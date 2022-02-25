Navigation
wolkig, wenig Schnee
    Sport-News

    Aarau weiter auf Aufstiegskurs +++ Tite tritt bei Brasilien ab

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    25.02.2022, 21:39
    Liveticker
    Da ist der Anschlusstreffer! Ein Eigentor von Marti bringt die Spannung zurück
    1
    Aarau weiter auf Aufstiegskurs +++ Tite tritt bei Brasilien ab
    Kommentar
    Sport und Russland – die Fortsetzung der Politik mit anderen Mitteln
    14
    EV Zug setzt Sponsoring-Partnerschaft mit Nord Stream aus
    12
    Viele Schweizer Chancen auf Kristallkugeln – darum geht es nach Olympia noch
    2
    209
    18
    avatar
    Siebter Sieg des FC Aarau in acht Spielen
    Leader Aarau bleibt die Mannschaft mit der besten Form in der Challenge League. Mit einem 2:1 daheim gegen Wil erringen die Aarauer den siebten Sieg in den letzten acht Spielen.

    Das 1:0 im Brügglifeld erzielte Randy Schneider in der 11. Minute. Die Vorentscheidung fiel Mitte der zweiten Halbzeit durch ein von Randy Schneider provoziertes Eigentor des eingewechselten Wilers Marcin Dickenmann. Dickenmann erzielte auch ein Tor für seine Mannschaft. Dieses 1:2 kam aber erst in der 93. Minute, wenige Sekunden vor Schluss.

    Im Vergleich zum vormaligen Leader Vaduz hat Aarau in diesen acht Runden zehn Punkte besser abgeschnitten. Die Liechtensteiner verloren am Freitag bei Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 0:2. Sie liegen nunmehr bereits sechs Punkte hinter Aarau. (abu/sda)
    Bild: watson
    Gregor Deschwanden springt in die Top Ten
    Gregor Deschwanden fliegt beim Weltcupspringen in Lahti in die Top Ten. Der Luzerner nutzt im 2. Durchgang eine kurze Aufwindphase, um sich von Platz 17 noch in den 9. Rang zu steigern.

    Die 130,5 m von Deschwanden wurden einzig von Stefan Kraft übertroffen. Der Österreicher, der auf dieser Schanze 2017 zweifacher Weltmeister geworden war, feierte nach einem Flug auf 131 m bereits den dritten Weltcupsieg auf dem Bakken von Lahti und den 23. insgesamt. 23 Weltcupsiege weist auch Simon Ammann auf, der die Reise nach Finnland nicht antrat. (abu/sda)
    epa09784680 Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland in action during the men's Large Hill Individual competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Lahti, Finland, 25 February 2022 EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
    Bild: keystone
    Olympiasieger schenkt inhaftiertem Verleger Goldmedaille
    Der schwedische Eisschnelllauf-Olympiasieger Nils van der Poel schenkt dem in China inhaftierten Buchverleger Gui Minhai eine seiner zwei in Peking gewonnenen Goldmedaillen. Laut der Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International übergab der 25-Jährige die Medaille am Donnerstag an Gui Minhais Tochter Angela Gui, die seit Jahren dafür kämpft, dass ihr Vater freikommt.

    «Ich spreche nicht für alle Olympioniken, aber ich und meine Freunde innerhalb des Sports haben das ganze Leben damit verbracht, nach der Spitze zu streben, und die chinesische Regierung nutzt unsere Träume als eine politische Waffe aus, um ihr Regime zu legitimieren», wurde van der Poel in einem Communiqué von Amnesty zitiert. Er habe sich ausgenutzt gefühlt und wünsche sich, dass es in China weniger Menschenrechtsverletzungen gebe und Gui Minhai freigelassen werde. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Tite hört nach der WM als Nationalcoach Brasiliens auf
    Adenor Leonardo Bachi, genannt Tite, wird seinen Posten als Nationalcoach Brasiliens nach der WM 2022 in Katar niederlegen. Der 60-Jährige sagte dies gegenüber einem brasilianischen Sportkanal. Brasilien, der fünffache Weltmeister, wird an der WM einer der ersten Favoriten sein. Tite führt das Nationalteam seit 2016. (sda/afp)
    Brazil's coach Tite watches from the sidelines during a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    Bild: keystone
    IOC fordert Sportverbände zu Absagen auf
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee fordert als Dachverband des Weltsports seine Mitglieder auf, sämtlicher Wettkämpfe in Russland und Belarus abzusagen oder zu verlegen.

