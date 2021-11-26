Navigation
bedeckt, etwas Schnee
    Sport-News: Kracher in den WM-Playoffs: Italien trifft wohl auf Portugal

    Sport-News

    WM-Playoff-Kracher: Italien trifft wohl auf Portugal ++ Abfahrt in Lake Louise abgesagt

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    26.11.2021, 17:34
    Sport-News
    WM-Playoff-Kracher: Italien trifft wohl auf Portugal ++ Abfahrt in Lake Louise abgesagt
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 26.11.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Schach-WM: Unentschieden im ersten Spiel
    Das Resultat des ersten Spiels der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft zwischen Titelverteidiger Magnus Carlsen und Jan Nepomnjaschtschi endet Unentschieden. Der Norweger, der seit 2013 als Weltmeister amtiert, bot dem russischen Herausforderer nach 42 Zügen ein Unentschieden an, welches dieser akzeptierte. (nih)
    epaselect epa09604873 Magnus Carlsen of Norway reacts during his game against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia during the first round of FIDE World Chess Championship during the EXPO 2020 Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2021. Some 192 countries take part in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which runs from 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. EPA/ALI HAIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Abfahrt vom Freitag abgesagt
    Die erste Weltcup-Abfahrt des Winters vom Freitag ist abgesagt. Reichlich Neuschnee sowie anhaltende Schneefälle verunmöglichen eine Durchführung des ersten Speed-Rennens.

    Der Speed-Auftakt der Männer in Lake Louise verzögert sich damit um 24 Stunden. Am Samstag steht erneut eine Abfahrt auf dem Programm, am Sonntag ein Super-G (beide 20.15 Uhr Schweizer Zeit).

    Beat Feuz macht in der Abfahrt Jagd auf seinen fünften Disziplinensieg in Folge. Mit fünf Abfahrtskugeln würde er den Rekord von Franz Klammer egalisieren. Kugelverteidiger im Super-G ist der österreichische Doppelweltmeister Vincent Kriechmayr. (nih/sda)
    Beat Feuz of Switzerland flies down the course during the second Men's World Cup downhill training run in Lake Louise, Alberta, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Kracher in den WM-Playoffs: Portugal trifft wohl auf Italien
    Nachdem Italien in Nordirland überraschend nicht über ein 0:0-Remis hinauskam und die direkte WM-Qualifikation verpasst hat, kommt es nun noch dicker für den Europameister. In den Playoffs zur WM 2022 wurde das Team von Roberto Mancini in eine Gruppe mit Portugal gelost. Es wird also nur einer der beiden letzten Europameister nach Katar reisen dürfen.

    Die WM-Playoffs bestehen dieses Jahr aus drei Vierergruppen, die in Halbfinal- und Finalspielen jeweils einen WM-Teilnehmer ausspielen. Italien trifft zunächst auf Nordmazedonien, während Portugal es mit der Türkei zu tun bekommt. Sollten sich Italien und Portugal durchsetzen können, kommt es dann zum grossen Finale um das WM-Ticket.

    Die weiteren Teilnehmer spielen Schottland, die Ukraine, Wales und Österreich sowie Russland, Polen, Schweden und Tschechien aus. (nih)
    Blatter als Zeuge wegen WM-Vergabe an Katar einvernommen
    Französische Ermittler haben am Donnerstag und Freitag den ehemaligen Fifa-Präsidenten Joseph Blatter als Zeugen einvernommen. Es ging um die Vergabe der Fussball-Weltmeisterschaften an Katar. Zugrunde liegt ein Verfahren am französischen Finanzgericht, wie die Nachrichtenagentur AFP einen Beitrag der Zeitung «Le Monde» bestätigte.

    Das Verfahren in Frankreich dreht sich um aktive und passive Bestechung. Die beiden Ermittler befragten Blatter zu einem Frühstück am 23. November 2010. Daran nahmen der damalige französische Präsident Nicolas Sarkozy, der damalige Uefa-Präsident Michel Platini und zwei hochrangige Vertreter Katars teil.

