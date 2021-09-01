Navigation
    Kimi Räikkönen beendet Ende Jahr seine Karriere +++ Capela bleibt bei Atlanta

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    01.09.21, 20:06

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 1.9.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Capela bleibt bei Atlanta
    Der Schweizer NBA-Basketballer Clint Capela bleibt bei den Atlanta Hawks. Der gebürtige Genfer unterzeichnete einen Zweijahresvertrag über 46 Millionen Dollar.

    Der Center der Hawks, der im vergangenen Jahr im Rahmen eines Tausches aus Houston kam, hatte sofort einen positiven Einfluss auf Atlantas Playoff-Rennen. Die Hawks erreichten den Final der Eastern Conference, in dem sich dem späteren Meister, den Milwaukee Bucks, mit 2:4 Siegen geschlagen geben mussten.

    Capela und Atlanta lösten somit auch den 2018 mit Houston unterzeichneten Fünfjahresvertrag auf, der mit 90 Millionen Dollar dotiert war. (zap/sda)
    Clint Capela, basketteur professionnel suisse, et joueur des Hawks d'Atlanta de la National Basketball Association (NBA) s'exprime lors d'une conference de presse sur les differents evenements lies a son camp d'ete Capela Camp et ainsi que dans l'equipe nationale suisse de basket et de sa carriere, ce jeudi 29 juillet 2021 a Meyrin pres de Geneve. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)
    Bild: keystone
    Kimi Räikkönen beendet Ende Jahr seine Karriere
    Kimi Räikkönen beendet Ende Jahr seine lange Karriere als Formel-1-Fahrer. Das teilt der 41-jährige Finne via Instagram mit.

    «Es war kein leichter Entscheid, aber nach dieser Saison ist es Zeit für etwas Neues», so Räikkönen, der 2001 mit Sauber in der Formel 1 debütierte und 2007 im Ferrari Weltmeister wurde. Mit 342 GP-Starts hält der «Iceman» seit dem letzten Jahr den Rekord für die meisten Starts. Insgesamt brachte es der in der Schweiz wohnhafte zweifache Familienvater in der Königsklasse auf 21 GP-Siege.

    Mit dem Rücktritt von Räikkönen steht auch fest, dass sich Alfa Romeo nach einem neuen Fahrer für die kommende Saison umsehen muss. Gerüchten zufolge soll mit Valtteri Bottas ein Finne den anderen beim Zürcher Rennstall ersetzen. (zap/sda)
    Bissegger verteidigt Gesamtführung
    Stefan Bissegger verteidigt in der 3. Etappe der Benelux-Tour sein am Vortag erobertes Leadertrikot erfolgreich. Der Thurgauer erreicht als 21. das Ziel mit dem Feld. Den Tagessieg sicherte sich Taco van der Hoorn. Der Niederländer setzte sich nach flachen 168 km von Essen nach Hoogerheide im Sprint einer fünf Fahrer grossen Ausreissergruppe vor dem Dänen Mathias Norsgaard und dem Australier Luke Durbridge durch. Das Feld wurde vom dreifachen Weltmeister Peter Sagan mit drei Sekunden Rückstand ins Ziel geführt.

    Nach drei Tagen in den Niederlanden disloziert die einwöchige Rundfahrt nun nach Belgien, wo am Donnerstag über 166 km von Aalter nach Ardooie erneut eine Flachetappe ansteht. Bissegger führt im Gesamtklassement unverändert mit 19 Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem Dänen Kaspar Asgreen, dahinter folgt mit Stefan Küng (0:20 zurück) ein weiterer Schweizer. (pre/sda)
    Stefan Bissegger, links, beim Radrennen der Herren an der Rad Strassen Schweizermeisterschaft vom Sonntag, 20. Juni 2021 in Knutwil im Kanton Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
    Bild: keystone
    Deutschland ohne Neuer und Müller
    Hansi Flick muss bei seiner Länderspiel-Premiere als Deutscher Bundestrainer ohne Captain Manuel Neuer und Routinier Thomas Müller auskommen. Neuer steht wegen seiner Knöchelblessur am Donnerstag im WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Liechtenstein in St. Gallen nicht zur Verfügung. Müller reiste wegen muskulärer Probleme am Oberschenkel aus dem DFB-Quartier in Stuttgart ab und fällt damit auch für die folgenden Partien gegen Armenien und auswärts gegen Island aus. (abu/sda/dpa)
    epa09434183 Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer warms up for the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, 28 August 2021. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Heinz Frei sichert sich Silber im Strassenrennen
    Heinz Frei sichert sich in seinem letzten Einzel-Rennen bei den Paralympics in Tokio die Silbermedaille. Der 63-Jährige steht am Donnerstag noch mit der Staffel im Einsatz.

    Mit 63 Jahren trotzte Frei an seinen 10. Sommer-Paralympics allen Angriffen der jüngeren Konkurrenten. Er fuhr auf der anspruchsvollen Strecke des Fuji Speedways immer in der Spitzengruppe mit. Den enteilten Russen Ruslan Kusnezow holte er fast wieder ein. Am Ende fehlten vier, fünf Meter zum Sieg.

