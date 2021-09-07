Navigation
freundlich 22°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Cristiano Ronaldo ist zurück bei Manchester United

    Sport-News

    Ronaldo zurück in Manchester +++ GC muss länger auf Abrashi verzichten

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    07.09.21, 18:53

    Mehr «Sport»

    Saft- und kraftlos – Olympiasiegerin Christen macht «post-olympische …

    Link zum Artikel

    Nordirland als Stolperstein – Murat Yakins Nati muss sich nun als Favorit …

    Link zum Artikel

    Meister Zug eröffnet die Saison der Titelverteidigung zuhause gegen Davos

    Link zum Artikel

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Meer als nur ein Teich für Jil

    Link zum Artikel

    Saft- und kraftlos – Olympiasiegerin Christen macht «post-olympische …

    Link zum Artikel

    Das taugt das neue Satelliten-Internet von SpaceX in der Schweiz

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Tanja Stadler zerpflückt beliebtes Skeptiker-Argument

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Wie die Texaner sich ins Bein geschossen haben

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    «42% der Intensivbetten mit Covid-Patienten belegt» ++ 70% geimpft: Schweden …



    Liveticker: Sport News, 7.9.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Penalty schon nach fünf Sekunden
    Rekordverdächtige Kuriosität in der afrikanischen WM-Qualifikation: Nach nur fünf Sekunden des Spiels zwischen Tansania und Madagaskar gab es einen Penalty. Nach einem weiten Ball wurde Tansanias Simon Mvusa von Madagaskars Goalie Melvin Adrien zu Fall gebracht. Captain Erasto Nyoni traf zum 1:0, am Ende gewann Tansania in Daressalam 3:2. (ram/sda/apa/reuters)
    Ronaldo-Comeback am Samstag?
    Cristiano Ronaldo steht vor seinem ersten Premier-League-Einsatz nach der Rückkehr zu Manchester United. Der 36-Jährige, der kurz vor der Länderspielpause von Juventus Turin zum englischen Rekordmeister gewechselt war, trainierte am Dienstag erstmals mit den neuen Teamkollegen. Er könnte am Samstag im Heimspiel gegen Newcastle United vor den eigenen Fans das Comeback im Old Trafford geben. (ram/sda)
    FIFA hat Verfahren eingeleitet
    Zwei Tage nach dem Coronavirus-Eklat beim WM-Qualifikationsspiel zwischen Brasilien und Argentinien hat die FIFA ein Disziplinarverfahren gegen beide Nationalverbände eingeleitet. Nach der Auswertung des offiziellen Spielberichts wurden die beteiligten Mannschaften aufgefordert, nähere Informationen dazu zu liefern, wie es zu dem Spielabbruch kommen konnte, teilte die FIFA am Dienstag mit. Diese würden gesammelt und dann von der Disziplinarkommission der FIFA ausgewertet.