    Platini wird vorgeworfen, im Dezember 2010 auf Geheiss Sarkozys für die Vergabe an Katar gestimmt zu haben. Die französische Justiz interessiert sich auch für den vor der Vergabe geschlossenen Vertrag über die Übertragungsrechte an den katarischen Sender Al-Jazeera. Die Rechte kosteten 300 Millionen Doller und die Fifa erhielt einen Bonus von 100 Millionen Dollar für den Fall einer WM in Katar. (nih/sda)
    epa09559437 (FILE) - FIFA president Joseph 'Sepp' Blatter (L) takes his seat next to UEFA president Michel Platini (R) during a seminar ahead of the Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in St.Petersburg, Russia, 25 July 2015 (re-issued on 02 November 2021). Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud in Switzerland over a controversial 1.58 million euro payment, Swiss federal prosecutors confirmed on 02 November 2021. EPA/MARCUS BRANDT GERMANY OUT *** Local Caption *** 52089297
    Bild: keystone
    Frauen-EM 2025 in der Schweiz? SFV plant Kandidatur
    Der Schweizerische Fussballverband plant eine Kandidatur für die Durchführung der Frauenfussball-EM 2025. Dies habe der Zentralvorstand des SFV am Freitag einstimmig beschlossen wie der Verband mitteilt. Dadurch solle ein Zeichen für die Positionierung und Weiterentwicklung des Frauenfussballs in der Schweiz gesetzt werden.

    Dominique Blanc, SFV-Zentralpräsident, sagte zur geplanten Kandidatur: «Ein grosses Turnier in unserem Land ist zugleich auch eine grosse Chance, den Frauenfussball in der Schweiz weiter zu fördern und noch populärer zu machen. Wir wollen noch mehr Frauen und Mädchen in unserem Land für den Fussball begeistern

    Bis im kommenden März hat der SFV Zeit für die formelle Eingabe der Kandidatur. Bis dahin sollen auch Bund, Kantone und Städte mit einbezogen werden. Der Entscheid des Exekutiv-Kommitees der UEFA fällt im Dezember 2022. Es wäre der erste Fussball-Grossanlass seit der gemeinsamen Austragung der Fussball-EM der Herren im Jahr 2008 mit Österreich. (nih)
    Fähndrich zum Auftakt auf Rang 12
    Nadine Fähndrich stiess zum Auftakt des Langlauf-Weltcups in Kuusamo im Sprint in die Halbfinals vor. Die Luzernerin zeigte im Rennen in der klassischen Technik eine gute Leistung. Der 12. Rang dokumentierte die Tatsache, dass Fähndrich in der Vorbereitung viel in die klassische Technik und den Doppelstockstoss investiert hat. Die WM-Dritte im Team-Sprint will ihre Allrounder-Qualitäten verbessern und in jedem Rennen in die Top 15 laufen.

    Jovian Hediger zeigte zum Auftakt seiner letzten Saison eine gute Leistung. Die Qualifikation absolvierte er mit Platz 19 souverän, in den Viertelfinals verpasste er die nächste K.o.-Runde bloss um eine halbe Sekunde. Die Tagessiege gingen auf das Konto der Schwedin Maja Dahlqvist und Alexander Terentjew. Der 22-jährige Russe liess dem Sprint-Dominatoren Johannes Hösflot Klaebo aus Norwegen keine Chance. (ram/sda)
    epa09056400 Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland reacts during the Womens Cross Country 30km mass start race at the 2021 Nordic Skiing World Championships, in Oberstdorf, Germany, 06 March 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Afrika für Fussball-WM alle zwei Jahre
    Der afrikanische Fussballverband (CAF) hat in Kairo einstimmig beschlossen, die FIFA in ihren Bemühungen, die WM alle zwei (statt alle vier) Jahre auszutragen, zu unterstützen. Der CAF ist der erste Kontinentalverband, der die FIFA-Pläne offiziell und öffentlich unterstützt – trotz der Konkurrenz für den Afrika Cup, der auf die ungeraden Jahre ausweichen würde.

    Gegen die Zweijahrespläne der FIFA gibt es grosse Opposition insbesondere von Seite der UEFA, dem südamerikanischen Fussballverband (Conmebol) und den grossen Ligen. FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino hofft, im besten Fall 2028 den Zweijahres-Turnus starten zu können. (ram/sda/afp)
    47
    8
    Sepp Blatter übt Kritik: «Vielleicht hat Infantino einen Ball an den Kopf bekommen»
    «Lebenslänglich» für korrupten Olympia-Funktionär
    Der 79-jährige Carlos Nuzman, einst Präsident des Nationalen Olympischen Komitees von Brasilien und OK-Präsident der Sommerspiele 2016 in Rio, ist wegen Schmiergeldzahlungen bei der Vergabe der Spiele nach Rio de Janeiro zu 30 Jahre und 11 Monate Gefängnis verurteilt worden. Nuzman (links, mit IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach) und zwei Mitangeklagte wurden wegen Korruption, Zugehörigkeit zu einer kriminellen Vereinigung, Geldwäscherei und Steuerhinterziehung verurteilt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    FILE - President of Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman, left, and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, right, visit Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 22, 2014. Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for allegedly buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Zürcher Südkurve für zwei Derby-Heimspiele gesperrt
    Nach den Vorkommnissen im Anschluss an das Zürcher Derby vom 23. Oktober zwischen GC und dem FCZ spricht die Disziplinarkommission der Swiss Football League (SFL) Sanktionen gegen beide Klubs aus.

