewinnt seinen siebten WM-Titel
    Der Weltranglistenerste Ronnie O'Sullivan ist zum siebten Mal Snooker-Weltmeister. Der 46-jährige Engländer besiegte seinen Landsmann Judd Trump im Final von Sheffield mit 18:13. O'Sullivan zieht als siebenfacher Weltmeister mit dem Schotten Stephen Hendry gleich, der zwischen 1990 und 1999 sieben Titel geholt hat. (sda/dpa)
    Die Schweizerinnen treffen an der EM auf Portugal
    Die Schweizer Frauen-Nationalmannschaft kennt ihre ersten Gegnerinnen bei der kommenden Europameisterschaft in England. Sie trifft am 9. Juli zum Start der Vorrunde in der Gruppe C auf Portugal.

    Die Portugiesinnen rücken nach, nachdem die UEFA beschlossen hat, das russische Team wegen des Angriffs auf die Ukraine vom Turnier auszuschliessen. Portugal war in den Playoffs an Russland gescheitert. Die weiteren Gegner der Schweiz in der Gruppe C sind Schweden (am 13. Juli) und die Niederlande (am 17. Juli). (sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Pascal Signer neuer Director der Swiss League
    Die Klubs der Swiss League haben den 32-jährigen Pascal Signer zum Director der Swiss League AG ernannt. Der frühere Geschäftsführer des EHC Kloten übernimmt die operativen Tätigkeiten des amtierenden Swiss-League-Präsidenten Jean Brogle. (sda)
    Pascal Signer, CEO EHC Kloten, spricht mit Journalisten waehrend einer Medienkonferenz nach einer ausserordentlichen Ligaversammlung ueber die Entscheidungen betreffend dem Schweizermeister sowie den Auf- und Abstiegen fuer die Saison 2019/20, am Freitag, 13. Maerz 2020, in Ittigen. Anlaesslich einer ausserordentlichen Ligaversammlung am Donnerstagvormittag stellte die Ligaleitung und saemtliche Clubvertreter der National League und Swiss League fest, dass der Spieltrieb wegen der Coronavirus-Epidemie nicht mehr aufrechterhalten werden. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Kukan und Moser stossen zur Nati
    Die Schweizer Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft reist übermorgen Mittwoch nach Finnland, um an den Beijer Hockey Games teilzunehmen. Das erste Spiel steht am Donnerstag in Tampere auf dem Programm. Der Gegner heisst Finnland. Für diese erste Partie im Rahmen der Beijer Hockey Games stossen die beiden NHL-Spieler Dean Kukan von den Columbus Blue Jackets und Janis Moser von den Arizona Coyotes zum Team dazu.

    Nicht mehr im Aufgebot figurieren Goalie Philip Wüthrich und die Verteidiger Santeri Alatalo und Noah Delémont. Aus medizinischen Gründen nicht mehr bei der Nati sind die Stürmer Ken Jäger und Luca Hischier sowie Verteidiger Roger Karrer. Noch nicht offiziell im Kader sind die NHL-Spieler Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler und Timo Meier, die ihre Teilnahme in Helsinki bereits bestätigt haben. Auch allfällige Spieler von den beiden Playoff-Finalisten Zug und ZSC werden erst später dazustossen. Es werde laufend über weitere Nachselektionen informiert, heisst es vom Verband. (abu)
    FIFA bestraft Senegal und Nigeria
    Mit hohen Geldstrafen und einem Zuschauerverbot für den Senegal und Nigeria hat der Fussball-Weltverband FIFA auf die Zwischenfälle bei den WM-Qualifikationsspielen im März reagiert. WM-Teilnehmer Senegal muss wegen der Vorfälle bei der Partie gegen Ägypten 175'000 Schweizer Franken zahlen und das nächste Länderspiel vor leeren Rängen austragen. Dies teilte die FIFA am Montag in einer Übersicht der aktuellen Sanktionen mit.

    Beim Spiel am 29. März in Dakar hatte sich Gastgeber Senegal durch ein 3:1 im Elfmeterschiessen für die WM-Endrunde in Katar qualifiziert. Danach erhob Ägypten unter anderem Rassismusvorwürfe gegen die Fans des Senegal. Auf den Tribünen seien Schmähplakate insbesondere gegen den Starstürmer Mohamed Salah zu sehen gewesen. Auch die Busse der ägyptischen Delegation seien angegriffen worden.

    Nigerias Verband wurde derweil mit einer Strafe von 150'000 Schweizer Franken belegt und muss sein nächstes Länderspiel ebenfalls ohne Zuschauer absolvieren. Nach dem 1:1 im entscheidenden WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Ghana war es zu gewalttätigen Ausschreitungen gekommen. Wütende Fans hatten das Spielfeld des Stadions in Nigerias Hauptstadt Abuja gestürmt. Die Randalierer warfen Gegenstände auf das Spielfeld, zerstörten Sitzbänke und zerrissen Tornetze sowie Werbebanner. (ram/sda/dpa)
