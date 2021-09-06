Navigation
    Sport-News

    Fünfkampf-Trainerin wird nach Reit-Drama bestraft ++ Bottas folgt bei Alfa Romeo Räikkönen

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    06.09.21, 16:46

    Mehr «Sport»

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 06.09.2021

    Weltverband bestraft Trainerin
    Für ihr umstrittenes Verhalten beim Reit-Drama um die deutsche Moderne Fünfkämpferin Annika Schleu an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio ist die deutsche Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner vom Weltverband UIPM bestraft worden. Die Athletin dagegen wurde vom Vorwurf des übermässigen Gebrauchs von Rute und Sporen freigesprochen, wie es in einer Mitteilung der UIPM heisst

    Der Disziplinarausschuss des Weltverbandes wies Raisner an, ein Trainingsseminar zum richtigen Umgang mit Pferden zu absolvieren. Erst danach werde sie wieder für einen UIPM-Wettkampf akkreditiert. Zudem erhielt sie einen offiziellen Verweis. Bei einer Wiederholung eines solchen Vorfalls müsse sie mit dem Entzug ihrer Trainerlizenz rechnen.

    Vor knapp einem Monat hatte Schleu in Tokio nach zwei Disziplinen geführt. Beim Reiten kam sie mit dem ihr zugelosten und völlig verunsicherten Pferd nicht zurecht. Raisner forderte die Reiterin mit den Worten «Hau mal richtig drauf!» zum Einsatz der Knute auf. Die Trainerin gab dem Pferd zudem einen Schlag mit der Faust. Danach wurde Schleu und Raisner Tierquälerei vorgeworfen. Beide hatten dies stets zurückgewiesen.

    «Das ungeheuerliche Verhalten von Frau Raisner kann nicht ungestraft bleiben», hiess es in der Begründung. Zugleich stellte der Ausschuss aber zu Raisner fest: «Ihr sportlicher und beruflicher Werdegang ist von vorbildlichem Verhalten geprägt, sodass die Ereignisse vom 6. August als Anomalie zu werten sind.» (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09400046 Annika Schleu of Germany on Saint Boy hit an obstacle as they compete in the Show Jumping portion of the Modern Pentathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
    Bild: keystone
    SFL erhöht Zahl der Auswechselspieler
    Ab der 6. Runde der Super League und der Challenge League vom kommenden Wochenende können die Klubs zwei zusätzliche Spieler auf das Matchblatt setzen – 20 statt wie bisher 18 Spieler.

    Die Mehrheit der Klubs der Swiss Football League hatte einen entsprechenden Antrag formuliert, den das Komitee der SFL nunmehr angenommen hat. Somit stehen den Mannschaften ab sofort neun statt sieben Ersatzspieler zur Verfügung. Die Trainer sollen dadurch mehr taktische Möglichkeiten für die weiterhin erlaubten fünf Auswechslungen bekommen.

    Die SFL folgt mit der Neuerung den Profiligen in England, Deutschland und Frankreich. Adrian Knup, Chief Sports Officer der SFL, sieht den Entscheid laut einer Mitteilung der SFL positiv: Die Aufstockung auf 20 Spieler sei ein guter Kompromiss, der dem Wunsch der Mehrheit der Klubs Rechnung trage, ohne dass die Klubs mit kleineren Kadern stark benachteiligt würden.

    Eine noch grössere Zahl an Auswechselspielern haben unter anderen die Ligen in Italien und Spanien sowie die UEFA, die für ihre Wettbewerbe 23 Spieler auf dem Matchblatt erlauben. (nih/sda)

    GC länger ohne Santos
    Die Grasshoppers müssen rund acht Wochen ohne André Santos auskommen. Der portugiesische Mittelfeldspieler zog sich im Testspiel gegen Dornbirn einen Bänderriss im linken Sprunggelenk und einen Knorpelschaden zu. (ram/sda)
    Der Grasshopper Andre Santos beim Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Challenge League Grasshopper Club Zuerich gegen den FC Chiasso im Stadion Letzigrund in Zuerich am Samstag, 6. Februar 2021. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Französischer Ex-Internationaler stirbt nach fast 40 Jahren Koma
    1982 ist der Franzose Jean-Pierre Adams bei einer Routineoperation am Knie ins Koma gefallen. Nun ist der 22-fache Internationale im Alter von 73 Jahren im Universitätsklinikum in Nimes gestorben. In der Nationalmannschaft bildete der «Schwarze Felsen», wie er damals genannt wurde, zusammen mit Marius Trésor ein Abwehrbollwerk.

    Nach dem Ausklang seiner Karriere unterzog er sich der folgenschweren Operation, bei der der behandelnde Anästhesist das Narkosemittel falsch dosierte, wodurch Adams Gehirnschäden erlitt. Der in Dakar geborene Fussballer wurde seither von seiner Frau Bernadette gepflegt. (ram/sda/apa/reu)
    Alfa Romeo engagiert Bottas
    Valtteri Bottas verlässt Ende Saison das Team Mercedes. Der Finne setzt seine Formel-1-Karriere bei Alfa Romeo fort. Er beerbt damit seinen Landsmann Kimi Räikkönen, der Ende Jahr zurücktritt.

    Mit Bottas stösst erneut ein erfahrener Fahrer zum Zürcher Rennstall. Der 32-Jährige fährt seit 2017 für Mercedes, stand aber meist im Schatten von Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton. Bei 167 GP-Starts brachte es Bottas auf neun Rennsiege und 62 Podestplätze. Bei Alfa Romeo unterschrieb er einen mehrjährigen Vertrag.

    Wer bei den Hinwilern das zweite Cockpit besetzen wird, ist noch offen. Der Vertrag mit dem Italiener Antonio Giovinazzi läuft Ende Jahr nach drei Saisons aus. (ram/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR MELDUNG, DASS VALTTERI BOTTAS AB DER SAISON 2022 FUER ALFA ROMEO RACING FAHREN WIRD, AM MONTAG, 6. SEPTEMBER 2021 - epa06619413 Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of team Mercedes team poses for photographers ahead of the Formula 1 2018 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 22 March 2018. The Australian Grand Prix will take place on 25 March 2018. EPA/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Impfung und Pokal-Selfie in Zug
    Der EV Zug hilft beim Ziel mit, dass sich möglichst viele Menschen gegen Covid-19 impfen lassen. Vor den ersten beiden Heimspielen werde beim Stadion ein Impfzelt des Kantons Zug installiert, teilt der Klub mit. Wer sich spontan impfen lasse, könne gleichzeitig ein Selfie mit dem Meisterpokal machen. (ram)

    Der Corona-Newsticker:
    973
    7
    Video
    Initiative «Stopp Impfpflicht» kommt wohl vors Volk +++ 6832 neue Fälle, 19 Tote
    Trauer um Sapporo-Held Giger
    Langläufer Albert Giger ist im Alter von 74 Jahren gestorben. Der Bündner trug seinen Anteil zu den «Goldenen Tagen von Sapporo» bei. Giger verstarb am Samstag an den Folgen eines Krebsleidens, das ihn mehr als ein Jahrzehnt lang begleitet hatte. Dies teilte seine Familie am Montag mit.

    Zwischen 1971 und 1978 gewann er fünfmal den Engadin Skimarathon – und hält damit noch heute den Rekord bei den Männern. Sein sportlich grösster Erfolg war indes zweifelsohne der Gewinn der Bronzemedaille mit der Staffel an den Olympischen Spielen in Sapporo 1972. Diese rundete die damals ohnehin erfolgreiche Olympia-Bilanz der Schweiz glanzvoll ab. Der Podestplatz über 4x10 km war ein wahrer Olympia-Coup, denn der Medaillengewinn kam überraschend. Giger und seine Staffel-Kollegen lösten hierzulande einen veritablen Langlauf-Boom aus. Im Folgewinter wurden in der Schweiz 120’000 Paar Langlaufski verkauft – so viele wie nie mehr in einer einzigen Saison. (ram/sda)
    Kein Fussball nach Putschversuch in Guinea
    Nach einem mutmasslichen Putschversuch in Guinea musste das für Montag geplante WM-Qualifikationsspiel zwischen dem westafrikanischen Land und Marokko abgesagt werden. Die marokkanische Nationalmannschaft sei am Sonntagabend in die Heimat zurückgekehrt, hiess es aus Verbandskreisen. Zuvor am Tag war es in der guineischen Hauptstadt Conakry an mehreren Orten zu Schusswechseln gekommen war. Eine Elite-Einheit des Militärs versuchte, Guineas Präsident Alpha Condé mit Gewalt zu stürzen.

