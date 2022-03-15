Navigation
    FC Barcelona spielt ab Sommer im «Spotify Camp Nou» +++ Kloten gewinnt erneut

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    15.03.2022, 23:04
    FC Barcelona spielt ab Sommer im «Spotify Camp Nou» +++ Kloten gewinnt erneut
    23:10
    Dreimal 2:0 für die Favoriten
    Drei der vier Viertelfinalserien in den Playoff-Viertelfinals der Swiss League stehen 2:0.

    Der Aufstiegsfavorit Kloten zeigte sich im kleinen Zürcher Derby wesentlich effizienter als im ersten Spiel. In der Kunsteisbahn Oerlikon – die eigentliche Heimstätte der GCK Lions in Küsnacht wird derzeit umgebaut – führte das Team von Coach Jeff Tomlinson bereits nach dem ersten Drittel 3:0 und geriet in der Folge nie in Bedrängnis. Dario Meyer zeichnete sich beim 6:1-Sieg als Doppel-Rorschütze aus.

    Etwas mehr kämpfen musste Klotens voraussichtlich härtester Rivale Olten. Trotz klarer Feldüberlegenheit lagen die Solothurner in Siders fünfeinhalb Minuten vor Schluss nur 3:2 in Führung, ehe Silvan Wyss für etwas mehr Ruhe sorgte.

    Überraschend einseitig verläuft bisher die vermeintlich ausgeglichenste Serie zwischen dem Qualifikations-Vierten Thurgau und dem Fünften Langenthal. Nach einem 4:1 zuhause gewannen die Ostschweizer auch im Oberaargau mit demselben Resultat.

    Bis zum Ende der der ersten Verlängerung keine Entscheidung gab es zwischen Visp und La Chaux-de-Fonds. Beim Stand von 3:3 gingen die beiden Teams in eine zweite Verlängerung. (sda)
    FC Barcelona spielt ab Sommer im «Spotify Camp Nou»
    Es wurde schon länger darüber gemunkelt, nun ist es fix: Barcas Stadion wird künftig «Spotify Camp Nou» heissen. Der Deal soll dem Klub bis zu 70 Millionen Euro pro Jahr einbringen.

    Ab Sommer wird der FC Barcelona mit Spotify als Hauptsponsor zusammenarbeiten. Dies bestätigte der spanische Klub am Dienstag via Social Media. Weiter werden die Herren- und Frauenteams von Barca ab Sommer mit dem Schriftzug des schwedischen Musik-Streamingdiensts auflaufen. Der Vertrag läuft zunächst bis Sommer 2026. (jaw)

    Elvedi fällt womöglich mit Corona aus
    Borussia Mönchengladbach muss in den kommenden Tagen womöglich auf seinen Schweizer Innenverteidiger Nico Elvedi verzichten. Der 25-Jährige fehlte am Dienstag wegen eines positiven Corona-Schnelltests im Training, wie der Bundesligist mitteilte.

    Das Ergebnis eines PCR-Tests liegt noch nicht vor. Neben Elvedi war weiterhin auch Trainer Adi Hütter nicht dabei. Der Coach hatte bereits das Heimspiel am vergangenen Samstag gegen Hertha Berlin (2:0) coronabedingt verpasst. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Monchengladbach's Nico Elvedi, left, and Hannover's Hendrik Weydandt battle for the ball during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 between Hannover 96 and Borussia Monchengladbach at the HDI Arena in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. (Swen Pfartner/dpa via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    CAS bestätigt Ausschluss russischer Klubs
    Die russischen Mannschaften bleiben nach dem Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine von europäischen Fussball-Wettbewerben vorerst ausgeschlossen. Offen ist die Teilnahme an der WM. Der Internationale Sportgerichtshof CAS will laut Mitteilung erst Ende der Woche entscheiden, ob russische Teams auch weiterhin nicht an den Wettbewerben der FIFA teilnehmen dürfen. Dies betrifft auch die Aussichten Russlands für eine Qualifikation für die WM in Katar in diesem Jahr. Am 24. März sollte Russland gegen Polen im Playoff spielen.

    Der russische Verband (RFU) hatte beim CAS in Lausanne Einspruch gegen die Entscheide der FIFA und der UEFA eingelegt, Russland wegen der Invasion in die Ukraine von allen Wettbewerben auszuschliessen. Nun hat der CAS den Ausschluss russischer Teams von den UEFA-Wettbewerben vorerst bestätigt. Das Verfahren des Sportgerichtshofes dazu läuft aber weiter. Ziel von Russlands Berufung ist die Wiedereingliederung aller Herren- und Frauenteams in die Turniere sowie Schadenersatz. Betroffen vom Ausschluss ist unter anderem auch das Frauen-Nationalteam, das an der EM in England am 9. Juli erster Gegner der Schweiz sein sollte. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Zenit's players react at the end of the Europa League play off, second leg soccer match between Betis and Zenit at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
    Bild: keystone
    Kloten holt Langnaus Loosli
    Der EHC Kloten verstärkt sich für den Rest der Playoffs der Swiss League mit dem Stürmer Michael Loosli von den SCL Tigers. Der 27-Jährige wird danach für zwei Saisons für die Zürcher spielen. Loosli hat in der aktuellen Spielzeit mit den SCL Tigers die Playoffs verpasst. In 42 Spielen realisierte er sieben Skorerpunkte (1 Tor). (ram/sda)
    Tigers Michael Loosli waehrend dem Qualifikationsspiel der National League zwischen den SCL Tigers und dem HC Ajoie, am Samstag, 20. November 2021, im Ilfisstadion in Langnau. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Leverkusen muss auch monatelang auf Frimpong verzichten
    Bayer Leverkusens Schweizer Trainer Gerardo Seoane muss in den kommenden Monaten auf einen weiteren Stammspieler verzichten. Der niederländische Rechtsverteidiger Jeremie Frimpong zog sich eine Sprunggelenkverletzung zu, die eine Operation nötig macht. Er fällt für den Rest der Saison aus.

    Bereits zuvor war bekannt geworden, dass der junge, deutsche Internationale Florian Wirtz mit einem Kreuzbandriss monatelang ausfällt. Beide erlitten die Verletzungen am Sonntag beim 0:1 im Derby gegen den 1. FC Köln. (sda/dpa)
    Eriksen zurück in der Nationalmannschaft
    Christian Eriksen kehrt neun Monate nach seinem Herzstillstand bei der EM-Endrunde in die dänische Nationalmannschaft zurück. Der in England für Brentford spielende 30-Jährige wurde für die Testspiele gegen die Niederlande (26. März) und Serbien (29. März) nominiert. (abu/sda)
    Luzern wochenlang ohne Kvasina
    Der FC Luzern muss mehrere Wochen auf seinen Angreifer Marko Kvasina verzichten. Der Österreicher fällt mit einer Fussverletzung aus. Als weniger schlimm als befürchtet erwies sich dagegen die Verletzung von Sturmpartner Asumah Abubakar, der am Sonntag gegen die Grasshoppers (1:0) mit lädierter Schulter früh ausgewechselt werden musste. Er kann bereits in dieser Woche wieder mit dem Team trainieren. (sda)
    L'attaquant lucernois Marko Kvasina, laisse eclater sa joie apres l'egalisation 1:1, lors de la rencontre de football de Super League entre le Geneve Servette FC et le FC Lucerne, ce dimanche 20 fevrier 2022 au stade de Geneve. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)
    Bild: keystone
    Sieg und Assist für Janis Moser
    Janis Moser kommt zu seinem zwölften Skorerpunkt in der NHL. Der Bieler Verteidiger ist mit einem Assist am letzten Tor der Arizona Coyotes zum 5:3-Sieg bei den Ottawa Senators beteiligt.

    Für die im Playoff-Rennen längst abgeschlagenen Coyotes war es der fünfte Sieg in den letzten sechs Partien. 9 ihrer 19 Saisonerfolge hat das Team aus Glendale in den letzten sechs Wochen gefeiert. (abu/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic steht im Achtelfinal
    Viktorija Golubic setzt ihren Weg in Indian Wells fort. Die Zürcherin erreicht beim WTA-1000-Turnier die Achtelfinals. Sie schlägt die Italienerin Jasmine Paolini 7:5, 1:6, 7:6 (7:4).

