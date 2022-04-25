ℹ️ Alle 20 SFL-Klubs erhalten die Lizenz für die Saison 2022/23— Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) April 25, 2022
➡️ Alle Informationen jetzt auf https://t.co/ZYp5dMWUK8
–
ℹ️ Les 20 clubs de la SFL obtiennent la licence pour la saison 2022/23
➡️ Toutes les informations sur https://t.co/ZYp5dMWUK8 pic.twitter.com/MiwKLdszth
Niederlage unserer U18-Nati gegen 🇸🇪 Übermorgen treffen die Jungs im letzten Gruppenspiel auf Lettland. 💪— Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) April 24, 2022
Défaite de notre équipe nationale M18 contre 🇸🇪
Sconfitta della nostra nazionale U18 contro 🇸🇪
📷: IIHF / HHOF pic.twitter.com/16VWa7RaLB
Terrifying crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Julian Alaphilippe suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung.— James Dart (@James_Dart) April 24, 2022
Romain Bardet, from a different team, showing true sportsmanship to climb down and help, check on him pic.twitter.com/c3ylBAGZIq
Eleven La Vida Loca! 💃— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 24, 2022
The moment @AndreyRublev97 overcame Djokovic for the very first time to win the 2022 Serbia Open...#SerbiaOpen pic.twitter.com/9evKLyNfLD