    Die FIFA teilte mit, dass das Spiel auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt verschoben wird, «um die Sicherheit aller Spieler und Offiziellen zu gewährleisten». Vom Spielausfall betroffen ist auch YBs Innenverteidiger Mohamed Camara, der am letzten Mittwoch beim 1:1 von Guinea gegen Guinea-Bissau durchgespielt hatte. (ram/sda/afp)
    epa09449679 Guinean military deploy on the streets of Conakry, Guinea, 05 September 2021. According to a video broadcasted on state television, Guinea's President Alpha Conde has been detained by army special forces in Conakry as gunfire was heard on the streets of the centre of Guinea's capital. Guinea Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody and warned people to stay indoors. EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
    Bild: keystone
    Riva rettet Lugano einen Punkt
    Der HC Lugano muss sich im vierten Gruppenspiel in der Champions Hockey League zum zweiten Mal geschlagen geben. Dank Doppeltorschütze Elia Riva entführen die Tessiner beim 2:3 nach Verlängerung gegen Tappara Tampere aber immerhin einen Punkt aus Finnland.

    Der Verteidiger, der nicht als starke Offensivkraft bekannt ist, traf 16 Sekunden vor dem Ende des Mitteldrittels zum 1:2, ehe er mit seinem zweiten Streich 47 Sekunden vor Ablauf der regulären Spielzeit die Mannschaft von Chris McSorley sogar noch in die Verlängerung rettete. Dort sorgte nach einer Strafe gegen den Nationalverteidiger Romain Loeffel, der im ersten Drittel beim Gegentor zum 0:1 bereits auf der Strafbank gesessen hatte, der Kanadier Brady Austin im Powerplay für die Entscheidung.

    Mit sieben Punkten aus den ersten vier Spielen hat Lugano dennoch gute Aussichten auf das Erreichen der Top 2 in der Gruppe E und damit der Achtelfinals. Am 5. und 13. Oktober treffen die Tessiner zum Abschluss der Gruppenphase noch auf die Eisbären Berlin, die auswärts gegen Skelleftea zum vierten Mal in Folge als Verlierer vom Eis mussten.


    Tappara Tampere - Lugano 3:2 (1:0, 1:1, 0:1, 1:0) n.V.
    750 Zuschauer. SR Heikkinen/Kaukokari (FIN), Nikulainen, Sormunen (FIN).
    Tore: 7. Jürgens (Salonen) 1:0. 29. Venhatalo (Merelä, Levtchi/Ausschluss Loeffel) 2:0. 40. (39:44) Riva (Carr, Arcobello) 2:1. 60. Riva (Arcobello, Alatalo) 2:2. 63. Austin 3:2 (Kuusela, Virta/Ausschluss Loeffel) 3:2.
    Strafen: 3-mal 2 Minuten gegen Tappara Tampere, 7-mal 2 Minuten gegen Lugano.
    Bemerkung: 33. Peltola (Tampere) verschiesst Penalty. (nih/sda)
    Primoz Roglic macht den Vuelta-Hattrick perfekt
    Das abschliessende Zeitfahren nach Santiago de Compostela bringt wie erwartet keinen Umsturz mehr. Primoz Roglic erobert sich zum dritten Mal in Folge den Gesamtsieg der Spanien-Rundfahrt.

    Wie schon im Prolog war Roglic auch in der zweiten Prüfung gegen die Uhr an dieser Vuelta nicht zu schlagen. Der Zeitfahr-Olympiasieger aus Slowenien absolvierte den 33,8 km langen Parcours am schnellsten und feierte damit seinen vierten Etappensieg in diesem Jahr. In der Gesamtwertung setzte sich Roglic deutlich vor dem Spanier Enric Mas und dem Australier Jack Haig durch.

    Feiern lassen durfte sich auch Gino Mäder. Der Oberaargauer verteidigte als Tages-31. nicht nur seinen 5. Gesamtrang, sondern er gewann damit auch das weisse Trikot des besten Jungprofis, das er in der Bergetappe am Samstag dem diesjährigen Giro-Sieger Egan Bernal entrissen hatte. Mäder ist der erste Schweizer in diesem Jahrtausend, der eine Grand Tour in den Top 5 abschliessen kann. (nih/sda)
    epa09447511 Overall leader Slovenian Primoz Roglic, Jumbo-Visma, celebrates retaining the leader jersey following the 20th stage of the Spanish Cycling Vuelta, a 202.2km-long race between Sanxenxo and Castro de Herville in Galicia, Spain, 04 September 2021. EPA/Manuel Bruque
    Bild: keystone
    Küng wird Gesamt-Fünfter
    Stefan Küng schliesst die zur World Tour zählende Benelux-Tour im 5. Schlussrang ab und beweist damit, dass er für die weiteren Saisonziele gewappnet ist.

    Nachdem er am Samstag sein tags zuvor erobertes Leadertrikot verloren hatte, büsste Küng in der Schlussetappe in der Gesamtwertung eine weitere Position ein. Der Thurgauer erreichte das Ziel an der berühmten Mauer von Geraardsbergen als 19. 24 Sekunden hinter dem Sieger mit einer grösseren Gruppe. Dieser gehörte auch sein Landsmann Marc Hirschi (17.) an.

    Den letzten Tagessieg der einwöchigen Rundfahrt durch Belgien und die Niederlande sicherte sich der Slowene Matej Mohoric, der seinen italienischen Teamkollegen Sonny Colbrelli um elf Sekunden distanzierte. Damit machte Colbrelli vom Team Bahrain-Victorious seinen ersten Rundfahrten-Sieg auf höchster Stufe perfekt.

    Zwar hat es Küng verpasst, wie im letzten Jahr (als Dritter) die Benelux-Tour auf dem Podest zu beenden, trotzdem darf er die Standortbestimmung nach zwei Wochen Höhentrainingslager auf dem Säntis als Erfolg verbuchen. Am kommenden Donnerstag wird er versuchen, in Trento seinen EM-Titel im Zeitfahren zu verteidigen. Danach stehen mit der WM in Flandern und dem Klassiker Paris-Roubaix zwei weitere Höhepunkt in seinem Rennkalender. (nih/sda)
    Stefan Kueng, categorie homme elite, en action lors des championnats suisses de contre la montre ce mercredi 16 juin 2021 au Chalet-a-Gobet sur les hauts de Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
    Bild: keystone
    Aegerter nach Schreckmoment Zweiter
    Die Siegesserie von Dominique Aegerter in der Supersport-WM ist gerissen. Nachdem er am Samstag in Magny-Cours zum vierten Mal in Serie als Erster abgewunken wurde, musste sich der Berner tags darauf im zweiten Rennen mit Platz 2 begnügen.

    Dabei hatte das 14. von 24 Saisonrennen für Aegerter mit einem Schreckmoment begonnen. Der Titelverteidiger war in der Startrunde in eine Kollision verwickelt gewesen, die einen Rennabbruch zur Folge hatte. Er blieb dabei aber ohne Verletzungen. Nachdem die Boxen-Crew die Yamaha wieder hergerichtet hatte, lieferte sich der neunfache Saisonsieger nach dem Neustart mit dem Spanier Manuel Gonzalez ein heisses Duell an der Spitze, zog dabei aber den Kürzeren.

    Trotzdem gelang es Aegerter, die Führung in der Gesamtwertung auf den Südafrikaner Steven Odendaal um weitere 10 Zähler auf 62 Punkte auszubauen. Die nächsten beiden Rennen in Barcelona wird der Schweizer jedoch auslassen, weil er in zwei Wochen beim Saisonfinale der MotoE in Misano am Start steht. (nih/sda)
    epa09174039 Second placed Swiss MotoE rider Dominique Aegerter of Dynavolt Intact GP celebrates after the Spanish Motorcycling Grand Prix at Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 02 May 2021. EPA/JULIO MUNOZ
    Bild: keystone
