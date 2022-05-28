Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: Jai Hindley distanziert Carapaz und ist neuer Giro-Leader

    Sport-News

    Hindley distanziert Carapaz und ist neuer Giro-Leader +++ Aegerter feiert 2. Sieg in Folge

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.05.2022, 17:28
    Hindley distanziert Carapaz und ist neuer Giro-Leader
    Der Australier Jai Hindley geht als Leader in die Schlussetappe des 105. Giro d'Italia. Er distanzierte in der Steigung mit Ziel auf dem Passo Fedaia den bisherigen Führenden Richard Carapaz deutlich und nimmt nun einen Vorsprung von 1:25 Minuten auf den Olympiasieger aus Ecuador in das abschliessende Zeitfahren über 17,4 km in Verona. Der 26-jährige Hindley vom Team Bora-Hansgrohe wäre der erste australische Sieger der Italien-Rundfahrt. Dritter ist mit 1:51 Minuten Rückstand der Spanier Mikel Landa.

    Pass solo der Italiener Alessandro Covi. 4490 Höhenmeter mussten auf dem Weg in Ziel gemeistert werden, darunter neben der Zielankunft auch der San-Pellegrino-Pass und mit dem Pordoi auf 2239 m das Dach des diesjährigen Giro. (pre/sda)
    Aegerter feiert zweiten Sieg in Folge
    Knapp zwei Wochen nach seinem Erfolg in Le Mans feiert Dominique Aegerter beim Grand Prix von Italien in Mugello seinen zweiten Saisonsieg im MotoE-Weltcup. Der 31-jährige Berner startete erstmals seit fast zwei Jahren aus der Pole-Position. Er brauchte aber ein brillantes Manöver zu Beginn der fünften und letzten Runde, um von Position 5 auf 1 nach vorne zu preschen. Danach liess er sich nicht mehr von der Spitze verdrängen und gewann vor Matteo Ferrari.

    Nach 5 von 12 Saisonrennen stehen Aegerters Chancen auf seinen ersten Gesamtsieg in der Elektrobike-Serie hervorragend. Da sein erster Verfolger Eric Granado nur Vierter wurde, weist er nun 20 Punkte Vorsprung auf den Brasilianer auf (103:83). Am Sonntag steht in der Toskana noch ein zweiter Weltcup-Lauf an. (pre/sda)
    Leclerc fährt beim Heimrennen auf die Pole
    Charles Leclerc sicherte sich im Ferrari die wichtigste Pole-Position der Formel-1-Saison. Der Monegasse wird zu seinem Heimrennen in Monte Carlo von ganz vorne losfahren. Leclerc war in der entscheidenden Phase des Qualifyings gut zwei Zehntel schneller als sein spanischer Teamkollege Carlos Sainz. In der zweiten Reihe werden der Mexikaner Sergio Perez und Weltmeister Max Verstappen in den Red Bull Aufstellung nehmen.

    Für Perez endete der Arbeitstag auf der Strecke trotz des gewonnenen Zweikampfs gegen Verstappen ärgerlich. Bei seinem letzten Versuch schlug er in den Leitplanken ein. Perez' Missgeschick wurde auch Sainz zum Verhängnis. Der Spanier konnte nicht mehr rechtzeitig bremsen und kollidierte mit dem Red Bull.


    Leclerc sicherte sich die Pole-Position in seiner Heimat zum zweiten Mal in Folge. Im Vorjahr hatte er den Platz ganz vorne in der Startaufstellung nicht nutzen können. Ein Getriebeschaden, herrührend von einem Unfall tags zuvor im Qualifying, zwang ihn schon vor Beginn des Rennens zur Aufgabe. Für das Team Alfa Romeo verlief die Qualifikation enttäuschend. Valtteri Bottas wird das Rennen im Fürstentum von Startplatz 12 in Angriff nehmen müssen. Der Chinese Zhou Guanyu im zweiten Auto des Zürcher Teams wird sogar ganz hinten in der Startkolonne stehen. (pre/sda)
    Ducati dominiert Qualifying in Mugello
    Beim Heim-Grand-Prix in Mugello besetzen gleich fünf Ducati-Piloten die ersten fünf Plätze der Startaufstellung für das MotoGP-Rennen am Sonntag. Fabio Di Giannantonio sicherte sich die erste Pole-Position in der höchsten Klasse, dahinter landeten seine italienischen Landsmänner Marco Bezzecchi und Luca Marini. Bester Pilot ohne italienischen Pass ist der Franzose Johann Zarco als Vierter. WM-Spitzenreiter und Titelverteidiger Fabio Quartararo geht auf seiner Yamaha als bester Nicht-Ducati-Pilot von Startplatz 6 aus ins Rennen. (pre/sda)
    Ehammer verbessert Schweizer Weitsprung-Rekord
    Dem Zehnkämpfer Simon Ehammer gelang beim Mehrkampf-Meeting in Götzis ein Coup im Weitsprung. Der Appenzeller steigerte den Schweizer Rekord auf 8,45 m. Der 22-Jährige führt mit diesem Wert neu die Jahresweltbestenliste der Weitspringer an. Ehammer stellte bei nahezu Windstille auch einen Weitsprung-Weltrekord innerhalb eines Mehrkampfes auf. Dies hatte er bereits Anfang Mai geschafft, als er beim Zehnkampf im deutschen Ratingen 8,30 m erreichte, die zwei Tage mit 8354 Punkten abschloss und somit gleich zwei Schweizer Rekorde aufstellte.

    Der Doppelschlag könnte dem Schweizer auch im Vorarlberg gelingen, denn bereits über 100 m hatte er zum Auftakt des Wettkampfes in Götzis in 10,46 Sekunden eine persönliche Bestzeit geschafft. Vor dem Saisoneinstieg hatten Ehammer und seine Entourage festgelegt, dass an den Weltmeisterschaften im Juli in Eugene in den USA nur der Weitsprung der Spezialisten bestritten wird. Im August an den Europameisterschaften in München steht dann der Zehnkampf im Fokus. (pre/sda)
    IMAGO / Beautiful Sports Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting; Ratingen, 07.05.2022 Simon Ehammer (SUI) spring Weltbestleitung im Zehnkampf mit 8, 30m; Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting; Ratingen am 07.05.2022, Ratingen. *** Stadtwerke Ratingen all-around meeting Ratingen, 07 05 2022 Simon Ehammer SUI spring world best in decathlon with 8, 30m Stadtwerke Ratingen all-around meeting Ratingen on 07 05 2022, Ratingen Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/KennyxBeelex
    Bild: imago
    Jimmy Butler führt die Heat zum Sieg gegen die Celtics
    Zwischen den Miami Heat und den Boston Celtics kommt es zur «Belle» um den Platz im NBA-Final gegen die Golden State Warriors.

    Auf dem Weg in die NBA-Finals haben die Miami Heat im Duell mit den Boston Celtics ein Entscheidungsspiel erzwungen. Das Team um den mit 47 Punkten überragenden Jimmy Butler (im Bild) holte in Boston in der Nacht auf Samstag ein 111:103 und glich in der Serie damit zum 3:3 aus. Die Entscheidung, wer gegen die Golden State Warriors um den NBA-Titel spielt, fällt nun in der Nacht auf Montag in Miami.

    Neben seiner überragenden Punkteausbeute hatte Butler zudem acht Vorlagen, neun Rebounds und vier Ballgewinne. Bessere Werte hatte der 32-Jährige nach Angaben des US-Senders ESPN noch nie in den Playoffs.

    Bei den Celtics war Jayson Tatum mit 30 Punkten der beste Werfer. Obwohl die Celtics weniger als fünf Minuten vor dem Ende wieder in Führung gingen, blieben die Heat konzentriert und holten sich den Sieg. Für Miami wäre es die erste Final-Teilnahme seit der Niederlage gegen die Los Angeles Lakers vor zwei Jahren, die Celtics waren seit 2010 nicht mehr in den Finals. Gemeinsam mit den Lakers halten die Celtics mit bislang 17 Titeln in der NBA den Rekord. (sda/dpa)
    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler shoots against Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Jimmy Butler,Robert Williams III
    Bild: keystone
    Colorado Avalanche dank spätem Tor in den Halbfinals
    Die Colorado Avalanche folgen den Edmonton Oilers in die Halbfinals der NHL-Playoffs. Das erfolgreichste Team der Qualifikation im Westen gewinnt Spiel 6 in St. Louis 3:2 und die Serie damit 4:2.

    Die Avalanche erzielten in der Nacht auf Samstag Sekunden vor Schluss das Tor zum 3:2 gegen die St. Louis Blues und holten damit den notwendigen vierten Sieg in der Serie.

    Grossen Anteil am Sieg für das Team von Trainer Jared Bednar hatte J.T. Compher, der das 1:1 und 2:2 für Colorado erzielte. Der gefeierte Held war allerdings Darren Helm, dem 4,9 Sekunden vor dem Ende mit einem Slapshot von der linken Seite der Siegtreffer für die Mannschaft aus Denver gelang und den Stanley-Cup-Sieger von 2019 damit in die Ferien schickte.

    Für die Avalanche ist es der erste Halbfinalvorstoss seit 2002. Gegner in der Serie um einen Finalplatz werden ab der Nacht auf Mittwoch die Edmonton Oilers sein, die sich in ihrer Serie gegen die Calgary Flames mit 4:1 durchgesetzt hatten. (sda/dpa)
    Leclerc zwei Mal Schnellster
    Als Einheimischer kennt er die Strecke besser als alle anderen: Charles Leclerc hat in beiden Freitagstrainings zum Grossen Preis von Monaco die Bestzeit aufgestellt. Der Ferrari-Fahrer war am Nachmittag rund vier Zehntel schneller als Carlos Sainz. (ram)

    » Zu den Resultaten
    epa09979816 Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session on the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 27 May 2022. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
    Bild: keystone
    Schmid glänzt am Giro mit Rang 2
    In der 19. Etappe des Giro d'Italia hätte Mauro Schmid beinahe wie im Vorjahr einen Etappensieg feiern können. Nach 178 Kilometern wurde er bei der Bergankunft auf dem Santuario di Castelmonte nur vom Niederländer Koen Bouwman geschlagen.

    Die Entscheidung im Sprint einer fünf Mann starken Gruppe war umstritten, weil die Streckenführung kurz vor der Ziellinie eine brüske Kurve beinhaltete. Schmids Linienwahl war dabei nicht ideal, so dass er nicht mehr an Bergpreisleader Bouwman vorbei kam. «Ich hatte es heute in den Beinen. Der Sprint war nicht fair», ärgerte sich Schmid bei «Eurosport».

    Die drei Gesamtersten kamen rund vier Minuten später ins Ziel. Richard Carapaz verteidigte die Maglia Rosa des Leaders. Der Olympiasieger hat weiterhin drei Sekunden Vorsprung auf Jai Hindley und rund eine Minute auf Mikel Landa. (ram)
