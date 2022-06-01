Navigation
    Sport-News

    AC Milan für 1,2 Milliarden Euro verkauft +++ Colorado legt gegen die Oilers vor

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    01.06.2022, 13:07
    AC Milan für 1,2 Milliarden Euro verkauft
    Der Verkauf von Italiens Meister AC Milan an die Investmentfirma RedBird Capital Partners ist bestätigt. Der Klub bleibt in Besitz amerikanischer Investoren. Der bisherige Eigner Elliott, ebenfalls eine Investmentgesellschaft, hat einen Übernahmepreis von 1,2 Milliarden Euro ausgehandelt.

    RedBird ist bereits im Sport aktiv, unter anderem als Investor der Fenway Sports Group, der Besitzerin etwa des FC Liverpool und der Boston Red Sox aus der Major League Baseball. Ausserdem hält RedBird die Mehrheit der Anteile am wieder in die Ligue 1 aufgestiegenen französischen Klub Toulouse. (pre/sda)
    Die Avalanche bezwingt die Oilers in einer wilden Partie
    In den Playoff-Halbfinals der NHL legen die Colorado Avalanche vor. Das Team aus Denver gewinnt im eigenen Stadion den Auftakt der Best-of-7-Serie gegen die Edmonton Oilers 8:6.

    In einer wilden Partie mit 14 Toren und 13 verschiedenen Torschützen schien die Entscheidung mit der 7:3-Führung in der 37. Minute gefallen zu sein. Doch der Anschlusstreffer (6:7) brachte die Spannung zurück und bescherte Colorado sieben heikle Spielminuten. Der Siegsicherung gegen die Kanadier gelang in den Schlusssekunden mit einem Schuss ins leere Tor. (abu/sda)
    Scottie Scheffler immer klarer die Nummer 1
    Dank seinem 2. Platz am US-PGA-Tour-Turnier in Fort Worth vom letzten Wochenende baut der amerikanische Golfprofi Scottie Scheffler die Führung in der Weltrangliste erheblich aus.

    Scheffler, Gewinner des US Masters in Augusta im April und Sieger von insgesamt vier Turnieren auf dem amerikanischen Circuit in diesem Kalenderjahr, führt mit der sehr grossen Reserve von rund 2,5 Durchschnittspunkten auf den zweitplatzierten Spanier Jon Rahm.

    Mit seiner herausragenden Form scheint Scheffler die Möglichkeit zu haben, länger als 52 Wochen die Nummer 1 zu bleiben. Zuletzt glückte dies dem Amerikaner Justin Johnson in den Jahren 2017 und 2018. (sda)
    Scottie Scheffler watch his tee shot off the eighth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Scottie Scheffler
    Bild: keystone
    Red Bull verlängert mit Sergio Perez
    Zwei Tage nach seinem ersten Sieg im Grand Prix von Monaco verlängert Sergio Perez seinen auslaufenden Vertrag mit dem Team Red Bull um zwei weitere Saisons.

    Perez, der 2011 mit dem Schweizer Sauber-Team in der Formel 1 debütiert hat, fährt seit dem vergangenen Jahr an der Seite von Weltmeister Max Verstappen für Red Bull. Nach sieben Rennen in dieser Saison belegt der 32-jährige Mexikaner in der WM-Wertung hinter Verstappen und Charles Leclerc im Ferrari den 3. Rang. (abu/sda)
    AC Milan soll neuen Besitzer haben
    Eine gute Woche nach dem Gewinn des Meistertitels soll die AC Milan einen neuen Besitzer haben, bleibt aber in amerikanischen Händen. Die Investment-Firma RedBird Capital Partners wird in Medienberichten als nunmehrige Eigentümerin genannt. Das Unternehmen soll mit dem bisherigen Eigner, dem Hedgefonds Elliott, einen Übernahmepreis von 1,3 Milliarden Euro ausgehandelt haben.

    Der Hedgefonds Elliott, der beim Mailänder Klub seit knapp vier Jahren das Sagen gehabt hat, soll mit einer Minderheitsbeteiligung weiter bei den Rossoneri vertreten sein. Eine offizielle Bestätigung des Vereins oder der beiden amerikanischen Investoren steht noch aus. (pre/sda)
    AC Milan fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo square after a Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and AC Milan, being played in Reggio Emilia, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2022. AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. (LaPresse via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Nummelin wird Trainerassistent bei Ajoie
    Petteri Nummelin kehrt in die Schweiz zurück. Der 49-jährige Finne wird beim HC Ajoie Assistent des neuen, tschechischen Cheftrainers Filip Pesan. Als Spieler hinterliess Nummelin in unserem Land grosse Spuren. Der Offensiv-Verteidiger war beim HC Davos und beim HC Lugano während insgesamt 13 Saisons tätig. Bei Ajoie unterzeichnete Nummelin einen für zwei Jahre gültigen Vertrag. (pre/sda)
