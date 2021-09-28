Navigation
    Sport-News

    England trauert um Weltmeister Hunt +++ Teichmann in Chicago weiter

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.09.2021, 17:59
    Sport-News
    England trauert um Weltmeister Hunt +++ Teichmann in Chicago weiter
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.09.2021

    Teichmann in Chicago eine Runde weiter
    Jil Teichmann hat ihre erste Aufgabe im WTA-Turnier in Chicago erfolgreich gelöst. Die Seeländerin schlug die Estin Kaia Kanepi 7:6, 7:5. Im ersten Satz geriet Teichmann nach einer 5:0-Führung völlig aus dem Konzept und musste ihre Gegnerin noch einmal aufschliessen lassen. In diesen fünf verlorenen Games entschied die Linkshänderin lediglich drei Ballwechsel für sich.

    In der zweiten Runde bekommt es Teichmann, die als Nummer 38 im Ranking so gut klassiert ist wie noch nie, mit Magda Linette zu tun. Gegen die Polin, die Nummer 54 der Welt, hat sie noch nie gespielt. (ram/sda)
    Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, in the women's single final of the Western &amp; Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Bild: keystone
    England trauert um Weltmeister Roger Hunt
    Englands Fussball-Weltmeister Roger Hunt ist tot. Der ehemalige Stürmer starb am Montagabend nach langer Krankheit im Alter von 83 Jahren.

    Hunt gehörte zum Team, das den WM-Final 1966 gegen Deutschland im Londoner Wembley-Stadion gewann. Zudem wurde er mit dem FC Liverpool, für das er von 1958 bis 1969 spielte, zweimal Meister. Mit 285 Toren in 492 Spielen war Hunt lange der erfolgreichste Torschütze des Vereins, bis er 1992 von Ian Rush 1992 wurde. (ram/sda/dpa)
    FILE - IIn this July 30, 1966 file photo England's soccer team captain Bobby Moore, is carried shoulder high by his teammates holding World Cup on July 30, 1966. England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the final, played at London's Wembley Stadium. From left to right, goalkeeper Gordon Banks, Alan Ball, Roger Hunt, Geoff Hurst, Moore, Ray Wilson, George Cohen and Bobby Charlton. Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and one of Liverpool's most prolific scorers, has died. He was 83. Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday Sept. 27, 2021, after a long illness. (AP Photo/Bippa, File)
    Bild: keystone
    SCL Tigers ohne Saarela und Leeger
    Die Verletztenliste bei den SCL Tigers umfasst zwei weitere Namen. Die Langnauer gaben die Ausfälle von Aleksi Saarela (Bild) und Larri Leeger bekannt. Der finnische Stürmer Saarela, der in sieben Spielen fünf Skorerpunkte sammelte, fällt mit einer Oberkörperverletzung zwei bis drei Wochen aus. Verteidiger Leeger muss aufgrund einer Gehirnerschütterung für unbestimmte Zeit pausieren. (ram/sda)
    Tigers Aleski Saarela waehrend dem Meisterschaftsspiel der National League, zwischen den SCL Tigers und dem HC Ambri-Piotta am Dienstag 14. September 2021, im Ilfisstadion in Langnau. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Sallinen mit Mittelhandbruch out
    Nach Fabio Hofer hat sich beim EHC Biel auch Jere Sallinen einen Mittelhandbruch zugezogen. Der finnische Neuzuzug fällt bis mindestens Ende November aus. Mit sechs Skorerpunkten aus den ersten neun Spielen hat sich der 30-jährige Stürmer beim Leader der National League optimal eingefügt. (ram/sda)
    Biels Jere Sallinen wirft sich aufs Eis, beim Eishockey Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen dem EHC Biel und SCL Tigers, am Samstag, 25. September 2021 in der Tissot Arena in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Bild: keystone
    Ndiaye und Farkas mehrere Wochen out
    Der FC Luzern beklagt den Ausfall zweier Stammspieler. Der Mittelfeldspieler Ibrahima Ndiaye erlitt vergangenen Donnerstag beim Auswärtsspiel gegen Sion einen Teilanriss des Innen- und Aussenbandes am Sprunggelenk des rechten Fusses. Ebenfalls mehrere Wochen wird der Mannschaft von Fabio Celestini der Aussenverteidiger Patrick Farkas fehlen. Der Österreicher riss sich am Sonntag im Spiel gegen Lugano zwei Bänder im linken Sprunggelenk. (abu/sda)
    Xhaka offenbar mit Innenbandriss
    Granit Xhaka soll gemäss Informationen der Zeitung «Blick» einen Innenbandriss im rechten Knie erlitten haben und für sechs bis acht Wochen ausfallen. Weitere Untersuchungen stünden aber an. Der Captain des Schweizer Nationalteams schied am Sonntag im Meisterschaftsspiel gegen Tottenham Hotspur nach einem Zweikampf mit Lucas Moura mit einer Knieverletzung aus.

