    Bencic und Golubic sorgen für Schweizer Sieg +++ Timo Meier mit positivem Corona-Test

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    02.11.2021, 21:15
    Bencic und Golubic sorgen für Schweizer Sieg +++ Timo Meier mit positivem Corona-Test
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 2.11.2021

    Golubic bringt die Schweiz in Führung
    Den Schweizer Tennisspielerinnen ist der Auftakt in das Finalturnier um den Billie Jean King Cup in Prag geglückt. Das Team von Captain Heinz Günthardt schlägt Deutschland und spielt nun am Donnerstag gegen Tschechien um den Einzug in die Halbfinals.

    Nach Viktorija Golubic gewann auch Teamleaderin Belinda Bencic ihr Einzel, womit die Schweizerinnen vor dem abschliessenden Doppel vorentscheidend mit 2:0 in Führung liegen. Bencic (WTA 17) setzte sich in einem knapp zweistündigen intensiven Schlagabtausch gegen Angelique Kerber (WTA 9) 5:7, 6:2, 6:2 durch.

    Golubic hatte in der kleineren der beiden Hallen in der O2-Arena gegen Andrea Petkovic (WTA 76)einen Blitzstart hingelegt. Nach zwölf Minuten führte die Zürcherin, die gegenüber Jil Teichmann den Vorzug erhalten hatte, bereits mit 4:0. Danach glich sich das Spielgeschehen im ersten Duell der beiden aus. (pre/sda)
    epa09560114 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during her tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2021. Billie Jean King Trophy Finals matches will be held till 06 November 2021 in Prague. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Timo Meier mit positivem Corona-Test
    Timo Meier muss nach seinen starken Leistungen in den ersten Spielen der NHL-Saison eine Pause einlegen. Der Appenzeller in Diensten der San Jose Sharks hat einen positiven Corona-Test abgelegt. Die Verantwortlichen des Vereins haben Meier auf das Covid-Protokoll gesetzt. Der Schweizer Stürmer, der nach acht Partien mit fünf Toren und sechs Assists eine ausgezeichnete persönliche Bilanz ausweist, ist nicht der einzige Betroffene. Neben Trainer Bob Boughner fehlen wegen positiven Corona-Tests sechs weitere Spieler. (pre/sda)
    Ambri-Captain Fora bis Mitte Dezember out
    Ambri-Piotta muss bis voraussichtlich Mitte Dezember auf Captain Michael Fora (26) verzichten. Der Schweizer Nationalverteidiger erlitt am Samstag beim Heimsieg gegen Ajoie (3:2 n.V.) eine Bänderverletzung an der rechten Schulter.

    Der 1,92 m grosse Abwehr-Hüne dürfte nach der zweiten Nationalteam-Pause zurückkehren. Dies wäre noch rechtzeitig, um in der Altjahreswoche bei Ambris zweiter Spengler-Cup-Teilnahme in Davos mitwirken zu können. Fora, der 2018 zum Schweizer WM-Silberteam zählte, realisierte in bislang 20 Ligaspielen der laufenden Saison zwei Tore und insgesamt neun Skorerpunkte. (pre/sda)
    Ugolkova EM-Sechste über 400 m Lagen
    Maria Ugolkova klassiert sich zum Auftakt der Kurzbahn-EM in Kasan in Russland über 400 m Lagen als Sechste. Die 32-Jährige vom SC Uster-Wallisellen schlug im Final in 4:34,13 Minuten an, womit sie um lediglich 62 Hundertstel über ihrem Schweizer Rekord blieb, den sie vor vier Wochen in Budapest aufgestellt hatte. Gold sicherte sich die in der Ukraine geborene Türkin Viktoria Zeynep Gunes.

    Am ersten von sechs EM-Wettkampftagen im 25-m-Becken überstand auch Lisa Mamié die Vorläufe. Über 100 m Brust erreichte die Zürcherin den Halbfinal, in dem sie als Vierzehnte ausschied. In 1:06,01 verpasste Mamié ihren Landesrekord um 67 Hundertstel. Swiss Aquatics tritt bei den kontinentalen Titelkämpfen nicht in Bestbesetzung an. Neben den Olympia-Medaillengewinnern Jérémy Desplanches und Noè Ponti fehlen auch Roman Mityukov und Antonio Djakovic. (pre/sda)
    epa09368767 Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland in action during the Women's 200m Individual Medley semifinal during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
    Bild: keystone
    Marquez in Portimão nicht am Start
    Marc Marquez wird das Rennen in der MotoGP-Klasse beim Grand Prix der Algarve am Sonntag in Portimão nicht bestreiten. Der Spanier muss wegen einer im Training erlittenen leichten Hirnerschütterung auf den Start verzichten. Der einstige Serien-Weltmeister, der wegen eines Armbruchs die vergangene Saison praktisch vollends und die ersten zwei Grands Prix der laufenden WM verpasst hatte, demonstrierte mit Siegen in den letzten zwei Rennen in Misano und Austin, Texas, seine wiedererlangte Stärke. (pre/sda)
    Fix: Conte übernimmt Tottenham
    Nur wenige Stunden, nachdem Tottenham Hotspur Trainer Nuno Espirito Santo entlassen hat, ist bereits ein Nachfolger gefunden worden: Neuer Coach der kriselnden Spurs wird der Italiener Antonio Conte. Der ehemalige italienische Nationalcoach führte letzte Saison Inter Mailand zum Titel in der Serie A, 2017 gewann er mit Chelsea die Premier League. Der Italiener unterschrieb bei Tottenham einen Vertrag bis 2023 mit der Option auf eine Verlängerung. (dab/abu)
    Weltmeister Aegerter fährt auch 2022 in der Supersport-WM
    Der Schweizer Motorrad-Fahrer und Weltmeister Dominique Aegerter fährt auch im kommenden Jahr in der Supersport-WM für das Team Ten Kate. Er unterschrieb den Vertrag mit dem renommierten niederländischen Team, nachdem er in seiner ersten Saison gleich überlegen den WM-Titel in der Kategorie für seriennahe Maschinen geholt hatte.

    Ob er auch wieder in der MotoE, wo er den Weltcup-Gesamtsieg im letzten Rennen wegen einer umstrittenen Zeitstrafe verlor, an den Start gehen wird, steht noch nicht fest und hängt vom Kalender und allfälligen Überschneidungen ab.

    «Ich bin super happy, mit dem elfmaligen Weltmeister-Team weiterzumachen», sagt der Aegerter. Im Gespräch mit der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA macht er aber keinen Hehl daraus, dass er sich nach der überaus erfolgreichen Saison mehr erhofft hatte - entweder die Rückkehr in die Moto2-WM oder den Aufstieg in die Superbike-Kategorie, die jeweils an den gleichen Wochenenden und Orten wie die Supersport-Rennen stattfinden.

    «Viel mehr zu gewinnen, ging dieses Jahr fast nicht», stellt der 31-jährige Oberaargauer fest. «Aber ich habe eigentlich nie eine Chance erhalten, das ist schon enttäuschend.» Er erklärt sich dies einerseits mit der Tatsache, dass die Schweiz im Motorrad-Rennsport keine grosse Rolle spiele und mit ihrem kleinen Markt und ohne Rennstrecken wenig attraktiv für internationale Geldgeber ist. Anderseits würde er zumindest in der Moto2 bereits zu den ältesten Fahrern gehören. (dab/sda)
    epa09218280 Swiss Dominique Aegerter of Ten Kate Racing Yamaha in action during a test session before the Pirelli Aragon Round, the season opener of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at Motorland Alcaniz circuit in Teruel, Spain, 21 May 2021. EPA/Javier Cebollada
    Bild: keystone
    Andy Murray kassiert bittere Niederlage
    Andy Murray kassiert beim Masters-1000-Turnier in Paris-Bercy eine bittere Niederlage. Der Brite unterliegt dem Deutschen Dominik Köpfer nach sieben vergebenen Matchbällen 4:6, 7:5, 6:7 (9:11).

    Der ehemalige Weltranglistenerste, der seit Anfang 2019 nicht mehr in den Top 100 geführt wird, lieferte einen für ihn typischen Kampf. Nach verlorenem Startsatz kämpfte er sich gegen den Lucky Loser zurück. Aber Köpfer agierte wesentlich effizienter. Ein Matchball reichte der Weltnummer 58 aus dem Schwarzwald zum Sieg. (abu/sda)
    Clint Capela diesmal treffsicher
    Clint Capela und die Atlanta Hawks feiern im siebten Spiel den vierten Saisonsieg. Sie bezwingen in der Stage Farm Arena die Washington Wizards 118:111.

    Capela zeigte mit 16 Punkten und 12 Rebounds eine starke Leistung. Insbesondere die Trefferquote steigerte er gegenüber der Partie vom Samstag markant. Bei sieben der neun Abschlussversuche landete der Ball im Korb. Mit 16 Punkten war der Genfer der zweitbeste Skorer des breit aufgestellten Teams aus Georgia. (abu/sda)
    Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela (15) shoots over Washington Wizards Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Clint Capela Bradley Beal
    Bild: keystone
    Tschechien siegt sich zum Auftakt gegen Deutschland in extremis
    Tschechien startet mit einem knappen Sieg in das Finalturnier um den Billie Jean King Cup in Prag. In der ersten Begegnung der Gruppe D siegt der Gastgeber gegen Deutschland zu später Stunde 2:1.

    Das abschliessende Doppel brachte die Entscheidung. Die klar favorisierten Lucie Hradecka und die Doppel-Olympiasiegerin Katerina Siniakova setzten sich nach Mitternacht gegen Anna-Lena Friedsam und Jule Niemeier knapp mit 6:4, 6:7 (2:7), 10:8 durch. Barbora Krejcikova hatte nach ihrer Dreisatz-Niederlage im Einzel gegen Angelique Kerber auf einen Einsatz im Doppel verzichtet.

    Im ersten Einzel hatte Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 35) in der knapp zur Hälfte gefüllten O2-Arena mit Andrea Petkovic (WTA 76) kurzen Prozess gemacht und 6:1, 6:3 gesiegt.

    Die Deutschen bestreiten bereits am Dienstagabend gegen die Schweiz ihr zweites Gruppenspiel und brauchen einen Sieg, um noch Chancen auf den Halbfinal-Einzug zu haben. «Die Schweizerinnen sind inzwischen auch in der Breite sehr ausgeglichen», sagte Petkovic, für die es galt, eine Niederlage für einmal innerhalb von weniger als 24 Stunden abzuhaken. Für die ehemalige Top-Ten-Spielerin ist klar: «Unsere Gruppe ist die Hammergruppe des Billie Jean King Cups.»
    Germany's Andrea Petkovic returns a ball to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their group D Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    Bild: keystone
    Noch später endete die Begegnung zwischen Spanien und der Slowakei, in der ebenfalls erst das Super-Tiebreak des Doppels die Entscheidung zugunsten der Spanierinnen brachte. Ebenfalls zu Auftaktsiegen kamen Kanada und Belgien. (sda)
    22:19
    Barcelona drei Monate ohne Agüero
    Der FC Barcelona muss drei Monate lang ohne seinen Stürmer Sergio Agüero auskommen. Wie der spanische Fussballclub am Montagabend weiter mitteilte, muss sich der 33 Jahre alte Argentinier einem Therapie- und Diagnose-Prozess unterziehen.

    Agüero war am vergangenen Samstag zu einer kardiologischen Untersuchung in eine Klinik gebracht worden. Beim Spiel der Katalanen gegen Alaves fühlte sich der Angreifer unwohl und wurde noch vor der Halbzeitpause ausgewechselt.

    Agüero war am vergangenen Samstag zu einer kardiologischen Untersuchung in eine Klinik gebracht worden. Beim Spiel der Katalanen gegen Alaves fühlte sich der Angreifer unwohl und wurde noch vor der Halbzeitpause ausgewechselt.
    epa09555161 FC Barcelona's striker Sergio 'Kun' Aguero (L) leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 30 October 2021. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta
    Bild: keystone
    Tottenham feuert Trainer Espirito Santo
    Die Tottenham Hotspur haben ihren neuen Trainer Nuno Espirito Santo bereits wieder gefeuert. Dem Portugiesen wurden die schwachen Resultate in der Liga zum Verhängnis. In zehn Spielen gab es für die Spurs nur fünf Siege, derzeit belegen sie den achten Tabellenplatz. Das Fass zum Überlaufen brachte die diskussionslose 0:3-Heimpleite am Wochenende gegen Manchester United.

    Espirito Santo hatte im Sommer den Posten bei Tottenham übernommen, nachdem er bei den Wolverhampton Wanderers keinen neuen Vertrag bekommen hatte. Nun müssen die Spurs bereits wieder einen neuen Coch suchen – wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano schreibt, soll die Wunschlösung Antonio Conte heissen. (dab)
    epa09543377 Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium in London, Britain, 24 October, 2021. EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
    Bild: keystone
    SCB länger ohne Pinana
    Der SC Bern muss für rund zwei Monate ohne Verteidiger Christian Pinana auskommen. Der 31-Jährige hat sich im Training die Schulter ausgerenkt und muss operiert werden. Pinana hat bereits die letzten drei Spiele der Berner verpasst. Vor zwei Wochen hatte sich bereits Teamkollege Dustin Jeffrey einer Schulteroperation unterziehen müssen. (ram/sda)
    Bern's player Christian Pinana during the preliminary round game of National League A (NLA) Swiss Championship 2021/22 between HC Lugano and SC Bern at the ice stadium Corner Arena in Lugano, Switzerland, Saturday, September 25, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Davide Agosta)
    Bild: keystone
    Kloten mit zehntem Sieg in Serie
    Kloten gewinnt in der Swiss League zum zehnten Mal in Folge und bleibt damit an Tabellenführer Olten dran. Die Mannschaft von Jeff Tomlinson bekundete gegen das drittplatzierte Visp keine Mühe und setzte sich zuhause 5:1 durch. Marc Marchon war für die Klotener an drei Treffern beteiligt; das 2:0 und 5:1 (ins leere Tor) schoss der Klotener Topskorer selber.

    Da Olten aber auch dank zwei Toren von Stanislav Horansky 4:1 gegen Thurgau gewann und damit den achten Sieg in Serie bejubelte, bleibt die Situation an der Tabellenspitze unverändert. Langenthal kam zudem gegen die Ticino Rockets nach zuletzt fünf Niederlagen de suite wieder einmal zu einem Sieg, wenn auch in der Verlängerung. In den weiteren Partien vom Sonntag siegten die GCK Lions 5:2 gegen Winterthur, und die EVZ Academy gewann in La Chaux-de Fonds 6:4 und feierte damit in der 16. Saisonpartie den ersten Sieg. (pre/sda)
    Frey trifft wieder
    Nach vier Pflichtspielen ohne Tor ist Michael Frey bei Royal Antwerpen zum persönlichen Erfolg zurückgekehrt. Der Schweizer Stürmer schoss seinen Klub mittels Penalty zum 1:0-Auswärtssieg in der belgischen Meisterschaft gegen den Tabellen-Vorletzten Cercle Brügge. Es war Freys 13. Tor im 13. Meisterschaftsspiel. In der Rangliste ist Frey mit Royal Antwerpen auf Platz 3 klassiert. (pre/sda)
    Berliner Derby im Pokal-Achtelfinal
    Titelverteidiger Borussia Dortmund muss im Achtelfinal des DFB-Pokals zu Zweitligist St. Pauli reisen. Das ergab die Auslosung am Sonntag. Das Kracherduell der Runde der letzten 16 dürfte jedoch eine andere Partie sein: In Berlin kommt es zum Stadtderby zwischen Hertha BSC und Union. Bayern-Bezwinger Borussia Mönchengladbach gastiert derweil bei Zweitligist Hannover 96. (pre)
