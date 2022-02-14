Der FC Aarau feiert einen verdienten 2:0-Heimsieg gegen den @fcthun_official dank Toren von Gashi und Vladi - und setzt sich somit an die Tabellenspitze der Challenge League 🤩 Zum Telegramm: https://t.co/hCEBO67KGa #ZämeFörAarau pic.twitter.com/KA0q6c7MbV— FC Aarau (@FCAARAU) February 13, 2022
🤩 Record breaking moments in Dallas— Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 13, 2022
🇺🇸 @ReillyOpelka and 🇺🇸 John Isner broke the record for the longest @atptour tiebreaker since 1990🤯.
Opelka takes the “W” to advance to the finals.
Final: 7-6(7), 7-6(22)#DALOpen pic.twitter.com/LR2gckECEo
C'est fini ! La victoire dans les derniers instants grâce à ce but de @KMbappe !!!! ✅#Ligue1 | #PSGSRFC pic.twitter.com/egOIdW9sMp— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 11, 2022