    «Aber diese Silbermedaille glänzt für mich golden. Heute war das härteste Rennen meiner Karriere, es war das emotionalste», sagte Frei, der bei 16 paralympischen Teilnahmen im Sommer und im Winter 35 Medaillen gesammelt hat. (abu/sda)
    Leonardo Genoni ist Goalie des Jahres
    Leonardo Genoni wurde zum fünften Mal mit dem Swiss Ice Hockey Award für den besten Goalie der abgelaufenen Saison der National League ausgezeichnet. Der 34-Jährige verhalf dem EV Zug im Frühjahr zum zweiten Meistertitel der Vereinsgeschichte.

    Genoni gewann die Auszeichnung bereits 2011 und 2015 als Goalie des HC Davos sowie 2017 und 2019 als Goalie des SC Bern. (abu/sda)
    Lugano trennt sich von Trainer Abel Braga
    Der FC Lugano trennt sich bereits wieder von seinem Trainer Abel Braga. Der 69-jährige Brasilianer hatte erst Anfang Juni den Posten im Tessin übernommen und das Team in fünf Partien gecoacht (viermal in der Super League, einmal im Cup).

    Bis auf Weiteres wird Mattia Croci Torti, einer der bisherigen Assistenten, interimistisch die Mannschaft trainieren. (abu/sda)
    Erster WM-Titel für die Kanadierinnen seit neun Jahren
    Kanada ist erstmals seit neun Jahren wieder Weltmeister im Frauen-Eishockey. Die Kanadierinnen gewinnen in Calgary den Final gegen den Erzrivalen und Titelverteidiger USA 3:2 nach Verlängerung. Für die Entscheidung zugunsten Kanadas sorgte Marie-Philip Poulin nach gut sieben Minuten.

    Die Kanadierinnen bauten ihren Rekord auf elf WM-Titel aus. An den letzten fünf Weltmeisterschaften mussten sie aber jeweils den USA den Vortritt lassen. Vor zwei Jahren hatten sie nach einer Halbfinal-Niederlage gegen Finnland erstmals überhaupt sogar den Final verpasst und sich mit Bronze begnügen müssen. (abu/sda)
    Brasilianische Fussball-Legende Pelé ist im Spital
    Brasiliens Fussball-Legende Pelé ist in ein Spital in der Metropole São Paulo gebracht worden. Ernsthafte gesundheitliche Probleme weist der 80-Jährige aber zurück.

    «Leute, ich bin nicht in Ohnmacht gefallen und bin bei guter Gesundheit», schrieb Pelé auf Twitter am Dienstag (Ortszeit). Er sei wegen Routineuntersuchungen, die er wegen der Corona-Pandemie vorher nicht habe machen können, im Spital. «Sagt Bescheid, dass ich nächsten Sonntag nicht spielen werde!», spasste er.

    Pelés Gesundheit gab in den vergangenen Jahren wiederholt Anlass zur Sorge. Er unterzog sich mehreren Operationen an der Hüfte. Zudem hatte er Probleme an der Wirbelsäule und am Knie. Vor zwei Jahren wurde ihm nach einer Harnwegsinfektion ein Nierenstein entfernt. (abu/sda)
    Schweizer Hockey-Frauen verpassen WM-Bronze
    Die Schweizer Hockey-Frauen verpassen an der WM in Calgary eine zweite Medaille nach 2012. Im Spiel um Bronze verliert das Team von Colin Muller gegen Finnland 1:3. Nach dem mit 0:4 verlorenen Halbfinalspiel gegen den Gastgeber Kanada blieb den Schweizerinnen kaum Zeit, um der verpassten ersten Medaillenchance nachzutrauern. Nur 18 Stunden später standen sie im kleinen Final erneut im Einsatz, um gegen Finnland Geschichte zu schreiben. Vor neun Jahren in Burlington im US-Staat Vermont gab es dank eines 6:2-Siegs gegen die Nordländerinnen Bronze. Es ist bis heute die einzige Schweizer WM-Medaille im Frauen-Eishockey.

    Von einem solchen Coup gegen den WM-Finalisten von 2019 waren die Schweizerinnen in Kanada aber weit entfernt. Im Vergleich zur 0:6-Niederlage in der Vorrunde gelang ihnen im Bronze-Spiel zwar eine deutliche Steigerung. Zwei schnelle Gegentore zu Beginn des Start- und Mitteldrittels (nach 99 respektive 54 Sekunden) brachte das Schweizer Team jedoch früh in Bedrängnis.

