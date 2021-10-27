Navigation
Nebelfelder
    Sport-News: Der FC Barcelona verliert auch bei Rayo Vallecano

    Sport-News

    Barça verliert auch bei Rayo Vallecano +++ Roura greift mit neuem Boot an

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    27.10.2021, 21:49
    Liveticker
    St.Gallen kommt mit blauem Auge davon – Luzern siegt in Schaffhausen
    2
    Basel fliegt bei Etoile Carouge aus dem Cup – auch YB ist draussen
    6
    Sport-News
    Barça verliert auch bei Rayo Vallecano +++ Roura greift mit neuem Boot an
    Ex-FCZ-Stürmer Raphael Dwamena erleidet während Cupspiel Herzattacke – trotz Defibrillator
    2
    Fliegender Wechsel
    Die Tigers verlängern Verträge von Saarela und Weibel +++ Walser bleibt bei Gottéron
    126
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 27.10.2021

    Nächste Barça-Niederlage
    Der Stuhl von Trainer Ronald Koeman dürfte immer heftiger ins Wackeln geraten. Der FC Barcelona verliert in der Meisterschaft auswärts bei Rayo Vallecanom mit 0:1.

    Routinier Radamel Falcao war für den einzigen Treffer des Spiels besorgt. Der zweite Matchwinner der «Blitze» war Goalie Stole Dimitrievski, der einen Foulpenalty von Memphis Depay abwehrte. (ram)
    Roura greift mit neuem Boot an
    Segler Alan Roura erhält die Möglichkeit, bei der Vendée Globe 2024 ganz vorne mitzufahren. Der Genfer erwarb dank eines Mäzens ein fliegendes Einrumpf-Boot der neusten Generation. Roura segelt künftig mit der «Hugo Boss 7» von Alex Thomson. Der Brite führte vergangenen Winter die prestigeträchtigste Weltumseglung zwischenzeitlich an, ehe ihn strukturelle Schäden am Bug zur Aufgabe zwangen.

    Roura, der seit fünf Jahren im französischen Lorient ansässig ist, hat bereits an zwei Vendée-Globe-Rennen teilgenommen. In der Saison 2016/2017 war er der Jüngste in der Flotte gewesen und belegte in der Non-Stop-Regatta um die Welt Platz 12. Vergangenen November ging er mit einem Boot aus dem Jahr 2007 an den Start. Wegen technischer Probleme blieb bloss Platz 17 für den 28-Jährigen. (ram/sda)
    epa08808271 Swiss skipper Alan Roura arrives on a pontoon to board her monohull 'La Fabrique' on the morning of the start of the Vendee Globe 2020 single-handed non-stop around the world sailing race, in Sables d'Olonne, western France, 08 November 2020. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Bild: keystone
    Tigers für unbestimmte Zeit ohne Guggenheim
    Die SCL Tigers müssen in den kommenden Spielen auf die Dienste von Bastian Guggenheim verzichten. Der 19-jährige Verteidiger leidet am Pfeifferschen Drüsenfieber und fehlt dem Team von Trainer Jason O’Leary deshalb auf unbestimmte Zeit.

    Der Verteidiger gab in der letzten Saison sein Debüt für die erste Mannschaft und kam in dieser Saison regelmässig für die Langnauer zum Einsatz. Insgesamt bestritt Guggenheim bisher 15 Spiele in der höchsten Schweizer Spielklasse, in welchen ihm ein Assist gelang. (dab/sda)
    Langnaus Bastian Guggenheim, links, kaempft um den Puck gegen Zuerichs Marco Pedretti, rechts, im Eishockeyspiel der National League zwischen den ZSC Lions und den SCL Tigers am Samstag, 9. Oktober 2021, im Zuercher Hallenstadion. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Bild: keystone
    Del Curto hilft bei der österreichischen Nati aus
    Kult-Trainer Arno Del Curto kehrt zumindest für ein paar Tage an die Bande zurück. Wie der österreichische Hockey-Verband mitteilte, wird der langjährige HCD-Coach für das 4-Nationenturnier Anfang November als Assistent von Roger Bader arbeiten. Bader und Del Curto kennen sich aus gemeinsamen Zeiten beim ZSC in den 90er-Jahren. Damals war noch Del Curto der Chef und Bader der Assistent.

    «Arno ist seit über 30 Jahren ein enger Freund. Ich freue mich sehr, dass er sich bereit erklärt hat, uns einmalig auszuhelfen», so Bader. Neben Del Curto wird auch der langjährige Nationalspieler Manuel Latusa provisorisch als Assistenztrainer arbeiten. (dab)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR VERPFLICHTUNG VON ARNO DEL CURTO ALS NEUER TRAINER DER ZSC LIONS, AM MONTAG, 14. JANUAR 2019 - Davos Cheftrainer Arno Del Curto, beim zweiten Playoff-Halbfinalspiel der National League A zwischen dem HC Davos und EV Zug, am Donnerstag, 23. Maerz 2017, in der Vaillant Arena in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Simion muss unters Messer
    Dario Simion vom EV Zug ist am Mittwochnachmittag am Unterschenkel operiert worden. Der Eingriff wurde erforderlich, weil der Stürmer am Dienstag in der Partie gegen Lausanne von einem Schlittschuh eines Gegner eine tiefe Schnittwunde erlitten hatte. Dabei wurde eine Sehne beschädigt.

