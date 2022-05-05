Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 14°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Andy Murray kann krankheitsbedingt nicht gegen Djokovic ran

    Sport-News

    Murray muss gegen Djokovic passen +++ Frei gewinnt CONCACAF-Champions-League

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    05.05.2022, 11:51
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Murray muss gegen Djokovic passen +++ Frei gewinnt CONCACAF-Champions-League
    ManCity wie ein Bond-Bösewicht – drei Dinge, die beim Real-Wunder auffielen
    4
    Real-Fan verlässt Stadion vor dramatischer Wende: «Die Polizei vertrieb uns mit Pferden»
    7
    Eismeister Zaugg
    ZSC, HCD und SCB oder die Liebe zum Trainer in Zeiten der Polemik
    14
    «Nicht von dieser Welt», «Möge Gott herabsteigen» – die Pressestimmen zum Real-Wunder
    4
    Native Ad
    Wie du ohne Flug zum Surfen kommst – die besten Spots in und um die Schweiz
    3
    Promotion
    Diese 6 Fakten über das Powerkorn Hafer lassen deine Buddies staunen
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Murray muss Hit platzen lassen
    Das Achtelfinal-Duell zwischen der aktuellen und einer früheren Nummer 1 im Männer-Tennis beim ATP-1000-Turnier in Madrid fand nicht statt. Andy Murray musste für die Partie gegen den Serben Novak Djokovic krankheitsbedingt Forfait erklären. Der durch mehrere Hüft-Operationen zurückgeworfene Schotte nimmt im Ranking derzeit Platz 78 ein. Für das Turnier in Spaniens Hauptstadt hatte er eine Wildcard erhalten. (ram/sda)
    Andy Murray, of Britain, reacts against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Bild: keystone
    Stefan Frei mit Seattle Sounders Champions-League-Sieger
    Torhüter Stefan Frei ist Champions-League-Sieger. Die Seattle Sounders mit dem St. Galler gewinnen in der Nordamerika-/Mittelamerika-Zone erstmals den Titel. Die Sounders schlugen im Final-Rückspiel zuhause vor der Rekordkulisse von 67'000 Zuschauern die Pumas UNAM aus Mexiko 3:0; das Hinspiel eine Woche zuvor hatte 2:2 geendet.

    Der 36-jährige Frei, seit gut acht Jahren in Seattle tätig, trug mit teils mirakulösen Paraden zum Triumph bei. Der Peruaner Raul Ruidiaz war Doppeltorschütze. Seattle ist seit 22 Jahren und den Los Angeles Galaxy das erste Team aus den USA, das die Champions League beziehungsweise den Meistercup der CONCACAF gewinnt. (abu/sda)
    United States' Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, celebrates with Sounders team owner Adrian Hanauer after the Sounders defeated Mexico's Pumas to win the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Bild: keystone
    Gut 15'000 Zuschauer für die Ukraine im St. Jakob-Park
    Vor 15'391 Zuschauern bestritt der FC Basel am Mittwoch im St. Jakob-Park ein Freundschaftsspiel gegen den ukrainischen Rekordmeister Dynamo Kiew. Die Einnahmen rund um den «Match for Peace» kommen via Glückskette den ukrainischen Kriegsopfern zugute.

    Die Zuschauer, die für die Tickets einen beliebigen Betrag zahlen konnten, hatten rund um die Partie verschiedene Möglichkeiten, Geld zu spenden. Es wurden etwa T-Shirts und spezielle, von Starköchin Tanja Grandits kreierte Hotdogs verkauft. Dynamo Kiew, das im Rahmen seiner Tour schon in Warschau, Istanbul, Cluj, Zagreb und Dortmund gastiert hatte, gewann im St. Jakob-Park 3:2. Für die Basler trafen Adam Szalai und Sebastiano Esposito. (pre/sda)
    Jan Kovar verpasst die WM
    Der Tscheche Jan Kovar verpasst gemäss dem Portal «iSport.cz» die WM in Finnland. Der Captain von Schweizer Meister EV Zug fühlt sich wegen einer Verletzung an der Rippe nicht fit. Die Playoffs hatte er mit Schmerzmitteln durchgestanden. (pre/sda)
    epa09758776 Jan Kovar of Czech Republic (C) is restrained by the referees during the Men's Ice Hockey Qualification Play-off match between Switzerland and Czech Republic at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EPA/JEROME FAVRE
    Bild: keystone
    Olympiakos feiert den nächsten Meistertitel
    Olympiakos Piräus steht zum 47. Mal als griechischer Meister fest. Die Mannschaft mit Tomas Vaclik, dem früheren Goalie des FC Basel, sicherte sich den Titel in der fünftletzten Runde dank dem 2:1 gegen den ersten Verfolger PAOK Saloniki. Olympiakos ist mit seinen 47 Titeln die erfolgreichste Mannschaft Griechenlands. Alle anderen Teams haben zusammen bislang 39 Titel gewonnen. (pre/sda)
    Teichmann in Madrid im Halbfinal
    Die in Spanien aufgewachsene Jil Teichmann steht beim WTA-1000-Turnier in Madrid in den Halbfinals. Die Seeländerin setzte sich gegen die Ukrainerin Angelina Kalinina (WTA 37) 6:3, 6:4 durch. Im Duell der beiden Top-40-Spielerinnen geriet die Schweizerin nie in die Defensive. Sie legte mehrmals mit einem Break vor und verwertete nach einer 40:0-Führung mit eigenem Aufschlag den dritten Matchball doch noch. Nach den Siegen gegen die zweifache Wimbledon-Gewinnerin Petra Kvitova (WTA 30), die Kanadierin Leylah Fernandez (WTA 20) und die Kasachin Jelena Rybakina (WTA 18) traf die Schweizerin in Spaniens Hauptstadt bei ihrem vierten Match erstmals auf eine leicht schlechter klassierte Spielerin und veredelte somit ihre vorangegangenen Erfolge in dieser Woche.

