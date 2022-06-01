RedBird Capital Partners enters into agreement with Elliott Advisors to acquire AC Milan ➡️ https://t.co/W1YQr6GIxG— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 1, 2022
RedBird Capital Partners sottoscrive un accordo con Elliott Advisors per l’acquisizione di AC Milan ➡️ https://t.co/MB0JQRMKWy
Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years! Vamooos!— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 31, 2022
¡Gracias por toda la confianza y por hacerme parte de esta familia hasta 2024! ¡Vamooos! @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/DCNpUt3WMg
Petteri Nummelin nouvel adjoint sur le banc du HCA 🟡⚫️— Hockey-Club Ajoie (@HC_Ajoie_off) May 31, 2022
L'entraîneur-assistant finlandais 🇫🇮 a paraphé une entente pour les deux prochaines saisons avec le Hockey Club Ajoie.
Tervetuloa Petteri! 💪🏼
