    Sport-News: Julian Nagelsmann positiv auf Corona getestet

    Kanton Bern gibt grünes Licht für Skirennen +++ Schweiz rückt im FIFA-Ranking vor

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    21.10.2021, 11:03
    Er hat Corona – jetzt ist klar, weshalb Nagelsmann gestern nicht Bayern-Trainer war
    Kanton Bern gibt grünes Licht für Skirennen +++ Schweiz rückt im FIFA-Ranking vor
    Newcastle United will keine «Scheichs» mehr im Stadion
    Ronaldos Jäger und Neuers Paraden – die wichtigsten Szenen des CL-Abends
    «Mir fehlen die Worte» – Okafor nach CL-Doppelpack überglücklich
    Du willst das Wissens-Zertifikat? Dann musst du die Erde kennen
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 21.10.2021

    Auslosung für WM in Katar am 1. April 2022
    Die Vorrundengruppen für die WM 2022 in Katar werden am 1. April in Doha ausgelost, einen Tag nach dem FIFA-Kongress am gleichen Ort. Die WM findet vom 21. November bis 18. Dezember 2022 statt.

    Bislang sind neben Gastgeber Katar erst Deutschland und Dänemark für die WM qualifiziert. Die Schweiz duelliert sich mit Italien um die direkte Qualifikation; dem Gruppen-Zweiten winkt ausserdem die Qualifikations-Chance über ein Playoff.Zum Zeitpunkt der Auslosung werden noch nicht alle 32 Teilnehmer feststehen, die letzten beiden Mannschaften werden erst im Juni in interkontinentalen Playoffs ermittelt. (sda)
    Alle Stadien der WM 2022 in Katar
    <strong>Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail:</strong> Kapazität: 86'250 (Neubau).
    Schweiz gewinnt einen Platz
    Die Schweiz macht im FIFA-Ranking im Vergleich zum September einen Rang gut und belegt neu den 14. Platz. Das Team von Nationaltrainer Murat Yakin überholte Uruguay.

    An der Spitze liegt nach wie vor Belgien vor Brasilien, neu Dritter ist Weltmeister Frankreich. Italien, der grosse Schweizer Rivale in der WM-Qualifikation, nimmt den 4. Platz ein. (abu/sda)
    Julian Nagelsmann positiv auf Corona getestet
    Beim 4:0-Sieg auswärts bei Benfica Lissabon befand sich Bayern-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann nicht im Stadion. Wegen Grippesymptomen blieb der 34-Jährige vorsichtshalber im Hotelzimmer. Nun bestätigt der Klub: Nagelsmann wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.

    Der Trainer besitze einen kompletten Impfschutz, schreiben die Bayern in der Mitteilung. Wegen des positiven Tests werde er nun getrennt von der Mannschaft in einem Ambulanzflieger nach München fliegen und sich dort in Isolation begeben. (abu)
    Kanton gibt grünes Licht für Skirennen in Adelboden und Wengen
    Im Januar können in Adelboden und Wengen wieder Skiweltcup-Rennen stattfinden. Der Kanton Bern hat die beiden internationalen Sportanlässe bewilligt. Er kann die Bewilligung allerdings widerrufen, sollte dies die Epidemielage dannzumal erfordern, wie die bernische Gesundheitsdirektion am Donnerstag mitteilte.

    Die Rennen am Adelbodner Chuenisbärgli finden am 8. und 9. Januar statt. Eine Woche später stehen die Lauberhornrennen in Wengen auf dem Programm. Bei Grossveranstaltungen mit internationalem Charakter muss der Regierungsrat gemäss der kantonalen Covid-Verordnung seine Zustimmung geben. Die entsprechenden Bewilligungen stellen dann die Regierungsstatthalterämter aus. (abu/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR ANSTEHENDEN SKI-WM IN CORTINA D'AMPEZZO --- Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland clears a gate during the second run of the men's slalom race at the Alpine Skiing FIS Ski World Cup in Adelboden, Switzerland, Sunday, January 10, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Bild: keystone
    Olten erfüllt Pflichtaufgabe im Tessin
    Der EHC Olten baute seine Führung an der Spitze der Swiss League wieder auf vier Punkte aus. Die Solothurner gewannen bei den Ticino Rockets im einzigen Spiel vom Mittwoch ohne zu glänzen 2:1. Lukas Lhotak und Joel Scheidegger sorgten im ersten Drittel für eine 2:0-Führung. (pre/sda)
    WM-Bestresultat für den Bahnvierer
    Der Schweizer Bahnvierer hat den Einzug in die Medaillenrennen an der WM in Roubaix knapp verpasst. Mit Platz 5 fuhren die Schweizer aber das beste WM-Resultat seit der Neulancierung des Projekts vor 14 Jahren heraus. Claudio Imhof, Valère Thiébaud, Alex Vogel und Lukas Rüegg, der an der EM noch gefehlt hatte, verpassten in der Hauptrunde in der Zeit von 3:52,569 den Einzug in den kleinen Final um weniger als drei Zehntel.

    Zuletzt hatten die Schweizer in der Teamverfolgung an Weltmeisterschaften viermal in Folge Platz 6 erreicht. Nun verbesserten sich die EM-Zweiten von Grenchen um eine Position; so gut klassiert war die im Vergleich zu den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio (8.) neu aufgestellte Schweizer Mannschaft in der jüngeren Vergangenheit noch nie. (pre/sda)
    Riders of Zwitzerland compete during the women's team sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Bild: keystone
    Klub-WM Anfang 2022 in den Emiraten statt in Japan
    Nach der Absage aus Japan wird die Klub-WM der FIFA Anfang 2022 in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten stattfinden. Das Turnier sollte ursprünglich im Dezember in Japan stattfinden, das im September jedoch wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie abgesagt hatte. (pre/sda)
    Baumann erreicht den WM-Final am Barren
    Christian Baumann kämpft an den Kunstturn-Weltmeisterschaften im japanischen Kitakyushu am Barren um die Medaillen. Der EM-Dritte von Basel belegte in der Qualifikation den 7. Rang und schaffte mit 14,841 Punkten den Einzug in den Final vom Sonntag souverän.

    Henji Mboyo, der als einziger der sechs Schweizer Starter den Mehrkampf turnte, erreichte den guten 14. Rang und qualifizierte sich damit für den Final der besten 24 vom Freitag. (pre/sda)
    Christian Baumann of Switzerland performs on the parallel bars during the men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, July 26, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Zwei weitere Corona-Fälle beim EV Zug
    Obwohl der EV Zug zu 100 Prozent durchgeimpft ist, lässt das Coronavirus den Sportbetrieb nicht in Ruhe. Die Ergebnisse der am Dienstag durchgeführten Testreihe bestätigten zwei weitere positive Fälle, nachdem bereits am Montag zwei Teammitglieder positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden waren.

    Die Tests waren nötig geworden, weil am Dienstag bei einem Spieler ein Antigen-Schnelltest positiv ausgefallen war und weitere Spieler leichte Symptome aufgewiesen hatten. Aus diesen Grund entschied die Liga in Rücksprache mit den Teams, das Spiel Zug - Davos vom Dienstagabend auf den 16. November zu verschieben. Mittlerweile sind vier Personen des EVZ-Teams Corona-positiv, weswegen der Klub am Donnerstag eine weitere Testreihe durchführen wird.

    Die Ansteckungen dürften ihren Ursprung beim Champions-League-Spiel vergangene Woche in München gehabt haben. Beim DEL-Topklub wurden in den letzten Tagen insgesamt 16 Spieler und 6 Mitglieder aus dem Betreuer-Kreis positiv auf Corona getestet. (pre/sda)
    Samuel Kreis, center, of EV Zug looks dejected after loosing the Champions Hockey League ice hockey game between EV Zug and EHC Red Bull Muenchen at Bossard Arena, on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, in Zug, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Philipp Schmidli)
    Bild: keystone