    Das Spiel der Erzrivalen war nach wenigen Minuten zunächst unterbrochen und dann abgebrochen worden. Beamte der Gesundheitsbehörde Anvisa hatten das Spielfeld betreten, um drei argentinische Spieler wegen angeblicher Verstösse gegen die Corona-Bestimmungen vom Platz zu holen. Die Premier-League-Profis Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Cristian Romero und Giovanni Lo Celso (beide Tottenham Hotspur) sowie der nicht eingesetzte Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) sollen bei der Einreise nach Brasilien nicht angegeben haben, dass sie sich in den 14 Tagen zuvor in England aufgehalten hatten. In diesem Fall hätten sie wegen der Corona-Beschränkungen nicht einreisen dürfen, weil Grossbritannien auf der Roten Liste Brasiliens steht. Die Anvisa hatte deswegen Quarantäne für die vier Argentinier angeordnet. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Brasilianische Gesundheitsbehörde unterbricht Quali-Spiel
    18 Bilder
    Neymar (l.) machte sich früh vor Argentinien-Goalie Emiliano Martinez bemerkbar. Dieser rückt wenig später in den Mittelpunkt.
    Zur Slideshow
    Amir Abrashi mit Muskelfaserriss
    Amir Abrashi, Captain der Grasshoppers, hat sich im letzten WM-Qualifikationsspiel mit Albanien einen Muskelfaserriss im Oberschenkel zugezogen. Der 31-jährige defensive Mittelfeldspieler wird den Zürchern gemäss einer Mitteilung des Vereins voraussichtlich vier Wochen lang nicht zur Verfügung stehen. (sda)
    Grasshopper Amir Abrashi, links, gegen YBs Christopher Martins, rechts, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem BSC Young Boys und dem Grasshopper Club Zuerich, im Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, am Samstag, 31. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Ablösesummen leicht gesunken
    In der abgelaufenen Transferperiode sind für internationale Wechsel im Männerfussball Berechnungen der FIFA zufolge insgesamt weniger Ablösesummen als im Vorjahr gezahlt worden. An Transferentschädigungen flossen im Zeitraum von Anfang Juni bis Ende August 3,72 Milliarden US-Dollar, wie der Weltverband mitteilte. Im Sommer zuvor war die Zahl bereits vor allem aufgrund von Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie auf rund vier Milliarden gesunken, nachdem 2019 ein Höchstwert von 5,80 Milliarden erreicht worden war.

    Am meisten Geld für Transfers gaben die Klubs aus der englischen Premier League aus. Mit 1,146 Milliarden US-Dollar thront England einsam an der Spitze, gefolgt von Italien (473,8 Mio.), Frankreich (428,9), Deutschland (337,9) und Spanien (325,4). Am meisten Transfereinnahmen generierten mit 462,7 Millionen US-Dollar die deutschen Klubs. (nih/sda)
    Manchester City's Jack Grealish warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Deutschland ohne Reus
    Deutschland muss am Mittwoch im WM-Qualifikationsspiel in Island ohne Marco Reus auskommen. Der Offensivspieler fällt wegen leichten Knieproblemen aus und ist deshalb nicht mit dem DFB nach Reykjavik gereist. Laut Bundestrainer Hansi Flick dürfte der Captain von Borussia Dortmund aber nicht länger ausfallen und bereits am Samstag im Bundesliga-Spiel auswärts gegen Bayer Leverkusen wieder einsatzbereit sein. (sda)
    Germany's Marco Reus, right scores his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Germany and Armenia at Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Klotens Stürmer Füglister suspendiert
    Jeffrey Füglister ist suspendiert worden. Der Center des EHC Kloten kann momentan aufgrund einer positiven Dopingprobe vom vergangenen April nicht am Trainings- und Spielbetrieb des Swiss-League-Klubs teilnehmen. Sobald das Urteil von Anti-Doping Schweiz vorliegt, wird der Fall definitiv beurteilt. (nih/sda)
    EHC Kloten Cheftrainer Per Hanberg, hinten, und seine Spieler Fabian Ganz, vorne von links, Robin Leone, Patrick Obrist und Jeffrey Fueglister enttaeuscht nach dem 2-4 waehrend dem fuenften Eishockey Playoff-Finalspiel der Swiss League zwischen dem EHC Kloten und dem HC Ajoie am Montag, 26. April 2021, in Kloten. (KEYSTONE/Patrick B. Kraemer)
    Bild: keystone
    George Russell wird der neue Teamkollege von Lewis Hamilton
    Nun ist es offiziell: George Russell wird ab der kommenden Formel-1-Saison wie erwartet Teamkollege von Rekordweltmeister Lewis Hamilton bei Mercedes. Russell wechselt mit einem längerfristigen Vertrag von Williams zum Weltmeisterteam der letzten sieben Jahre. Dort übernimmt der 23-jährige Engländer das Cockpit von Valtteri Bottas, dessen Abgang zu Alfa Romeo am Montag bekannt wurde.

    «Mit Blick auf die kommende Saison müsste ich lügen, wenn ich sagen würde, dass ich nicht voller Tatendrang stecke. Dies ist eine riesige Chance, die ich mit beiden Händen ergreifen möchte», kommentierte Russell seine Beförderung. Seit 2019 gehört er dem Nachwuchsprogramm von Mercedes an. Im selben Jahr debütierte er mit Williams in der Formel 1, nachdem er sich zuvor in der GP3-Serie und in der Formel 2 als Neuling den Titel gesichert hatte.

