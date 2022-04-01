Navigation
immer wieder Schnee
    • Sport-News: Das Maskottchen der Fussball-WM 2022 in Katar heisst La'eeb

    Sport-News

    WM-Maskottchen heisst La'eeb +++ Anzeigen gegen Juve, Napoli und weitere Klubs

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    01.04.2022, 20:04
    Mehrere Klubs in Italien angezeigt
    Die Staatsanwaltschaft des italienischen Fussballverbandes (FIGC) hat elf Vereine wegen zu hoher Wertangaben im Zusammenhang mit ihren Spielern angezeigt. Die Vereine, unter ihnen fünf aus der höchsten Liga, hätten in ihren Finanzberichten viel höhere Kapitalgewinne und Leistungsansprüche fürs Personal verbucht, als nach geltenden Berechnungsregeln zulässig war, teilte die FIGC mit. Ausserdem zeigte die Strafverfolgung 61 Verdächtige an, unter ihnen Manager und Geschäftsführer der Klubs.

    Laut der Staatsanwaltschaft sind aus der Serie A Juventus Turin, Napoli, Genoa, Empoli und Sampdoria Genua betroffen. Laut der «Gazzetta dello Sport» wird der Fall vor Gericht landen. Die Beschuldigten müssen mit einer Busse rechnen. Werden die Manager schuldig gesprochen, droht ihnen eine Sperre. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Ein Maskottchen namens La'eeb
    La'eeb ist das offizielle Maskottchen der Fussball-WM in Katar. Die schwungvolle Fantasie-Figur in Nationaltracht und mit einem Ball wurde an der Gruppenauslosung in Doha vorgestellt. La'eeb bedeutet auf Arabisch «supertalentierter Spieler».

    Die Figur stamme aus einer Parallelwelt und rufe alle dazu auf, an sich zu glauben – nach dem Motto «Now is All» («Jetzt oder nie»), teilte die FIFA mit. La'eeb versprühe Jugendlichkeit, Fröhlichkeit und Selbstbewusstsein. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Protest-Aktion vor FIFA-Zentrale in Zürich
    Als Protest gegen die Ausrichtung der WM 2022 in Katar haben der deutsche Künstler Volker-Johannes Trieb sowie die Verbände der Arbeiterwohlfahrt 6500 mit Sand gefüllte Fussbälle vor der FIFA-Zentrale in Zürich abgeladen. Der Freitag als Aktionstag wurde gewählt, weil am Abend in Doha die Gruppen der Endrunde (21. November bis 18. Dezember) ausgelost werden. Bedruckt waren die Bälle mit dem Zitat «Weltgewissen, du bist ein Fleck der Schande». (sda/dpa)
    German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb drops 6.500 soccer balls filled with sand in front of the headquarters of the world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, April 1, 2022. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' is emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize 6.500 workers who died on Qatar's World Cup construction sites. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Capelas Hawks sichern sich Pre-Playoff-Platz
    Die Atlanta Hawks mit Clint Capela kommt mit dem 131:107 gegen die Cleveland Cavaliers zum vierten Sieg in Folge. Die Hawks haben damit ihren Platz in den Pre-Playoffs auf sicher. Die Hawks verbleiben in der Eastern Conference auf dem zehnten Platz, können aber in der Rangliste nicht mehr abrutschen und haben damit die Qualifikation für die Playoff-Vorausscheidung auf sicher. Capela war auf Seiten der Hawks einer der auffälligsten Spieler. Der Genfer trug zum klaren Sieg 12 Punkte und 14 Rebounds bei. (pre/sda)
    Bencic im Miami-Halbfinal ausgeschieden
    Belinda Bencic (WTA 28) scheidet beim WTA-1000-Turnier in Miami im Halbfinal aus. Die Olympiasiegerin unterliegt der Japanerin Naomi Osaka 6:4, 3:6, 4:6. Vier Breakbälle wehrte Bencic im dritten Satz ab, der fünfte war dann einer zu viel. Die 25-jährige Ostschweizerin geriet 2:3 in Rückstand und verlor auch die nächsten beiden Games. Ein Break machte sie noch wett, ehe sie sich nach 2:06 Stunden geschlagen geben musste.

    Osaka schlug sehr stark auf, verzeichnete nicht weniger als 18 Asse. Dagegen unterliefen der Schweizerin, die zuvor in Miami keinen Satz abgegeben hatte, acht Doppelfehler. Zuvor hatte Bencic dreimal hintereinander gegen Osaka gewonnen; die vierfache Gewinnerin eines Grand-Slam-Turniers verkürzte im Head-to-Head auf 2:3.

    Trotz der Niederlage kann Bencic mit dem Turnier in Florida mehr als zufrieden sein. Erstmals seit dem Olympiasieg kam sie über die Viertelfinals hinaus. An den vorangegangenen beiden Turnieren war sie jeweils bei erster Gelegenheit ausgeschieden, auch weil sie an Nachwirkungen ihrer im Dezember erlittenen Corona-Infektion litt und nicht wie gewünscht trainieren konnte. Von daher nimmt sie viel Selbstvertrauen für den weiteren Saisonverlauf mit. (pre/sda)
    Handball-Nati strebt EM-Qualifikation an
    Die Schweizer Handballer bekommen es in der Qualifikation für die Europameisterschaft 2024 in Deutschland mit Ungarn, Litauen und Georgien zu tun. Dies ergab die Auslosung der acht Gruppen in Berlin. Je die ersten zwei Teams und die besten vier Drittplatzierten lösen das EM-Ticket.

    Die Schweizer waren aufgrund der guten Resultate in jüngster Vergangenheit im zweiten von vier Töpfen eingeteilt. Von daher wäre es eine grosse Enttäuschung, würde das Team von Trainer Michael Suter das Turnier in Deutschland verpassen. Die Bilanz ist einzig gegen Ungarn negativ – 11:22 Siege bei zwei Unentschieden. Allerdings liegt das letzte Duell bereits 15 Jahre zurück. Auf Litauen trafen die Schweizer letztmals im Januar 2012, und zwar ebenfalls in der WM-Qualifikation. Zwar ging damals das Heimspiel 26:28 verloren und endete das Rückspiel 24:24, jedoch haben die Schweizer seither enorme Fortschritte erzielt. Gegen Georgien sind zwei Siege ohnehin Pflicht. (ram/sda)
    Swiss Lenny Rubin the 2023 IHF World Men's Handball Championship Qualification Europe match between Switzerland and Portugal in Winterthur, Switzerland, Sunday, March, 20, 2022. .(KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri )
    Bild: keystone
    Schweiz im Davis Cup gegen Ecuador
    Die Schweiz bekommt es im Davis Cup Mitte September auswärts mit Ecuador zu tun. Das ergab die Auslosung in London. Mit einem Sieg würde das Team von Coach Severin Lüthi nächstes Jahr die Möglichkeit erhalten, sich für das Finalturnier der besten 16 Teams zu qualifizieren.

    Die Aufgabe ist sicher lösbar. Der bestklassierte Ecuadorianer, Emilio Gomez, nimmt in der Weltrangliste den 145. Platz ein. Die nächstbesten Spieler im südamerikanischen Team sind: Roberto Quiroz (ATP 383), Diego Hidalgo (ATP 595) und Cayetano March (ATP 712). Die von Henri Laaksonen (ATP 86) angeführten Schweizer treten auswärts an, da sie im September 2013 zu Hause gegen Ecuador gespielt haben. In Neuenburg gewannen sie mit Stan Wawrinka souverän 4:1. (ram/sda)
    Fans of Emilio Gomez of Ecuador, hold up an Ecuadorian flag as they cheer for him during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Bild: keystone
    Bissegger muss auf Flandern-Rundfahrt verzichten
    Stefan Bissegger muss krankheitsbedingt auf die Teilnahme an der Flandern-Rundfahrt vom Sonntag verzichten. Der 23-jährige Thurgauer hatte sich schon beim Halbklassiker «Quer durch Flandern» nicht wohl gefühlt und das Rennen aufgegeben. Aus gesundheitlichen Gründen war Bissegger auch vor drei Wochen das Etappenrennen Paris – Nizza nicht zu Ende gefahren. (pre/sda)
    ORLEANS, FRANCE - MARCH 07 : Bissegger Stefan (SUI) of EF Education-EasyPost attacking during stage 2 of the 80th edition of the Paris - Nice cycling race, a stage of 159,2km with start in Auffargis and finish in Orleans on March 07, 2022 in Orleans, France, 7/03/2022 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie - Paris - Nice 2022 - stage 2 PhotoNews/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY
    Bild: IMAGO / Panoramic International
    Vettel kehrt in Australien zurück
    Nach seiner überstandenen Corona-Infektion wird der vierfache Formel-1-Weltmeister Sebastian Vettel in der kommenden Woche in Australien verspätet in die Saison starten. Wie sein Rennstall Aston Martin mitteilte, sei der 34-jährige Deutsche wieder fit, um Rennen zu fahren. Er werde beim Grand Prix in Melbourne am 10. April gemeinsam mit dem Kanadier Lance Stroll für das englische Werksteam antreten.

    Vettel hatte wegen einer Covid-Infektion die ersten beiden Grands Prix des Jahres in Bahrain und Saudi-Arabien verpasst. Sein Landsmann Nico Hülkenberg vertrat Vettel, der in seiner Schweizer Wahlheimat geblieben war, und muss das Cockpit nun erwartungsgemäss wieder räumen.

    Für Aston Martin verlief der Saisonstart enttäuschend, Stroll und Hülkenberg konnten noch keinen WM-Punkt einfahren. (zap/sda/dpa)
    epa09631544 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin F1 team attends a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 09 December 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi will take place on 12 December 2021. EPA/Antonin Vincent / POOL 00121045
    Bild: keystone
    Bachmann schiesst PSG in den CL-Halbfinal
    Ramona Bachmann schoss Paris Saint-Germain in die Halbfinals der Champions League der Frauen. Die eingewechselte Schweizer Internationale erzielte im Viertelfinal-Rückspiel gegen Bayern München acht Minuten vor dem Ende der Verlängerung den Ausgleich zum 2:2. Das Unentschieden reichte dem Team aus der Hauptstadt nach dem 2:1-Sieg im Hinspiel fürs Weiterkommen. Die Verlängerung war nötig geworden, weil es nach der regulären Spielzeit 2:1 für die Deutschen gestanden hatte. (pre/sda)
