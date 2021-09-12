Another terrifying scene in Danish football. First it was Christian Eriksen, then Ahmed Daghim and Wessam Abou Ali has also just collapsed in a game between Vendsyssel FF and Lyngby, and he has been taken to the hospital. I will share some updates shortly.🙏#1div https://t.co/ojgIP7Zxfi pic.twitter.com/S3rgFwoXbx