    Ein von ihm am Dienstag auf den sozialen Medien veröffentlichtes Foto zeigt ihn mit einer Schiene am einbandagierten Knie. Gemäss «Blick» könne ein Kreuzbandriss ausgeschlossen werden. Eine Bestätigung der Diagnose von Seiten Arsenals stand vorerst noch aus.

    Sollte sich die Verletzung bestätigen, dann fehlt Xhaka nicht nur Arsenal für mehrere Wochen, sondern auch dem Schweizer Nationalteam in der entscheidenden Phase der WM-Qualifikation. Im Oktober und November stehen für die Mannschaft von Trainer Murat Yakin die letzten vier Spiele im Programm. Xhaka hatte bereits die letzten Spiele wegen einer Corona-Infektion verpasst. (abu/sda)
    Erste Athleten für Peking selektioniert
    Die Frauen und Männer der Curling-Equipen Perret/Rios (Mixed Doubles), Tirinzoni (Frauen) und De Cruz (Männer) sind von Swiss Olympic als erste Athletinnen und Athleten für die Olympischen Winterspiele 2022 in Peking selektioniert worden.

    Das Mixed-Doubles-Team mit Jenny Perret und Martin Rios kommt in der chinesischen Hauptstadt zur zweiten Olympiateilnahme. Die beiden gewannen 2018 in Pyeongchang die Silbermedaille und sorgten mit ihrem gegenseitigen Umgang auf dem Eis für interessante Einblicke in den Curlingsport.

    Auch Silvana Tirinzoni und Esther Neuenschwander sind nach 2018 zum zweiten Mal an Olympischen Spielen dabei. Die Männerequipe von Skip Peter de Cruz mit Benoît Schwarz, Valentin Tanner und Sven Michel zählt ebenfalls zu den Medaillenkandidaten. Die Genfer gewannen 2018 Bronze. (abu/sda)
    Martin Rios, left, and Jenny Perret, right, of Switzerland pose with their silver medals at the House of Switzerland after the victory ceremony of the curling mixed doubles at the XXIII Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    YB in Bergamo ohne Christian Fassnacht
    Die Young Boys müssen in der Champions League am Mittwoch auswärts gegen Atalanta Bergamo ohne Christian Fassnacht auskommen. Der Mittelfeldspieler, der im ersten Match gegen Manchester United als bester Spieler ausgezeichnet worden war, ist nach seiner Kopfverletzung im Meisterschaftsspiel am Samstag gegen St. Gallen noch nicht wieder einsatzbereit und machte deshalb die Reise in die Lombardei nicht mit.

    Fassnacht hatte sich am Samstag bei einem Zusammenprall eine Platzwunde am Kopf zugezogen und musste früh ausgewechselt werden. Mittlerweile geht es ihm zwar besser, aber ein Einsatz käme zu früh. Nebst den seit längerer Zeit verletzten Fabian Lustenberger und Jean-Pierre Nsame Ebenfalls ist auch Innenverteidiger Cédric Zesiger abwesend (abu/sda)
    YB's Christian Fassnacht, links, und St. Gallens Michael Kempter liegen verletzt bam Boden im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen den Berner Young Boys und dem FC St. Gallen, am Samstag, 25. September 2021, im Wankdorf Stadion in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Neuerliche Auftakt-Niederlage für Vögele
    Stefanie Vögele kommt weiterhin nicht auf Touren. Die Weltnummer 121 aus dem Aargau verlor im kasachischen Nursultan in der 1. Runde gegen die Schwedin Rebecca Peterson 5:7, 6:4, 3:6.