    Der FC Zürich muss in den nächsten beiden Derby-Heimspielen gegen die Grasshoppers die Südkurve-Tribüne schliessen, eine dritte Sektorsperre wurde auf Bewährung mit einer Frist von drei Jahren angesetzt. Zusätzlich werden beide Vereine mit 20'000 Franken gebüsst.

    Nach dem 3:3 zwischen den Grasshoppers und dem FC Zürich waren einige Fans des FCZ auf die Kunststoff-Bahn rund um den Rasen gestürmt und hatten Feuerwerkskörper in den GC-Fansektor geworfen. Verletzte gab es keine. (abu/sda)
    River Plate feiert Meistertitel
    River Plate hat zum ersten Mal seit 2014 wieder die argentinische Fussballmeisterschaft gewonnen. Mit dem 4:0 gegen Racing Club vor 70'000 Zuschauern im Estadio Monumental sicherte sich das Team aus Buenos Aires den Titel schon drei Runden vor Schluss.

    In den letzten 17 Spielen liess sich River Plate nicht mehr bezwingen (14 Siege, 3 Unentschieden). Für den Rekordmeister war es der 36. Meistertitel der Vereinsgeschichte. Trotz des Titelgewinns könnte es auf dem Trainerposten einen Wechsel geben: Erfolgstrainer Marcelo Gallardo wird als möglicher Nationaltrainer von Uruguay gehandelt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Nur Fähndrich und Hediger in den Finals
    Zum Auftakt des Langlauf-Weltcups setzte es für Laurien van der Graaff eine herbe Enttäuschung ab. In der 1,4 Kilometer langen Qualifikation für den Klassisch-Sprint im finnischen Ruka wurde sie bloss 49. Den Final der besten 30 (ab 12.30 Uhr) verpasste sie um mehrere Sekunden.

    Somit ist nur eine Schweizerin in den Finals dabei: Nadine Fähndrich. Sie schaffte die Qualifikation dank Rang 27. Am schnellsten war Jessie Diggins aus den USA.

    Auch bei den Männern schaffte es nur ein Schweizer Vertreter in die Finals, Jovian Hediger lief auf Platz 19. Ausgeschieden ist Erwan Käser, der 50. wurde. Die Topzeit stellte der Russe Alexander Terentjew auf. (ram)
    Laurien van der Graaff of Switzerland after crossing the finish line of the women's 30 km FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup race in S-Chanf, Switzerland, on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Triathlet Wild tritt auf dem Höhepunkt zurück
    Ruedi Wild hat nur wenige Tage nach seiner in Mexiko erzielten Schweizer Ironman-Bestzeit in 7:36:35 Stunden seinen bereits vor dem Rennen gefassten Rücktritts-Entscheid bestätigt. In der Ironman-Weltbestenliste rangieren aktuell nur die Olympiasieger Kristian Blummenfelt aus Norwegen und der Deutsche Jan Frodeno vor dem 39-jährigen Zürcher. «Ich habe meinen Zenit definitiv erreicht», betonte er.

    Wild geht als aktuell schnellster Ironman-Athlet in die Geschichte ein, der im Verlauf seiner Karriere selbst kein wichtiges Rennen gewinnen konnte. Mehrere Podestklassierungen über die ganze Ironman-Distanz und einige Siege über die halbe Ironman-Distanz werden in seinem Palmarès durch den Gewinn zweier WM-Goldmedaillen mit dem Schweizer Mixed-Team im Sprintdistanz-Bereich in den Jahren 2009 und 2010 übertroffen. (ram/sda)
    Der Schweizer Ruedi Wild feiert seinen dritten Platz am Triathlon Ironman Switzerland, am Sonntag, 5. September 2021, in Thun. Es muessen folgende Disziplinen absolviert.werden: 3,8 Kilometer Schwimmen, 180,2 Kilometer Radfahren und 42,2 Kilometer Marathonlaufen. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Spanien auch ohne positiv getesteten Alcaraz
    Spanien muss für das Finalturnier im Davis Cup einen weiteren kurzfristigen Ausfall verkraften. Nach dem wegen einer Verletzung fehlenden Roberto Bautista Agut (ATP 19) musste auch der 18-jährige Hoffnungsträger Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 32) wegen eines positiven Corona-Tests Forfait erklären. Nun versuchen Pablo Carreño Busta (ATP 20), Albert Ramos-Viñolas (ATP 45), Feliciano Lopez (ATP 106) und Marcel Granollers (ATP 7 im Doppel), den Titel erfolgreich zu verteidigen. (dab/sda)
    epa09580960 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning the final match against Sebastian Korda of the USA of the Next Gen Atp Finals in Milan, Italy, 13 November 2021. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
    Bild: keystone
    Hohe Corona-Einbussen beim FC Bayern
    Der FC Bayern München muss aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie erhebliche finanzielle Einbussen verkraften, wie er an der Jahreshauptversammlung bekanntgab.

