Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
Stop us if you've heard this before: a 🇨🇭 man is into Round 3 at the #USOpen— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2021
Henri Laaksonen joins Stan Wawrinka & Roger Federer (2019) as the most recent to achieve the feat. pic.twitter.com/6Pu2KqA4HE
Absolute Legend! 😍— House of Switzerland (@HofSwitzerland) September 1, 2021
Heinz Frei🇨🇭 wins silver🥈 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games at the age of 63 !
It is the 35th Paralympic medal for the hand cyclist.
#hoppschwiiz #Tokyo2020 #WeThe15 pic.twitter.com/PBExESijCX
Comunicato stampa: Cambia la guida della prima squadra.— FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) September 1, 2021
👉 I dettagli: https://t.co/vpVsgJA4Ee
The full sequence: Canada wins GOLD! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/dirDm28rah— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 1, 2021
Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday! 👍🏽— Pelé (@Pele) August 31, 2021
Just 2:30min later, @SwissIceHockey's Captain @lara72122 answers back to make it a 1-goal game!#WomensWorlds #FINSUI 🥉 pic.twitter.com/Gyj7eGH9ZC— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 31, 2021
🎥Etapa 16 - Stage 16 | #LaVuelta21— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 31, 2021
🇪🇸 Vive el último kilómetro de la tercera victoria de @FabioJakobsen gracias a @CarrefourES
🇬🇧 Live the last km. of Fabio Jakobsen's third victory thanks to @CarrefourES#CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/kb2LM8kioT