    Das IOC mit Sitz in Lausanne betont, dass Russland und Belarus den olympischen Frieden brechen. Die entsprechende UN-Resolution wurde von der UN-Generalversammlung am 2. Dezember 2021 im Konsens aller UN-Mitgliedstaaten angenommen. Der olympische Friede begann sieben Tage vor dem Beginn der Spiele in Peking und endet sieben Tage nach dem Ende der Paralympischen Spiele.

    Darüber hinaus fordert das Exekutivkomitee, dass die Flagge Russlands und von Belarus bei keiner internationalen Sportveranstaltung gehisst und die Nationalhymne der beiden Länder nicht gespielt wird. Dies weil die beiden Länder den olympischen Waffenstillstand verletzt haben. (abu/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Pogacar vor Gesamtsieg
    Tadej Pogacar steht kurz davor, seinen Gesamtsieg aus dem Vorjahr bei der UAE-Tour zu wiederholen. Der zweifache Tour-de-France-Sieger kam am zweitletzten Tag der ersten World-Tour-Rundfahrt des Jahres mit dem Hauptfeld ins Ziel und verteidigte damit seine Führung im Gesamtklassement.

    Pogacar liegt vor dem letzten Teilstück am Samstag, das mit dem Schlussanstieg nach Jebel Hafeet zu Ende geht, weiterhin vier Sekunden vor dem italienischen Zeitfahr-Weltmeister Filippo Ganna und 14 Sekunden vor dem drittplatzierten Russen Alexander Wlassow. Den Sieg in der 6. Etappe mit Start und Ziel auf dem Expo-Gelände in Dubai sicherte sich aus einer fünfköpfigen Ausreissergruppe heraus der erst 19-jährige Tscheche Mathias Vacek aus dem zweitklassigen Team Gazprom-RusVelo. (ram/sda)
    Hählen im Training erneut stark, Gut-Behrami am Kränkeln
    Beste Schweizerin im Abschlusstraining zu den zwei Weltcup-Abfahrten am Samstag (Start 10.30 Uhr) und Sonntag (10.00 Uhr) in Crans-Montana war Priska Nufer. Die Obwaldnerin verpasste allerdings ebenfalls ein Tor, wie die Bestzeit fahrende Französin Laura Gauché.

    Die schnellste Fahrerin, die alle Tore auf der verkürzten Piste Mont Lachaux korrekt passierte, war die Norwegerin Ragnhild Mowinckel. Als Sechste verlor Joana Hählen rund vier Zehntel auf die Bestzeit. Die Bernerin war ihrerseits im ersten Training die Schnellste gewesen.

    Abfahrts-Olympiasiegerin Corinne Suter hatte es am Vortag gemächlich angehen lassen. Im Abschlusstraining reihte sich die Schwyzerin aber als Zehnte ein. «Es lief mir sicher besser, weil sich auch auf der Strecke einiges verändert hat. Fürs Rennen kommt es nochmals besser», ist Suter überzeugt. Die 27-Jährige will beim Heim-Weltcup versuchen, in der Abfahrts-Wertung ihren Rückstand von 69 Punkten auf Sofia Goggia möglichst zu verringern.

