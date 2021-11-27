Navigation
freundlich
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Killian Peier beim Springen von Kuusamo auf Rang 6

    Sport-News

    Killian Peier kann erneut überzeugen +++ Italienische Justiz ermittelt gegen Juve

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    27.11.2021, 19:31
    Mehr «Sport»
    Liveticker
    Klassiker in Davos – Leader HCD empfängt die ZSC Lions
    Sport-News
    Killian Peier kann erneut überzeugen +++ Italienische Justiz ermittelt gegen Juve
    Liverpool bleibt Leader Chelsea auf den Fersen – Arsenal schlägt Newcastle
    Liveticker
    Der erste Treffer fällt doch noch – Custodio bringt Lugano in Führung
    Haaland trifft bei Comeback und entscheidet Spiel in Wolfsburg – 9 Tore in Fürth
    1
    Mit diesen 6 Tipps sparst du nachhaltig bis über 2000 Franken im Jahr
    43
    Native
    So nachhaltig ist jedes Land der Welt (Spoiler: Es ist kompliziert)
    9

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 27.11.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Peier überzeugt mit 6. Platz erneut
    Killian Peier überzeugt auch an der zweiten Station der Skispringer. In Kuusamo schafft der 26-jährige Waadtländer mit einem 6. Rang seinen zweiten Top-6-Platz innert Wochenfrist - und das ein Jahr nach einem Kreuzbandriss.

    Peier nützte ideale Verhältnisse im zweiten Durchgang zu einem Flug auf 141,5 m und stiess damit von Platz 20 weit nach vorne. Bereits beim Saisonstart vor Wochenfrist war der WM-Dritte von 2019 als 16. und 6. bester Schweizer. Den ganzen letzten Winter hatte Peier wegen seiner Verletzung verpasst.

    Gleich das gesamte Quartett von Swiss-Ski holte Weltcup-Punkte. Gregor Deschwanden, der wegen einer Corona-Infektion das erste Wochenende in Nischni Tagil verpasst hatte, wurde 21., Dominik Peter 26. und Simon Ammann 27. Den Sieg holte sich der Japaner Ryoyu Kobayashi vor dem Slowenen Anze Lanisek. (dab/sda)
    epa09607466 Killian Peier of Switzerland is airborne during the first round of the Men Individual Large Hill event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 27 November 2021. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
    Bild: keystone
    Fähndrich gut, Cologna unglücklich
    Die Schweizer Langläuferin Nadine Fähndrich sorgt beim Weltcup-Auftakt in Kuusamo als 14. für das beste Schweizer Ergebnis. Dario Cologna (24.) hat Pech mit einem Stockbruch.

    Der Sieg über 10 km klassisch bei den Frauen ging überraschend nicht an Therese Johaug, sondern an die Schwedin Frida Karlsson. Die norwegische Dominatorin der letzten Jahre wurde mit 13,7 Sekunden Rückstand deutlich geschlagen. Stark trat auch das deutsche Team mit Katharina Hennig als Dritte und Victoria Carl auf Platz 11 auf.

    Die Schweizer Männer kamen wie fast immer in Kuusamo nicht auf Touren. Über 15 km klassisch lief einzig Dario Cologna als 24. in die Punkte. Nach zwei Dritteln der Distanz lag der 35-jährige Bündner, der Sieger der letzten drei Olympiarennen in dieser Disziplin, noch an 20. Stelle, hatte dann aber einen Stockbruch zu beklagen. Er ist allerdings in der Skating-Technik stärker einzustufen und war noch nie ein Schnellstarter. Zweitbester Schweizer war Jonas Baumann im 40. Rang.

