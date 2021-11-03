It was with greatest dismay that we received the news of the passing of @bratislavaCAPS player Boris Sádecký. The entire bet-at-home ICE Hockey League expresses its deepest condolences to Boris' closest family and friends as well as his teammates. pic.twitter.com/DiqZSnS0qS— bet-at-home ICE Hockey League (@betathomeICE) November 3, 2021
Ganz nah am Stängeli in den letzten fünf Sekunden. Aber auch ein 9:1 nehmen wir ganz gerne. Der elfte Sieg in Folge, und neun Tore in einem Spiel haben wir diese Saison noch nie geschafft. Gratulation.— EHC Kloten (@EHC_Kloten_1934) November 2, 2021
#SJSharks forward Jonathan Dahlen has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and forward Timo Meier has been placed into the League's protocol.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 2, 2021
Full details: https://t.co/jBqbmGVW50