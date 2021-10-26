🎉With exactly 1️⃣0️⃣ 0️⃣days to go before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the design of the medals that will be awarded at the Games has been unveiled! 🏅️🥈🥉#beijing2022 #medal #Olympics pic.twitter.com/c5Zi9gZETe — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) October 26, 2021

Das Organisationskomitee für die Olympischen Spiele 2022 hat am Dienstag, also genau 100 Tage vor dem Start der Spiele, seine Medaillen für Peking vorgestellt. Die begehrten Preise tragen den Namen «Tong Xin», was so viel wie «zusammen als Einheit» bedeutet. Das Design basiere auf demjenigen von antiken chinesischen Anhängern aus Jade, so das OK.Die Spiele in Peking beginnen am 4. Februar und dauern bis am 20. In dieser Zeit werden in der chinesischen Hauptstadt 109 Medaillensätze vergeben. Genau einen Monat nach dem Beginn der Olympischen Spiele finden dann auch die Paralympics statt. (dab)