    Der Finne Iivo Niskanen feierte am Polarkreis einen Heimsieg - vor neun Russen und Norwegern. Niskanen distanzierte Alexej Tscherwotkin um 8,3 und den Gesamtweltcup-Sieger Alexander Bolschunow um 14,1 Sekunden. (dab/sda)
    epa09073321 Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland during the women's 30 km cross country skiing world cup race, in S-Chanf, Switzerland, 14 March 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Italienische Justiz ermittelt gegen Juventus Turin
    Die italienische Finanzpolizei hat die Büros von Juventus Turin durchsucht. Die Behörden ermitteln wegen falscher Mitteilungen des börsennotierten Klubs und das Ausstellen von Rechnungen für nicht-existente Transaktionen, wie die Turiner Staatsanwaltschaft mitteilte.

    Die Polizisten suchten laut Staatsanwaltschaft am Freitagnachmittag am Sitz des Vereins in Mailand und Turin nach Unterlagen im Zusammenhang mit Bilanzen aus den Jahren 2019 bis 2021 und dem Kauf von Spielern. Der Verein wollte die Vorgänge auf Nachfrage am Samstag nicht kommentieren.

    Im Visier sind der Mitteilung zufolge die Führung des Unternehmens und Manager im Sport- und Finanzbereich. Die Ermittler prüfen unter anderem verschiedene Transfers von Spielern und die Dienstleistungen von Beratern, die bei der Vermittlung involviert waren. Begonnen hatte die Untersuchung «Prisma» bereits im Mai dieses Jahres. (dab/sda/dpa)
    Juventus players react after Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores his side's third goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Bild: keystone
    Clint Capela mit Saisonbestwerten
    Clint Capela zeigte sein erfolgreichstes Spiel in der laufenden NBA-Saison. Der Genfer trug zum 132:100 der Atalanta Hawks bei den Memphis Grizzlies 23 Punkte und 17 Rebounds bei.

    Neben den Saisonbestwerten in den beiden wichtigsten statistischen Bereichen kommt Capela auch noch zu drei Blocks und zwei Assists. Für die formstarken Hawks waren die 132 Punkte ebenfalls Saisonrekord. (dab/sda)
    Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Bild: keystone
    Fanny Smith mit dem 57. Podestplatz
    Die Generalprobe der Skicrosser für die Olympischen Spiele im kommenden Februar gelingt aus Schweizer Sicht nur Fanny Smith. Die 29-jährige Waadtländerin belegt zum Weltcup-Auftakt in China den 2. Platz und klassiert sich damit zum 57. Mal in ihrer Karriere auf dem Podest.

    Auf der Strecke in Secret Garden zeigte Smith eine erfolgreiche Aufholjagd. Im zweiten Teil des Finals stiess sie vom 4. auf den 2. Platz vor, indem sie noch an der Französin Marielle Berger Sabbatel und der Österreicherin Katrin Ofner vorbeifuhr. Nur die Schwedin Sandra Näslund konnte die Schweizer Gesamtweltcup-Siegerin der letzten Saison nicht mehr einholen.

    Für die restliche Schweizer Delegation verlief das erste von acht Weltcup-Rennen vor den Olympischen Spielen enttäuschend. Sixtine Cousin, Talina Gantenbein und Sanna Lüdi scheiterten in den Viertelfinals.

    Bei den Männern, die sich in den kommenden Wochen einen voraussichtlich harten Selektionskampf um die vier Olympia-Plätze liefern werden, scheiterten sechs Vertreter im Achtelfinal. In der Qualifikation hatten die Schweizer mit Ryan Regaz (1.), Alex Fiva (2.) und Romain Détraz (6.) noch mit drei Top-6-Platzierungen überzeugt. (dab/sda)
    From left, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Fanny Smith of Switzerland, and Daniela Maier of Germany compete during the semifinal round in women's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Bild: keystone
    9:20
    Zürichs Trainer André Breitenreiter an Corona erkrankt
    Zürichs Trainer André Breitenreiter wurde positiv auf Corona getestet. Der Deutsche wird dem Leader der Super League damit am Sonntag im Heimspiel gegen die Young Boys fehlen. Für ihn wird Assistent Darius Scholtysik das Coaching übernehmen.