    Die Ausfalldauer wird auf acht Wochen geschätzt. Der 27-Jährige hat in dieser Saison in bisher 16 Spielen 7 Tore und 8 Assists erzielt. (ram/sda)
    Olympiasieger Melbardis tritt zurück
    Der lettische Bob-Olympiasieger Oskars Melbardis hat auf Instagram das Karriereende verkündet. Einen Grund für den Entscheid gab der 33-Jährige nicht an. Lettlands bester Bobpilot hatte sich im Sommer einer Rückenoperation unterzogen.

    Melbardis gewann 2014 an den Olympischen Spielen in Sotschi die Goldmedaille im Vierer und holte auch Bronze in dem vom Schweizer Beat Hefti gewonnen Zweierbob-Rennen. Die Medaillen wurden ihm wie Hefti nachträglich zugesprochen, nachdem die russischen Bobteams wegen Dopings disqualifiziert worden waren. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Ukrainische Anti-Doping-Agentur warnte Athleten vor Tests
    Das Nationale Anti-Doping Zentrum der Ukraine (NADC) hat Athleten jahrelang vor bevorstehenden Tests gewarnt. Diese und andere Verfehlungen wie die Koordinierung von Terminen zur Durchführung von eigentlich unangekündigten Probenahmen deckte eine unabhängige Untersuchungskommission der Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) auf. Die verbotenen Praktiken reichen demnach zumindest bis 2012 zurück.

    Mit möglichen Sanktionen gegen das NADC, die bis zu einem Komplettausschluss von internationalen Wettkämpfen reichen könnten, befasst sich nun ein WADA-Gremium. (abu/sda/apa/reu)
    Lucas Hernandez muss nicht ins Gefängnis
    Der französische Internationale Lucas Hernandez muss nicht ins Gefängnis. Die spanische Justiz gab am Mittwoch in Madrid kurz vor Ablauf der Frist zum Haftantritt der Berufung des Verteidigers vom deutschen Meister Bayern München statt.

    Der 25-Jährige war 2019 von einem Gericht in Madrid zu einer sechsmonatigen Haftstrafe verurteilt worden. Hernandez hatte gegen ein halbjähriges Kontaktverbot aufgrund häuslicher Gewalt gegenüber seiner damaligen Freundin und heutigen Frau verstossen.

    Da sich die beiden wieder versöhnten, verreisten Hernandez und seine Partnerin noch während des Kontaktverbots gemeinsam, womit dieser gegen dieses verstiess und zu einer Haftstrafe verurteilt wurde. (abu/sda/afp/dpa)
    FC Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez laughs during a training session in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Bayern will face Portuguese team Benfica in Lisbon for a Champions League group E soccer match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Rathgeb für ein Spiel gesperrt
    Der Verteidiger Yannick Rathgeb, mit Biel am Dienstagabend Sieger im Spitzenkampf gegen Fribourg-Gottéron, wird wegen eines Stockstichs gegen Christopher DiDomenico mit einer Spielsperre belegt. Die Szene ereignete sich kurz vor Schluss der Partie. (abu/sda)
    Kukan fällt zwei Monate aus
    Die Columbus Blue Jackets müssen rund zwei Monate auf Dean Kukan verzichten. Der 28-jährige Verteidiger brach sich am Montag beim 4:1-Sieg gegen die Dallas Stars das Handgelenk. Für Kukan war es erst der zweite NHL-Einsatz in dieser Saison gewesen. (abu/sda)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, checks Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Dean Kukan,Miro Heiskanen
    Bild: keystone
    Ungeimpfte Spieler erhalten keine Ausnahmebewilligung
    Nur geimpfte Tennis-Profis spielen das Australian Open. Dieses Szenario wird immer wie wahrscheinlicher und lässt sich kaum mehr umstossen. Der australische Bundesstaat Victoria hat am Mittwoch ausgeschlossen, ungeimpften Spielern eine Ausnahmegenehmigung für die Teilnahme am Australian Open in Melbourne im Januar zu erteilen.

    «Wir schliessen ungeimpfte Menschen von Kneipen, Cafés, Restaurants, dem MCG und allen möglichen anderen Veranstaltungen aus», sagte Daniel Andrews, der Premierminister Victorias. «Wir werden keine Ausnahmegenehmigung beantragen. Die Angelegenheit ist also im Grunde genommen erledigt», sagte er.

    In einer Anfang Woche durchgesickerten Nachricht der WTA wurde vorgeschlagen, dass Spielerinnen, die nicht gegen das Coronavirus geimpft sind, am Turnier teilnehmen können, sofern sie eine vierzehntägige Quarantäne einhalten. Der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison erklärte daraufhin, dass nicht geimpfte Spieler in das Land einreisen dürfen, wenn sie eine Ausnahmegenehmigung erhalten, die der gastgebende Bundesstaat Victoria in ihrem Namen beantragen muss. Victoria hat dies jedoch ausgeschlossen. (abu/sda/afp)
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Bild: keystone
    Atlanta Braves siegen zum Auftakt der World Series
    Die Atlanta Braves haben die erste Partie der World Series für sich entschieden. Der Sieger der National League setzte sich zum Auftakt der Finalserie der Major League Baseball auswärts gegen die Houston Astros mit 6:2 durch.

    Bereits nach drei Innings lagen die Gäste aus dem US-Bundesstaat Georgia mit 5:0 in Front, wobei Jorge Soler als erst fünfter Spieler der Geschichte gleich bei seinem ersten Auftritt auf der Platte im ersten Inning einen Homerun erzielte. Pech bekundete Atlantas Pitcher Charlie Morton, der im zweiten Inning von einem Ball getroffen wurde und sich das Wadenbein brach.

    Die Braves gewannen bislang drei Mal die World Series, zuletzt 1995, die Astros einmal 2017. Die zweite Partie der Best-of-7-Serie findet in der Nacht auf Donnerstag erneut in Houston statt. (abu/sda)
    Dortmund dank Thorgan Hazard weiter
    Borussia Dortmund übersteht die Sechzehntelfinals im deutschen Cup ohne grössere Probleme. Der Zweite der Bundesliga schlägt den Letzten der 2. Bundesliga Ingolstadt mit 2:0.

    Bis eine knappe Viertelstunde vor Schluss ging die defensive Taktik des Aussenseiters auf. Dann stach aber der Dortmunder Joker Thorgan Hazard gleich zweimal: Der kurz zuvor eingewechselte Belgier traf in der 72. und in der 81. Minute jeweils nach Vorlage von Julian Brandt.

    Bereits ausgeschieden ist der Dortmunder Erzrivale Schalke. Der Absteiger aus der 1. Bundesliga unterlag dem Drittligisten 1860 München mit 0:1 durch einen frühen Treffer des früheren Bundesliga-Stürmers Stefan Lex. (dab/sda)
    epa09547718 Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates with his teammate Marius Wolf (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt in Dortmund, Germany, 26 October 2021. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Solskjaer darf wohl vorerst bleiben
    Trotz der 0:5-Pleite gegen Liverpool bleibt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer voraussichtlich Trainer von Manchester United. Dies berichtete Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano auf Twitter. So soll der Norweger zumindest am kommenden Wochenende gegen Tottenham noch eine Chance erhalten. Entscheidend soll dabei auch die Meinung von Ex-Trainer Sir Alex Ferguson gewesen sein, welcher sich für einen Solskjaer-Verbleib ausgesprochen haben soll.

    Sollte Solskjaer in den nächsten Tagen oder Wochen aber dennoch weichen müssen, stünde ein möglicher Ersatz aber wohl schon bereit. Wie Romano ebenfalls berichtet, soll Antonio Conte Interesse daran haben, die Red Devils noch in der laufenden Saison aus der Krise zu führen. (dab)
    Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the field at halftime during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Wolfsburg verpflichtet Kohfeldt als Trainer
    Der neue Trainer der Schweizer Renato Steffen und Kevin Mbabu beim Bundesligisten VfL Wolfsburg heisst Florian Kohfeldt. Der 39-Jährige erhält bei den Niedersachsen einen Vertrag bis 2023, wie der Verein mitteilte. Er wird Nachfolger von Mark van Bommel, der am Sonntag nach der vierten Niederlage in Serie in einem Pflichtspiel entlassen worden ist.

    Wolfsburg ist für Kohfeldt die zweite Station in der Bundesliga nach Werder Bremen. Bei den Norddeutschen, bei denen er zuvor als Jugendtrainer und Assistent gearbeitet hatte, war er von Ende Oktober 2017 bis Mitte Mai 2021 Cheftrainer. Seither war er ohne Job. (dab/sda/dpa)
    16:35
    Das Olympia-OK zeigt seine Medaillen für 2022
    Das Organisationskomitee für die Olympischen Spiele 2022 hat am Dienstag, also genau 100 Tage vor dem Start der Spiele, seine Medaillen für Peking vorgestellt. Die begehrten Preise tragen den Namen «Tong Xin», was so viel wie «zusammen als Einheit» bedeutet. Das Design basiere auf demjenigen von antiken chinesischen Anhängern aus Jade, so das OK.

    Die Spiele in Peking beginnen am 4. Februar und dauern bis am 20. In dieser Zeit werden in der chinesischen Hauptstadt 109 Medaillensätze vergeben. Genau einen Monat nach dem Beginn der Olympischen Spiele finden dann auch die Paralympics statt. (dab)

