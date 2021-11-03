Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Sport-News

    Slowakischer Hockeyspieler stirbt nach Zusammenbruch +++ Hockey-Nati mit 3 Neulingen

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    03.11.2021, 18:44
    Mehr «Sport»
    Liveticker
    Tatarusanus Grosstat bewahrt Milan vor dem 0:2 gegen Porto
    Sport-News
    Slowakischer Hockeyspieler stirbt nach Zusammenbruch +++ Hockey-Nati mit 3 Neulingen
    «Propaganda für Eliten»: Novak Djokovic spricht wie ein Verschwörungstheoretiker
    13
    Eismeister Zaugg
    Der schwierige Weg nach Peking – 48 Kandidaten für höchstens 15 Tickets
    3
    Transferticker
    Haaland-Transfer würde 250 Mio. kosten +++ Eriksen könnte bei Ajax sein Comeback geben
    123
    User Unser
    Käse trinken und Wein essen – was wir tun wollen, wenn wir pensioniert sind
    65
    Erkennst du diese Schweizer Hockey-Stadien, wenn du nur ein Bild davon siehst?
    24

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 3.11.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Slowake Sadecky nach Zusammenbruch gestorben
    Der Spielbetrieb der länderübergreifenden ICE Hockey League wird von einem Todesfall überschattet. Der 24-jährige Slowake Boris Sadecky von den Bratislava Capitals ist fünf Tage nach seinem Zusammenbruch im Spiel bei den Dornbirn Bulldogs verstorben.

    Sadecky war nach seinem Zusammenbruch im zweiten Drittel auf dem Eis minutenlang reanimiert worden. Die Partie wurde danach abgebrochen. Nach Rücksprache mit der Familie des Verstorbenen werden die Verantwortlichen des Vereins aus Bratislava keine weiteren Informationen veröffentlichen.

    Sadecky absolvierte unter anderem 52 Spiele in der KHL. Im Sommer stiess er zu den Bratislava Capitals, für die er in seinen elf Liga-Spielen auf sieben Skorerpunkte kam. Die Liga reagierte auf die traurige Nachricht mit der Absage des am Mittwoch geplanten Spiels zwischen den Vienna Capitals und dem KAC aus Klagenfurt. (abu/sda)
    Auch Van der Graaff und Hediger hören auf
    Wie Dario Cologna werden auch die Sprint-Spezialisten Laurien van der Graaff und Jovian Hediger nach der anstehenden Saison ihre Karriere beenden. Die 34-jährige Davoserin feierte in ihrer Karriere zwei Weltcupsiege und gewann im letzten Februar bei der WM zusammen mit Nadine Fähndrich die Silbermedaille im Teamsprint. Hediger schaffte im letzten Winter an der Seite von Roman Furger als Zweiter des Teamsprints in Ulricehamn sein bisher einziges Weltcup-Podest. (ram/sda)
    Cross Country Skier Laurien van der Graaff of Switzerland poses prior the 2021 Nordic Skiing World Championships, in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.(KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Sechs Wochen Pause für Marco Schwarz
    Harter Schlag für das österreichische Ski-Team: Marco Schwarz fädelte beim Slalomtraining ein und erlitt dabei einen Einriss des vorderen Syndesmosebandes im linken Sprunggelenk.

    «Wichtig ist, dass Marco nicht operiert werden muss», konnte der Arzt Thomas Gstrein erste Entwarnung geben. Dennoch muss Schwarz aufgrund dieser Verletzung länger pausieren. Bei einem guten Heilungsverlauf kann der Österreicher in sechs Wochen ins Training zurückkehren.

