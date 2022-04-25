Navigation
    Sport-News: Carlos Alcaraz erstmals in den Top-10 der ATP

    Wie einst Nadal: Alcaraz in den Top-10 der ATP +++ Alle 20 SFL-Klubs erhalten Lizenz

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    25.04.2022, 11:58
    Sport-News
    Wie einst Nadal: Alcaraz in den Top-10 der ATP +++ Alle 20 SFL-Klubs erhalten Lizenz
    Alle SFL-Klubs erhalten Lizenz für 2022/23
    Alle Klubs aus der Super League und der Challenge League haben in erster Instanz die Lizenz für die kommende Saison erhalten. Die Lizenzkommission der SFL beurteilte dabei rechtlichen, infrastrukturellen, sportlichen, administrativen, finanziellen und sicherheitsspezifischen Kriterien der umfangreichen Dossiers.

    Ein anderes Bild zeigt sich bei den Anwärtern für den Aufstieg aus der Promotion League in die Challenge League. Von den Aufstiegsaspiranten AC Bellinzona, FC Breitenrain, FC Chiasso und FC Stade Nyonnais erhielt keiner in erster Instanz die erforderliche Lizenz. Die Klubs haben nun die Möglichkeit, im Verfahren vor der Rekursinstanz für Lizenzen ihre Dossiers nachzubessern. Die Entscheide der zweiten Instanz werden am 20. Mai 2022 kommuniziert. (abu)
    Carlos Alcaraz erstmals in den Top Ten
    Carlos Alcaraz taucht im ATP-Ranking erstmals in den Top Ten auf. Der erst 18-jährige Spanier rangiert nach dem Turniersieg in Barcelona auf Platz 9. Als Omen für eine erfolgreiche Zukunft kann folgende Notiz dienen: Alcaraz erreicht die Top Ten am selben Datum (25. April), nach demselben Turnier und im selben Alter wie der 21-fache Grand-Slam-Turniersieger Rafael Nadal im Jahr 2005.

    Aus Schweizer Sicht fallen in den Rankings zwei Fakten auf: Nach einer erfolgreichen Woche sind Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 127) und Simona Waltert (WTA 203) so stark klassiert wie noch nie. (abu/sda)
    Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the ATP Godo Tournament final tennis match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Bild: keystone
    Capela mit bescheidener Comeback-Leistung
    Die Atlanta Hawks mit Clint Capela stehen in der Playoff-Achtelfinalserie gegen den Qualifikationssieger Miami Heat kurz vor dem Ausscheiden. Das Team aus dem Bundesstaat Georgia verlor das Heimspiel 86:110 und liegt in der Best-of-7-Serie 1:3 im Hintertreffen.

    Capelas Einfluss auf das Spielgeschehen war bei seinem ersten Playoff-Einsatz gering. Der Genfer kam in über 20 Minuten Spielzeit bloss auf 2 Punkte und 7 Rebounds. Viermal ging er in den Abschluss, nur einmal landete der Ball im Korb. Capela verliess das Parkett mit einer Minus-11-Bilanz. Der 2,08 m grosse Romand scheint sich von der Überdehnung des rechten Knies, die er sich im Entscheidungsspiel um den Einzug in die Playoffs zugezogen hatte, noch nicht vollständig erholt zu haben. (abu/sda)
    Laureus Award für Marcel Hug
    Grosse Ehre für Marcel Hug: Der Rollstuhl-Leichtathlet aus dem Thurgau ist bei den diesjährigen Laureus Sports Awards zum «weltweiten Para-Sportler des Jahres» gekürt worden. Der 36-Jährige gewann den Award bei der digital durchgeführten Zeremonie in Sevilla nach 2018 zum zweiten Mal. Hug sicherte sich im vergangenen Jahr bei den Paralympics viermal Gold (über 800, 1500 und 5000 Meter sowie im Marathon), zudem siegte er 2021 auch in den Marathons von Berlin, New York und Boston.

    Die Laureus-Gewinner in den Hauptkategorien sind der niederländische Formel-1-Weltmeister Max Verstappen, die jamaikanische Sprint-Olympiasiegerin Elaine Thompson-Herah sowie Fussball-Europameister Italien. (abu/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Schweizer U18-Junioren verlieren erneut
    Wie bereits zum Auftakt gegen Finnland verloren die Schweizer U18-Junioren an der WM in Deutschland auch gegen Schweden 2:6. Dank Toren von Antoine Guignard (31.) und Gregory Weber (40.), der schon in der ersten Partie erfolgreich gewesen war, führte das Team von Trainer Marcel Jenni zur zweiten Pause 2:1. Im letzten Drittel kassierten die Schweizer innert 4:14 Minuten vier Gegentreffer zum 2:5 (48.).

    Im letzten Gruppenspiel ist am Dienstag Lettland der Gegner. Die Balten bezwangen Schweden 3:2. Weil Russland und Belarus vom Turnier ausgeschlossen worden waren, findet die WM nur mit acht Teams statt. Alle Mannschaften qualifizieren sich für die Viertelfinals, einen Absteiger gibt es nicht. (abu/sda)
    Alaphilippe mit Pneumothorax und Bruch des Schulterblatts
    Julian Alaphilippe hat bei seinem Sturz beim Ardennen-Klassiker Lüttich-Bastogne-Lüttich eine Fraktur des Schulterblatts und einen Pneumothorax erlitten.

    Der französische Weltmeister bleibt gemäss seinem Team Quick-Step zur Beobachtung im Spital im belgischen Herentals. Alaphilippe brach sich rund 60 km vor dem Ziel in Lüttich beim Massensturz in einer Abfahrt, in welchem bei hohem Tempo fast 30 weitere Fahrer zu Fall kamen, zudem zwei Rippen. Sein belgischer Teamkollege Ilan van Wilder erlitt seinerseits einen Kieferbruch.

    Der 29-jährige Alaphilippe ist nun innerhalb von zwei Monaten dreimal gestürzt. Anfang März kam er zunächst bei der Strade Bianche spektakulär zu Fall, am 13. April beim Pfeil von Brabant stürzte er wiederum, jedoch ohne Folgen. Am vergangenen Mittwoch bei der Flèche Wallonne belegte der Franzose den 4. Rang. «Ich habe Julian fünf oder sechs Meter tiefer gesehen und das war ein emotionaler Schock», sagte Romain Bardet nach der Ankunft, der dem Weltmeister als Erster zu Hilfe kam. (abu/sda/afp)
    Djokovic 2022 weiter ohne Titel
    Novak Djokovic muss weiter auf seinen ersten Titel im Jahr 2022 warten. Bei Heimturnier in Belgrad musste sich der Weltrangliste-Erste im Final Andrej Rublew (ATP 8) mit 2:6, 7:6 (7:4), 0:6 geschlagen geben. Der Russe nutzte nach fast zweieinhalb Stunden Spielzeit seinen dritten Matchball. Für Djokovic war es die erste Final-Teilnahme in dieser Saison.

    Vier Wochen vor Beginn des French Open in Paris zeigte Djokovic in seiner Heimat ansteigende Form. Dass er in all seinen Partien jedoch über drei Sätze gehen musste, rächte sich im Finale gegen Rublew. Zwar erkämpfte sich der Serbe mit seinem siebten Satzball im Tiebreak des zweiten Durchgangs den Satzausgleich. Danach liess die Kraft aber nach und sein Gegner zog unaufhaltsam davon. (abu/sda)
    Winterthur lässt sich vom Aufsteiger bremsen
    Winterthur, dem Leader der Challenge League, gelingt es nicht, sich von den Verfolgern abzusetzen. Die Zürcher lassen sich bei Aufsteiger Yverdon in ein 2:2-Unentschieden zwingen.

    Nach einer frühen Führung geriet die Mannschaft von Trainer Alex Frei Mitte der zweiten Halbzeit durch zwei Tore innerhalb von fünf Minuten in Rückstand. Acht Minuten später rettete Neftali Manzambi den Winterthurern das Remis, dank dem sie fünf Runden vor Schluss einen Punkt vor Schaffhausen und drei Punkte vor Aarau liegen. (sda)

    Yverdon - Winterthur 2:2 (0:1)
    740 Zuschauer. - SR Von Mandach.
    Tore: 6. Ramizi 0:1. 61. Mobulu 1:1. 66. Abedini (Eigentor) 2:1. 74. Manzambi 2:2. (abu/sda)
    Solosieg von Evenepoel - Hirschi in den Top 10
    Remco Evenepoel gewinnt auf eindrückliche Art und Weise sein erstes Radsport-Monument. Der Belgier vom belgischen Team Quick-Step triumphiert bei der 108. Ausgabe von Lüttich-Bastogne-Lüttich solo. Evenepoel attackierte rund 30 km vor dem Ziel in der Côte de la Redoute und setzte sich vorentscheidend von den weiteren Favoriten ab. Mit 22 Jahren und 89 Tagen ist er beim Ardennen-Klassiker der jüngste Sieger seit 1968.

    Im Sprint der ersten grösseren Verfolgergruppe, die Lüttich mit fast 50 Sekunden Rückstand auf Evenepoel erreichte, sicherte sich Quinten Hermans den 2. Rang. Wout van Aert sorgte als Dritter beim Heimrennen für einen belgischen Dreifachsieg. Der Berner Marc Hirschi klassierte sich als bester Schweizer zeitgleich mit Hermans im 9. Rang. (abu/sda)
    epa09906878 Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team reacts while crossing the finish line to win the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling race over 257.2km in Liege, Belgium, 24 April 2022. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    Simona Waltert verliert in Chiasso den Final
    Simona Waltert (WTA 237) verlor den Final des mit 60'000 Dollar dotierten ITF-Turniers in Chiasso. Die 21-jährige Bündnerin musste sich der topgesetzten Italienerin Lucia Bronzetti (WTA 88) aus Italien 6:2, 3:6, 3:6 geschlagen geben. Die Churerin verbesserte sich im Ranking um 34 Positionen und wird am Montag Platz 203 einnehmen. (abu/sda)
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Fialas Lauf geht weiter: Tor und Assist bei Sieg gegen Josis Nashville – Meier trifft

    Roman Josi, 1 Assist, 2 Schüsse, 28:28 TOI
    Kevin Fiala, 1 Tor, 1 Assist, 7 Schüsse, 24:18 TOI

    Zur Story