He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4
Let’s keep it rolling Hawks Fam! #WeMove pic.twitter.com/P5HawNQCU4— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) April 1, 2022
Naomi is 🔙‼️— wta (@WTA) March 31, 2022
🇯🇵 @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/vaV9gWltTS
RAMONA BACHMANN QUI LIBÈRE PARIS. LE PSG EST (PRESQUE) EN DEMIES 🔥#PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/o1fmjYgbJi— 🇸🇳 𝐄𝐝𝐨𝐮 𝐃𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞 💙❤ (@i_nmess) March 30, 2022