Navigation
recht sonnig 21°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Sport-News

    Bagnaia mit dem hochverdienten Premierensieg +++ Bottas gewinnt Sprintrennen in Monza

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    12.09.21, 15:19

    Mehr «Sport»

    Djokovic geht All-in: «Gehe die Partie so an, als wäre sie die letzte meiner …

    Link zum Artikel

    Inter gibt trotz zweimaliger Führung gegen Sampdoria zum ersten Mal diese …

    Link zum Artikel

    Ambri und die neue Valascia – die steinerne Seele unseres Hockeys

    Link zum Artikel

    Ronaldo nach seiner Comeback-Show: «Ich habe erwartet, dass ich 1 Tor schiesse, …

    Link zum Artikel

    Helene Fischer verkauft unglaubliche 100'000 Tickets in 24 Stunden

    Link zum Artikel

    Als Wurm wiedergeboren zu werden ist nicht wirklich sexy – wie es zur Esoterik …

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Wie sich unser Alltag durch die Corona-Pandemie verändert hat – in 9 Grafiken

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Bemerkenswerte Aussage: Bush distanziert sich deutlich vom Trump-Mob

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Zertifikatspflichts-Forderungen für Skigebiete ++ Testfehler an Berner Schulen



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 12.9.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Bagnaia mit dem hochverdienten Premierensieg
    Der Ducati-Pilot Francesco Bagnaia gewinnt beim Grand Prix von Aragonien erstmals in der Königsklasse.

    Der Italiener lieferte sich mit Marc Marquez auf der Honda auf den letzten vier Runden ein faszinierendes und beinhartes, aber jederzeit faires Duell. Sieben Mal griff der sechsfache MotoGP-Weltmeister an und zog kurzzeitig an Bagnaia vorbei, jedes Mal konterte der 24-Jährige aus Turin aber im Stile eines grossen Champions.

    Bagnaia ist im 13. Rennen der Saison bereits der achte unterschiedliche Sieger. Nach fünf Podestplätzen ist es aber ein Erfolg mit Ansage. WM-Leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) musste sich mit dem 8. Platz zufrieden geben, bleibt aber klar in Führung. Der Franzose weist fünf Rennen vor Schluss 53 Punkte Vorsprung auf den neuen Zweiten Bagnaia auf (214:161).

    Ein kleines Debakel erlebte die Familie Rossi. Der Ende Saison zurücktretende Superstar Valentino Rossi belegte den 19., sein Halbbruder Luca Marini den 20. Platz - bei 20 Klassierten. (zap/sda)
    Winti gewinnt Spitzenkampf
    Der FC Winterthur ist nach sechs Runden Leader der Challenge League. Vor 4800 Zuschauern auf der Schützenwiese gewannen die Zürcher gegen Neuchâtel Xamax 2:1, womit sie die Neuenburger an der Tabellenspitze ablösten. Ramizi (8.) und Buess (17.) trafen früh im Spiel für die Winterthurer, den Xamaxiens gelang durch Mafouta (85.) nur noch der Anschlusstreffer.

    Im zweiten Samstagsspiel gab es viel Action. Wil und Thun trennten sich 2:2. Wils Goalie Keller hielt einen Foulpenalty, dazu gab es drei Pfostenschüsse (zwei für Wil, einen für Thun). (ram)
    Albian Ajeti Doppeltorschütze
    Erfolgserlebnis für Albian Ajeti in Schottland: Der Schweizer Stürmer traf beim 3:0-Sieg von Celtic Glasgow gegen Ross County erstmals doppelt in der Premiership. Ajeti stand zum ersten Mal in dieser Spielzeit in der Startelf und nutzte die Gelegenheit zu seinen ersten Saisontreffern. Mit seiner Doublette tütete er Celtics dritten Sieg im fünften Spiel in den letzten 20 Minuten ein. (ram/sda)
    Albian Ajeti File Photo File photo dated 18-08-2020 of Celtic s Albian Ajeti. FILE PHOTO Editorial use only. No commercial use. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAndrewxMilliganx 55520619
    Bild: imago images/PA Images
    Erneut kollabiert dänischer Fussballer
    Drei Monate nach dem dramatischen Zusammenbruch von Nationalspieler Christian Eriksen an der EM ist in Dänemark erneut ein Fussballspieler auf dem Platz kollabiert. Wessam Abou Ali, der 22-jährige Stürmer von Gastgeber Vendsyssel FF, fiel in der Partie der zweiten Division gegen Lyngby nach einer knappen Stunde Spielzeit plötzlich zu Boden. Kurz danach wurde nach einem Defibrillator gerufen, wie die Nachrichtenagentur Ritzau berichtete.

    Wie damals bei Eriksen bildeten Spieler einen Ring um Abou Ali, während er behandelt wurde. Er wurde mit dem Krankenauto ins Spital gebracht und war dabei wach, wie die Lokalzeitung «Nordjyske» berichtete. Sein Zustand sei stabil, es gehe ihm den Umständen entsprechend gut. Die Begegnung wurde beim Stand von 1:1 zunächst unterbrochen, dann beschloss der Schiedsrichter, sie heute nicht wieder anzupfeifen. Wann sie zu Ende gespielt wird, ist nach Lyngby-Angaben noch unklar. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Bemerkenswerte Aussage: Bush distanziert sich deutlich vom Trump-Mob
    2
    Zertifikatspflichts-Forderungen für Skigebiete ++ Testfehler an Berner Schulen
    3
    «Das hat mit der Schweiz nichts zu tun, die SVP hat sich im Land geirrt»
    4
    Bei diesen 10 Bildern aus Kabul dürfte es jeder Studentin eiskalt den Rücken runterlaufen
    5
    Kinderreporter lässt AfD-Spitzenpolitiker auflaufen – mit nur einer Frage
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    «Mein Körper schafft das schon alleine»: 6 Corona-Impf-Aussagen im Check
    2
    Impfmuffel lassen sich jetzt doch noch piksen – widerwillig
    3
    Die 7 grössten Ängste der Impf-Gegner – und die Antworten darauf
    4
    Wir drehen den Spiess um: Wie wir 13 verschiedene Kommentar-Typen bewerten
    5
    «Querdenker»-Professor wollte sich nicht impfen lassen, jetzt liegt er im Spital
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    In der Ehe-für-alle-«Arena» gewinnt klar die Vernunft – in Form von Karin Keller-Sutter
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Die grosse 9/11-Verschwörung – und was davon zu halten ist
    4
    33 der besten Tweets, die die vierte Corona-Welle perfekt beschreiben
    5
    Der tiefe Fall des Hipster-Nazis Richard Spencer

    Ab Montag begegnet uns das Zertifikat häufiger – und weitere Sonntagsnews

    Vieles dreht sich um die Zertifikatspflicht – doch die Sonntagspresse berichtet auch aus der Finanzwelt, Afghanistan und über Klima-Investitionen.

    Die geringe Lust der Arbeitgeber zur Umsetzung der Zertifikatspflicht, der Ruf nach einheitlichen Corona-Regeln an den Schulen und das Festhalten der Schweizerischen Nationalbank an Negativzinsen: Das und mehr findet sich in den Sonntagszeitungen.

    Die grossen Arbeitgeber in der Schweiz zeigen laut einer Umfrage des «SonntagsBlick» wenig Interesse an einer Zertifikatspflicht für ihre Mitarbeitenden. Die Migros-Gruppe, die rund 90'000 Personen beschäftigt, sieht keinen Bedarf und wird das …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel