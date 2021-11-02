#SJSharks forward Jonathan Dahlen has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and forward Timo Meier has been placed into the League's protocol.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 2, 2021
Full details: https://t.co/jBqbmGVW50
❌ 🤕Infortunio alla spalla per capitan Fora!— HC Ambrì Piotta (@HCAP1937) November 2, 2021
Buon recupero Mike🙏🏻🍀 https://t.co/wzPLnbVa0l pic.twitter.com/BVVmwQJJnZ
Marc Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) November 2, 2021
This past Saturday Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion.https://t.co/WdDGicQ4CI pic.twitter.com/mXNJtvnjGC
Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte. pic.twitter.com/3faSqLW38g— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021
Awesome comeback from @GreenWaveMTenn alum @DominikKoepfer who survived SEVEN match points to take down former world No. 1 Andy Murray in Paris! #RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/4ZusN2N8EC— Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) November 2, 2021
+3⃣! 💪#RAFC #CERANT #COYR🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/WqrIBa67WQ— Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) October 31, 2021
Das sind die Achtelfinalpartien im DFB-Pokal 21/22 🙌— DFB-Pokal (@DFB_Pokal) October 31, 2021
Auf welches Duell freut ihr euch am meisten?#DFBPokal #BERLIN2022 @TARGOBANK pic.twitter.com/h4lPhJAL3g