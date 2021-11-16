Navigation
Hochnebel
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Jannik Sinner schlägt bei den ATP Finals Hubert Hurkacz klar

    Sport-News

    Debütant Sinner lässt Hurkacz keine Chance +++ Olten weiterhin nicht zu schlagen

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    16.11.2021, 23:25
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Debütant Sinner lässt Hurkacz keine Chance +++ Olten weiterhin nicht zu schlagen
    Die Niederlande schnappt sich das direkte WM-Ticket – Haalands Norwegen geht leer aus
    Schweizer Teams in der CHL in Rücklage – der ZSC und Fribourg kassieren Heimpleiten
    1
    Davos lässt auch gegen Meister Zug nichts anbrennen – Rappi feiert siebten Sieg in Serie
    1
    Transferticker
    Xavi will auch Thiago zu Barça zurückholen +++ Chelsea bietet 40 Millionen für Militao
    130
    Native
    Die dümmsten Ausreden in 18 Memes
    27
    Von «Corona besiegt» zurück zum Zertifikat: Die Lage in Dänemark in 6 Punkten
    114

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.11.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Ersatzmann Sinner mit Machtdemonstration
    Nach der Verletzung von Matteo Berrettini kam sein Ersatz Jannik Sinner (ATP 11) zu seinem ersten Einsatz bei den ATP Finals. Dabei hinterliess er einen starken Eindruck: Sinner gewann gegen den Polen Hubert Hurkacz klar 6:2, 6:2.

    Siegt der 20-jährige Südtiroler am Donnerstag auch gegen Medwedew und verliert Zverev gegen Hurkacz, steht Sinner im Halbfinal. Bei gleicher Anzahl Siege hat der Spieler mit mehr (!) gespielten Matches die Nase vorn, also Zverev. (dab/sda)
    epa09586235 Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during his group stage match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy, 16 November 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Muguruza erste Finalistin bei den Finals
    Die Spanierin Garbiñe Muguruza steht erstmals im Final des Frauen-Masters. Im ersten Halbfinal gewann die ehemalige Siegerin von Roland Garros und Wimbledon das spanische Duell gegen Paula Badosa klar 6:3, 6:3. Ihre Finalgegnerin ermittelten in Guadalajara die Estin Anett Kontaveit und die Griechin Maria Sakkari.

    Die in Venezuela geborene Muguruza kam bei ihren ersten drei Masters-Teilnahmen zuvor nie über die Halbfinals hinaus. Die WTA Finals finden in diesem Jahr in Mexiko statt, da im vertraglich vorgesehenen Shenzhen wegen der Corona-Einschränkungen in China nicht gespielt werden kann. (dab/sda)
    Garbiñe Muguruza, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Paula Badosa, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
    Bild: keystone
    Olten nicht zu stoppen
    Der EHC Olten ist derzeit nicht aufzuhalten. Der Leader der Swiss League kam mit einem 4:2 gegen La Chaux-de-Fonds zum achten Sieg in Folge. Der Vorsprung auf den einzigen in Schlagdistanz verbliebenen Verfolger Kloten beträgt bei allerdings zwei Spielen mehr damit sieben Punkte.

    Die viertplatzierten Neuenburger forderten den Solothurnern allerdings einiges ab. Bis zur 26. Minute führten sie 2:1, ehe dem Team von Coach Lars Leuenberger die Wende gelang. Lukas Lhotak zeichnete sich mit den Toren zum 3:2 und 4:2 aus.