    Während seiner Zeit bei Williams überzeugte Russell mit starken Leistungen, vor allem im Qualifying liess er sein enormes Potenzial immer wieder aufblitzen. In dieser Saison hat Russell grossen Anteil daran, dass das Traditionsteam nach schwierigen Jahren wieder einen Aufschwung erlebt. Derzeit belegt Williams in der Konstrukteurs-WM deutlich vor Alfa Romeo den 8. Platz. Am vorletzten GP-Wochenende in Belgien fuhr Russell als Zweiter erstmals auf Podest.

    Seine Feuertaufe mit Mercedes hat der 1,86 Meter grosse Russell bereits hinter sich. Als der am Coronavirus erkrankte Hamilton in der letzten Saison am zweitletzten Wochenende in Bahrain passen musste, übernahm sein 13 Jahre jüngerer Landsmann das Steuer. Schon damals deutete Russell seine enormen Qualitäten an. Er benötigte kaum Anlaufzeit und führte das Rennen über drei Viertel der Distanz souverän an, ehe ihm eine Pannenserie alle Chancen auf den Sieg raubte. (nih/sda)
    Dostoinow wechselt zu Kloten
    Einen Tag nach Bekanntgabe der Vertragsauflösung bei den SCL Tigers hat Alexej Dostoinow einen neuen Klub gefunden. Der russisch-schweizerische Stürmer setzt seine Karriere beim EHC Kloten in der Swiss League fort. Der 32-Jährige hat bei den Zürchern einen Vertrag für die nächsten zwei Saisons unterzeichnet. (sda)
    Geneve-Servette's center Joel Vermin, left, vies for the puck with Tigers' forward Alexei Dostoinov, right, during a National League regular season game of the Swiss Championship between Geneve-Servette HC and SCL Tigers, at the ice stadium Les Vernets, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The game is played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
    Bild: keystone
    Pierre Gasly und Yuki Tsunoda bleiben bei AlphaTauri
    Pierre Gasly und Yuki Tsunoda werden auch nächstes Jahr im AlphaTauri fahren. Seit seiner Rückkehr zum Schwester-Team von Red Bull konnte Pierre Gasly einige Erfolge feiern. Beim Grand Prix von Monza im Jahr 2020 konnte er seinen ersten Sieg einfahren und auch in dieser Saison fuhr er beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan aufs Podest. «Pierres Entwicklung in den letzten Jahren war beeindruckend und wir sind sicher, dass er noch besser werden kann», sagte AlphaTauri-Chef Franz Tost.

    Tsunoda konnte in seiner allerersten Formel-1-Saison nur streckenweise überzeugen und erst fünfmal in die Punkte fahren. Dennoch zeigt sich das Team zufrieden mit dem Japaner, der ständig dazulerne und immer besser werde.

    FIFA gibt Argentinien und Brasilien sechs Tage, um sich zu erklären
    Nach dem Abbruch des WM-Quali-Spiels zwischen Brasilien und Argentinien fordert der Weltverband FIFA die beiden Verbände auf, innert sechs Tagen ihre Sicht der Dinge zu erklären. Bereist nach wenigen Minuten Spielzeit hatten Beamte der brasilianischen Gesundheitsbehörde Anvisa das Feld beschritten, um drei argentinische Profis am Spielen zu hindern.

    Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero und Giovani Lo Celso standen alle in der Startaufstellung, obwohl eine 14-tägige Quarantäne angeordnet war. Die drei Spieler sind wie Emiliano Buendia in der Premier League aktiv und waren daher aus einem Land angereist, für das in Brasilien aufgrund der Pandemie besondere Regelungen gelten. Unter anderem eben eine zweiwöchige Quarantäne, an welche sich die vier Premier-League-Akteure nicht gehalten hätten.

    Für die Spieler selbst könnte die Reise zum Nationalteam eine Strafe seitens ihrer Klubs zur Folge haben. Buendia und Martinez von Aston Villa sowie Romero und Lo Celso von Tottenham werden ihr jeweiliges Ligaspiel vom kommenden Wochenende verpassen. (nih)
    epa09450502 Argentina's Lionel Messi (L), wearing a photo vest, speaks during Brazilian health officials stopped a match for the South American soccer qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa, regulator) of Brazil interrupted the match between Brazil and Argentina due to an alleged irregularity in the immigration of four visiting players, in a controversial decision that led to the withdrawal of the teams and the referees. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira
    Bild: keystone
    Pelé wegen Tumors am Dickdarm operiert
    Pelé ist wegen eines «verdächtigen» Tumors am Dickdarm operiert worden. Der 80-Jährige erhole sich derzeit auf der Intensivstation, teilte das Albert-Einstein-Spital in São Paulo mit.

    Der dreifache Weltmeister und «König des Fussballs» soll die Intensivstation am Dienstag verlassen dürfen. Im Spital befindet er sich seit dem 31. August.

    «Gott sei Dank geht es mir gut», schrieb Pelé auf Instagram.     «Glücklicherweise bin ich es gewohnt, grosse Erfolge an eurer Seite zu feiern», fügte er für die Fans hinzu.

    Die Operation fand nach Angaben des Spitals schon am Samstag statt. Der Tumor war während einer Routineuntersuchung entdeckt worden. Es werde eine Biopsie vorgenommen, hiess es in der Erklärung der Klinik weiter. (sda/afp)
    FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. On his social media accounts, Pele said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 that an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon had been removed in an operation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Verratti fällt für den Match gegen Litauen aus
    Marco Verratti, Mittelfeldspieler von Paris Saint-Germain, wird Italiens Nationalmannschaft für das Heimspiel vom Mittwoch gegen Litauen in der WM-Qualifikation nicht zur Verfügung stehen.

    Verratti hat das Camp der Azzurri verlassen und ist nach Paris zurückgekehrt. Er hatte im Spiel vom letzten Mittwoch gegen Bulgarien einen Schlag aufs Knie bekommen. Beim 0:0 gegen die Schweiz in Basel wurde Verratti nur in der letzten Viertelstunde eingesetzt. (nih/sda/afp)
    Italy's Marco Verratti, right, and Italy's Federico Chiesa walk off the field end of the World Cup 2022 qualifier group c soccer game between Italy and Bulgaria at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Ciro Immobile,Michael Smith
    Bild: keystone
    Weltverband bestraft Trainerin
    Für ihr umstrittenes Verhalten beim Reit-Drama um die deutsche Moderne Fünfkämpferin Annika Schleu an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio ist die deutsche Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner vom Weltverband UIPM bestraft worden. Die Athletin dagegen wurde vom Vorwurf des übermässigen Gebrauchs von Rute und Sporen freigesprochen, wie es in einer Mitteilung der UIPM heisst

    Der Disziplinarausschuss des Weltverbandes wies Raisner an, ein Trainingsseminar zum richtigen Umgang mit Pferden zu absolvieren. Erst danach werde sie wieder für einen UIPM-Wettkampf akkreditiert. Zudem erhielt sie einen offiziellen Verweis. Bei einer Wiederholung eines solchen Vorfalls müsse sie mit dem Entzug ihrer Trainerlizenz rechnen.

    Vor knapp einem Monat hatte Schleu in Tokio nach zwei Disziplinen geführt. Beim Reiten kam sie mit dem ihr zugelosten und völlig verunsicherten Pferd nicht zurecht. Raisner forderte die Reiterin mit den Worten «Hau mal richtig drauf!» zum Einsatz der Knute auf. Die Trainerin gab dem Pferd zudem einen Schlag mit der Faust. Danach wurde Schleu und Raisner Tierquälerei vorgeworfen. Beide hatten dies stets zurückgewiesen.

    «Das ungeheuerliche Verhalten von Frau Raisner kann nicht ungestraft bleiben», hiess es in der Begründung. Zugleich stellte der Ausschuss aber zu Raisner fest: «Ihr sportlicher und beruflicher Werdegang ist von vorbildlichem Verhalten geprägt, sodass die Ereignisse vom 6. August als Anomalie zu werten sind.» (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09400046 Annika Schleu of Germany on Saint Boy hit an obstacle as they compete in the Show Jumping portion of the Modern Pentathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
    Bild: keystone
    SFL erhöht Zahl der Auswechselspieler
    Ab der 6. Runde der Super League und der Challenge League vom kommenden Wochenende können die Klubs zwei zusätzliche Spieler auf das Matchblatt setzen – 20 statt wie bisher 18 Spieler.

    Die Mehrheit der Klubs der Swiss Football League hatte einen entsprechenden Antrag formuliert, den das Komitee der SFL nunmehr angenommen hat. Somit stehen den Mannschaften ab sofort neun statt sieben Ersatzspieler zur Verfügung. Die Trainer sollen dadurch mehr taktische Möglichkeiten für die weiterhin erlaubten fünf Auswechslungen bekommen.

    Die SFL folgt mit der Neuerung den Profiligen in England, Deutschland und Frankreich. Adrian Knup, Chief Sports Officer der SFL, sieht den Entscheid laut einer Mitteilung der SFL positiv: Die Aufstockung auf 20 Spieler sei ein guter Kompromiss, der dem Wunsch der Mehrheit der Klubs Rechnung trage, ohne dass die Klubs mit kleineren Kadern stark benachteiligt würden.

    Eine noch grössere Zahl an Auswechselspielern haben unter anderen die Ligen in Italien und Spanien sowie die UEFA, die für ihre Wettbewerbe 23 Spieler auf dem Matchblatt erlauben. (nih/sda)

    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Tanja Stadler zerpflückt beliebtes Skeptiker-Argument
    2
    Dank starkem Sommer: Die Schweiz sichert sich gegen Europameister Italien einen Punkt
    3
    Corona-Chaos in Brasilien – Spiel gegen Argentinien wegen Nicht-Quarantäne abgebrochen
    4
    «42% der Intensivbetten mit Covid-Patienten belegt» ++ 70% geimpft: Schweden öffnet
    5
    QDH: Wisst ihr noch, als Huber nicht wusste, wie das Virus genau heisst?
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Initiative «Stopp Impfpflicht» kommt wohl vors Volk +++ 6832 neue Fälle, 19 Tote
    2
    Wenn sich Religionen in den Intimbereich einmischen
    3
    Die 7 grössten Ängste der Impf-Gegner – und die Antworten darauf
    4
    Die Zurich Pride feiert und hat dieses Jahr eine unmissverständliche Botschaft
    5
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Du willst es doch auch! 27 lustige Bilder und Gifs für die pure Freude am Dienstag
    2
    23 Leute, die beim Wäschewaschen herrlich versagen
    3
    24 gute Gründe, warum du die nächste Party auslassen solltest
    4
    Reto Spiess: «Meine Liebe zu Jolanda ist eher noch stärker geworden»
    5
    Diese 25 Fails machen deinen Tag besser – versprochen!

    Schlechtes Blut – oder der grösste Betrug im Silicon Valley

    Mit ihrem angeblichen Blutanalysegadget hat Elizabeth Holmes alle getäuscht: Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger und auch Jim Mattis. Jetzt hat der Prozess gegen die mutmasslich grösste Betrügerin des Silicon Valleys begonnen.

    «Fake it until you make it» (Täusch etwas vor, bis es funktioniert) ist ein beliebtes Motto in der Start-up-Szene des Silicon Valley. Viele technische Sensationen werden mit üblen Kinderkrankheiten und grossspurigen Versprechen auf den Markt geworfen. Meist verschwinden diese Heilsbringer jedoch genau so schnell, wie sie aufgetaucht sind.

    Nicht so bei Elizabeth Holmes. Sie beherrschte das Täuschungsspiel perfekt. Die Gründerin eines Unternehmens namens Theranos steht im Mittelpunkt der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel