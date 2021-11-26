🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2021
🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cvkFwdzQoX
Der SFV plant eine Kandidatur für die Frauen-EM 2025— Swiss Football Association (@sfv_asf) November 26, 2021
L'ASF prévoit de poser sa candidature pour l'EURO féminin 2025
L’ASF prepara la candidatura per l’EURO Femminile 2025
ℹ️ 👉 https://t.co/LhYBcxdbRS pic.twitter.com/8FYpiSPPrj
ℹ️ Südkurve wird für zwei Heim-Derbys des FCZ gesperrt— Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) November 26, 2021
➡️ Alle Informationen jetzt auf https://t.co/qs9rNYrTFt
–
ℹ️ La «Südkurve» du FC Zurich suspendue pour 2 derbies
➡️ Toutes les informations sur https://t.co/qs9rNYrTFt pic.twitter.com/Ia2nvo7H6B
🎬 Escenas de una noche perfecta 😍 #RiverCampeón3G ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gcbD7elsSO— River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 26, 2021