    FC Winterthur neuer Leader +++ Bottas gewinnt Sprintrennen in Monza

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    11.09.21, 20:09

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 11.9.21

    Winti gewinnt Spitzenkampf
    Der FC Winterthur ist nach sechs Runden Leader der Challenge League. Vor 4800 Zuschauern auf der Schützenwiese gewannen die Zürcher gegen Neuchâtel Xamax 2:1, womit sie die Neuenburger an der Tabellenspitze ablösten. Ramizi (8.) und Buess (17.) trafen früh im Spiel für die Winterthurer, den Xamaxiens gelang durch Mafouta (85.) nur noch der Anschlusstreffer.

    Im zweiten Samstagsspiel gab es viel Action. Wil und Thun trennten sich 2:2. Wils Goalie Keller hielt einen Foulpenalty, dazu gab es drei Pfostenschüsse (zwei für Wil, einen für Thun). (ram)
    Albian Ajeti Doppeltorschütze
    Erfolgserlebnis für Albian Ajeti in Schottland: Der Schweizer Stürmer traf beim 3:0-Sieg von Celtic Glasgow gegen Ross County erstmals doppelt in der Premiership. Ajeti stand zum ersten Mal in dieser Spielzeit in der Startelf und nutzte die Gelegenheit zu seinen ersten Saisontreffern. Mit seiner Doublette tütete er Celtics dritten Sieg im fünften Spiel in den letzten 20 Minuten ein. (ram/sda)
    Albian Ajeti File Photo File photo dated 18-08-2020 of Celtic s Albian Ajeti. FILE PHOTO Editorial use only. No commercial use. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAndrewxMilliganx 55520619
    Bild: imago images/PA Images
    Erneut kollabiert dänischer Fussballer
    Drei Monate nach dem dramatischen Zusammenbruch von Nationalspieler Christian Eriksen an der EM ist in Dänemark erneut ein Fussballspieler auf dem Platz kollabiert. Wessam Abou Ali, der 22-jährige Stürmer von Gastgeber Vendsyssel FF, fiel in der Partie der zweiten Division gegen Lyngby nach einer knappen Stunde Spielzeit plötzlich zu Boden. Kurz danach wurde nach einem Defibrillator gerufen, wie die Nachrichtenagentur Ritzau berichtete.

    Wie damals bei Eriksen bildeten Spieler einen Ring um Abou Ali, während er behandelt wurde. Er wurde mit dem Krankenauto ins Spital gebracht und war dabei wach, wie die Lokalzeitung «Nordjyske» berichtete. Sein Zustand sei stabil, es gehe ihm den Umständen entsprechend gut. Die Begegnung wurde beim Stand von 1:1 zunächst unterbrochen, dann beschloss der Schiedsrichter, sie heute nicht wieder anzupfeifen. Wann sie zu Ende gespielt wird, ist nach Lyngby-Angaben noch unklar. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Reusser im Strassenrennen Siebte
    Die niederländische Zeitfahr-Spezialistin Ellen van Dijk hat an den Europameisterschaften in Trient den Titel im Strassenrennen gewonnen. Die EM-Zweite im Zeitfahren siegte solo. Van Dijk lancierte 50 km vor dem Ziel zusammen mit drei anderen Fahrerinnen einen Gegenangriff. Die 34-Jährige setzte sich von ihren Fluchtgefährtinnen ab und widerstand auch der Tempoverschärfung im Feld.

    Sie kam mit über einer Minute Vorsprung auf eine Achtergruppe ins Ziel, der auch Zeitfahr-Europameisterin Marlen Reusser und die Top-Favoritin Annemiek van Vleuten aus den Niederlanden angehörten. Die Bernerin belegte mit 1:18 Minuten Rückstand den 7. Rang, Elise Chabbey (2:28) wurde 15. (ram/sda)
    Bottas gewinnt Sprint in Monza
    Der aus der Pole-Position gestartete Mercedes-Fahrer Valtteri Bottas gewinnt den 18-Runden-Sprint in Monza vor Max Verstappen im Red Bull und Daniel Ricciardo im McLaren-Mercedes. Mit den zwei gewonnenen WM-Punkten baut der Niederländer Verstappen seine Führung in der Gesamtwertung aus und führt vor dem 14. Saisonrennen am Sonntag mit fünf Zählern vor Lewis Hamilton.

