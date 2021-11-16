Navigation
bedeckt
    Sport-News: Clint Capela überzeugt mit Saisonbestleistung

    Sport-News

    Capela überzeugt mit Saisonbestleistung +++ Ottawa Senators in Corona-Isolation

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    16.11.2021, 06:52
    Sport-News
    Capela überzeugt mit Saisonbestleistung +++ Ottawa Senators in Corona-Isolation
    Zweimal Bestnote, einer ungenügend – das sind die Noten der Nati-Spieler gegen Bulgarien
    4
    Unvergessen
    Die Schande von Istanbul – die Nati jubelt bei ihrer schönsten Niederlage
    13
    «Italien hinter uns gelassen! Das muss uns erst einmal jemand nachmachen»
    7
    Gnadenloses England überfährt San Marino und holt die WM-Qualifikation
    Von «Corona besiegt» zurück zum Zertifikat: Die Lage in Dänemark in 6 Punkten
    114
    Die dümmsten Ausreden in 18 Memes
    27

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.11.2021

    Capela überzeugt mit Saisonbestleistung
    Die Atlanta Hawks feiern in der NBA den zweiten Sieg in Folge. Gegen die Orlando Magic gewinnt das Team aus Georgia auch dank einer starken Leistung von Clint Capela 129:111. Die Hawks, die am Vorabend Titelverteidiger Milwaukee mit 20 Punkten Differenz geschlagen und so einen Niederlagenserie von sechs Spielen gestoppt hatten, übernahmen gegen das Team mit der drittschlechtesten Bilanz der Liga in der zweiten Hälfte die Kontrolle, zogen bis auf 20 Punkte davon und gaben die Führung nicht mehr preis.

    Capela zeigte in der 15. Saisonpartie seine bisher stärkste Leistung. Der Genfer Center verwandelte acht seiner neun Würfe, sammelte 20 Punkte und 16 Rebounds und war in seinen 34 Minuten auf dem Parkett auch ein defensiver Stabilisator. Insgesamt gelangen vier Spielern 20 oder mehr Zähler für die Mannschaft von Nate McMillan. (pre/sda)
    Ottawa Senators in Isolation
    Das Coronavirus hat die Ottawa Senators erwischt. Die nächsten drei NHL-Partien Ottawas gegen New Jersey (Dienstag), Nashville (Donnerstag) und die New York Rangers (Samstag) wurden verschoben. Neun Spieler und ein Betreuer befinden sich in Isolation. (sda)
    Startsieg für Novak Djokovic
    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Novak Djokovic startet mit einem Favoritensieg über Casper Ruud (7:6, 6:2) in die ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic hatte gegen den 22-jährigen Masters-Debütanten heikle Situationen zu überstehen. Casper Ruud, Gewinner des Gstaader Swiss Open und vier weiterer Turniere in dieser Saison, führte im ersten Satz 2:0 und 3:1, wehrte vor dem Tiebreak zwei Satzbälle ab und führte im Tiebreak nochmals 3:2 (mit Mini-Break) und 4:3.

    Letztlich setzte sich Djokovics Klasse dennoch klar durch. Den ersten Satz sicherte sich der Serbe mit vier Punktgewinnen hintereinander, und im zweiten Durchgang zog Djokovic umgehend auf 2:0 und 5:1 davon. (abu/sda)
    epa09583442 Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during their match at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, 14 November 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Holdener: «Levi, ich komme»
    Wendy Holdener wird am Wochenende zu den zwei Weltcup-Slaloms im finnischen Levi antreten. Die Schwyzerin, die sich Anfang Oktober beim Krafttraining Frakturen an beiden Händen zugezogen hatte, erhielt von den Ärzten grünes Licht für die Rückkehr zwischen die Slalomstangen und bewältigte die ersten Testläufe schmerzfrei. «Levi, ich komme», verkündete Holdener auf Instagram. Den Riesenslalom-Auftakt in Sölden hatte Holdener Ende Oktober verpasst. (sda)
    Van Gaal nach Sturz verletzt im Rollstuhl
    Der niederländische Nationaltrainer Louis van Gaal kann das entscheidende WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Norwegen am Dienstag nur im Rollstuhl begleiten. Der 70-Jährige hatte sich bei einem Sturz mit dem Velo an der Hüfte verletzt, wie niederländische Medien berichteten. Das Training der Mannschaft in Zeist verfolgte er aus einem Golf-Wagen heraus.

    Van Gaal war den Berichten zufolge am Sonntagabend unglücklich gestürzt, als er mit der Mannschaft nach dem Training zurück zum Hotel gefahren war. Eine Operation sei nicht nötig, berichtete der TV-Sender NOS und zitierte einen Sprecher des Fussballverbandes KNVB. Aber der Bondscoach sei nun auf Krücken beziehungsweise einen Rollstuhl angewiesen. «Louis will alles tun, um beim Spiel am Dienstag dabei zu sein», sagte der KNVB-Sprecher. Im WM-Qualifikationsspiel am Dienstag geht es für die Oranje um alles oder nichts. Bei einer Niederlage gegen Norwegen droht den Niederlanden das Verpassen der Endrunde in Katar. (sda/dpa)
    epa09583072 National coach Louis van Gaal (L) drives in a cart with captian Virgil van Dijk (R) during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, 15 November 2021. The Dutch national team is preparing for the World Cup qualifying match against Norway in Zeist. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
    Bild: keystone
    YB gehört zu Europas Sprintkönigen
    In der Champions League droht den Young Boys der K.o. in der Gruppenphase. In der Sprint-Statistik wird der Schweizer Meister europaweit indes nur von Leeds United mit Trainer Marcelo Bielsa getoppt.

    Wie eine Studie des in Neuenburg ansässigen Sport-Observatoriums CIES ergab, bewältigen die Spieler der Young Boys pro Partie kumuliert 2,21 km im Sprint-Tempo. Die Mannschaft des Premier-League-Klubs Leeds kommt auf 2,23 km. Der bekannteste Klub in den Top 10 ist die AC Milan auf Platz 8 mit 1,91 km. Bayern München folgt im 12. Rang. Mit durchschnittlich 1,70 km führt die Super League das europäische Liga-Ranking an, vor der spanischen La Liga (1,68 km). (pre/sda)
    Die Schande von Istanbul – die Nati jubelt bei ihrer schönsten Niederlage
    16. November 2005: Die Schweiz qualifiziert sich trotz einer 2:4-Niederlage in der Türkei für die WM in Deutschland. Weil die Türken nach dem Schlusspfiff auf die Schweizer losgehen, geht das Spiel als «Schande von Istanbul» in die Geschichte ein.

    Zur Freude bleibt keine Zeit, zum Shake-Hands erst recht nicht – und das obwohl sich die Schweiz dank dem 2:0-Heimsieg und der 2:4-Niederlage in der Türkei erstmals seit zwölf Jahren wieder für eine Fussball-WM qualifiziert.

    Zur Story