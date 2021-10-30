Navigation
    Del Curto zu HCD-Ehrenmitglied ernannt +++ Kriens feiert den ersten Saisonsieg

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    30.10.2021, 21:05
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 30.10.2021

    Del Curto zu HCD-Ehrenmitglied ernannt
    Beim HC Davos wird Trainer-Legende Arno Del Curto knapp drei Jahre nach dem Ende seiner Tätigkeit zum Ehrenmitglied ernannt. Die Ernennung erfolgte im Rahmen der Generalversammlung vom Samstagnachmittag.mDel Curto selbst war laut dem TV-Sender «MySports» nicht anwesend.

    Unter dem heute 65-jährigen Engadiner gewann Davos unter anderem sechs Meistertitel (2002, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011 und 2015). Del Curto war bis im November 2018 insgesamt 22 Jahre lang Headcoach beim HCD. Neben Del Curto wurde auch der ebenfalls langjährige Goalie-Trainer Marcel Kull zum HCD-Ehrenmitglied ernannt. Zudem wurde an der GV der Verlust aus der letzten Saison in der Höhe von 3,8 Millionen Franken bestätigt. (pre/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUM SDA-TEXT ZU DEN NOMINATIONEN IN DER KATEGORIE TRAINER DER SPORTS AWARDS , AM DONNERSTAG, 26. NOVEMBER 2020 - Der Zuercher Trainer Arno del Curto beim Eishockeyspiel der National League ZSC Lions gegen die SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers im Zuercher Hallenstadion am 21. Maerz 2019. . (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Kriens feiert den ersten Saisonsieg
    Kriens ist in der Challenge League im zwölften Anlauf zum ersten Saisonsieg gekommen. Der abgeschlagene Tabellenletzte gewann zuhause gegen Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:0. Helios Sessolo traf in der 13. Minute. Lausanne-Ouchy verpasste durch den Fehltritt in der Zentralschweiz den Sprung auf den 3. Platz und liegt stattdessen nur noch zwei Punkte vor dem neuntplatzierten FC Wil, der in Schaffhausen in der Schlussviertelstunde vom 1:3 zum 3:3 ausglich.

    Mit Yverdon, dem Cup-Bezwinger des FC Zürich, gewann auch der vormalige Tabellenvorletzte. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Uli Forte fügte Thun dank eines verwerteten Foulpenaltys von Ali Kabacalman in der 85. Minute die fünfte Niederlage zu. Thun verharrt damit auf dem 3. Platz. Der Rückstand auf Leader Winterthur beträgt nun sechs Punkte. (pre/sda)
    5,3 Millionen Franken für den Schweizer Fussball
    Der Schweizerische Fussballverband (SFV) und die Swiss Football League (SFL) profitieren in diesem Jahr von Schweizer Lotteriegeldern in der Höhe von 5'388'918 Millionen Franken. Die Übergabe des symbolischen Checks durch die Sport-Toto-Gesellschaft (STG) fand anlässlich des Meisterschaftsspiels zwischen St. Gallen und den Young Boys statt. Eingesetzt wird das Geld von SFV und SFL für die Förderung des Spitzennachwuchses im Männer- und Frauenfussball sowie für die Aus- und Weiterbildung von Trainern und Schiedsrichtern. (pre/sda)
    FIFA muss wegen Freistossspray Schadenersatz zahlen
    Die FIFA hat bei der Benutzung des Freistosssprays gegen das Patentrecht verstossen und einen Rechtsstreit gegen die Erfinder in Brasilien verloren. Der Weltverband habe durch die kostenlose Nutzung des Produkts in flagranter böser Absicht gehandelt, entschied ein Zivilgericht des Bundesstaates Rio de Janeiro nach einer Mitteilung der Justiz. Das Gericht gab den Klägern demnach in ihrer Berufung gegen ein früheres Urteil recht und verurteilte die FIFA zur Zahlung von 50'000 Real (rund 7600 Euro) für moralischen Schaden sowie einen noch zu berechnenden Betrag für Sachschaden. Der Verband kann gegen das Urteil in Revision gehen.

