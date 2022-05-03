🏆 Am Samstag, 7. Mai feiern wir unsere Meister mit einem Umzug durch die Stadt und einem Fest auf dem Arena Platz!— EVZ (@official_EVZ) May 3, 2022
Mehr dazu hier 👉 https://t.co/jbfTuUSPex#miersindmeister #meisterfiir #fürblauundwiis pic.twitter.com/3ePCOsCOdp
Le FC Lausanne-Sport annonce la nomination de Leen Heemskerk en tant que CEO.— FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) May 3, 2022
Communiqué officiel 👉 https://t.co/0e3ZOIBKpx pic.twitter.com/JDVU6YDw1p
Aus MySports League wird MyHockey League— EHC Arosa (@ehc_arosa) May 3, 2022
Die dritthöchste Liga im Schweizer Eishockey trägt ab der Saison 2022/2023 nicht mehr die Beziechnung MySports League. Neu heisst die Liga "MyHockey League".https://t.co/UI11EbpTE7
Hopp Arosa! pic.twitter.com/E08Cqqg86T
"What he said blew me away." ❤️— Eurosport (@eurosport) May 2, 2022
A tearful Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why his hug with Judd Trump was such an emotional moment.#ilovesnooker | @WeAreWST | @ronnieo147 | @judd147t pic.twitter.com/Dml2Kdu7MA
🏒🇨🇭 So reisen wir am Mittwoch nach Finnland für die Beijer Hockey Games!— Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 2, 2022
Welcome, Dean + JJ! 🙌
Thank you to all players leaving the squad! 🙏
L'équipe suisse pour les Beijer Hockey Games.
La squadra svizzera per le Beijer Hockey Games. #RoadtoHelsinki 🏒 pic.twitter.com/g24JkNKXDV