    Die Linkshänderin steht zum dritten Mal in ihrer Karriere bei einem hochdotierten 1000er-Turnier in den Halbfinals. 2021 in Dubai war danach Schluss, ein paar Monate später in Cincinnati schaffte die 24-Jährige den Finaleinzug, blieb aber gegen Ashleigh Barty chancenlos. Nun wartet in der Vorschlussrunde Jessica Pegula. Gegen die 28-jährige Amerikanerin (WTA 14) spielt die Schweizerin erstmals. Die bestklassierte im Turnier verbliebene Spielerin heisst Ons Jabeur. Die Tunesiern ist die Nummer 10 der Weltrangliste. (pre/sda)
    Hodgson geht definitiv in Rente
    Roy Hodgson (74) hört als Fussball-Trainer auf. Der Brite, der im Januar vom Abstiegskandidaten Watford verpflichtet wurde, tritt Ende Saison zurück. Die «Hornets» werden wahrscheinlich absteigen. Hodgson sagte am Rande einer Preisverleihung im Buckingham Palast, wo er für seine Verdienste um den Fussball einen CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) erhielt, er wolle nun die Freizeit und seine Familie geniessen.

    Hodgson blickt auf eine über 45-jährige Trainerkarriere zurück. Er leitete unter anderem die Nationalmannschaften der Schweiz und von England. Bei den Klubs war er unter anderem bei Neuchâtel Xamax, den Grasshoppers, Inter Mailand, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion und Crystal Palace tätig, bevor er zu Watford wechselte. Watford reist am Samstag zu Crystal Palace und wird offiziell absteigen, wenn nicht drei Punkte gewonnen werden. (pre/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Top-Militär verrät im vollen Zug die Sicht der Armee auf Putin und lästert über Amherd
    2
    Russische Grenzregion Belgorod wieder beschossen ++ Kreml lässt Atomangriff proben
    3
    Alice Schwarzer warnt vor drittem Weltkrieg – Streit um Waffenlieferung geht weiter
    4
    Blutgruppe spielt entscheidende Rolle bei der Übertragung von Corona-Viren
    5
    13 Promi-Paare, die sauglücklich sind (nicht wie Johnny Depp & Amber Heard)
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Du glaubst, der Zeitpunkt deines Todes ist vorbestimmt? Das ist nicht ganz unproblematisch
    2
    «In 202 Sekunden nach London»: Wie im Russen-TV über Atomangriffe diskutiert wird
    3
    Ginter kehrt zu Freiburg zurück +++ Dybala vor Wechsel zu Inter Mailand
    4
    Wissenschaft informiert Parlamentarier über die Klimakrise – SVP schwänzt den Event
    5
    Kann Putin Europa mit Atomwaffen angreifen? Das sagen Experten
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    10 Dinge, die deine Katze NIEMALS vergessen wird
    2
    Cyberkrieg gegen Putin: Russland wird in einem noch nie dagewesenen Ausmass gehackt
    3
    Russen rauben Landwirtschafts-Maschinen – Ukrainer schalten sie aus der Ferne ab
    4
    Titel verteidigt! EVZ macht Wende in der Finalissima perfekt und bleibt Meister
    5
    12 Orte in der Schweiz, die uns so richtig umgehauen haben – welcher ist deiner?
    Murray muss gegen Djokovic passen +++ Frei gewinnt CONCACAF-Champions-League
    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    Zur Story