✍️ @GeorgeRussell63 will race for the Team alongside @LewisHamilton from the 2022 F1 season! pic.twitter.com/pcyOqlSxdi — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 7, 2021

Nun ist es offiziell:ab der kommenden Formel-1-Saison wie erwartet. Russell wechselt mit einem längerfristigen Vertragzum Weltmeisterteam der letzten sieben Jahre. Dort übernimmt der 23-jährige Engländer das, dessen Abgangam Montag bekannt wurde.«Mit Blick auf die kommende Saison müsste ich lügen, wenn ich sagen würde, dass ich nicht voller Tatendrang stecke. Dies ist eine, die ich mit beiden Händen ergreifen möchte», kommentierte Russell seine Beförderung. Seit 2019 gehört er dem Nachwuchsprogramm von Mercedes an. Im selben Jahr debütierte er mit Williams in der Formel 1, nachdem er sich zuvor in der GP3-Serie und in der Formel 2 als Neuling den Titel gesichert hatte.Während seiner Zeit bei Williams überzeugte Russell mit starken Leistungen, vor allem im Qualifying liess er sein enormes Potenzial immer wieder aufblitzen. In dieser Saison hat Russell grossen Anteil daran, dass das Traditionsteam nach schwierigen Jahren wieder einen Aufschwung erlebt. Derzeit belegt Williams in der Konstrukteurs-WM deutlich vor Alfa Romeo den 8. Platz. Am vorletzten GP-WochenendeSeine. Als der am Coronavirus erkrankte Hamilton in der letzten Saison am zweitletzten Wochenende in Bahrain passen musste, übernahm sein 13 Jahre jüngerer Landsmann das Steuer. Schon damals. Er benötigte kaum Anlaufzeit undsouverän an, ehe ihm einealle Chancen auf den Sieg raubte. (nih/sda)