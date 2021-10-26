Navigation
Wolkenfelder, kaum Regen
    Capela bei Hawks-Sieg unauffällig +++ Schick fällt mehrere Wochen aus

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    26.10.2021, 07:25
    Capela bei Hawks-Sieg unauffällig +++ Schick fällt mehrere Wochen aus
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 26.10.2021

    Capela bei Hawks-Sieg unauffällig
    Die Atlanta Hawks feiern den zweiten Saisonsieg. Gegen die Detroit Pistons setzte sich das Team um den Schweizer Center Clint Capela in der NBA mit 122:104 durch. Der Genfer zeigte für einmal eine unauffällige Leistung. In knapp 26 Minuten auf dem Parkett steuerte der 27-Jährige vier Punkte und acht Rebounds bei. (ram/sda)
    Seoane muss mehrere Wochen auf Schick verzichten
    Bayer Leverkusens Schweizer Trainer Gerardo Seoane muss mehrere Wochen auf seine beiden Offensivspieler Patrik Schick und Karim Bellarabi verzichten. Die beiden Torschützen beim 2:2 am Sonntag gegen den 1. FC Köln zogen sich in jenem Spiel Verletzungen zu.

    Schick, der in neun Bundesligaspielen achtmal getroffen hat, fällt mit einem Bänderriss im linken Sprunggelenk aus, Bellarabi mit einem Muskelfaserriss im rechten Oberschenkel. Beide dürften erst nach der kommenden Länderspiel-Pause Mitte November wieder fit sein. (sda/dpa)

    Vögele wieder früh out
    Die WTA-Premiere im italienischen Courmayeur wird für Stefanie Vögele nicht in besonders guter Erinnerung bleiben. Die 31-jährige Aargauerin zog am Hallenturnier im Duell mit der Dänin Clara Tauson (WTA 49) mit 2:6, 2:6 den Kürzeren. Für die im Ranking knapp 80 Ränge schlechter klassierte Vögele war es die vierte Erstrundenniederlage in Folge. Seit Mitte April landete sie im Haupttableau eines WTA-Turniers nur einmal (am Heimturnier in Lausanne) einen Sieg. (abu/sda)
    epa09348833 Stefanie Voegele from Switzerland returns a ball to Maryna Zanevska of Belgium during the round of 16 match at the WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 16 July 2021. EPA/GABRIEL MONNET
    Bild: keystone
    Jil Teichmann scheitert an Qualifikantin
    Jil Teichmann scheidet am WTA-250-Turnier in Cluj-Napoca bei erster Gelegenheit aus. Die als Nummer 4 gesetzte Schweizerin unterliegt der russischen Qualifikantin Anastasia Gassanowa 6:4, 0:6, 5:7.

    Teichmanns Erstrunden-Auftritt im Nordwesten Rumäniens war ein einziges Auf und Ab. Nach gewonnenem Startsatz baute die Nummer 39 der Welt stark ab, liess sich von der über 100 Positionen schlechter klassierten Qualifikation vier Mal in Folge den Aufschlag abnehmen.

    Im dritten Satz drehte Teichmann einen 0:2-Rückstand in ein 5:3, ehe sie das Spiel erneut aus der Hand gab. Nach etwas über zwei Stunden musste sich die 24-jährige Linkshänderin der zwei Jahre jüngeren Aussenseiterin schliesslich geschlagen geben. (abu/sda)
    Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, reacts in her match against Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the women's single final of the Western &amp; Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Bild: keystone
    Sneaker von Michael Jordan für 1,5 Mio. versteigert
    Ein Paar gebrauchte Turnschuhe von Michael Jordan haben bei einer Auktion einen Rekordpreis erzielt. Die «Nike Air Ships» aus dem Jahr 1984, welche die Basketball-Legende während seiner ersten Saison bei den den Chicago Bulls getragen hatte, wurden für fast 1,5 Millionen Dollar versteigert, wie das Auktionshaus Sotheby's bekannt gab.

    Der Markt für seltene Sportschuhe ist in den vergangenen Jahren rasant gewachsen. Was früher als Nischenmarkt galt, erregt heute das Interesse der Öffentlichkeit und zahlreicher Sammler. Den bisherigen Rekordpreis für ein Paar Turnschuhe erzielte Sotheby's in New York im letztes Jahr, als ein Paar Schuhe von Jordan für 615'000 Dollar verkauft wurden. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Torpremiere für Janis Moser
    Janis Moser feierte nach seiner Degradierung von den Arizona Coyotes ins AHL-Farmteam Tucson Roadrunners ein persönliches Erfolgserlebnis. Der Nationalverteidiger verbuchte in seinem vierten Spiel in Nordamerika den ersten Skorerpunkt. Der 21-Jährige, der sich nach einer starken letzten Saison mit dem EHC Biel für höhere Aufgaben empfohlen hatte, traf bei der 2:6-Heimniederlage gegen die Texas Stars im Mitteldrittel zum zwischenzeitlichen 2:2. (abu/sda)
    Zuber trifft schon wieder
    Steven Zuber läuft es in Griechenland weiterhin. Der Schweizer Nationalspieler schoss beim 3:1-Sieg von AEK Athen bei Volos ein weiteres Tor. Es war sein fünfter Treffer in sieben Spielen für den neuen Klub. AEK liegt einen Punkt hinter Olympiakos auf Rang 2. (ram)
