    Sport-News

    Brasilien gegen Argentinien wird nachgeholt +++ Barça und Juve punkten dank späten Toren

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    14.02.2022, 18:57
    18:59
    Brasilien gegen Argentinien wird nachgeholt
    Das vor gut sechs Monaten nach einem Corona-Eklat abgebrochene WM-Qualifikationsspiel zwischen Brasilien und Argentinien wird nachgeholt. Das teilte der Fussball-Weltverband am Montag mit. Demnach bestimmt die FIFA, wo und wann das Duell zwischen den Erzrivalen wiederholt wird.

    Die Partie war am 5. September 2021 in São Paulo nach wenigen Minuten zunächst unterbrochen und dann abgebrochen worden. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt hatten Beamte der Gesundheitsbehörde Anvisa das Spielfeld betreten, um drei argentinische Spieler wegen angeblicher Verstösse gegen die Corona-Bestimmungen vom Platz zu holen. Daraufhin hatte die FIFA ein Disziplinarverfahren gegen beide Nationalverbände eingeleitet.

    Die FIFA-Disziplinarkommission kam zu dem Schluss, dass der Spielabbruch auf verschiedene Aufgaben- und/oder Pflichtverletzungen der beteiligten Parteien zurückzuführen ist. Sie verhängte deswegen auch Geldstrafen. So muss der brasilianische Fussballverband insgesamt 550'000 Franken zahlen, der argentinische Verband insgesamt 250'000 Franken. Zudem wurden die argentinischen Nationalspieler Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso und Cristian Romero für je zwei Spiele gesperrt.

    Brasilien und Argentinien sind bereits für die Weltmeisterschaft vom 21. November bis 18. Dezember in Katar qualifiziert. (sda/dpa)
    Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Brazil's Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    Bild: keystone
    23:08
    De Jong rettet Barcelona einen Punkt
    Der FC Barcelona ging im katalanischen Derby gegen Espanyol zwar bereits nach zwei Minuten durch Pedri in Führung, doch der kleine Nachbar drehte die Partie nach einer guten Stunde. So richtig ab ging's dann in der Nachspielzeit: Zuerst flogen Piqué und Nico nach einem Rencontre vom Platz, ehe der wenige Miunuten zuvor eingewechselte Luuk de Jong per Kopf nach einer Traoré-Massflanke zum 2:2 ausgleichen konnte.

    Barca liegt damit weiter 15 Punkte hinter Erzrivale und Tabellenführer Real Madrid auf dem 4. Rang. (bal)
    22:51
    Juventus in extremis zum Remis in Bergamo
    Rekordmeister Juventus Turin kommt dank einem späten Treffer zum 1:1 bei Atalanta Bergamo. Danilo glich in der Nachspielzeit nach einem Eckball aus. Zuvor hatte der Ukrainer Ruslan Malinowsky in der 76. Minute mit einem sehenswerten Weitschuss das 1:0 für die Gastgeber erzielt. Bei Atalanta spielte Remo Freuler, der den Ball vor dem Treffer für Malinowsky auflegte, durch. Bei Juventus Turin kam Denis Zakaria nicht zum Einsatz. (sda)
    Juventus' Paulo Dybala, right, and Atalanta's Remo Freuler vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    17:46
    Dortmund nähert sich wieder der Bayern
    Borussia Dortmund profitiert vom Fehltritt von Bayern München am Samstag gegen Bochum. Der Tabellenzweite kommt in der 22. Runde dank dem 3:0--Auswärtssieg gegen Union Berlin wieder bis auf sechs Punkte an den Leader heran.

    Zweimal war Marco Reus in der ersten Halbzeit erfolgreich und belohnte die Überlegenheit der Dortmunder mit den beiden Schweizern Gregor Kobel und Manuel Akanji. Kobel verhinderte zehn Minuten vor der Pause mit seiner besten Parade den Anschlusstreffer der Berliner. Für die endgültige Entscheidung sorgte in Abwesenheit von Erling Haaland der Portugiese Raphaël Guerreiro mit dem 3:0 in der 71. Minute.

    Das um die Champions-League-Plätze kämpfende Union Berlin verlor zum ersten Mal in dieser Saison zwei Ligapartien in Folge, nachdem es vor einer Woche schon Augsburg 0:2 unterlegen war. Derzeit liegt das Team von Urs Fischer punktgleich mit Leipzig und Freiburg im 6. Rang. (sda)
    Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's second goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    Bild: keystone
    Aarau übernimmt die Leaderposition
    Der FC Aarau steht erstmals seit fast neun Jahren an der Spitze der Challenge League. Die Aarauer gewinnen das Topspiel der 21. Runde gegen Thun mit 2:0 und überholen Winterthur.

