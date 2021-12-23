Navigation
    Murray erhält Wild Card fürs Australian Open +++ Zwei Boxing-Day-Spiele verschoben

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    23.12.2021, 14:23
    Murray erhält Wild Card fürs Australian Open +++ Zwei Boxing-Day-Spiele verschoben
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 23.12.2021

    Murray erhält Wild Card fürs Australian Open
    Die Organisatoren des Australian Open in Melbourne statten Andy Murray erneut mit einer Wild Card für das Haupttableau aus. Der nach einer Hüftoperation auf Platz 134 der Weltrangliste zurückgefallene Schotte hat am ersten Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres fünfmal den Final erreicht und diesen jeweils verloren, zuletzt 2016. Im vergangenen Jahr fehlte der dreifache Grand-Slam-Sieger wegen einer Corona-Erkrankung. (pre/sda)
    Zwei Boxing-Day-Spiele bereits verschoben
    Die Corona-Pandemie sorgt auch über die Weihnachtstage für Absagen in der englischen Premier League. Mindestens zwei Partien am traditionellen Boxing Day müssen verschoben werden. Die am zweiten Weihnachtstag geplanten Partien zwischen Liverpool und Leeds sowie den Wolverhampton Wanderers und Watford können wegen einer Häufung von Corona-Fällen bei den involvierten Teams nicht gespielt werden.

    Wenige Stunden zuvor hatten sich auf einem Krisengipfel der Liga die Klub entgegen der kritischen Voten einiger Trainer gegen eine Verlegung des Boxing-Day-Spektakels ausgesprochen, obwohl am letzten Wochenende sechs von zehn Spielen aufgrund von Corona-Fällen hatten abgesagt werden müssen. (pre/sda)
    Olympia-Organisatoren spüren Druck durch die Corona-Pandemie
    Die Organisatoren der Olympischen Winterspiele im Februar in Peking sehen sich durch die Corona-Pandemie mit «gewaltigem Druck und Herausforderungen» konfrontiert. Die Ausbreitung der neuen Virus-Variante Omikron bringe «grosse Unsicherheit für die weltweite Covid-Situation», sagte Han Zirong, die Vizepräsidentin des Organisationskomitees, am Donnerstag in Peking.

    Es sei höchst wahrscheinlich, dass «eine bestimmte Zahl von Fällen» während der Spiele auftrete, wenn so viele Teilnehmer aus allen Regionen der Welt und aus China zusammenkämen, sagte Han Zirong. Die Anforderungen der chinesischen Behörden zur Vorbeugung gegen Covid-19 müssten «energisch umgesetzt» werden, um die Sicherheit der Olympia-Teilnehmer und der chinesischen Öffentlichkeit zu wahren.

    China verfolge eine «dynamische Null-Covid-Strategie». Ob neue Massnahmen vor oder während der Spiele vom 4. bis 20. Februar ergriffen werden müssten, hänge von der Veränderung der Lage weltweit und in China ab – insbesondere von der Ansteckung und Schädlichkeit der Omikron-Variante, sagte die Vizepräsidentin. «Wir schenken den Veränderungen in der Pandemie grosse Aufmerksamkeit.» (pre/sda)
    epa09644662 People pose for photos next to an Olympic Rings installation at the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, China, 16 December 2021. China is scheduled to host the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in February, making its capital the first city in the world to host both Summer (2008) and Winter Olympics (2022). EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
    Bild: keystone
    Real baut Tabellenführung dank Benzema aus
    Real Madrid baut in seinem letzten Spiel des Jahres den Vorsprung an der Spitze der spanischen Liga aus. Nach dem enttäuschenden 0:0 am Wochenende gegen Cadiz setzt sich das Team von Carlo Ancelotti bei Athletic Bilbao 2:1 durch.

    Das Schlussresultat stand nach einer spektakulären Startphase bereits nach zehn Minuten fest. Karim Benzema brachte mit einer Doublette die Gäste in Front (4./7.), womit er mit seinen Saisontoren 14 und 15 die Führung an der Spitze des Torschützenklassements zementierte. Oihan Sancet gelang fast postwendend der Anschlusstreffer für die Basken (10.).

    Athletic Bilbao musste nach positiven Coronatests auf vier Profis verzichten, bei Real fehlten insgesamt sogar acht Spieler, darunter Luka Modric und David Alaba. In der Tabelle liegen die Königlichen nun acht Punkte vor dem FC Sevilla, wobei sie eine Partie mehr bestritten haben als die Andalusier.

    Athletic Bilbao - Real Madrid 1:2 (1:2)
    42'722 Zuschauer.
    Tore: 4. Benzema 0:1. 7. Benzema 0:2. 10. Sancet 1:2. (pre/sda)
    Das herrliche 1:0 durch Benzema.
    Liverpools Spektakelsieg im Ligacup
    Der FC Liverpool steht in den Halbfinals des Ligacups. Die «Reds» lagen zuhause gegen Leicester City mit 0:2 und 1:3 im Rückstand. Doch Takumi Minamino glich in der 95. Minute zum 3:3 aus (Video) und sorgte damit dafür, dass Liverpool doch noch die Chance auf den Sieg erhielt. Die nutzte es im Penaltyschiessen.



