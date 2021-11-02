Maria Ugolkova klassiert sich zum Auftakt der Kurzbahn-EM in Kasan in Russland über 400 m Lagen als Sechste. Die 32-Jährige vom SC Uster-Wallisellen schlug im Final in 4:34,13 Minuten an, womit sie um lediglich 62 Hundertstel über ihrem Schweizer Rekord blieb, den sie vor vier Wochen in Budapest aufgestellt hatte. Gold sicherte sich die in der Ukraine geborene Türkin Viktoria Zeynep Gunes.



Am ersten von sechs EM-Wettkampftagen im 25-m-Becken überstand auch Lisa Mamié die Vorläufe. Über 100 m Brust erreichte die Zürcherin den Halbfinal, in dem sie als Vierzehnte ausschied. In 1:06,01 verpasste Mamié ihren Landesrekord um 67 Hundertstel. Swiss Aquatics tritt bei den kontinentalen Titelkämpfen nicht in Bestbesetzung an. Neben den Olympia-Medaillengewinnern Jérémy Desplanches und Noè Ponti fehlen auch Roman Mityukov und Antonio Djakovic. (pre/sda)

Bild: keystone