Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 19°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Jérôme Boateng geht nach Verurteilung in Berufung

    Sport-News

    Jérôme Boateng geht nach Verurteilung in Berufung +++ Hirschi weiter Leader in Luxemburg

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    16.09.21, 17:15

    Mehr «Sport»

    Auftakt in die Conference League für den FC Basel – der erste Gegner heisst …

    Link zum Artikel

    Vertriebene aus dem Kriegsgebiet: Die turbulente Geschichte des FCB-Gegners …

    Link zum Artikel

    FIFA behauptet, dass die Fans für eine WM alle zwei Jahre sind

    Link zum Artikel

    «Wie viel ist ein kleines Mädchen wert?» – Biles und Kolleginnen klagen FBI an

    Link zum Artikel

    Vertriebene aus dem Kriegsgebiet: Die turbulente Geschichte des FCB-Gegners …

    Link zum Artikel

    Zu Besuch bei einem Selbstversorger, der nur isst, was die Natur hergibt

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Ich habe einen Influencer gedatet – und es war genau so, wie ihr denkt ...

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Warum die Demokraten sich jetzt Donald Trump als Kandidaten wünschen

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Pfizer und Moderna beantragen 3. Impfung ++ ZH meldet 5 Zertifikat-Verstösse ++ …



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.9.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Jérôme Boateng geht nach Verurteilung in Berufung
    Jérôme Boateng geht gegen seine Verurteilung wegen vorsätzlicher Körperverletzung und Beleidigung vor. Der Anwalt des deutschen Weltmeisters von 2014 legte Berufung gegen das Urteil von vergangener Woche ein, wie eine Sprecherin des Amtsgerichts München dem Sport-Informations-Dienst (SID) mitteilte. Auch die Staatsanwaltschaft und die Nebenklage legten demnach Rechtsmittel ein. Mit der Berufung befasst sich das Landgericht München.

    Boateng wurde wegen einer vorsätzlichen Körperverletzung in Tateinheit mit Beleidigung zu einer Geldstrafe in Höhe von 1,8 Millionen Euro verurteilt. Der langjährige Verteidiger von Bayern München, der neu bei Olympique Lyon Teamkollege von Xherdan Shaqiri ist, wurde schuldig gesprochen, seine ehemalige Lebensgefährtin und Mutter seiner Zwillingstöchter während eines Karibikurlaubs vor drei Jahren vorsätzlich verletzt und beleidigt zu haben. Boateng bestritt die Vorwürfe. (zap/sda/afp/dpa)
    Professional footballer and former national player Jerome Boateng, right, stands with his lawyer Kai Walden, left, at the beginning of the trial against him at the District Court in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Boateng is being tried on charges of assault. (Peter Kneffel /dpa via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Hirschi weiter Leader in Luxemburg
    Marc Hirschi hat sein Leadertrikot in der 3. Etappe der Luxemburg-Rundfahrt verteidigt. Der 23-jährige Berner traf nach 183 km von Mondorf-les-Bains nach Mamer mit dem Feld im Ziel ein und liegt nach wie vor vier Sekunden vor dem Portugiesen João Almeida und 19 Sekunden vor dem Franzosen David Gaudu. Den Tagessieg holte sich im Sprint der Italiener Sacha Modolo vor Benoît Cosnefroy. Für Modolo war es der erste Triumph seit dreieinhalb Jahren.

    Im Kampf um den Gesamtsieg dürfte die Entscheidung am Freitag fallen. Die zweitletzte Etappe ist ein Zeitfahren über 25 km mit Start und Ziel in Düdelingen. Nach seinem Tagessieg am Mittwoch hatte sich Hirschi nicht allzu zuversichtlich geäussert. Es werde schwierig sein, das Leadertrikot im Zeitfahren gegenüber Almeida zu verteidigen, meinte der Schweizer. (zap/sda)
    Stricker kommt zu seinem Davis-Cup-Debüt
    Dominic Stricker (ATP 287), der Juniorensieger beim French Open 2020, kommt am Freitag zu seinem Debüt im Schweizer Davis-Cup-Team. Im Playoff der Weltgruppe II eröffnet er ab 13.30 Uhr in Biel das Duell mit Estland gegen Vladimir Ivanov (ATP 717). Im zweiten Einzel trifft die Schweizer Nummer 1 Henri Laaksonen (ATP 119) auf Mattias Siimar (ATP 1041).

    Für das Doppel nominierte Captain Severin Lüthi die beiden Linkshänder Stricker und Marc-Andrea Hüsler. Am Freitag stehen zwei Einzel im Programm, am Samstag ab 13.00 Uhr erst das Doppel, dann die zwei restlichen Einzel. Die Aufstellung für die Samstagsspiele kann aber noch geändert werden. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's Davis Cup team player Dominic Stricker in action during a training session in the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Switzerland will face Estonia in the Davis Cup World group 2 match. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    ATP will Toilettenpausen verkürzen
    Überlange Pausen für Toilettengänge oder Behandlungen von Verletzungen könnten auf der ATP Tour der Männer ab Januar der Vergangenheit angehören. Ein Vertreter der ATP sagte gegenüber der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters, dass eine Änderung der Richtlinien kommen werde. Beim US Open hatte kürzlich vor allem Stefanos Tsitsipas mit überlangen WC-Pausen für Verärgerung nicht zuletzt bei seinen Gegenspielern wie Andy Murray gesorgt. (abu/sda/reu/apa)
    epa09446523 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts as he plays Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
    Bild: keystone
    Fussball-Nati verliert einen Platz
    Die Schweiz verlor im FIFA-Ranking im Vergleich zum August einen Platz und belegt neu den 15. Rang. Überholt wurde das Team des neuen Nationaltrainers Murat Yakin von Deutschland.

    An der Spitze liegt nach wie vor Belgien vor Brasilien, neu Dritter ist England. Weltmeister Frankreich fiel auf Platz 4 zurück. (ram/sda)
    Team Switzerland prior the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group C soccer match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at Windsor Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Ceferin fordert FIFA-Chef zu Gesprächen auf
    Im Streit um den künftigen Rhythmus von Weltmeisterschaften hat UEFA-Präsident Aleksander Ceferin nach Informationen der «Süddeutschen Zeitung» ein Treffen mit FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino gefordert. Die 55 Mitgliedsverbände der UEFA hätten am Dienstag über den Vorschlag beraten, die WM künftig alle zwei Jahre auszutragen.

    In einem Brief habe Ceferin anschliessend von Infantino verlangt, ein Gipfeltreffen ausschliesslich mit der UEFA anzuberaumen. Darin solle der Schweizer die Pläne detailliert erläutern. Laut der Zeitung will Infantino dagegen ein Treffen mit jeweils zehn Nationalverbänden aus allen Kontinenten ansetzen.

    Der Widerstand gegen den vorige Woche gemachten Vorschlag einer Arbeitsgruppe von FIFA-Beratern ist besonders in Europa und Südamerika gross. Ceferin hatte sogar mit einem Boykott der WM bei einer Änderung des Rhythmus gedroht. (sda/dpa)
    UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, Tuesday April 20, 2021. Ceferin has directly appealed to the owners of English clubs in the Super League project to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club English group made up of American billionaires, Arab royalty and a Russian oligarch. (Richard Juilliart/UEFA via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Erster Saisonsieg und Leadertrikot für Hirschi
    Marc Hirschi erringt in der 2. Etappe der Luxemburg-Rundfahrt seinen ersten Saisonsieg. Der 23-jährige Berner setzt sich über 181,6 Kilometer von Steinfort nach Esch-sur-Sûre nach einer Attacke im drei Kilometer langen Schlussanstieg als Solist durch und übernimmt das Gelbe Trikot des Leaders vom Portugiesen João Almeida.

    Almeida entschied acht Sekunden hinter dem Tagessieger Hirschi den Sprint der ersten Verfolger für sich. Im Gesamtklassement liegt Hirschi nun vier Sekunden vor Almeida. (abu/sda)
    Langenthal längere Zeit ohne Elo
    Der SC Langenthal muss rund drei Monate ohne seinen 31-jährigen finnische Stürmer Eero Elo auskommen.

    Der frühere Langnauer zog sich beim Meisterschaftsspiel vom Dienstag gegen die Ticino Rockets eine Handverletzung zu. Elo wurde bereits operiert. Sportchef Kevin Schläpfer prüft derzeit Möglichkeiten, um den Ausfall kompensieren zu können. (abu/sda)
    14.1.2021 - Winterthur - Zielbau Arena - Challenge League - EHC Winterthur vs Sc Langenthal - SC Langenthal s Sturmer and top scorer Eero Elo (84) Winterthur Zielbau Arena Zürich Schweiz Copyright: xSergioxBrunettix
    Bild: IMAGO / Sergio Brunetti
    Kiffen vielleicht bald kein Doping mehr
    Eine Kommission der Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) nimmt sich der Frage an, ob Cannabis auf der Verbotsliste bleiben soll. Auslöser dafür ist der positive Fall von US-Leichtathletin Sha'Carri Richardson. Die Sprinterin verpasste aufgrund einer 30-tägigen Sperre die Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio.

    Ein Entscheid pro oder contra Cannabis als Dopingsubstanz soll erst nächstes Jahr fallen. 2022 soll es auf jeden Fall noch auf der Verbotsliste bleiben. (ram/sda/dpa)
    FILE - In this June 19, 2021, photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. From doping, to demonstrations to dirty officials, the Olympics have never lacked their share of off-the-field scandals and controversies that keep the Games in the headlines long after the torch goes out. Only weeks before the start of the Olympics, the ban of American sprinter Richardson for a positive marijuana test fueled a debate about whether that drug
    Bild: keystone
    Wildcards für Stricker, Riedi und Kym in Biel
    Die Schweizer Talente Dominic Stricker (Bild), Leandro Riedi und Jérôme Kym erhalten für die Premiere des ATP-Challenger-Turniers in Biel von kommender Woche Wildcards. Neben dem jungen Davis-Cup-Trio sind auch Henri Laaksonen und Marc-Andrea Hüsler am Start.

    Antoine Bellier, Jakub Paul und Remy Bertola dürfen sich mit Wildcards in der Qualifikation versuchen. Topgesetzt ist der in der Schweiz wohnhafte Franzose Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP 98). (ram/sda)
    Switzerland's Davis Cup team player Dominic Stricker in action during a training session in the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Switzerland will face Estonia in the Davis Cup World group 2 match. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Stimmen, Fakten und die besten Memes zur YB-Sensation gegen Manchester United
    2
    Ein Abend fürs Geschichtsbuch – YB schlägt ManUnited verdient mit 2:1
    3
    94 Prozent der US-Quizzer scheitern an diesen 12 Wissenschafts-Fragen – und du?
    4
    Nicki Minaj liefert die bisher absurdeste Begründung, warum sie sich nicht impfen lässt
    5
    Pfizer und Moderna beantragen 3. Impfung ++ ZH meldet 5 Zertifikat-Verstösse ++ 2262 Fälle
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    «Mein Körper schafft das schon alleine»: 6 Corona-Impf-Aussagen im Check
    3
    Ab heute gilt die Zertifikatspflicht – 8 Dinge, die du dazu wissen musst
    4
    Es ist Fail-Dienstag! Feiern wir das mit 26 lustigen Fails! 😂
    5
    Warum wir nicht Dänemark sind und Freiheit ihre Grenzen hat
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Sextoys für Querschnittgelähmte: Wie diese Studentin ein Tabu bricht
    2
    Anonymous versetzt Corona-Leugner Attila Hildmann den finalen Schlag
    3
    Seit einem Jahr bin ich Vater – 15 Dinge, die mir erst jetzt richtig bewusst wurden
    4
    33 der besten Tweets, die die vierte Corona-Welle perfekt beschreiben
    5
    Sarah Wiener: Hinter Massentierhaltung und Ersatzfleisch stehen die gleichen «Verbrecher»

    Süsses für Haaland und Saures für Mahrez – die Aufreger des gestrigen CL-Abends

    Borussia Dortmund ist der Auftakt in die neue Champions-League-Saison geglückt. Die Deutschen gewannen auswärts beim türkischen Meister Besiktas Istanbul mit 2:1. Die Matchwinner für den BVB waren neben Gregor Kobel, der einige gute Paraden zeigen musste, Jude Bellingham und Erling Haaland. Bellingham erzielte das 1:0 für Dortmund selbst und bereitete den zweiten Treffer durch Haaland vor.

    Dass sich die beiden auch neben dem Platz gut verstehen, war dann beim Interview nach dem Spiel zu sehen. Da …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel