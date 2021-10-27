WADA issues report from investigation into allegations regarding the National Anti-Doping Organization of Ukraine— WADA (@wada_ama) October 26, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/A6VCS8f0ck#PlayTrue #CleanSport #WADA pic.twitter.com/DEXGJIBkEo
#Disciplinary— National League & Swiss League (@NLSLOfficial) October 27, 2021
Yannick Rathgeb vom @ehcbiel wird wegen eines Stockstichs gegen Chris DiDomenico von @FrGotteron in der 55. Minute des Meisterschaftsspiels der #NationalLeague vom 26. Oktober 2021 für ein Spiel gesperrt und mit CHF 1’500.- gebüsst (inkl. Verfahrenskosten).
Vertrag bis 2023: Florian Kohfeldt ist neuer Trainer des VfL. Herzlich willkommen bei den Wölfen, Coach! 🐺🙌#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/ApQGPrW7uE— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) October 26, 2021
🎉With exactly 1️⃣0️⃣ 0️⃣days to go before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the design of the medals that will be awarded at the Games has been unveiled! 🏅️🥈🥉#beijing2022 #medal #Olympics pic.twitter.com/c5Zi9gZETe— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) October 26, 2021