    Nachdem im Rekord-Geschäftsjahr 2018/19 ein Umsatz von rund 750 Millionen Euro ausgewiesen worden war, betrug er in der Saison 2020/21 noch 643,9 Millionen Euro – sämtliche Heimspiele fanden ohne Zuschauer statt. Dennoch erzielte der deutsche Rekordmeister einen Minigewinn nach Steuern von 1,9 Millionen Euro. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epa09549855 Bayern's Thomas Mueller (L) and his teammate Robert Lewandowski (R) react after losing the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Muenchen at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 27 October 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Auch Schweizer Männerteam an der Curling-EM ausgeschieden
    Wie die Schweizer Frauen qualifiziert sich auch das Männerteam um Skip Peter De Cruz an den Curling-Europameisterschaften in Lillehammer nicht für die Halbfinals.

    Die Olympia- und WM-Dritten Valentin Tanner, Peter De Cruz, Sven Michel und Benoît Schwarz gewannen in der letzten Partie der Round Robin gegen Deutschland (Sixten Totzek) 7:6 nach Zusatz-End und kamen auf eine positive Bilanz von 5:4 Siegen. Aber sie müssen sich mit dem 5. Schlussrang zufriedengeben.

    Die Schweizer wären nur weitergekommen, wenn Italien in der letzten Runde gegen Finnland verloren hätte. Die Italiener siegten jedoch 8:3. Die Genfer sind in der Abrechnung punktgleich mit «Norwegen». Die Skandinavier kommen als Vierte weiter, weil sie das Duell mit den Schweizern zu Beginn der Round Robin für sich entschieden. (dab/sda)
    Skip Peter de Cruz (Genf) wirft den Stein bei den Curling Olympia-Trials um die Qualifikation fuer die Olympischen Spiele 2022 in Peking zwischen Team Schwaller (Bern Zaehringer) und Team de Cruz (Genf), am Freitag, 24. September 2021, in der Curlinghalle in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    EM-Halbfinals ohne die Schweizer Curlerinnen
    Die Schweizer Curlerinnen um Skip Silvana Tirinzoni verpassen an den Europameisterschaften in Lillehammer die Halbfinals. Trotz eines abschliessenden 10:1-Siegs in der Round Robin gegen Italien und trotz der guten Bilanz von 6:3 Siegen müssen sich die zweifachen Weltmeisterinnen mit dem 5. Platz begnügen.

    Die Schweizerinnen wären weitergekommen, wenn Deutschland das letzte Spiel gegen Tschechien verloren hätte. Aber die Deutschen um Skip Daniela Jentsch fuhren ihrerseits einen deutlichen Sieg (11:4) ein. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland skip Silvana Tirinzoni, left, and fourth Alina Paetz discuss strategy against Russia in the final at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Silvana Tirinzoni,Alina Paetz
    Bild: keystone
    Stadt St.Louis bekommt Millionen für die Rams
    Die Stadt St. Louis bekommt 790 Millionen Dollar Entschädigung nach dem Verlust ihres Teams aus der National Football League. Auf diese Summe einigten sich die Liga, die Los Angeles Rams und die Stadt aus dem US-Bundesstaat Missouri.

    Die Rams zogen 2016 von St. Louis nach Los Angeles um, wo sie bereits bis 1995 gespielt hatten. St. Louis warf der Liga und dem Eigentümer Stan Kroenke, der auch den englischen Fussballklub Arsenal besitzt, vor, dass sie die Bürger um Millionen Steuereinnahmen gebracht hätten. Mehrere Gerichtsurteile waren bislang im Sinne der Kläger ausgefallen. (pre/sda)
    Los Angeles Rams fans react before the Los Angeles Rams play the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
    Bild: keystone
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

