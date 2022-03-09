Navigation
sonnig
    Sport-News

    FCZ spielt in neuem Trikot +++ Murray spendet Preisgeld für Ukraine-Kinder

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    09.03.2022, 13:22
    Sport-News
    FCZ spielt in neuem Trikot +++ Murray spendet Preisgeld für Ukraine-Kinder
    FC Zürich bekommt ein neues Trikot
    Der FC Zürich geht mit neuem Leibchen in den Rest der Saison. Weil das bisherige Heimtrikot ausverkauft ist, tritt der Leader ab diesem Wochenende mit neuem Design an. Wie der FCZ auf seiner Homepage erklärte, fand das ursprüngliche, anlässlich des 125-Jahre-Jubiläums des Klubs konzipierte Heimtrikot reissenden Absatz. Eine Nachbestellung sei coronabedingt nicht möglich. Nun wurde für den Rest der Saison ein neues Leibchen produziert. Dieses tragen die FCZ-Spieler am Samstag gegen den FC St. Gallen erstmals. (pre/sda)
    Hütter fehlt Gladbach wegen Corona
    Borussia Mönchengladbach muss im für das Abstiegsrennen wichtigen Bundesliga-Heimspiel gegen Hertha Berlin am Samstag auf Trainer Adi Hütter verzichten. Der frühere YB-Trainer befindet sich nach einem positiven Corona-Test in Isolation. (pre/sda)
    epa09672401 Moenchengladbach's head coach Adi Huetter reacts prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, 07 January 2022. EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Murray spendet Preisgelder für Kinder in der Ukraine
    Der frühere Weltranglistenerste Andy Murray unterstützt die in der Ukraine unter dem Krieg besonders leidenden Kinder. Der Brite will bis Ende des Jahres sämtliche Preisgelder, die er auf der ATP-Tour gewinnt, an das UNO-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef spenden.

    Mit dem Geld sollen Medikamente und Lehrmittel für Kinder finanziert werden. Es sei entscheidend, dass Kinder auch in Zeiten des Krieges Zugang zu Bildung hätten, schrieb Unicef-Botschafter Murray. «Kinder in der Ukraine brauchen Frieden – jetzt», beendete der 34-Jährige seinen Beitrag in den sozialen Medien. In dieser Woche ist Murray beim Turnier in Indian Wells am Start. (pre/sda)
    Nevin Galmarini tritt zurück
    Olympiasieger Nevin Galmarini erklärt seinen Rücktritt. Der 35-jährige Alpin-Snowboarder wird am übernächsten Wochenende in Berchtesgaden sein letztes Weltcup-Rennen bestreiten. Galmarini gewann 2018 in Pyeongchang Olympia-Gold im Parallel-Riesenslalom, nachdem er vier Jahre zuvor in Sotschi in der gleichen Disziplin Dritter geworden war. Zu seinen grössten Erfolgen gehören auch WM-Bronze 2017 in der Sierra Nevada und der Gewinn des Gesamtweltcup 2018. «Ich blicke mit viel Stolz und Freude auf die vergangenen Jahre zurück. Ich hatte eine fantastische Zeit im Snowboardsport, konnte mir sämtliche sportlichen Ziele und Träume erfüllen», bilanzierte der Bündner.

    Seit seinem Debüt 2006 gewann Galmarini drei Weltcup-Rennen und kam zu neun weiteren Podestplätzen. Wegen hartnäckigen Rückenproblemen verlief die Zeit nach der überragenden Saison 2017/2018 nicht mehr so erfolgreich. Für die Olympischen Spiele in Peking schaffte der Vater von Zwillingen die Selektion, schied aber in seiner Paradedisziplin schon in der Qualifikation aus. Nun sei die Zeit gekommen, um ein neues Kapitel aufzuschlagen. Er habe gemerkt, dass er Neues kennenlernen wolle, erklärte Galmarini, der im Januar sein Masterstudium im Bereich Management abgeschlossen hat. «Ich freue mich, meine neue Karriere zu lancieren.» (pre/sda)
    Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland in action during qualifying at the FIS Alpine Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom race, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Scuol, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Playoff-Spiel der Ukraine auf Juni vertagt, Polen gewinnt Forfait
    Die Ukraine bestreitet ihr Playoff-Spiel zur Weltmeisterschaft in Katar erst im Juni. Die FIFA verlegte das ursprünglich für den 24. März geplante Spiel gegen Schottland. Damit habe man einem Antrag des ukrainischen Verbandes stattgegeben, der wegen der Invasion Russlands in die Ukraine um eine Verschiebung gebeten hatte.

    FIFA und UEFA hatten am 28. Februar Russland wegen des Einmarsches in die Ukraine von allen Wettbewerben ausgeschlossen. Daher entschied die FIFA, dass die für den 24. März angesetzte Partie Russland gegen Polen nicht stattfindet und die Auswahl um Robert Lewandowski ohne Spiel in die zweite Playoff-Phase einzieht. Dort treffen die Polen am 29. März auf den Sieger der Partie zwischen Schweden und Tschechien.

    Russland hat gegen den Ausschluss vor dem Internationalen Sportgerichtshof CAS Einspruch eingelegt. (abu/sda/dpa)
    200 Mio. Dollar für Green Bays Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers bleibt voraussichtlich bis 2026 Quarterback der Green Bay Packers in der NFL. Der 38-Jährige unterschrieb einen neuen Vierjahres-Vertrag über 200 Mio. Dollar (153 Mio. Dollar garantiert) und wird damit zum Spieler mit dem höchsten Jahreslohn in der Geschichte des American Football.

    Rodgers spielte seine gesamte Karriere für das Traditionsteam aus dem Staat Wisconsin, gewann 2011 die Super Bowl und wurde bisher viermal – darunter in den letzten beiden Jahren – als wertvollster Spieler der Liga (MVP) ausgezeichnet. (abu/sda)
    FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) Aaron Rodgers
    Bild: keystone
    Ganna bleibt Leader
    Der Belgier Tim Merlier gewann nach 219 km die 2. Etappe des Tirreno-Adriatico. Er setzte sich im Massensprint in Sovicille in der Toskana durch. Der Italiener Filippo Ganna, Sieger des Zeitfahrens, behält das Leadertrikot.

    Vor dem Start hatten die Fahrer eine Schweigeminute eingelegt, um den Opfern des Krieges in der Ukraine zu gedenken. (abu/sda)
    epa09810507 Italian rider Filippo Ganna of Ineos Granadier team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader jersey after the second stage of the 57th Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, over 219 km from Camaiore to Sovicille, Italy, 08 March 2022. EPA/ROBERTO BETTINI
    Bild: keystone
    Däne Pedersen siegt
    Mads Pedersen, der Weltmeister aus dem Jahr 2019, gewann die 3. Etappe von Paris-Nizza in Dun-le-Palestel. In einem Sprint auf leicht ansteigendem Terrain verwies der Däne den Franzosen Bryan Coquard und den belgischen Meister Wout van Aert auf die Plätze.

    Der Franzose Christophe Laporte behält das Gelbe Trikot trotz eines Sturzes auf den letzten Metern. Am Mittwoch steht ein Zeitfahren über 13,4 km im Programm. Die letzten 700 m weisen knapp 10 Prozent Steigung auf. (abu/sda)
    epa09810238 Norwegian rider Mads Pedersen of team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning the third stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race over 191km between Vierzon and Dun-le-Palestel, France, 08 March 2022. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    Ermittlungen zu Maradonas Tod abgeschlossen
    Über ein Jahr nach dem Tod von Diego Maradona schliesst die Justiz die Ermittlungen zu den Todesumständen ab. Die Staatsanwaltschaft werde in den kommenden Wochen nun die Eröffnung eines Strafverfahrens gegen sieben Angeklagte beantragen, berichtete der Fernsehsender TN.

    Den Verdächtigen wird Totschlag vorgeworfen. Im Falle einer Verurteilung drohen ihnen Freiheitsstrafen von bis zu 25 Jahren. Ermittelt wurde unter anderem gegen Maradonas Leibarzt Leopoldo Luque, die Psychiaterin und den Psychologen. Alle weisen die Vorwürfe zurück. Maradona war am 25. November 2020 im Alter von 60 Jahren an einem Herzinfarkt gestorben. Wenige Wochen zuvor hatte er sich einer Gehirnoperation unterzogen. Offenbar waren bei der häuslichen Pflege des gesundheitlich schwer angeschlagenen Weltmeisters von 1986 massive Fehler gemacht worden. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Diego Maradona war die Sonne, um die sich alles drehte
    von Ralf Meile