    Breitenreiter habe sich am Freitagmorgen unwohl gefühlt und sich deshalb testen lassen. Wie der Rest der Zürcher Mannschaft ist auch der 48-Jährige geimpft, schreibt der FCZ in seiner Mitteilung. (sda)


    Challenge League: Schaffhausen und Xamax rücken Tabellenführer Winterthur auf die Pelle
    Der 27-jährige Wallis-Palästinenser Saleh Chihadeh wendet für den FC Thun eine mögliche Blamage ab. Gegen seinen früheren Klub SC Kriens, den abgeschlagenen Letzten der Challenge League, schiesst Chihadeh nach einem frühen Rückstand noch in der ersten Halbzeit zwei Tore zum 2:1. Zum Schlussresultat von 3:1 traf der Routinier Alexander Gerndt.

    Auf der Schützenwiese war es nicht der Abend des U21-Internationalen Adrian Gantenbein. Winterthurs linker Aussenverteidiger verursachte im Nachbar-Duell mit Schaffhausen früh ein Eigentor zum 0:1 und nach 38 Minuten einen Foulpenalty, der zum 1:2 führte. Schaffhausen zog nach der Pause auf 5:2 davon.

    Die Winterthurer sind noch Leader, aber die schlecht in die Saison gestarteten Schaffhauser sind auf drei Punkte herangerückt – gleich wie Neuchâtel Xamax, das Aufsteiger Yverdon im Neuenburgersee-Duell nach einer frühen Führung 2:1 besiegte. Alle Tore fielen in der ersten Viertelstunde.

    Neuchâtel Xamax - Yverdon 2:1 (2:1).
    SR Huwiler.
    Tore: 9. Haile-Selassie 1:0. 11. Veloso 2:0. 14. Koné 2:1.
    Bemerkungen: 2. Pfostenschuss Koné (Yverdon).

    Thun - Kriens 3:1 (2:1).
    2034 Zuschauer. SR Drmic.
    Tore: 7. Aliu 0:1. 31. Chihadeh 1:1. 41. Chihadeh 2:1. 55. Gerndt 3:1.

    Winterthur - Schaffhausen 2:5 (1:2).
    4200 Zuschauer. SR Wolfensberger.
    Tore: 7. Gantenbein (Eigentor) 0:1. 13. Ramizi 1:1. 38. Ardaiz (Foulpenalty) 1:2. 48. Prtajin 1:3. 59. Ardaiz 1:4. 60. Diaby 2:4. 62. Bislimi 2:5. (nih/sda)
    Le joie des joueurs de Xamax pendant le 2-0 pour Xamax lors de la rencontre de football de Challenge League entre Neuchatel Xamax FCS et Yverdon Sport FC, YS, ce vendredi, 26 novembre 2021 au stade de la Maladiere a Neuchatel. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Guy Python)
    Bild: keystone
    Schach-WM: Remis zum Auftakt
    Mit einem Remis in 45 Zügen begann in Dubai die Schach-WM. Der russische Herausforderer Jan Nepomnjaschtschi begann den auf 14 Partien angesetzten Titelkampf gegen den Titelverteidiger und Favoriten Magnus Carlsen mit Weiss.

    Nepomnjaschtschi erzwang in ausgeglichener Stellung nach vier Stunden Spielzeit eine Zugwiederholung. Der Weltmeister Carlsen spielte mit Schwarz und bot im achten Zug ein Bauernopfer an, das den meisten Kommentatoren neu und bisher fast nur in Partien zwischen starken Computerprogrammen gespielt worden war. Nepomnjaschtschi zeigte sich vorbereitet, fand aber keinen Weg, um die Überzahl zu nutzen. Im Gegenteil: Er opferte den Bauern zurück, um aus der Defensive zu kommen. Die Partie blieb aber immer auf dem Remis-Pfad.

    Der Herausforderer aus Russland sprach von einer «feinen Partie von Magnus». Carlsen räumte «einige nervöse Momente» ein, zeigte sich aber mit der erreichten Punkteteilung zufrieden. In der zweiten Partie am Samstag ab 13.30 Uhr Schweizer Zeit hat der Norweger die weissen Steine. (nih/sda/dpa)
    {!4311191389}
    epa09604896 Defending World Champion Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway shakes hands with challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia before the staart of the first round of FIDE World Chess Championship during the EXPO 2020 Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2021. EPA/ALI HAIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Deschwanden glückt Saisoneinstieg
    Der vor anderthalb Wochen positiv aus das Coronavirus getestete Gregor Deschwanden fand sich am ersten Tag der Wettkämpfe von Kuusamo auf Anhieb zurecht. Der Luzerner nahm die Qualifikationshürde problemlos und qualifizierte sich als 25. hinter Simon Ammann (20.) und Killian Peier (18.), die bereits vor einer Woche in Nischni Tagil gesprungen waren. Auch Dominik Peter (44.) überstand den Cut für den Wettkampf vom Samstag. (nih/sda)
    epa09605401 Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland reacts in the finish area after the qualification round of the Men's Individual Large Hill event of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 26 November 2021/ EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
    Bild: keystone
    Swiss Olympic ruft zu Maskentragpflicht auf
    Swiss Olympic empfiehlt offiziell allen Mitgliedsverbänden und damit allen Sportvereinen und Veranstaltern, an ihren Wettkämpfen und Anlässen ab sofort eine Maskentragpflicht. Im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus sollen insbesondere bei Indoor-Sportarten alle Anwesenden ausser den aktiven Sportlerinnen und Sportler wieder eine Maske tragen.

    Auch wenn er kein Treiber der Pandemie sei, leiste der Sport einen Beitrag zur Eindämmung der Pandemie, wenn er das tun könne, sagte Jürg Stahl, der Präsident von Swiss Olympic, am Sportparlament. «Es ist auch im Sinn der Sportlerinnen und Sportler, wenn uns die aktuellen Freiheiten erhalten bleiben.»

    Mehrere Kantone haben in den letzten Tagen bereits eine Maskentragpflicht für (Sport-)Veranstaltungen beschlossen. (nih/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Abfahrt vom Freitag abgesagt
    Die erste Weltcup-Abfahrt des Winters vom Freitag ist abgesagt. Reichlich Neuschnee sowie anhaltende Schneefälle verunmöglichen eine Durchführung des ersten Speed-Rennens.

    Der Speed-Auftakt der Männer in Lake Louise verzögert sich damit um 24 Stunden. Am Samstag steht erneut eine Abfahrt auf dem Programm, am Sonntag ein Super-G (beide 20.15 Uhr Schweizer Zeit).

    Beat Feuz macht in der Abfahrt Jagd auf seinen fünften Disziplinensieg in Folge. Mit fünf Abfahrtskugeln würde er den Rekord von Franz Klammer egalisieren. Kugelverteidiger im Super-G ist der österreichische Doppelweltmeister Vincent Kriechmayr. (nih/sda)
    Beat Feuz of Switzerland flies down the course during the second Men's World Cup downhill training run in Lake Louise, Alberta, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Kracher in den WM-Playoffs: Portugal trifft wohl auf Italien
    Nachdem Italien in Nordirland überraschend nicht über ein 0:0-Remis hinauskam und die direkte WM-Qualifikation verpasst hat, kommt es nun noch dicker für den Europameister. In den Playoffs zur WM 2022 wurde das Team von Roberto Mancini in eine Gruppe mit Portugal gelost. Es wird also nur einer der beiden letzten Europameister nach Katar reisen dürfen.

    Die WM-Playoffs bestehen dieses Jahr aus drei Vierergruppen, die in Halbfinal- und Finalspielen jeweils einen WM-Teilnehmer ausspielen. Italien trifft zunächst auf Nordmazedonien, während Portugal es mit der Türkei zu tun bekommt. Sollten sich Italien und Portugal durchsetzen können, kommt es dann zum grossen Finale um das WM-Ticket.

    Im Unterschied zu Italien und Portugal kann man sich in Österreich über ein günstiges Los freuen. Die via Klassierung in der Nations League in die Barrage aufgerückten Österreicher treten in ihrem Halbfinal in Wales an. Wenn sie gewinnen, bekommen sie das Heimrecht für den Final gegen den Sieger des Spiels zwischen Schottland und der Ukraine.

    Den letzten europäischen Teilnehmer spielen Russland, Polen, Schweden und Tschechien aus. (nih)
    Blatter als Zeuge wegen WM-Vergabe an Katar einvernommen
    Französische Ermittler haben am Donnerstag und Freitag den ehemaligen Fifa-Präsidenten Joseph Blatter als Zeugen einvernommen. Es ging um die Vergabe der Fussball-Weltmeisterschaften an Katar. Zugrunde liegt ein Verfahren am französischen Finanzgericht, wie die Nachrichtenagentur AFP einen Beitrag der Zeitung «Le Monde» bestätigte.

    Das Verfahren in Frankreich dreht sich um aktive und passive Bestechung. Die beiden Ermittler befragten Blatter zu einem Frühstück am 23. November 2010. Daran nahmen der damalige französische Präsident Nicolas Sarkozy, der damalige Uefa-Präsident Michel Platini und zwei hochrangige Vertreter Katars teil.

    Platini wird vorgeworfen, im Dezember 2010 auf Geheiss Sarkozys für die Vergabe an Katar gestimmt zu haben. Die französische Justiz interessiert sich auch für den vor der Vergabe geschlossenen Vertrag über die Übertragungsrechte an den katarischen Sender Al-Jazeera. Die Rechte kosteten 300 Millionen Doller und die Fifa erhielt einen Bonus von 100 Millionen Dollar für den Fall einer WM in Katar. (nih/sda)
    epa09559437 (FILE) - FIFA president Joseph 'Sepp' Blatter (L) takes his seat next to UEFA president Michel Platini (R) during a seminar ahead of the Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in St.Petersburg, Russia, 25 July 2015 (re-issued on 02 November 2021). Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud in Switzerland over a controversial 1.58 million euro payment, Swiss federal prosecutors confirmed on 02 November 2021. EPA/MARCUS BRANDT GERMANY OUT *** Local Caption *** 52089297
    Bild: keystone
    Frauen-EM 2025 in der Schweiz? SFV plant Kandidatur
    Der Schweizerische Fussballverband plant eine Kandidatur für die Durchführung der Frauenfussball-EM 2025. Dies habe der Zentralvorstand des SFV am Freitag einstimmig beschlossen wie der Verband mitteilt. Dadurch solle ein Zeichen für die Positionierung und Weiterentwicklung des Frauenfussballs in der Schweiz gesetzt werden.

    Dominique Blanc, SFV-Zentralpräsident, sagte zur geplanten Kandidatur: «Ein grosses Turnier in unserem Land ist zugleich auch eine grosse Chance, den Frauenfussball in der Schweiz weiter zu fördern und noch populärer zu machen. Wir wollen noch mehr Frauen und Mädchen in unserem Land für den Fussball begeistern

    Bis im kommenden März hat der SFV Zeit für die formelle Eingabe der Kandidatur. Bis dahin sollen auch Bund, Kantone und Städte mit einbezogen werden. Der Entscheid des Exekutiv-Kommitees der UEFA fällt im Dezember 2022. Es wäre der erste Fussball-Grossanlass seit der gemeinsamen Austragung der Fussball-EM der Herren im Jahr 2008 mit Österreich. (nih)
    Fähndrich zum Auftakt auf Rang 12
    Nadine Fähndrich stiess zum Auftakt des Langlauf-Weltcups in Kuusamo im Sprint in die Halbfinals vor. Die Luzernerin zeigte im Rennen in der klassischen Technik eine gute Leistung. Der 12. Rang dokumentierte die Tatsache, dass Fähndrich in der Vorbereitung viel in die klassische Technik und den Doppelstockstoss investiert hat. Die WM-Dritte im Team-Sprint will ihre Allrounder-Qualitäten verbessern und in jedem Rennen in die Top 15 laufen.

    Jovian Hediger zeigte zum Auftakt seiner letzten Saison eine gute Leistung. Die Qualifikation absolvierte er mit Platz 19 souverän, in den Viertelfinals verpasste er die nächste K.o.-Runde bloss um eine halbe Sekunde. Die Tagessiege gingen auf das Konto der Schwedin Maja Dahlqvist und Alexander Terentjew. Der 22-jährige Russe liess dem Sprint-Dominatoren Johannes Hösflot Klaebo aus Norwegen keine Chance. (ram/sda)
    epa09056400 Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland reacts during the Womens Cross Country 30km mass start race at the 2021 Nordic Skiing World Championships, in Oberstdorf, Germany, 06 March 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Afrika für Fussball-WM alle zwei Jahre
    Der afrikanische Fussballverband (CAF) hat in Kairo einstimmig beschlossen, die FIFA in ihren Bemühungen, die WM alle zwei (statt alle vier) Jahre auszutragen, zu unterstützen. Der CAF ist der erste Kontinentalverband, der die FIFA-Pläne offiziell und öffentlich unterstützt – trotz der Konkurrenz für den Afrika Cup, der auf die ungeraden Jahre ausweichen würde.

    Gegen die Zweijahrespläne der FIFA gibt es grosse Opposition insbesondere von Seite der UEFA, dem südamerikanischen Fussballverband (Conmebol) und den grossen Ligen. FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino hofft, im besten Fall 2028 den Zweijahres-Turnus starten zu können. (ram/sda/afp)
    47
    8
    Sepp Blatter übt Kritik: «Vielleicht hat Infantino einen Ball an den Kopf bekommen»
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Prominenter Corona-Skeptiker: Impfgegner behandelt sich selbst mit Chlordioxid – tot
    2
    Diese neuen Fakten zur Virusvariante Omikron sollten auch Impfgegner kennen
    3
    Wallis verschärft Corona-Massnahmen +++ Schweiz stoppt Flüge aus Südafrika
    4
    Frau ärgert sich über Gruppe ohne Maske im Zug – die Reaktion der SBB gibt zu reden
    5
    66 der besten Tweets, die Impfgegner auf die Palme und dich zum Lachen bringen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Rudolf Steiner, Corona und das Problem mit der Impfung
    3
    BAG: 6169 neue Fälle, 15 Tote ++ Pfizer beantragt Impf-Zulassung für 5- bis 11-Jährige
    4
    PICDUMP 392 – auch du wirst reingezogen! 😵‍💫
    5
    Neue Corona-Variante in Südafrika entdeckt – 7 Dinge, die du wissen musst
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Weil man nie genug Fernseher haben kann: Der Black Friday in 11 verstörenden Szenen
    2
    Bekannter Schweizer Impfgegner wegen Covid im Koma
    3
    «Die neue Variante ist aus verschiedenen Gründen bemerkenswert»
    4
    Impfungen verringern Infarkt- und Demenz-Risiko
    5
    Ganz Österreich sitzt im Lockdown – nur die Politiker machen Party im ORF
    Liverpool bleibt Leader Chelsea auf den Fersen – Arsenal schlägt Newcastle

    Der FC Liverpool scheint sich von der Niederlage bei West Ham endgültig erholt zu haben. Nach dem 4:0 gegen Arsenal besiegen die Reds in der Meisterschaft zuhause Southampton ebenfalls 4:0.

    Zur Story