    Schwarz schaffte in der vergangenen Saison so richtig den Durchbruch und gewann die ersten zwei Spezialslaloms seiner Karriere. Der 26-Jährige triumphierte in Adelboden und Schladming, an der WM holte er zudem Gold in der Kombination überraschend die Bronzemedaille im Riesenslalom. (dab)
    Marco Schwarz of Austria in action during the first run of the Men's Giant Slalom race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season opener on the Rettenbach glacier, in Soelden, Austria, on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Fischer gibt Kader für den Deutschland Cup bekannt
    Nati-Trainer Patrick Fischer hat am Mittwoch das Kader für den Deutschland Cup bekannt gegeben. Er wolle eine Mischung zwischen erfahrenen und jungen Spielern setzen, erklärte der Zuger dabei die Team-Zusammenstellung. So stehen nebst Routiniers wie Andres Ambühl, Sven Andrighetto oder Simon Moser auch drei Rookies im Kader: Die beiden Torhüter Ludovic Waeber und Philip Wüthrich sowie Stürmer Nando Eggenberger könnten in Krefeld ihr Debüt im Dress der A-Nati feiern.

    Ins Auge sticht der Name von Dominik Schlumpf. Der 30-jährige Verteidiger hatte nach der Teilnahme an den Olympischen Winterspielen 2018 in Pyeongchang auf die WM im gleichen Jahr verzichtet und war dadurch bei Fischer in Ungnade gefallen. Nun wurde er erstmals wieder aufgeboten. (dab/sda)

    Torhüter: Joren van Pottelberghe (EHC Biel-Bienne), Ludovic Waeber (ZSC Lions), Philip Wüthrich (SC Bern).

    Verteidiger: Santeri Alatalo (HC Lugano), Dominik Egli (HC Davos), Lukas Frick (Lausanne HC), Mirco Müller (HC Lugano), Elia Riva (HC Lugano), Dominik Schlumpf (EV Zug), Ramon Untersander (SC Bern), Yannick Weber (ZSC Lions).

    Stürmer: Andres Ambühl (HC Davos), Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions), Alessio Bertaggia (HC Lugano), Enzo Corvi (HC Davos), Nando Eggenberger (SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers), Luca Fazzini (HC Lugano), Lino Martschini (EV Zug), Simon Moser (SC Bern), Valentin Nussbaumer (HC Davos), Inti Pestoni (HC Ambrì-Piotta), Noah Rod (Genève-Servette HC), Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano), Joël Vermin (Genève-Servette HC).
    Patrick Fischer, head coach of Switzerland national ice hockey team, talks to his players behind his players, forward Joel Vermin #83, forward Gregory Hofmann #15, forward Sven Andrighetto #85 and forward Nico Hischier #13, during the IIHF 2021 World Championship preliminary round game between Switzerland and Great Britain, at the Olympic Sports Center, in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
    Bild: keystone
    Pezzullo erleidet Gehirnerschütterung
    Ambris Rocco Pezzullo erlitt am Montag im Training nach einer Kollision mit einem Teamkollegen eine Gehirnerschütterung. Wie lange der 20-jährige Verteidiger ausfällt, ist offen. (dab/sda)
    Le defenseur tessinois Rocco Pezzullo, gauche, lutte pour le puck avec l'attaquant fribourgeois Jordann Bougro, droite, lors du match du championnat suisse de hockey sur glace de National League LNA, entre le Fribourg Gotteron, FGHC, et le HC Ambri-Piotta ce samedi, 23 octobre 2021 a la patinoire BCF Arena de Fribourg. (KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)
    Bild: keystone
    Furrer gibt Rücktritt aus der Nati bekannt
    Verteidiger Philippe Furrer hat seinen Rücktritt aus der Schweizer Hockey-Nati bekannt gegeben. «Ich bedanke mich bei der Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft für die unglaublich schönen Erlebnisse herzlich», schrieb der Fribourg-Spieler auf Instagram, «seit der Stufe U-16 durfte ich mich zur Familie der Schweizer Nati zählen und vertrat deren Trikot immer mit sehr grossem Stolz.»