    Der siebenfache Weltmeister fiel nach dem Start von Rang 2 auf 5 zurück und blieb ohne Punkte. Die gibt es nur für die drei Podestfahrer (3, 2, 1). Trotz des Sieges kann Bottas nicht aus der Pole-Position losfahren, weil er nach einem Motorenwechsel in die letzte Startreihe zurückversetzt wird. Den besten Startplatz erbt Verstappen. (ram/sda)
    Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland leads Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and the two McLaren during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy , Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Bild: keystone
    Langsam-Lüthi etwas besser als gestern
    Tom Lüthi verbesserte sich im Vergleich zum Training deutlich. Er startet von Position 16 zum Grand Prix von Aragonien. Im Rennen (Sonntag, 12.20 Uhr) liegen damit Punkte in Reichweite. Auf den Pole-Mann Sam Lowes aus Grossbritannien verlor der Schweizer 1,1 Sekunden. (ram/sda)
    Switzerland's rider Thomas Luthi of the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team steers his motorcycle during the Moto2 race at the British Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Pele nach Entfernung von Tumor weiter im Spital
    Brasiliens Fussball-Legende Pele ist nach der Entfernung eines Tumors am Darm weiter in intensiver medizinischer Behandlung. «Der Patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento erholt sich in zufriedenstellender Weise», hiess es in einem medizinischen Bulletin des Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, das brasilianische Medien am Freitag (Ortszeit) veröffentlichten. Demnach sei der 80-Jährige bei Bewusstsein und spreche aktiv, bleibe aber auf der Intensivstation.

    In einer Veröffentlichung auf dem Instagram-Account Peles hiess es im Stile eines Fussballspielers: «Ich fühle mich jeden Tag ein bisschen besser. Ich freue mich darauf, wieder zu spielen, aber ich brauche noch ein paar Tage, um mich zu erholen.» Die Zeit nutze er, um viel mit seiner Familie zu sprechen und sich auszuruhen. (viw/sda/afp)
    FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. On his social media accounts, Pele said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 that an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon had been removed in an operation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Erster Teenager-Final seit 1999
    Am US Open in New York kommt es am Samstag zwischen der Kanadierin Leylah Fernandez (19) und der Britin Emma Raducanu (18) zum ersten Final zweier Teenager an einem Grand-Slam-Turnier seit 1999 und dem Duell zwischen Martina Hingis und Serena Williams.

    Fernandez, die Nummer 73 der Welt, schlug auf dem Weg in den Final fünf Top-5-Spielerinnen. Raducanu schaffte als erste Qualifikantin überhaupt den Einzug in einen Grand-Slam-Final. Die Nummer 150 des WTA-Rankings gab bei ihren sechs Siegen im Haupttableau keinen Satz ab und bezwang unter anderen die beiden Schweizerinnen Stefanie Vögele und Belinda Bencic. (viw/sda)
    Schweizer Junioren am US Open out
    In den Junioren-Konkurrenzen der US Open sind die Schweizer Vertreter Jérôme Kym und Sebastianna Scilipoti im Halbfinal ausgeschieden. Kym zog in New York gegen den Spanier Daniel Rincon den Kürzern. Er unterlag ihm nach gewonnenem Startsatz mit 6:3, 6:7, 4:6.

    Scilipoti war in ihrem Halbfinal chancenlos. Sie verlor gegen die Belarussin Kristina Dmitruk 1:6, 2:6. (ram)
    Jerome Kym in Aktion waehrend des Qualifiakationsspiels der Herren Dominic Stricker gegen Jerome Kym am Tennis Securitas Pro Cup, am Freitag, 24. Juli 2020, in der Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Bunjaku rettet Aarau in letzter Sekunde
    Der FC Aarau kommt im Auswärtsspiel bei Aufsteiger Yverdon-Sports mit einem blauen Auge davon. Imran Bunjaku gelang in der 95. Minute der Ausgleich zum 1:1.

    Im zweiten Freitagsspiel der Challenge League verlor Schaffhausen auswärts bei Stade Lausanne-Ouchy mit 1:2. (ram)
    Beat Gerber neuer Rekordspieler
    SCB-Urgestein Beat Gerber ist seit Freitag mit 1168 Partien alleiniger Rekordhalter bezüglich Anzahl Spiele in der höchsten Schweizer Spielklasse. Der 39-jährige Verteidiger wurde für diesen Meilenstein seiner Karriere vor Berns Partie gegen Meister Zug von der National League durch CEO Denis Vaucher geehrt.

    Beat Gerber löste als Rekordhalter den nicht mehr aktiven Mathias Seger ab. Die Verteidiger-Legende der ZSC Lions sagte gegenüber MySports über den aktuellen Rekordmann: «Ich durfte lange mit Bidu im Nationalteam zusammenspielen. Ich lernte ihn dabei sehr schätzen. Er ist ein sehr bodenständiger und lustiger Typ. Er gibt immer alles für das Team, gibt nie auf und ist nie aus der Ruhe zu bringen. Nun bestreitet er seine 23. Saison. Das ist sicher nur möglich dank seinem gesunden Lebensstil.» (ram/sda)