    Die beiden Erfinder – der Brasilianer Heine Allemagne und der Argentinier Pablo Silva – hatten der FIFA das Freistossspray für die WM 2014 zur Verfügung gestellt, ohne sich mit ihr über den Kauf des Patents geeinigt zu haben. Mit dem Spray wird der Abstand der Mauer bei Freistössen markiert. Silva und Allemagne haben das Produkt in fast 50 Ländern patentrechtlich schützen lassen. Nach Abschluss des Prozesses in Brasilien wollen sie auch in anderen Ländern klagen. (pre/sda)
    epa09419633 Referee William Collum from Scotland sprays the freekick line onto the grass, during the UEFA Champions League Play-off first leg soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Ferencvaros TC, at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern, Switzerland, 18 August 2021. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic in Paris-Bercy am Start
    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Novak Djokovic, der seit der Niederlage im US-Open-Final nicht mehr auf der Tour gespielt hat, wird kommende Woche beim Masters-1000-Turnier in Paris-Bercy sowohl im Einzel als auch im Doppel antreten. Die Weltnummer 6 Matteo Berrettini hingegen verzichtet. Der Italiener hat das Ticket für die ATP-Finals in Turin bereits gelöst. (pre/sda)
    Riedi feiert ITF-Titel-Premiere
    Leandro Riedi, die Nummer 779 im ATP-Ranking, gewann in Selva Gardena seinen ersten ITF-Einzeltitel. Der 19-jährige Zürcher, der beim French Open 2020 in der Juniorenkategorie den Final gegen Dominic Stricker erreicht hatte, besiegte im Südtirol im Endspiel des mit 15'000 Dollar dotierten Turniers den Italiener Samuel Vincent Ruggeri (ATP 870) 7:6 (7:1), 3:6, 6:3. (pre/sda)
    Switzerland's Davis Cup team player Leandro Riedi looks on during a training session in the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Switzerland will face Estonia in the Davis Cup World group 2 match. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Gestohlene Gold-Räder der Italiener wieder da
    Bei einer Drogen-Razzia im Osten Rumäniens ist ein Grossteil der Rennräder gefunden worden, die der italienischen Bahnrad-Equipe vor einer Woche am Rande der WM in Roubaix gestohlen wurden. Laut der Polizeibehörde seien vier Personen im Zuge der Ermittlungen und Durchsuchungen in Untersuchungshaft genommen worden. 21 Räder konnten bei der Razzia neben weiterem Diebesgut und Drogen sichergestellt werden.

    Der italienischen Mannschaft um Olympiasieger und Weltmeister Filippo Ganna waren 22 Hochleistungsräder einer Nobelmarke aus einem vor dem Hotel geparkten Transporter entwendet worden. Sie sollen einen Gesamtwert von 600'000 Euro haben. Sie waren nach dem Olympiasieg des Bahnvierers in Tokio auffällig in Gold lackiert worden. Die Polizei teilte mit, dass die Verdächtigen versucht hätten, die gestohlenen Fahrräder für jeweils 1500 Euro zu verkaufen. (pre/sda)
    Filippo Ganna of Team Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal during the track cycling men's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Bild: keystone
    Sinner als zweiter Italiener in den Top 10
    Jannik Sinner wird am Montag in die Top 10 der Weltrangliste aufsteigen. Der 20-jährige Italiener, der mindestens an Position 9 rangieren wird, hat mit der Qualifikation für den Halbfinal in Wien (Sieg über Casper Ruud) ebenfalls einen ersten Schritt in Richtung der ATP-Finals in Turin gemacht. Die Siege an den letzten beiden Hallenturnieren – Sofia Anfang des Monats und Antwerpen am vergangenen Sonntag – hieven Sinner als zweiten Italiener neben Matteo Berrettini in die Top 10. (pre/sda)
    Niederreiter verlässt humpelnd das Eis
    Nino Niederreiter fällt womöglich einige Zeit verletzungsbedingt aus. Der 29-jährige Bündner in Diensten der Carolina Hurricanes verliess in der Nacht auf Samstag beim 6:3-Sieg über die Chicago Blackhawks im dritten Drittel humpelnd das Eis. Der Trainer Rob Brind'Amour sprach an der Pressekonferenz von einer Verletzung am Unterkörper und fügte an: «Es sieht so aus, als würde Nino eine Weile ausfallen.» (pre/sda)
    PSG dreht Spiel gegen den Meister
    Paris Saint-Germain fährt in der 12. Runde der Ligue 1 den zehnten Sieg ein. Das Starensemble um Lionel Messi und Neymar gewinnt zuhause gegen Meister Lille dank zwei späten Toren 2:1.