    Wiederum nicht in den ersten 20 schien der Name von Lara Gut-Behrami auf. Die Super-G-Olympiasiegerin kämpft seit einigen Tagen mit einer Grippe. «Mir fehlt etwas die Energie zum Fahren. Aber es wird hoffentlich auch bald wieder besser. Durch die Trainings habe ich mich nun durchgekämpft. Die Fahrten waren aber nicht für viel.» Doch wenn sich die Tessinerin fit genug für die Rennen fühlt, dann gehört sie in Crans-Montana automatisch zu den Anwärterinnen auf den Sieg. Vor zwei Jahren triumphierte sie hier gleich in beiden Abfahrten, letzte Saison stand sie ebenfalls auf dem Podest. (zap/sda)
    epa09783727 Joana Haehlen of Switzerland in action during the second training session for the women's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 25 February 2022. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bild: keystone
    Andi Zeqiri positiv getestet
    Der FC Augsburg muss am Sonntag im Heimspiel gegen Borussia Dortmund ohne Andi Zeqiri auskommen. Der Schweizer Internationale befindet sich nach einem positiven Corona-Test in Isolation.

    Mit Alfred Finnbogason fehlt dem Tabellen-16. der Bundesliga ausserdem ein weiterer Stürmer. Der Isländer hat sich im Training an den Adduktoren verletzt und fällt mehrere Wochen aus. (zap/sda)
    Augsburg's Andi Zeqiri takes control of the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)
    Bild: keystone
    Kein Formel-1-GP von Russland
    Wegen des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine findet 2022 kein Grosser Preis von Russland statt. Die Organisatoren der Formel 1 teilten mit, dass der für September geplante GP in Sotschi nicht durchgeführt würde.

    In einer Erklärung heisst es, nach einer Diskussion mit allen Beteiligten sei man zum Schluss gekommen, «dass es unter den derzeitigen Umständen unmöglich ist, das Rennen durchzuführen.» Man beobachte die Situation in der Ukraine traurig und erschüttert, heisst es weiter, und man hoffe auf eine rasche und friedliche Lösung. (ram)
    epa09489857 Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (front) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EPA/Yuri Kochetkov
    Bild: keystone
    Champions-League-Final in Paris
    Die UEFA zieht den Final der Champions League aus St.Petersburg ab. Es ist die Reaktion auf die russische Invasion in der Ukraine. Das Endspiel am 28. Mai findet nun im Stade de France in Paris statt. (ram)

    Die UEFA fällte den Entscheid am Freitagmorgen an einer ausserordentlichen Sitzung des Exekutivkomitees in Nyon. Der europäische Verband beschloss ausserdem, dass Mannschaften aus Russland und der Ukraine ihre Heimspiele im Rahmen von UEFA-Wettbewerben auf neutralem Boden austragen. Betroffen von diesem Entscheid ist unter anderem das Spiel Russland – Polen in der WM-Barrage. Im Siegfall hätten die Russen auch in der entscheidenden Partie gegen Schweden oder Tschechien Heimvorteil gehabt. (ram/sda)
    30 TAGE VOR ANPFIFF DER UEFA EURO 2016 IN FRANKREICH AM FREITAG, 10. JUNI 2016, STELLEN WIR IHNEN FOLGENDES BILDMATERIAL ZUR VERFUEGUNG - This is an undated aerial view, provided by the Paris 2012 Olympic Bid Committee, of the Stade de France stadium outside Paris. France is making a bid to host the Euro 2016 championships, but has ruled out co-hosting the event with Italy. The French football federation said on its Web site Friday, Feb. 13, 2009 that it will submit a bid to UEFA before the deadline of March 9, saying hosting the tournament would provide a good opportunity to modernize the country's football stadiums. (KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Paris 2012)
    Bild: AP PARIS 2012
    Die möglichen Gegner des FC Basel
    Um 13 Uhr werden die Achtelfinal-Paarungen der Conference League ausgelost. Mit dem FC Basel ist ein Schweizer Vertreter dabei. Er ist gesetzt und wird auf eines dieser Teams treffen: PSV Eindhoven, Leicester City, Olympique Marseille, Partizan Belgrad, Bodö/Glimt, Slavia Prag, PAOK Thessaloniki, Vitesse Arnheim. (ram)
    Basel fans wave flags and hold up scarfs of their team before the Europa Conference League group H soccer match between Omonia and Basel at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)
    Bild: keystone
    Kein Skicross in Russland
    Die am Wochenende in Sunny Valley in Russland geplanten Weltcup-Rennen im Skicross finden nicht statt. Die Verantwortlichen der FIS haben die je zwei Wettkämpfe der Männer und Frauen aufgrund des Kriegs in der Ukraine abgesagt. Wo die Rennen nachgeholt werden, steht noch nicht fest.

