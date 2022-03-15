Die russischen Mannschaften bleiben nach dem Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine von europäischen Fussball-Wettbewerben vorerst ausgeschlossen. Offen ist die Teilnahme an der WM. Der Internationale Sportgerichtshof CAS will laut Mitteilung erst Ende der Woche entscheiden, ob russische Teams auch weiterhin nicht an den Wettbewerben der FIFA teilnehmen dürfen. Dies betrifft auch die Aussichten Russlands für eine Qualifikation für die WM in Katar in diesem Jahr. Am 24. März sollte Russland gegen Polen im Playoff spielen.



Der russische Verband (RFU) hatte beim CAS in Lausanne Einspruch gegen die Entscheide der FIFA und der UEFA eingelegt, Russland wegen der Invasion in die Ukraine von allen Wettbewerben auszuschliessen. Nun hat der CAS den Ausschluss russischer Teams von den UEFA-Wettbewerben vorerst bestätigt. Das Verfahren des Sportgerichtshofes dazu läuft aber weiter. Ziel von Russlands Berufung ist die Wiedereingliederung aller Herren- und Frauenteams in die Turniere sowie Schadenersatz. Betroffen vom Ausschluss ist unter anderem auch das Frauen-Nationalteam, das an der EM in England am 9. Juli erster Gegner der Schweiz sein sollte. (ram/sda/dpa)