    Matchwinner für die Pariser, bei denen Kylian Mbappé und Marco Verratti krankheits- respektive verletzungsbedingt ausfielen und Messi in der Pause mit muskulären Problemen ausgewechselt wurde, war Angel Di Maria. Der Argentinier bereitete in der 74. Minute den Ausgleich durch Captain und Abwehrchef Marquinhos vor und traf in der 88. Minute zum Sieg. Davor war Lille nach einer halben Stunde durch den achten Ligatreffer des 21-jährigen Kanadiers Jonathan David in Führung gegangen.

    Paris Saint-Germain - Lille 2:1 (0:1).
    Tore: 31. David 0:1. 74. Marquinhos 1:1. 88. Di Maria 2:1.
    Bemerkungen: Paris Saint-Germain u.a. ohne Mbappé (krank), Hakimi (gesperrt), Verratti und Ramos (beide verletzt). 46. Messi (PSG) aufgrund eines muskulären Problems ausgewechselt. (abu/sda)
    epa09553104 Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille OSC (LOSC) in Paris, France, 29 October 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    Hoffenheim rückt vor
    Hoffenheim hat in der Bundesliga zumindest vorübergehend zu den Europacup-Plätzen aufgeschlossen. Das Team von Trainer Sebastian Hoeness gewann das Freitagsspiel der 10. Runde zuhause gegen Hertha Berlin 2:0 und zog damit auch am ambitionierten Hauptstadtklub vorbei, der zuvor mit zwei Siegen Aufwärtstendenz hatte erkennen lassen.

    Andrej Kramaric und Sebastian Rudy sorgten mit ihren Treffern bis zur 36. Minute für klare Verhältnisse. Aufgrund einer Roten Karte gegen Dedryck Boyata spielten die Berliner in der letzten Viertelstunde in Unterzahl.

    Hoffenheim - Hertha Berlin 2:0 (2:0)
    8127 Zuschauer.
    Tore: 19. Kramaric 1:0. 36. Rudy 2:0.
    Bemerkungen: 76. Rote Karte gegen Boyata (Hertha Berlin/Foul). (abu/sda)
    Olten baut dank Derbysieg Tabellenführung aus
    Olten baut die Tabellenführung in der Swiss League auf vier Punkte aus. Die Solothurner behielten gegen Langenthal auch im zweiten Derby dieser Saison die Oberhand und siegten auswärts 5:0. Für das Team von Trainer Lars Leuenberger war es im 15. Saisonspiel bereits der 13. Sieg. Langenthal hingegen ist seit nunmehr fünf Partien sieglos.

    Auf Augenhöhe mit Olten tritt derzeit nur das seit neun Spielen ungeschlagene Kloten auf. Der erste Verfolger des Leaders war am Freitag jedoch spielfrei. Auf den Rängen 3 und 4 folgen mit je acht Punkten Rückstand auf Kloten Visp und La Chaux-de-Fonds. Während Visp im Walliser Derby zuhause gegen Sierre vor 5000 Zuschauern 4:1 gewann, kassierte La Chaux-de-Fonds beim 1:3 auswärts gegen Thurgau die dritte Niederlage hintereinander. (abu/sda(
    17.02.2021 - Winterthur, Zielbau Arena, Hockey Swiss League - EHC Winterthur vs EHC Olten - EHC Olten forward Mason McTavish 32 Winterhur Zielbau Arena Zürich Schweiz Copyright: xSergioxBrunettix
    Bild: imago images/Sergio Brunetti