    Gegen die im Ranking leicht besser klassierte Skandinavierin musste die Schweizerin die vierte Startniederlage in Serie hinnehmen, nachdem sie am US-Open als Lucky Loser an der späteren Überraschungssiegerin Emma Raducanu gescheitert und auch in Luxemburg und Ostrava in der ersten Runde unterlegen war. (abu/sda)
    epa09439304 Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland hits a return to Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA/PETER FOLEY *** Local Caption *** 56335951
    Bild: keystone
    Biles spricht über ihre mentale Blockade
    Die amerikanische Kunstturnerin Simone Biles gesteht in einem Interview mit dem «New York Magazine» ein, dass ihre Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio ein Fehler gewesen sei. «Wenn man sich ansieht, was ich in den letzten sieben Jahren alles durchgemacht habe, hätte ich nie wieder einem Olympiateam angehören dürfen», sagte die Texanerin. Sie sprach auch den Skandal um den ehemaligen Mannschaftsarzt Larry Nassar an.

    Biles gehörte zu den mehreren Hundert Missbrauchsopfern, dies habe einen hohen emotionalen Tribut gefordert. «Es war zu viel. Aber ich wollte nicht zulassen, dass er mir etwas wegnimmt, für das ich hart gearbeitet habe, seit ich sechs Jahre alt war», sagte Biles. «Also habe ich das so lange verdrängt, wie mein Geist und mein Körper es mir erlaubten.»

    In Tokio aber brachte die Dominatorin der vergangenen Jahre Geist und Körper nicht mehr unter einen Hut. Wegen einer mentalen Blockade insbesondere bei Drehungen hatte sie in Tokio auf eine Vielzahl der Wettkämpfe verzichtet. Statt wie erwartet mit mehreren Goldmedaillen verliess sie Japan «nur» mit je einmal Silber (Team) und Bronze (Schwebebalken). (abu/sda)
    epa09470321 US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles embraces gymnast Kaylee Lorincz after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of gymnasts, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2021. EPA/SAUL LOEB / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Ashleigh Barty nicht in Indian Wells
    Die Weltranglistenerste Ashleigh Barty hat ihre Teilnahme an dem Mitte nächster Woche beginnenden WTA-1000-Turnier in Indian Wells, Kalifornien, abgesagt. Einen Grund für ihren Rückzug hat die Australierin nicht genannt. (abu/sda)
    epa09448441 Ashleigh Barty of the Australia waves to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing to Shelby Rogers of the USA at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA/JASON SZENES
    Bild: keystone
    Nächster erfolgloser Anlauf von Kim Clijsters
    Kim Clijsters muss sich bei einer weiteren Rückkehr auf die Tour geschlagen geben. Die Belgierin verliert gegen die Taiwanesin Hsieh Su-Wei in der 1. Runde des Turniers in Chicago 3:6, 7:5, 3:6.

    Die mittlerweile 38-jährige Clijsters nahm erstmals seit gut einem Jahr und der Start-Niederlage im US Open an einem bedeutsamen Turnier teil. In New York hatte die einstige Weltranglistenerste und vierfache Grand-Slam-Gewinnerin vor neun Jahren auch ihren letzten Sieg in einem Einzel errungen. (abu/sda)
    Zwei Spielsperren gegen Tschumi
    Der HC Lugano muss auch im Auswärtsspiel am Dienstag in Freiburg ohne den Kanada-Schweizer Evan Tschumi auskommen. Der Stürmer wurde wegen eines Stockschlags gegen Marc Aeschlimann von den ZSC Lions im Meisterschaftsspiel vom vergangenen Freitag für zwei Spiele gesperrt und mit 1700 Franken gebüsst. Eine Spielsperre hat Tschumi bereits abgesessen. (ram/sda)
    From left Lugano
    Bild: keystone
    Die Therwil Flyers, wer sonst?
    Die Therwil Flyers sind erneut Schweizer Meister im Baseball. Der Titelverteidiger und Qualifikationssieger aus dem Baselbiet gewann am Wochenende auch das zweite und dritte Spiel des Playoff-Finals gegen die Zürich Barracudas und entschied die Best-of-5-Serie mit 3:0 Siegen für sich. Damit fügte der Rekordmeister seinem Palmarès einen 14. Meistertitel hinzu. (ram/sda)
    Laver Cup geht erneut ans Team Europa
    Auch die vierte Austragung des Laver Cup endete mit einem Sieg des Teams Europa. Ohne Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal setzten sich die favorisierten Europäer gegen den Rest der Welt 14:1 durch.

    Mit Olympiasieger Alexander Zverev, US-Open-Champion Daniil Medwedew, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrej Rublew und Casper Ruud gehörten in Boston ausschliesslich Top-10-Spieler dem Siegerteam an. Den einzigen Punkt für das Team Welt errangen am Freitag John Isner und Denis Shapovalov im Doppel gegen Zverev/Berrettini. (ram/sda)
    Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. At top from left, are Daniil Medvedev, Mateo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, vice captain Thomas Enqvist, and Casper Ruud. At bottom from left, Feliciano Lopez, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and captain Bjorn Borg. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Bild: keystone
    Schwere Niederlage der europäischen Golfprofis
    Die amerikanischen Golfprofis gewinnen in Whistling Straits im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin zum zweiten Mal in den letzten drei Austragungen den prestigeträchtigen Ryder Cup gegen die Auswahl Europas. Die von Captain Steve Stricker kommandierten US-Golfer erarbeiteten sich in den Doppeln vom Freitag und Samstag den komfortablen Vorsprung von 11:5 Punkten, sodass sie in den zwölf Einzeln vom Sonntag nur noch dreieinhalb Punkte dazugewinnen mussten. Diese sicherten sie sich bereits in den ersten fünf Matches.

    Das Verdikt war also sehr deutlich. Betrachtet man aber die einzelnen Duelle in den 16 Doppeln, war es keine derart klare Angelegenheit. Sechs der neun Doppel, die die Europäer verloren, waren bis zum letzten oder vorletzten Loch offen. Es gab insgesamt weniger eindeutige Resultate in den einzelnen Partien als in früheren Ryder Cups.

    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Jon Rahm und der im Matchplay erfahrene und erfolgreiche Sergio Garcia waren an den ersten beiden Wettkampftagen weit und breit die einzigen Pluspunkte der europäischen Auswahl. Das spanische Duo holte in den Doppeln drei von drei Punkten. Vielleicht hätten sie gemeinsam noch ein viertes Mal gewonnen. Aber Europas irischer Captain Padraig Harrington, seinerseits ein erfahrener Ryder-Cup-Spieler früherer Jahre, setzte Rahm/Garcia am Freitagnachmittag in der zweiten Doppel-Serie nicht ein. Das Gegenstück war Rory McIlroy. Der nordirische Weltstar bestritt - zweimal mit Ian Poulter, einmal mit Shane Lowry - drei Doppel und bezog jedes Mal eine Kanterniederlage. Dass McIlroy dermassen schwach spielen würde, hatte sich in den Einzelturnieren unter der Saison nicht abgezeichnet. McIlroys persönliche Bilanz an seinen vorangegangenen fünf Ryder Cups war auch nicht berauschend. Aber immerhin noch positiv. (sda)
    Team USA's Justin Thomas gets a hug after winning a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Bild: keystone
    Ein Sieg in Trauer für Aegerter
    An einem Rennwochenende, an dem es nach dem tödlichen Unfall des 15-jährigen Dean Berta Vinales keine Sieger hätte geben sollen, verbessert Dominique Aegerter seine gute Ausgangslage in der Superbike-WM weiter. Der Berner gewann überlegen das sonntägliche Rennen und widmete seinen 10. Saisonsieg umgehend dem am Samstag verstorbenen Vinales. Es stand allen Rennfahrern frei, ob sie das Rennen bestreiten wollten. In der WM-Wertung baute Aegerter seine Führung auf 62 Punkte aus. Die Superbike-WM wird am nächsten Wochenende in Portimao fortgesetzt.

    Während des Rennens konnte Aegerter alle Gedanken an den traurigen Samstag ausblenden, aber sofort im Ziel dachte der Rohrbacher wieder an den jungen Spanier. «Dass es für mich sportlich sehr erfreulich gelaufen ist, rückt nach dem Samstag in den Hintergrund.» Sechs Rennen verbleiben in der Superbike-WM noch; zehn Rennen gewann Aegerter in dieser Saison schon. Aegerter: «Vor Saisonbeginn hätte keiner damit gerechnet, dass wir so viele Rennen gewinnen würden.» (pre/sda)