    In zwei weiteren Partien vom Dienstag gab es Favoritensiege. Visp deklassierte die GCK Lions auswärts 5:0 und verbesserte sich auf Kosten von La Chaux-de-Fonds auf den 3. Platz. Langenthal gewann in Winterthur 5:1. Lediglich Thurgau liess sich von der EVZ Academy mit 3:2 nach Verlängerung düpieren. (dab/sda)
    Biels Cheftrainer Lars Leuenberger spricht mit seinem Spieler, beim Eishockey Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen dem EHC Biel und den Lausanne HC, am Freitag, 2. Oktober 2020, in der Tissot Arena in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Schweizer U19 verpasst die Endrunde
    Die Schweizer U19-Nationalmannschaft ist in der EM-Qualifikation schon in der 1. Phase gescheitert. Die Mannschaft von Bruno Berner gewann zwar zum Abschluss des Mini-Turniers in Stockholm gegen Andorra mit 6:0, sie klassierte sich aber hinter England und Schweden. Gegen England spielte die Schweiz 0:0, gegen Schweden verlor sie 1:2.

    In der 2. Qualifikationsphase spielen 28 Mannschaften um die Teilnahme an der Endrunde Mitte Juni in der Slowakei. (dab/sda)
    Der Trainer von Kriens, Bruno Berner beim Schweizer Fussball Cup 1/4 Final zwischen dem SC Kriens und dem Servette FC vom Mittwoch, 14. April 2021 in Kriens. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Bild: keystone
    Schweizer U21 gewinnt auch in Wales
    Die Schweizer U21-Nati hat in der EM-Qualifikation im sechsten Spiel den fünften Sieg gefeiert. Beim Auswärtsspiel im Wales gewann das Team von Mauro Lustrinelli knapp mit 1:0.

    Beim einzigen Treffer des Abends profitierten die Schweizer dabei von einem Bock des walisischen Keepers George Ratcliffe. Dieser lief bei einem weiten Ball aus dem Tor, schaffte es aber nicht, vor Dan Ndoye an den Ball zu kommen. So konnte der FCB-Flügel Felix Mambimbi bedienen, welcher ohne Probleme das 1:0 erzielte.

    Die Schweiz hat bei einem mehr ausgetragenen Spiel nun drei Punkte Vorsprung auf die Niederlande, den einzigen ernsthaften Konkurrenten um den Gruppensieg und damit um das direkte Ticket für die Endrunde im Sommer 2023. Das nächste EM-Qualifikationsspiel trägt sie am 25. März daheim gegen Wales aus. (dab/sda)

    Wales - Schweiz 0:1 (0:0)
    Newport. - SR Lukjancukas (LTU).
    Tor: 53. Mambimbi (Ndoye) 0:1.
    Schweiz: Hammel; Gantenbein, Vouilloz, Husic, Kronig; Jankewitz (75. Bares), Sohm, Rieder; Mambimbi (76. Males); Ndoye (95. Lungoyi), Amdouni (83. Stojilkovic).
    Switzerland's Felix Mambimbi celebrates scoring his side's first goal the Euro U21, group E qualifying soccer match between Wales and Switzerland, at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Fassnacht fällt bis Ende Jahr aus
    Die Young Boys müssen bis Ende Jahr auf Christian Fassnacht verzichten. Der Offensivspieler zog sich am 6. November im Spiel gegen GC einen Bruch des Schläfenbeins zu, welcher in den nächsten Wochen keinen wettkampfmässigen Einsatz zulässt. Zudem ist das Gehör des Schweizer Nationalspielers weiterhin eingeschränkt, so YB in einer Medienmitteilung.

    Der Ausfall Fassnachts ist ein bitterer für die Berner. Der 28-Jährige erzielte in der laufenden Meisterschaft in elf Partien schon sieben Tore und ist damit der gefährlichste Torschütze beim Schweizer Meister. (dab)
    Young Boys' Christian Fassnacht reacts during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
    Bild: keystone
    Mercedes legt Einspruch gegen Verstappen-Urteil ein
    Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes-Team verlangt nachträglich eine Bestrafung von WM-Leader Max Verstappen. So soll der harte Zweikampf zwischen Verstappen und Hamilton beim Grand Prix von Brasilien am Sonntag, als der Red-Bull-Pilot den später dennoch siegreichen Briten neben die Strecke gedrängt hatte, noch einmal untersucht werden.

    Als Grund für den Einspruch nannte Mercedes das Auftauchen von neuem Beweismaterial, das den Rennkommissaren während des Rennens nicht zur Verfügung gestanden habe. Diese hatten die Szene als normalen Rennvorfall bewertet.

    Sollte Verstappen doch noch bestraft werden, könnte sein Vorsprung auf Hamilton weiter schmelzen. Drei Rennen vor Schluss beträgt er noch 14 Punkte. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epa09582288 Britain's Lewis Hamilton (front) of Mercedes and Dutch Max Verstappen (back) of Red Bull compete during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 14 November 2021. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA
    Bild: keystone
    17:04
    Zweiter Sieg von Titelverteidiger Medwedew
    Der Titelverteidiger Daniil Medwedew steht bei den ATP Finals in Turin mit einem Bein im Halbfinal. Der als Nummer 2 gesetzte Russe gewann mit 6:3, 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (8:6) gegen den Weltranglistendritten Alexander Zverev auch sein zweites Gruppenspiel.

    Zu Beginn dominierte Medwedew deutlich, doch dann steigerte sich Zverev. Am Ende entschieden ein paar wenige Punkte. Bei 5:5 im Entscheidungssatz wehrte der US-Open-Champion Medwedew einen Breakball mit einem Aufschlagpunkt ab, im Tiebreak nützte dann der Russe seinen dritten Matchball.

    Da der Italiener Matteo Berrettini (ATP 7) nicht zu seinem Abendspiel gegen den Polen Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 9) antreten kann, steht Medwedews Halbfinaleinzug fest. Berrettini hatte am Sonntag gegen Zverev zu Beginn des zweiten Satzes wegen einer Bauchmuskelverletzung aufgeben müssen und wurde nicht rechtzeitig wieder fit. Für ihn rückt sein Landsmann Jannik Sinner (ATP 11) als Ersatzspieler nach. (sda)
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    Bild: keystone
    Capela überzeugt mit Saisonbestleistung
    Die Atlanta Hawks feiern in der NBA den zweiten Sieg in Folge. Gegen die Orlando Magic gewinnt das Team aus Georgia auch dank einer starken Leistung von Clint Capela 129:111. Die Hawks, die am Vorabend Titelverteidiger Milwaukee mit 20 Punkten Differenz geschlagen und so einen Niederlagenserie von sechs Spielen gestoppt hatten, übernahmen gegen das Team mit der drittschlechtesten Bilanz der Liga in der zweiten Hälfte die Kontrolle, zogen bis auf 20 Punkte davon und gaben die Führung nicht mehr preis.

    Capela zeigte in der 15. Saisonpartie seine bisher stärkste Leistung. Der Genfer Center verwandelte acht seiner neun Würfe, sammelte 20 Punkte und 16 Rebounds und war in seinen 34 Minuten auf dem Parkett auch ein defensiver Stabilisator. Insgesamt gelangen vier Spielern 20 oder mehr Zähler für die Mannschaft von Nate McMillan. (pre/sda)
    Sakkari kämpft sich in den Halbfinal
    Maria Sakkari ist die letzte Halbfinalistin an den WTA-Finals in Guadalajara. Die Griechin gewinnt das entscheidende Duell gegen die topgesetzte Aryna Sabalenka in drei Sätzen. Es war eine umkämpfte Partie um das letzte Halbfinalticket, welche sich die beiden Spielerinnen lieferten. Im ersten Durchgang schlug Sabalenka für den Satz auf, gab ihren Service aber zum zweiten Mal ab, sodass Sakkari nach genau einer Stunde und einem souveränen Tie-Break in Führung ging. Im zweiten Satz erarbeitete sich die Belarussin wiederum zwei Möglichkeiten, den Durchgang bei eigenem Service zu beenden, im zehnten Game hatte sie gar zwei Satzbälle vergeben, ehe Sakkari erneut zurückkam. Doch diesmal liess sich Sabalenka ob der vergebenen Chancen nicht entmutigen und verwertete im Tie-Break ihre vierte Möglichkeit zum Satzausgleich.

    Ab da schien das Momentum endgültig auf die Seite der 23-jährigen Weltranglisten-Zweiten gekippt zu sein, ging sie im Entscheidungssatz doch 3:1 in Führung. Doch Sakkari steigerte sich in der Folge eindrücklich, überliess ihrer Gegnerin kein einziges Game mehr und jubelte nach knapp drei Stunden schliesslich über ihren zweiten Sieg im sechsten Duell mit Sabalenka und den Einzug in die Halbfinals. Dort wird die 26-jährige Nummer 6 der Weltrangliste auf Anett Kontaveit, die Siegerin der Gruppe B, treffen. Von bisher elf Partien gegen die 25-jährige Estin (WTA 8) hat Sakkari sechs gewonnen. Im zweiten Halbfinal kommt es zum Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Spanierinnen Paula Badosa (7) und Garbiñe Muguruza (6). (pre/sda)
    Ottawa Senators in Isolation
    Das Coronavirus hat die Ottawa Senators erwischt. Die nächsten drei NHL-Partien Ottawas gegen New Jersey (Dienstag), Nashville (Donnerstag) und die New York Rangers (Samstag) wurden verschoben. Neun Spieler und ein Betreuer befinden sich in Isolation. (sda)
    Startsieg für Novak Djokovic
    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Novak Djokovic startet mit einem Favoritensieg über Casper Ruud (7:6, 6:2) in die ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic hatte gegen den 22-jährigen Masters-Debütanten heikle Situationen zu überstehen. Casper Ruud, Gewinner des Gstaader Swiss Open und vier weiterer Turniere in dieser Saison, führte im ersten Satz 2:0 und 3:1, wehrte vor dem Tiebreak zwei Satzbälle ab und führte im Tiebreak nochmals 3:2 (mit Mini-Break) und 4:3.

    Letztlich setzte sich Djokovics Klasse dennoch klar durch. Den ersten Satz sicherte sich der Serbe mit vier Punktgewinnen hintereinander, und im zweiten Durchgang zog Djokovic umgehend auf 2:0 und 5:1 davon. (abu/sda)
    epa09583442 Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during their match at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, 14 November 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Holdener: «Levi, ich komme»
    Wendy Holdener wird am Wochenende zu den zwei Weltcup-Slaloms im finnischen Levi antreten. Die Schwyzerin, die sich Anfang Oktober beim Krafttraining Frakturen an beiden Händen zugezogen hatte, erhielt von den Ärzten grünes Licht für die Rückkehr zwischen die Slalomstangen und bewältigte die ersten Testläufe schmerzfrei. «Levi, ich komme», verkündete Holdener auf Instagram. Den Riesenslalom-Auftakt in Sölden hatte Holdener Ende Oktober verpasst. (sda)
    Van Gaal nach Sturz verletzt im Rollstuhl
    Der niederländische Nationaltrainer Louis van Gaal kann das entscheidende WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Norwegen am Dienstag nur im Rollstuhl begleiten. Der 70-Jährige hatte sich bei einem Sturz mit dem Velo an der Hüfte verletzt, wie niederländische Medien berichteten. Das Training der Mannschaft in Zeist verfolgte er aus einem Golf-Wagen heraus.

    Van Gaal war den Berichten zufolge am Sonntagabend unglücklich gestürzt, als er mit der Mannschaft nach dem Training zurück zum Hotel gefahren war. Eine Operation sei nicht nötig, berichtete der TV-Sender NOS und zitierte einen Sprecher des Fussballverbandes KNVB. Aber der Bondscoach sei nun auf Krücken beziehungsweise einen Rollstuhl angewiesen. «Louis will alles tun, um beim Spiel am Dienstag dabei zu sein», sagte der KNVB-Sprecher. Im WM-Qualifikationsspiel am Dienstag geht es für die Oranje um alles oder nichts. Bei einer Niederlage gegen Norwegen droht den Niederlanden das Verpassen der Endrunde in Katar. (sda/dpa)
    epa09583072 National coach Louis van Gaal (L) drives in a cart with captian Virgil van Dijk (R) during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, 15 November 2021. The Dutch national team is preparing for the World Cup qualifying match against Norway in Zeist. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
    Bild: keystone
    YB gehört zu Europas Sprintkönigen
    In der Champions League droht den Young Boys der K.o. in der Gruppenphase. In der Sprint-Statistik wird der Schweizer Meister europaweit indes nur von Leeds United mit Trainer Marcelo Bielsa getoppt.

    Wie eine Studie des in Neuenburg ansässigen Sport-Observatoriums CIES ergab, bewältigen die Spieler der Young Boys pro Partie kumuliert 2,21 km im Sprint-Tempo. Die Mannschaft des Premier-League-Klubs Leeds kommt auf 2,23 km. Der bekannteste Klub in den Top 10 ist die AC Milan auf Platz 8 mit 1,91 km. Bayern München folgt im 12. Rang. Mit durchschnittlich 1,70 km führt die Super League das europäische Liga-Ranking an, vor der spanischen La Liga (1,68 km). (pre/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien verpasst in Nordirland den Sieg und muss um die WM-Teilnahme zittern
    2
    Vier Tore für ein WM-Delirium: Die Schweiz zerlegt Bulgarien und fährt nach Katar
    3
    «Das war absolut kontraproduktiv» – dieses Statement zur Impfpflicht geht gerade viral
    4
    Deutsche YouTube-Wissenschaftlerin: «Ich verstehe die Aufregung um die Impfpflicht nicht»
    5
    Die Fails dieser Woche sind angerichtet – Bon appétit!
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Impfen? Nein, danke – deutschsprachige Regionen haben ein Problem mit der Spritze
    3
    Impfwoche: «Zufrieden, aber nicht begeistert» +++ Ausbruch an Primarschule in Abtwil SG
    4
    Obwalden beginnt mit Auffrischungsimpfungen +++ 4297 neue Fälle, 6 Tote
    5
    33 der besten Tweets, die die vierte Corona-Welle perfekt beschreiben
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Im Frühling traf sie ins Schwarze – jetzt sagt Nguyen-Kim, wie Corona «endet»
    2
    10 Grafiken, die zeigen, warum Frauen in den obersten Positionen fehlen
    3
    Island trollt Mark Zuckerberg mit einer absolut genialen Metaverse-Parodie
    4
    Geimpft und trotzdem an Corona gestorben: Studie zeigt, wer gefährdet ist
    5
    Wie Mitglieder der Scientology-Sekte auf Datingplattformen neue Anhänger ködern
    Gewinner, Verlierer und Xhakas Rolle – 7 Fragen und Antworten zur WM-Quali der Nati
    Das Länderspieljahr 2021 endete mit einer grandiosen WM-Party in Luzern. Nach dem 4:0 gegen Bulgarien geht der Blick nochmals zurück, aber auch schon nach vorne. Sieben Fragen und sieben Antworten zum Nationalteam.

    Jein! Erster Viertelfinal an einer Endrunde seit 67 Jahren, direkte WM-Qualifikation vor Europameister Italien: 2021 war reicher an Höhepunkten als jedes andere Jahr. Der Punkteschnitt allerdings war 2017 besser. Damals holten die Schweizer in 9 Partien 2.44 Punkte pro Spiel. 2021 waren es in 17 Spielen 10 Siege, 6 Unentschieden und 1 Niederlage (Resultate nach der regulären Spielzeit). Das ergibt einen Schnitt von 2.11 Punkten pro Spiel. Allerdings sind die zehn Siege in einem Kalenderjahr Rekord für den SFV.

    Zur Story