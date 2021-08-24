Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: FCL-Präsident Stefan Wolf wegen illegaler Cupfeier gebüsst

    Sport-News

    FCL-Boss Wolf wegen illegaler Cupfeier gebüsst +++ Tande trainiert wieder auf der Schanze

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    24.08.21, 15:54

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 24.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Jacobs erlitt mehrere Knochenbrüche
    Dem Schweizer Radprofi Johan Jacobs droht eine längere Rennpause. Untersuchungen in einem Spital in Almeria ergaben, dass der 24-jährige Zürcher bei einem Sturz am Sonntag in der 9. Etappe der Spanien-Rundfahrt einen Bruch des rechten Schulterblatts, eine gebrochene Rippe und eine kollabierte Lunge erlitten hat. Dies gab sein Team Movistar auf Twitter bekannt. Jacobs bestritt an der Vuelta seine erste Grand Tour. (pre/sda)
    FC Luzern wegen Cupfeier mit Busse bestraft
    FCL-Präsident Stefan Wolf ist wegen der illegalen Cupfeier vom 24. Mai mit einer Busse von 7000 Franken bestraft worden. Der Fussballklub habe die Strafe akzeptiert, teilte die Staatsanwaltschaft am Dienstag mit. Trotz Corona hatten damals in der Stadt Luzern und beim Fussballstadion auf dem Messegelände rund 10'000 Personen den Cupsieg des FC Luzern gefeiert. Der FCL habe sich strafbar gemacht, weil er mit der unnötig langen Präsentation der Mannschaft eine verbotene Veranstaltung organisiert habe, teilte die Staatsanwaltschaft mit.

    Zum Verhängnis wurde dem FC Luzern, dass er die Siegermannschaft auf dem Balkon der Messehalle «unnötig und übermässig lange» präsentiert und eine Musikanlage installiert habe. Damit sei der Anlass als Grossveranstaltung ohne Bewilligung zu beurteilen. Der FC Luzern hat den Strafbefehl akzeptiert. «Wir haben einen Fehler gemacht, für welchen wir uns aufrichtig entschuldigen möchten», wird Wolf in einer Mitteilung des Fussballclubs zitiert. (pre/sda)
    Tande trainiert wieder auf der Schanze
    Der norwegische Skispringer Daniel-André Tande hat fünf Monate nach seinem schweren Sturz beim Skifliegen in Planica wieder auf der Schanze trainiert. «Es ist fantastisch, endlich wieder in der Lage zu sein zu springen», sagte der 27-Jährige in einem von der FIS veröffentlichten Video. «Ich bin ein bisschen überrascht, dass das Level meiner Sprünge schon ziemlich gut zu sein scheint.»

    Tande hatte am 25. März beim Skiflug-Weltcup im Probedurchgang heftig auf dem Hang aufgeschlagen. Dabei erlitt er einen Schlüsselbeinbruch und eine leichte Punktierung der Lunge. Im Spital in Ljubljana wurde Tande für mehrere Tage in ein künstliches Koma versetzt, aus dem er Ende März aufgewacht ist. (pre/sda)
    Viktoria Golubic gewinnt auch die Revanche
    Viktorija Golubic siegt erstmals seit den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio wieder. Die Zürcherin steht beim WTA-Turnier in Chicago nach einem 7:6 (7:5), 6:3-Sieg gegen die Kolumbianerin Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in der 2. Runde.

    Die Begegnung mit Osorio Serrano war auch eine Revanche. Vor einem Monat hatte Golubic die 19-jährige Südamerikanerin zum Auftakt ins olympische Turnier klar bezwungen. Es war für die Olympia-Zweite im Doppel der zuvor letzte Sieg im Einzel gewesen. Bei den hoch dotierten Turnieren in Montreal und in Cincinnati schied sie in der 1. Runde beziehungsweise in der 1. Qualifikationsrunde aus. Trotz dieser zwei Niederlagen ist Golubic in der neuen Weltrangliste als Nummer 45 so gut klassiert wie noch nie.

    Im Vergleich zur Begegnung in Tokio, in der sie das 6:4, 6:1 in einer knappen Stunde bewerkstelligt hatte, hatte Golubic diesmal mehr zu kämpfen. Den ersten Durchgang gewann sie nach 1:4-Rückstand und nachdem sie schon vor dem Tiebreak zweimal zum Satz aufgeschlagen hatte. Im zweiten Satz gab sie zweimal einen Break-Vorsprung preis.

    Die 19-jährige Osorio Serrano hat sich im Verlauf des Jahres im Ranking um über 100 Plätze auf Position 79 verbessert. Zu verdanken hat sie diese Steigerung unter anderem ihrem ersten Turniersieg auf WTA-Stufe im April in ihrer Heimat in Bogota und dem Vorstoss in die 3. Runde in Wimbledon.

    Nächste Gegnerin von Golubic ist die Schwedin Rebecca Peterson. Im Vergleich mit der Nummer 59 der Welt steht es nach Siegen 1:1. (zap/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, returns to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Monday Aug. 9, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Milan startet mit Auswärtssieg
    Milan startete mit einem Auswärtssieg in die Serie-A-Saison. Das Team von Trainer Stefano Pioli schlug Sampdoria Genua 1:0. Die Entscheidung fiel früh. Der Spanier Diaz erzielte das Tor in der 9. Minute.
    Sampdoria Genua - Milan 0:1 (0:1)
    Tor:     9. Diaz 0:1. (zap/sda)
    Tumulte bei Nice – Marseille haben ein Nachspiel
    Die Tumulte, die am Sonntagabend zum vorzeitigen Abbruch der Meisterschaftspartie zwischen Nice und Marseille führten, haben ein Nachspiel. Wie die französische Nachrichtenagentur afp meldete, untersucht Nizzas Staatsanwaltschaft die Vorfälle. Auch die Liga geht den Tumulten nach.

    Laut dem Sender BFMTV waren drei Minderjährige am Abend des Spiels vorläufig festgenommen und später wieder freigelassen worden. Frankreichs Sportministerin Roxana Maracineanu sprach von einer roten Linie, die überschritten worden sei. Die französische Fussballliga kündigte an, die Klubs nach den «schwerwiegenden Zwischenfällen» vor die Disziplinarkommission zitieren zu wollen.

    Flaschenwürfe, auf Spielfeld gestürmte Fussballfans und Gerangel mit Spielern und Ordnern hatten in der Partie der 3. Runde zunächst für einen Unterbruch und schliesslich den Spielabbruch nach 75 Spielminuten beim Stand von 1:0 für Gastgeber Nice gesorgt. Es war das zweite Mal nach langen Monaten der coronabedingten Abstinenz, dass die Nizza-Fans wieder in ihr Stadion durften.

    Die Partie wurde von der Liga mit 1:0 für Nice gewertet, weil sich die Spieler von Marseille nach dem rund einstündigen Unterbruch weigerten, wieder aufs Spielfeld zu gehen. Das letzte Wort ist aber möglicherweise noch nicht gesprochen. «Die Sicherheit unserer Spieler war nicht gewährleistet», erklärte Marseilles Präsident Pablo Longoria und forderte einen Präzedenzfall.

    Die Niçois machten derweil Payets Reaktion nach dem Flaschenwurf für die Eskalation verantwortlich    . Der französische Internationale betätigte sich – nachdem er getroffen wurde – ebenfalls als Flaschenwerfer in Richtung der Nizza-Fans. (zap/sda/afp/dpa)
    Bagarre generale - Jean Clair Todibo (OGC Nice) - William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille) FOOTBALL : OGC Nice vs Olympique de Marseille - Ligue 1 Uber Eats - Nice - 22/08/2021 NorbertScanella/PanoramiC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
    Bild: IMAGO / PanoramiC
    Stuttgart mehrere Monate ohne Top-Torschütze Kalajdzic
    Der Bundesligist VfB Stuttgart muss wohl für den Rest des Jahres ohne seinen Topstürmer auskommen. Wie der Klub mitteilte, fällt Sasa Kalajdzic wegen einer Schulterluxation drei bis vier Monate aus.

    Der österreichische Internationale, der sich gerade erst von einer Corona-Infektion zurückmeldete, verletzte sich am Freitag nach seiner Einwechslung beim 0:4 gegen RB Leipzig. Er muss sich einer Operation unterziehen. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Tom Weller/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