    Die Qualifikation am Freitag haben ausschliesslich einheimische Athletinnen und Athleten bestritten. Unter anderem Swiss-Ski hatte sein Team bereits tags zuvor abgezogen. (ram/sda)
    epa09768307 (L-R) Erik Mobaerg of Sweden, Sergey Ridzik of Russia, Alex Fiva of Switzerland and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross big final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 18 February 2022. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Rückzug von Jokerit Helsinki
    Die Playoffs in der russischgeprägten Eishockeyliga KHL finden ohne Jokerit statt. Das Team aus der finnischen Hauptstadt Helsinki zieht sich als Folge des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine zurück. 

    «Die Saison ist damit vorbei», schreibt Jokerit. Es beendete die West-Division auf Rang 2 hinter SKA St.Petersburg und wäre in der ersten Playoff-Runde auf Spartak Moskau getroffen. (ram)
    IMAGO / SNA Russia Ice hockey, Eishockey Kontinental League Dynamo - Jokerit 6739098 11.01.2022 Jokerit s players celebrate the victory in the Kontinental Hockey League ice hockey match between Dynamo Moscow and Jokerit Helsinki, in Moscow, Russia. Vladimir Fedorenko / Sputnik Moscow Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVladimirxFedorenkox
    Bild: IMAGO / SNA
    Halbfinal Medwedew - Nadal in Acapulco
    Das ATP-Turnier in Acapulco hat seinen Traum-Halbfinal. Daniil Medwedew trifft in einer Neuauflage des Australian-Open-Finals auf Rafael Nadal.

    Medwedew, der am Montag Novak Djokovic als Nummer 1 in der Weltrangliste ablösen wird, schlug im Viertelfinal den japanischen Qualifikanten Yoshihito Nishioka 6:2, 6:3. Nadal setzte sich gegen den Amerikaner Tommy Paul 6:0, 7:6 (7:5) durch.

    Medwedew erhält im Badeort in Mexiko die Möglichkeit zur Revanche für die Niederlage im Final des ersten Grand-Slam-Turniers des Jahres. Der Russe hatte sich in Melbourne dem in diesem Jahr noch ungeschlagenen Spanier trotz Zwei-Satz-Führung geschlagen geben müssen. (zap/sda)
    Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, walks with Daniil Medvedev of Russia after defeating him in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
    Bild: keystone
    Fussballspieler durch Explosion in Bus verletzt
    Mehrere Spieler des brasilianischen Fussballclubs EC Bahia sind nach dessen Angaben bei der Explosion eines Sprengsatzes im Mannschaftsbus auf dem Weg zu einem Spiel in der Regionalmeisterschaft verletzt worden. «Der besorgniserregendste Fall ist der des Torwarts Danilo Fernandes, der von einem Granatsplitter im Gesicht getroffen wurde und bereits in ein Krankenhaus gebracht wurde», hiess es in einem Tweet des Clubs am Donnerstag (Ortszeit). Dazu waren Bilder von einem Loch im Bus und blutverschmierten Sitzen zu sehen.

    Der Linksverteidiger Matheus Bahia erlitt dem Sportportal «Globoesporte» zufolge zudem Schnittwunden im Arm. Auch der Angreifer Marcelo Cirino konnte nicht spielen. Ein Auto, das neben dem Bus des EC Bahia fuhr, wurde laut «Globoesporte» ebenfalls getroffen. Verdächtige waren Anhänger des Clubs, der in der vergangenen Saison in die zweite Liga abgestiegen war.

