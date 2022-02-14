Mujinga Kambundji (7,14 Sekunden über 60 m) und Angelica Moser (4,60 m im Stabhochsprung) stellten am ersten Tag des Hallenmeetings in Magglingen nationale Saisonbestleistungen auf.



Mujinga Kambundji (STB) stellte mit zwei starken Läufen ihre ausgezeichnete Form unter Beweis. Nach dem Vorlauf in 7,16 Sekunden gewann sie den Final in 7,14, womit sie ihre eigene nationale Saisonbestzeit, die sie sieben Tage zuvor in der gleichen Halle gelaufen war, um 1 Hundertstel unterbot. Damit liegt sie in der europäischen Saisonbestenliste hinter der Polin Ewa Svoboda (7,00) an zweiter Position. Ihren nächsten Start hat Kambundji am kommenden Samstag in Birmingham (GBR) geplant, bevor am letzten Februar-Wochenende die Schweizer Meisterschaften in Magglingen folgen.



Einen erfolgreichen Auftritt hatte die Stabhochspringerin Angelica Moser (LC Zürich). Die Hallen-Europameisterin übersprang 4,60 m und steigerte sich gegenüber ihrem bisher besten Wettkampf dieses Winters um 8 cm. Bereits am Montag kann Moser in Val-de-Reuil (FRA) eine Verbesserung dieser Marke ins Visier nehmen. (sda)

Bild: keystone