    Shkelzen Gashi traf Mitte der ersten Halbzeit nach perfekter Vorarbeit von Randy Schneider zum 1:0. Für den Captain des FCA und zweifachen Super-League-Torschützenkönig war es der siebte Saisontreffer. In der 64. Minute doppelte Shkelqim Vladi nach.

    Der FC Aarau stand seit dem letzten Abstieg aus der Super League 2015 nie an der Spitze der zweithöchsten Liga. Letztmals führt er die Challenge League im Frühjahr 2013 an. (zap/sda)
    Aarau - Thun 2:0 (1:0)
    4722 Zuschauer. - SR Turkes. - Tore: 24. Gashi 1:0. 64. Vladi 2:0.
    Milan setzt sich an die Spitze
    Die AC Milan übernimmt in der Serie A wieder die Leaderposition. Dank dem 1:0-Heimsieg gegen Sampdoria Genua überholen die Rossoneri in der 25. Runde den Stadtrivalen Inter, der sich am Samstag mit einem 1:1 gegen Napoli begnügen musste.

    Milan erzielte den einzigen Treffer schon nach acht Minuten auf denkbar einfache Weise: Goalie Mike Maignan lancierte mit einem weiten Pass Stürmer Rafael Leão, der sich stark gegen den letzten Verteidiger durchsetzte und zum siebten Mal in dieser Saison traf.

    Milan - Sampdoria Genua 1:0 (1:0)
    Tor: 8. Leão 1:0. (abu/sda)
    Ali Camara fällt längere Zeit aus
    Die Young Boys werden ihr Verletzungspech auch im Frühling nicht los. Wie auf Christian Fassnacht und Meschack Elia müssen die Berner nun auch auf Ali Camara längere Zeit verzichten. Der Innenverteidiger brach sich am Samstag im Training den Unterarm. Er wird voraussichtlich sechs Wochen nicht spielen können. (abu/sda)
    epa09630461 Young Boys' Mohamed Ali Camara in action during the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester United and Young Boys Bern in Manchester, Britain, 08 December 2021. EPA/Tim Keeton
    Bild: keystone
    Opelka gewinnt historisches Tiebreak
    Die beiden amerikanischen Servicespezialisten Reilly Opelka und John Isner spielen am Hartplatzturnier in Dallas das längste Tiebreak auf der ATP-Tour seit 1990. Opelka, der insgesamt 39 Asse schlug, setzte sich in dieser «Kurzentscheidung» im zweiten Satz mit 24:22 durch und gewann damit auch den Match. Vorher hatten die beiden Spieler 26 Mal mit ihren Aufschlägen gepunktet. (zap/sda/afp)
    LeBron James nun Inhaber des NBA-Punkterekords
    LeBron James ist der erfolgreichste Werfer der NBA-Geschichte und hat in Spielen der Qualifikation und Playoffs mehr Punkte erzielt als jeder andere. Bei der 115:117-Niederlage der Los Angeles Lakers gegen die Golden State Warriors überholte der 37-Jährige am Samstag Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, der in seiner Karriere auf 44'149 Punkte gekommen war. James hat diese Marke nun um acht Punkte übertroffen.

    In der prestigeträchtigeren Kategorie «Punkte in der Regular Season» führt der von 1969 bis 1989 aktive Abdul-Jabbar noch mit 1861 Zählern Vorsprung auf James. (abu/sda/dpa)
    epa09740146 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 February 2022. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Mujinga Kambundji und Angelica Moser mit neuen nationalen Saisonbestleistungen
    Mujinga Kambundji (7,14 Sekunden über 60 m) und Angelica Moser (4,60 m im Stabhochsprung) stellten am ersten Tag des Hallenmeetings in Magglingen nationale Saisonbestleistungen auf.

    Mujinga Kambundji (STB) stellte mit zwei starken Läufen ihre ausgezeichnete Form unter Beweis. Nach dem Vorlauf in 7,16 Sekunden gewann sie den Final in 7,14, womit sie ihre eigene nationale Saisonbestzeit, die sie sieben Tage zuvor in der gleichen Halle gelaufen war, um 1 Hundertstel unterbot. Damit liegt sie in der europäischen Saisonbestenliste hinter der Polin Ewa Svoboda (7,00) an zweiter Position. Ihren nächsten Start hat Kambundji am kommenden Samstag in Birmingham (GBR) geplant, bevor am letzten Februar-Wochenende die Schweizer Meisterschaften in Magglingen folgen.

