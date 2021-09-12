Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
Your #AragonGP 🏁 podium heroes!— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 12, 2021
🥇 @PeccoBagnaia
🥈 @marcmarquez93
🥉 @JoanMirOfficial
#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/PMFbRXi3B6
Another terrifying scene in Danish football. First it was Christian Eriksen, then Ahmed Daghim and Wessam Abou Ali has also just collapsed in a game between Vendsyssel FF and Lyngby, and he has been taken to the hospital. I will share some updates shortly.🙏#1div https://t.co/ojgIP7Zxfi pic.twitter.com/S3rgFwoXbx— Danish Football (@DanishFootball0) September 11, 2021