    Ebenfalls in die Halbfinals stiess West Ham United dank einem 2:1-Sieg über Tottenham Hotspur vor. Champions-League-Sieger Chelsea setzte sich auswärts bei Brentford mit 2:0 durch. Bereits am Dienstag hatte sich Arsenal 5:1 gegen Sunderland durchgesetzt. (ram)
    PSG patzt, Ramos fliegt vom Platz
    Bei Abstiegskandidat Lorient leistete sich das Star-Ensemble von Leader PSG einen Ausrutscher. Erst in der Nachspielzeit rettete Mauro Icardi den Parisern mit seinem Ausgleichstor zum 1:1 einen Punkt. Zu dem Zeitpunkt war Paris Saint-Germain nur noch zu zehnt, Sergio Ramos hatte Gelb-Rot gesehen (Video).



    Lorient - Paris Saint-Germain 1:1 (1:0)
    Tore: 41. Monconduit 1:0. 91. Icardi 1:1. - Bemerkungen: Paris Saint-Germain u.a. ohne Mbappé, Verratti (beide gesperrt) und Neymar (verletzt). 85. Gelb-Rote Karte gegen Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/Foul).

    Lyon - Metz 1:1 (0:0)
    Tore: 56. Lukeba 1:0. 59. Traoré 1:1. - Bemerkungen: Lyon ohne Shaqiri (Ersatz). (ram/sda)
    Inter und Milan im Gleichschritt
    Inter Mailand geht in der Serie A mit einem kleinen Polster ins neue Jahr. Der Leader und Titelverteidiger gewann das letzte Spiel vor dem Jahreswechsel zuhause gegen den FC Torino 1:0 und hielt seine Herausforderer mit dem siebten Sieg in Folge mindestens vier Punkte auf Distanz.

    Inters Verfolger schnitten im letzten Spiel vor den Festtagen unterschiedlich ab: Die AC Milan gewann bei Empoli unter anderem dank Doppeltorschütze Franck Kessié 4:2, Napoli strauchelte zuhause gegen Abstiegskandidat Spezia mit einem 0:1.

    Inter Mailand - Torino 1:0 (1:0)
    41'413 Zuschauer. - Tor: 30. Dumfries 1:0. - Bemerkungen: Torino mit Rodriguez (ab 65.).

    Empoli - AC Milan 2:4 (1:2)
    Tore: 12. Kessié 0:1. 18. Bajrami 1:1. 42. Kessié 1:2. 63. Florenzi 1:3. 69. Hernandez 1:4. 84. Pinamonti (Handspenalty) 2:4. - Bemerkungen: Empoli ohne Haas (verletzt).

    Napoli - Spezia 0:1 (0:1)
    Tor: 38. Juan Jesus (Eigentor) 0:1. (ram/sda)
    Dominik Peter verpasst Vierschanzentournee
    Pech für den Schweizer Skispringer Dominik Peter: Der 20-jährige Zürcher Oberländer zog sich im Training in Oberstdorf einen Riss am inneren Meniskus des rechten Kniegelenkes zu. Er muss deshalb mindestens zehn Tage pausieren und verpasst damit die Vierschanzentournee. Erst danach kann über weitere Einsätze entschieden werden.

    Peter gewann im letzten Winter Bronze an der Junioren-WM und sprang in dieser Saison viermal in die Weltcup-Punkte. Damit hat er die Qualifikation für die Olympischen Spiele auf sicher. (ram/sda)
    Dominik Peter of Switzerland in action during the men's ski jumping FIS World Cup at the Titlisschanze in Engelberg, Switzerland, Saturday, December 18, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Kein schönes Jubiläum für Simeone
    Atlético Madrid hat seinem Trainer Diego Simeone zum 10-Jahre-Jubiläum nichts Zählbares beschert. Der Titelverteidiger bezog im Nachtragsspiel bei Granada mit einem 1:2 die vierte Niederlage in Folge und steigt damit höchstens als Tabellenfünfter ins neue Jahr, nur einen Punkt vor dem ebenfalls schwächelnden FC Barcelona.

    João Felix brachte Atlético am Abend vor Simeones zehntem Jahrestag als Trainer der Rojiblancos nach 100 Sekunden in Führung, doch bis zur 61. Minute drehte Granada die Partie (im Video das Siegtor zum 2:1). (ram/sda)
    «Es ist mega schade fürs Eishockey» – Nati-Boss Weibel über Olympia-Absage der NHL
    Was sich abgezeichnet hat, ist nun fix: Die NHL-Spieler werden nicht an den Olympischen Winterspielen in Peking teilnehmen. Auch das Schweizer Team wird deshalb ganz anders aussehen, als man sich das noch vor einigen Wochen vorgestellt hatte.

    Nationalmannschaftsdirektor Lars Weibel antwortete auf die Frage, wie stark sein Herz nach der Absage blute: «Ganz ehrlich, extrem. Dass sich die Weltbesten auf diesem Niveau messen, davon träumt jeder Funktionär, jeder Spieler, jeder Fan. Es ist mega schade fürs Eishockey.»

    Zur Story