    Zwar konnte Captain Lara Stalder in der 24. Minute mit einem verdeckten Handgelenkschuss noch auf 1:2 verkürzen, doch mit Undiszipliniertheiten machten sich die Schweizerinnen das Leben danach gleich selber wieder schwer. Eine zweite Strafe wegen eines Wechselfehlers nutzten die Finninnen 107 Sekunden vor dem Ende des Mitteldrittels zum vorentscheidenden Tor zum 3:1. (pre/sda)
    Gruppenphase der Champions League muss Ende Jahr durch sein
    Mit Blick auf die Coronavirus-Pandemie hat die UEFA auch für die Gruppenphase der Champions League spezifische Bestimmungen erlassen. In den am Dienstag veröffentlichten Bestimmungen heisst es, dass die mit Spielen am 14. und 15. September beginnende Gruppenphase spätestens am 31. Dezember abgeschlossen sein muss. Laut Plan sind die letzten Partien für den 7. und 8. Dezember angesetzt. In der vergangenen Saison gab es ein Zeitfenster bis zum 28. Januar.

    Könne «aus irgendwelchen Gründen» die Gruppenphase nicht entsprechend abgeschlossen werden, würde das UEFA-Exekutivkomitee die Grundsätze für die Festlegung der für die K.o.-Phase qualifizierten Vereine aus den drei Europacup-Wettbewerben festlegen.

    Die meisten Regelungen entsprechen denen der vorigen Saison, bei denen die Verantwortung für die Austragung eines Spieles auch im Fall von Schwierigkeiten durch die Corona-Pandemie beim Gastgeber liegt. Zur Verfügung stehen müssen zumindest 13 Spieler, darunter ein Goalie. Ausdrücklich festgelegt ist nun, dass alle Mannschaften und ihre Delegationsmitglieder mit Charterflügen und privaten Bussen zu den Spielen reisen müssen. (pre/sda)
    The trophy is placed on display for the photographers before the soccer Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
    Bild: keystone
    Jakobsen beschenkt sich mit weiterem Sprintsieg
    Fabio Jakobsen beschenkt sich an seinem 25. Geburtstag gleich selber. Der Niederländer gewinnt im Sprint des Feldes die 16. Etappe der 69. Spanien-Rundfahrt. Für Jakobsen, der nach einem Horrorsturz im letzten Sommer an der Polen-Rundfahrt um die Fortsetzung seiner Karriere gebangt hat, war es bereits der dritte Tagessieg an dieser Vuelta. Der Gewinner der 4. und 8. Etappe setzte sich am Dienstag nach 180 hügeligen Kilometern von Laredo nach Santa Cruz de Bezana vor dem Belgier und dem Italiener Matteo Trentin durch. In seinem Palmarès stehen nunmehr fünf Vuelta-Etappensiege.

    An der Spitze des Gesamtklassements gab es keine Veränderungen. Der Norweger Odd Christian Eiking, der eine Woche zuvor als Ausreisser überraschend das rote Leadertrikot erobert hatte, kam mit dem Feld ins Ziel und verteidigte seine Position an der Spitze der Gesamtwertung souverän. Der 26-Jährige vom Team Intermarché-Wanty Gobert liegt unverändert 54 Sekunden vor dem Franzosen Guillaume Martin und 1:36 Minuten vor dem slowenischen Topfavoriten Primoz Roglic. (pre/sda)
    Bisegger siegt im Zeitfahren und holt Leadertrikot
    Stefan Bissegger ist im Zeitfahren am zweiten Tag der Benelux-Rundfahrt eine Klasse für sich und schnappt sich zugleich auch das Leadertrikot. Er distanzierte auf den 11,1 völlig flachen Kilometern im niederländischen Lelystad den zweitklassierten Italiener Edoardo Affini gleich um 15 Sekunden. Dritter wurde mit Stefan Küng ein weiterer Schweizer. Der Thurgauer Olympia-Vierte im Zeitfahren verlor 20 Sekunden auf seinen Landsmann.

    Mit seinem dritten World-Tour-Tagessieg sicherte sich Bissegger gleichzeitig auch das Leadertrikot der siebentägigen Rundfahrt, die am Sonntag in Geraardsbergen zu Ende geht. Der 22-jährige Thurgauer vom Team EF Education führt mit 19 Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem Dänen Kaspar Asgreen, Küng (0:20 zurück) ist auch in der Gesamtwertung Dritter. (pre/sda)
    Stefan Bissegger from Switzerland of Ef Education-Nippo during the 7. stage, a 23.2 km time trial with start at Disentis-Sedrun and finish in Andermatt, Switzerland, at the 84th Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Bild: keystone
    Gleich vier Spieler reisen aus Nati-Camp ab
    Überraschung der negativen Sorte für den neuen Schweizer Nationaltrainer Murat Yakin: Am Tag nach dem Einrücken reist mit Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic und Loris Benito gleich ein Quartett aus medizinischen Gründen wieder ab. Mit Stürmer Dan Ndoye wird am Dienstag noch ein Akteur zur Nationalmannschaft stossen.

    Damit stehen Yakin für das Länderspiel am Mittwoch gegen Griechenland und den WM-Qualifikationspartien gegen Italien (am Sonntag) und Nordirland (nächsten Mittwoch, 8. September) noch 24 Spieler zur Verfügung. (zap/sda)
    Breel Embolo, vorne, und Xherdan Shaqiri, hinten, absolvieren eine Laufeinheit beim Training der Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft in Basel, am Montag, 30. August 2021. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
