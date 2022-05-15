There is no stopping this man! 👊



Qatar, America and now here! @Bestia23 makes it a triple in 2022! 🥇#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XizPAXAkDQ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 15, 2022

sorgt beim MotoGP-Rennen von Frankreich in Le Mans vorfür einen Ducati-Doppelsieg. Bastianini, der seine erste Saison in der MotoGP und noch dazu nur im zweiten Kundenteam von Ducati fährt, feierte bereits seinen dritten Saisonsieg. Der 24-Jährige aus Rimini machte seinem Übernamen «La Bestia» alle Ehre und siegte im Stil eines Grossen. Er stellte dabei beide Ducati-Werksfahrer eindrücklich in den Schatten. Zunächst setzte Bastianini den führenden Pole-Mannsolange unter Druck, bis dieser sieben Runden vor Schluss erst neben die Strecke geriet und wenig später sogar stürzte. Dem Australierliess er in der Folge keine Chance.An der Spitze der WM-Wertung kam es zu einem eigentlichen Zusammenschluss. Der Weltmeister und Führendeauf der Yamaha wurde Vierter und führt noch mit vier Punkten Vorsprung vor dem Aprilia-Fahrer, der in Le Mans Dritter wurde. Bastianini folgt mit ebenfalls nur acht Zählern Rückstand. (pre/sda)