    Furrer absolvierte insgesamt 151 Spiele im Trikot der A-Nationalmannschaft und durfte für die Schweiz sechs Weltmeisterschaften sowie zwei olympische Turniere bestreiten. 2013 gehörte der heute 36-Jährige dem Team an, welches in Stockholm die WM-Silbermedaille gewinnen konnte. (dab)
    Pirmin Lang wegen Dopings für 18 Monate gesperrt
    Der frühere Radprofi Pirmin Lang wird von der Disziplinarkammer für Dopingfälle von Swiss Olympic wegen der Verstrickung in ein international tätiges Dopingnetzwerk für 18 Monate gesperrt. Die für sämtliche Sportarten und jegliche Funktionen im Sport weltweit geltende Sperre gilt rückwirkend ab dem 19. Februar 2020, als die provisorische Sperre begann. Ausserdem muss Lang Antidoping Schweiz eine Parteientschädigung in der Höhe von 2500 Franken bezahlen und sämtliche Verfahrenskosten übernehmen.

    Die Sperre wurde aufgrund der sogenannten Kronzeugenregelung um 30 Monate reduziert. Lang hat im Rahmen extensiver Untersuchungen ein umfangreiches Geständnis abgelegt. Der ehemalige Fahrer des einstiegen Schweizer World-Tour-Teams IAM Cycling bestätigte gegenüber Antidoping Schweiz die Beschaffung, Anwendung und der Besitz verbotener Substanzen, die Anwendung von Eigenblutdoping in mehreren Fällen sowie die versuchte Vermittlung von Lieferanten für Dopingmittel.

    Lang war Teil des Aderlass-Netzwerks um den deutschen Sportarzt Mark Schmidt, das im Umfeld der Nordischen Ski-WM im Jahr 2019 aufgeflogen war. Er hatte Ende 2017 seine Profikarriere beendet und ein Team für junge Schweizer Fahrer gegründet. Dessen Leitung hat er nach dem Dopinggeständnis jedoch abgegeben. (dab/sda)
    Pirmin Lang from Switzerland in action during the Red Bull Velodux Cyclocross relay race in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland, this Saturday, November 4, 2017. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Vierter MLB-Titel für die Atlanta Braves
    Die Atlanta Braves gewinnen zum vierten Mal nach 1914, 1957 und 1995 den Titel in der Major League Baseball. Sie feierten mit dem 7:0 bei den Houston Astros den entscheidenden vierten Sieg in den World Series, die sie 4:2 zu ihren Gunsten entschieden.

    Jorge Soler, der als wertvollster Spieler der Final-Serie ausgezeichnet wurde, hatte die als Aussenseiter in die World Series gestarteten Braves mit einem Homerun im dritten Inning 3:0 in Führung gebracht. Drei weitere Punkte im fünften Inning bedeuteten die Vorentscheidung. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epaselect epa09560718 Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (C) hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the Major League Baseball World Series to win the World Series 4 games to 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 02 November 2021. EPA/KEN MURRAY
    Bild: keystone
    Kloten verpasst «Stängeli» nur knapp
    Der Tabellenzweite Kloten sorgt mit einem 9:1 bei den GCK Lions für den höchsten Sieg in den Swiss-League-Spielen vom Dienstag. Für die Zürcher Unterländer ist es der elfte Erfolg in Serie. Der Kanadier Eric Faille ragte mit zwei Toren und zwei Assists heraus. Mit Robin Figren (drei Skorerpunte) sowie dem Verteidiger Jordan Gähler gab es in diesem Zürcher Kantonalderby zwei weitere Doppeltorschützen bei den Gästen.

    Leader Olten setzte sich in Winterthur mit 4:0 durch. Der Kanadier Gary Nunn traf doppelt, wobei er das 2:0 in Unterzahl erzielte. Die Solothurner feierten damit den sechsten Sieg in Serie. (pre/sda)
    Optimaler Schweizer Start in den Billie Jean King Cup
    Den Schweizer Tennisspielerinnen ist der Auftakt in das Finalturnier um den Billie Jean King Cup in Prag geglückt. Das Team von Captain Heinz Günthardt schlägt Deutschland und spielt nun am Donnerstag gegen Tschechien um den Einzug in die Halbfinals.