    Der EC Bahia war unterwegs zu einem Spiel in der Copa do Nordeste, der Meisterschaft des Nordosten Brasiliens, gegen den FC Sampaio Corrêa in der Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. Die Mannschaft trat an, um «mit Würde und Professionalität die Farben Bahias auf dem Feld zu vertreten», wie Trainer Guto Ferreira sagte. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Niederlage für Capela trotz guter Leistung
    Clint Capela konnte trotz guter Leistung die Niederlage der Atlanta Hawks bei den Chicago Bulls nicht verhindern. Das Team aus Georgia verlor 108:112.

    Die Hawks gaben den Sieg in der letzten Minute aus der Hand. 47 Sekunden vor Schluss lagen sie noch mit drei Punkten Vorsprung vorne, blieben danach aber mit ihren Abschlussversuchen erfolglos. Capela liess sich 14 Punkte und 17 Rebounds notieren. (zap/sda)
    Arsenal siegt in letzter Minute
    Dank einem Tor von Alexandre Lacazette in der 95. Minute erringt Arsenal in der Premier League den dritten Sieg in Serie. Die Gunners gewannen das Nachtragsspiel daheim gegen die Wolverhampton Wanderers nach einem frühen Rückstand 2:1. Granit Xhaka bestritt in gewohnter Position die ganze Partie. Arsenal ist Fünfter mit einem Punkt Rückstand auf Manchester United, das aber zwei Partien mehr absolviert hat.

    Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:1 (0:1). - 59'888 Zuschauer. - Tore: 10. Hwang 0:1. 82. Pepe 1:1. 95. Lacazette 2:1. - Bemerkungen: Arsenal mit Xhaka. (rst/sda)
    Medwedew folgt auf Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic unterliegt im Viertelfinal des ATP-500-Turniers in Dubai dem Tschechen Jiri Vesely, der Nummer 123 der Weltrangliste, 4:6, 6:7 (4:7).

    Der Serbe wird am Montag die Position als Nummer 1 der Welt an den Russen Daniil Medwedew verlieren. Es ist das erste Mal seit 2004, dass der ATP-Thron nicht von einem Mitglied der «Big 4» – Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal und Andy Murray – besetzt wird. (sda)
    epa09781380 Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves after losing his quarter final match against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 February 2022. EPA/ALI HAIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Polen, Schweden und Tschechien fordern Spielverlegung
    Die Verbände aus Polen, Schweden und Tschechien haben ihre Weigerung zur Austragung der WM-Playoffs Ende März in Russland angekündigt.

    «Die Unterzeichner dieses Appells ziehen es nicht in Betracht, nach Russland zu reisen und dort Fussballspiele zu spielen», steht in einem Brief an die Generalsekretärin des Weltverbands FIFA, Fatma Samoura, den der polnische Verband am Donnerstag bei Twitter veröffentlichte. Die «militärische Eskalation» habe schwerwiegende Auswirkungen auf die Sicherheit der Teams und Betreuer.

    In den europäischen Playoffs zur WM-Endrunde in Katar (21. November bis 18. Dezember) werden Ende März drei Tickets vergeben. In einer Poule tritt Polen am 24. März in Russland an. Kämen die Russen in den Final wären dort am 29. März Schweden oder Tschechien der Gegner. Die Ukraine bestreitet in einer anderen Poule ihren Halbfinal am 24. März in Schottland.

    FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino äusserte am Abend nach einer Council-Sitzung des Weltverbands: «Wir sind in Kontakt mit den Verbänden, die diese Qualifikationsspiele noch austragen müssen. Mit dem russischen Verband und den anderen. Wir sind dabei, die Lage zu analysieren. Im Moment ist es so, dass wir die Lage weiter beobachten.»

    Am Freitag berät das UEFA-Exekutivkomitee über die Folgen der Invasion Russlands in die Ukraine, die WM-Qualifikation wird aber von der FIFA verantwortet. (sda/dpa)
    epa09579483 Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying group I soccer match between Andora and Poland in Andorra la Vella, Andora, 12 November 2021. EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Wird Stand jetzt nicht in Russland antreten: Polens Stürmerstar Robert Lewandowski