    Einen erfolgreichen Auftritt hatte die Stabhochspringerin Angelica Moser (LC Zürich). Die Hallen-Europameisterin übersprang 4,60 m und steigerte sich gegenüber ihrem bisher besten Wettkampf dieses Winters um 8 cm. Bereits am Montag kann Moser in Val-de-Reuil (FRA) eine Verbesserung dieser Marke ins Visier nehmen. (sda)
    Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland reacts after her 200m Women during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, September 9, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Bild: keystone
    Real Madrid mit Bale, aber ohne Tore
    Gareth Bale durfte erstmals seit Ende August wieder für Real Madrid auflaufen. Der Waliser erhielt in der 24. Runde der spanischen Meisterschaft beim 0:0 in Villarreal eine Einsatzchance für den weiterhin verletzten Karim Benzema.

    Der wegen Verletzungen lange Zeit ausgefallene Bale hatte drei gute Torchancen, er scheiterte aber jeweils an Villarreals starkem argentinischen Goalie Geronimo Rulli.

    Real hat nach dem torlosen Remis an der Tabellenspitze noch vier Punkte Vorsprung auf den ersten Verfolger FC Sevilla. (zap/sda)
    Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
    Bild: keystone
    Manchester United nur mit Remis gegen Southampton
    Manchester United spielt zuhause gegen Southampton nur 1:1. Die Führung von Jadon Sancho konnte Che Adams kurz nach der Pause ausgleichen. Eine persönliche Krise verzeichnet derweil Cristiano Ronaldo, der mittlerweile seit sechs Spielen ohne Tor ist – das erlebte er zuletzt 2009.
    Manchester United - Southampton 1:1 (1:0)
    Tore:     21. Sancho 1:0. 48. Adams 1:1. (zap/sda)
    Simone Wild fährt im Riesenslalom auf das Podest
    Simone Wild fuhr im Europacup-Riesenslalom in Maribor auf den 3. Platz. Geschlagen wurde die Zürcherin nur von der Österreicherin Franziska Gritsch und der Slowenin Neja Dvornik. Dank dem dritten Podestplatz auf dieser Stufe in dieser Saison übernahm Wild die Führung in der Disziplinenwertung.

    Im Weltcup fuhr die 28-Jährige in diesem Winter im Riesenslalom fünfmal in die Punkteränge. (zap/sda)
    Switzerland's Simone Wild speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    Bild: keystone
    Wieder Skorerpunkt für Janis Moser
    Wie schon zwei Tage zuvor gegen Seattle liess sich Arizonas Verteidiger Janis Moser auch gegen Tampa Bay Lightning einen Skorerpunkte notieren. Bei der 3:4-Auswärtsniederlage gegen den Stanley-Cup-Sieger gab der Bieler den Assist zum 1:2-Anschlusstreffer durch Alex Galchenyuk. (dab/sda)
    Arizona Coyotes defenseman Janis Moser (62) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) as both went for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lightning won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Bild: keystone
    Hawks mit schwacher Leistung
    Atlanta hat am Freitag eine seiner schwächsten Leistungen in dieser NBA-Saison abgeliefert. Die Hawks, die schon im ersten Viertel 43 Punkte kassierten, unterlagen zuhause San Antonio mit 121:136. Die Spurs hatten zuvor nur drei ihrer letzten zehn Spiele gewonnen. Der Genfer Center Clint Capela kam für die Hawks in 21 Spielminuten auf 13 Punkte und elf Rebounds. (dab/sda)
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) works against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Collins,Keldon Johnson
    Bild: keystone
    Mbappé erlöst PSG spät
    Bis in die Nachspielzeit durfte Stade Rennes bei Paris Saint-Germain auf einen Punkt hoffen, dann schlugen die Hauptstädter aber doch noch zu. Kylian Mbappé versenkte in der 92. Minute ein Zuspiel von Lionel Messi und markierte so den 1:0-Gamewinner. Zuvor war dem Stürmer bereits ein Tor wegen Offside aberkannt worden. PSG, das ohne Neymar antreten musste, liegt weiterhin mit einem komfortablen Vorsprung an der Spitze. Rennes belegt Rang 5.

    Paris Saint-Germain - Rennes 1:0 (0:0). - Tor: 92. Mbappé 1:0. (rst/sda)
    Noah Okafor mit Tor und Assist
    Dank Noah Okafor ist Salzburg die Hauptprobe für das Achtelfinal-Hinspiel in der Champions League gegen Bayern München vom kommenden Mittwoch gelungen. Der Schweizer Stürmer trug zum 2:1-Auswärtssieg in der Meisterschaft gegen Rapid Wien die Vorlage zum Ausgleich und den Siegtreffer bei. (sda)
    epa09630359 Salzburg's Noah Okafor reacts during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between FC Salzburg and Sevilla FC in Salzburg, Austria, 08 December 2021. EPA/Christian Bruna
    Bild: keystone