    Nach Viktorija Golubic gewann auch Teamleaderin Belinda Bencic ihr Einzel, womit die Schweizerinnen vor dem abschliessenden Doppel vorentscheidend mit 2:0 in Führung liegen. Bencic (WTA 17) setzte sich in einem knapp zweistündigen intensiven Schlagabtausch gegen Angelique Kerber (WTA 9) 5:7, 6:2, 6:2 durch.

    Golubic hatte in der kleineren der beiden Hallen in der O2-Arena gegen Andrea Petkovic (WTA 76)einen Blitzstart hingelegt. Nach zwölf Minuten führte die Zürcherin, die gegenüber Jil Teichmann den Vorzug erhalten hatte, bereits mit 4:0. Danach glich sich das Spielgeschehen im ersten Duell der beiden aus. (pre/sda)
    epa09560114 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during her tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2021. Billie Jean King Trophy Finals matches will be held till 06 November 2021 in Prague. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Timo Meier mit positivem Corona-Test
    Timo Meier muss nach seinen starken Leistungen in den ersten Spielen der NHL-Saison eine Pause einlegen. Der Appenzeller in Diensten der San Jose Sharks hat einen positiven Corona-Test abgelegt. Die Verantwortlichen des Vereins haben Meier auf das Covid-Protokoll gesetzt. Der Schweizer Stürmer, der nach acht Partien mit fünf Toren und sechs Assists eine ausgezeichnete persönliche Bilanz ausweist, ist nicht der einzige Betroffene. Neben Trainer Bob Boughner fehlen wegen positiven Corona-Tests sechs weitere Spieler. (pre/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Für nasale Tests gibts kein Zertifikat mehr» ++ 2607 neue Corona-Fälle
    2
    Dieser Öltanker könnte jederzeit explodieren – mit üblen Folgen, die auch du spüren wirst
    3
    30 Tweets, die unseren Umgang mit dem Klimawandel auf den Punkt bringen
    4
    Hast du die Bundesrats-PK verpasst? Das sind die wichtigsten 4 Punkte
    5
    Hier zeigt sich das Sprach-Genie: Wer weniger als 7 Punkte hat, muss in den Englischkurs
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Gott und das Problem mit dem verpassten Copyright
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Impfskeptiker setzen auf Entwurmungsmittel für Pferde – Importversuche nehmen zu
    4
    Ökonomin Laeri peitscht mit nackten Zahlen durch die Gleichstellungs-«Arena»
    5
    Ein Mann läuft weg, als seine Bekannte vergewaltigt wird – doch er wird nicht verurteilt
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Diese 26 lustigen Design-Fails lenken von deinen eigenen Fehlern ab (juhu!)
    2
    Facebook ist verloren – die unglaubliche Chronologie der Facebook-Fails
    3
    SRF zeigt die Schweizer Frauen-Nati live auf Tiktok – was das Ganze brisant macht
    4
    «Ich spreche fliessend rechtsextrem»: Tobias Ginsburg und seine Undercover-Recherchen
    5
    Als Joker verkleideter Mann verübt Messer-Attacke in Tokioter Bahn – 15 Verletzte

    Die Fallzahlen steigen – wer in der Schweiz ins Spital muss

    Die Covid-Zahlen in der Schweiz steigen und einmal mehr rückt das Gesundheitssystem ins Zentrum. Wer in den letzten Wochen hospitalisiert wurde und was der Vergleich mit Impfvorreiter Israel zeigt.

    Während im Juli kaum mehr jemand wegen Covid-19 in ein Spital eingeliefert werden musste, rollte Anfang Herbst die nächste Welle heran. Obwohl sich die epidemiologische Situation verbesserte, gingen die Hospitalisierungen nie mehr ganz auf null zurück.

    >> Coronavirus: Alle News im Liveticker

    In der letzten Woche wurden im Schnitt täglich rund 20 Personen hospitalisiert. Die steigenden Fallzahlen haben sich bisher kaum auf die Hospitalisierungen ausgewirkt.

    Schauen wir uns an, wer in den …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel