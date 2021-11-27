🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!



Nachdemin Nordirland überraschend nicht über ein 0:0-Remis hinauskam und die direkte WM-Qualifikation verpasst hat, kommt es nun noch dicker für den Europameister. In denwurde das Team von Roberto Mancini in eine Gruppe mitgelost. Es wird alsoreisen dürfen.Die WM-Playoffs bestehen dieses Jahr aus drei Vierergruppen, die in Halbfinal- und Finalspielen jeweils einen WM-Teilnehmer ausspielen. Italien trifft zunächst auf Nordmazedonien, während Portugal es mit der Türkei zu tun bekommt. Sollten sich Italien und Portugal durchsetzen können, kommt es dann zum grossen Finale um das WM-Ticket.Im Unterschied zu Italien und Portugal kann man sich inüber ein günstiges Los freuen. Die via Klassierung in der Nations League in die Barrage aufgerückten Österreicher treten in ihrem Halbfinal in Wales an. Wenn sie gewinnen, bekommen sie das Heimrecht für denDen letzten europäischen Teilnehmer spielen Russland, Polen, Schweden und Tschechien aus. (nih)