    Golubic (WTA 51) musste auch in ihrem zweiten Match in Kalifornien über die volle Distanz gehen und bewies gute Nerven. Im Entscheidungssatz musste sie sich zweimal mit einem Break in der Partie halten und zum 5:5 und 6:6 ausgleichen. Im Tiebreak nutzte sie ihren zweiten Matchball gegen die in der Weltrangliste um fünf Plätze vor ihr klassierten Italienerin nach gut zweieinhalb Stunden. Diese hatte in der Runde zuvor die WTA-Dritte Aryna Sabalenka geschlagen. Auf Golubic wartet nun in der Nacht auf Mittwoch mit der Kasachin Jelena Rybakina (WTA 20) die erste gesetzte Spielerin am hoch dotierten Turnier. (abu/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Zhang Shuai of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Viktorija Golubic
    Bild: keystone
    Benzema trifft auch in der Liga
    Real Madrid kommt in der 28. Runde der Primera Division zu einem Auswärtssieg auf Mallorca. Vinicius Junior und Karim Benzema (2) erzielten nach der Pause die Tore zum 3:0-Sieg der «Königlichen».

    Real Madrid eilt mit grossen Schritten dem Meistertitel entgegen. Es hat zehn Punkte Vorsprung auf den FC Sevilla, der Erzrivale FC Barcelona liegt bereits fünfzehn Zähler zurück. (ram)
    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)
    Bild: keystone
    ManCity stolpert in London
    In der Premier League kommt Manchester City nicht über ein 0:0 bei Crystal Palace hinaus. Damit bleiben die «Citizens» zwar Tabellenführer. Aber bei nun einem Spiel mehr als Verfolger Liverpool beträgt der einst grosse Vorsprung bloss noch vier Punkte.

    ManCity war im Selhurst Park zwar wie zu erwarten das tonangebende Team, liess aber einige hochkarätige Chancen aus. Zudem trafen Joao Cancelo und Kevin de Bruyne nur den Pfosten. Damit bleibt Crystal Palace für den Meister so etwas wie ein Angstgegner – im ersten Saisonduell hatte es für den grossen Favoriten eine Heimniederlage abgesetzt. (ram/sda)
    Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Bild: keystone
    Medwedew verliert Nummer 1 schon wieder
    Daniil Medwedew ist in Indian Wells überraschend früh an Gaël Monfils gescheitert. Damit kehrt Novak Djokovic nächste Woche zurück an die Spitze der Weltrangliste.

    Medwedew schied beim ATP-Masters-1000-Turnier bereits in der dritten Runde aus. Die russische Weltnummer 1 verlor gegen den in Kalifornien als Nummer 26 gesetzten Monfils 6:4, 3:6, 1:6. Mit dem frühen Scheitern Medwedews ist klar, dass dieser seine Position an der Spitze der Weltrangliste nach nur drei Wochen wieder an Novak Djokovic abgeben muss. Der Serbe, der aufgrund seiner fehlenden Corona-Impfung nicht am Turnier in der kalifornischen Wüste teilnehmen kann, wird ab kommendem Montag wieder die Nummer 1 sein. (ram/sda)
    epa09825243 Gael Monfils of France (L) greets Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) at the net after their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2022. Monfils upset Medvedev in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO
    Bild: keystone
    Hintermann und Gut-Behrami beste Schweizer im Training
    Im ersten Training zu den Abfahrten vom Mittwoch am Weltcup-Finale in Courchevel stellte Josef Ferstl die beste Zeit auf. Der Deutsche liess allerdings ein Tor aus. Die Besten ohne Torfehler waren zwei Schweizer: Niels Hintermann als Zweiter und Stefan Rogentin als Dritter. Im Rennen am Mittwoch geht es zwischen Aleksander Kilde und dem 23 Punkte zurückliegenden Beat Feuz um den Gewinn der kleinen Kristallkugel. Im ersten Training fuhr der Norweger die sechstbeste Zeit heraus. Feuz passierte als 13. nicht alle Tore korrekt.

    Bei den Frauen war die Französin Romane Miradoli die Schnellste, 37 Hundertstel vor Lara Gut-Behrami, die einen Torfehler beging. Olympiasiegerin Corinne Suter, die mit 75 Punkten Rückstand auf Sofia Goggia noch geringe Chancen auf den Sieg im Disziplinen-Weltcup hat, liess sich die sechstbeste Zeit notieren, Goggia die neuntbeste. (pre/sda)
    epa09803838 Niels Hintermann from Switzerland speeds down the slope on his way to win the Men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway, 05 March 2022. EPA/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT
    Bild: keystone
