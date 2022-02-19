Navigation
    Liverpool gewinnt bei Salah-Jubiläum gegen Norwich +++ Union Berlin verliert erneut

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    19.02.2022, 18:21
    Das Spiel wird ruppiger – St.Gallen liegt in Lugano weiterhin in Führung
    Liverpool gewinnt bei Salah-Jubiläum gegen Norwich +++ Union Berlin verliert erneut
    Geplatzte Schweizer Medaillenträume und Colognas Dernière – das lief am Samstag in Peking
    Olympia-Programm: Das läuft am Sonntag in Peking
    Tränen statt Medaille – Schweizer Curlerinnen verlieren nach Fehlstart Spiel um Bronze
    4
    Liverpool gewinnt bei Salah-Jubiläum
    Liverpool bleibt Leader Manchester City in der Premier League auf den Fersen. Die Mannschaft von Jürgen Klopp gewinnt nach Rückstand daheim gegen Norwich unter anderem dank dem 150. Tor von Mohamed Salah mit 3:1.

    Sadio Mané und Salah sorgten nach einer guten Stunde und innerhalb von drei Minuten für die Wende vom 0:1 zum 2:1. Für den Ägypter war es der 17. Saisontreffer in der Premier League und der 150. in allen Wettbewerben für die «Reds». Der ehemalige Basler ist einer von nur zehn Liverpool-Spielern, der diese Marke erreicht hat.

    Einen ersten Erfolg konnte Roy Hodgson als Trainer von Watford verbuchen. Der ehemalige Schweizer Nationalcoach führte den stark abstiegsgefährdeten Klub nach einem Remis und zwei Niederlagen zum 1:0 bei Aston Villa, das vom 33 Jahre jüngeren Steven Gerrard trainiert wird. (dab/sda)
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City and at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Union Berlin erneut ohne Tor und Punkte
    Urs Fischer befindet sich mit Union Berlin in einer kleinen Krise. Die bis anhin so erfolgreichen Köpenicker kassieren in der 23. Bundesliga-Runde gegen Bielefeld die dritte Niederlage in Folge.

    Seit Stürmer Max Kruse den Klub Richtung Wolfsburg verlassen hat, schiesst Union Berlin keine Tore mehr. Mittlerweile wartet das Überraschungsteam seit über 270 Minuten und dem letzten erfolgreichen Abschluss von Kruse auf einen Treffer. Arminia Bielefeld, das 2019 zusammen mit Union aufgestiegen war, machte es besser und traf nach einem simplen Spielzug durch den Japaner Masaya Okugawa zum 1:0-Sieg.

    Im Rennen um Platz 4 erlitt Union Berlin damit einen weiteren Rückschlag und liegt nun drei Punkte hinter Freiburg und Hoffenheim. Der SC Freiburg setzte sich unter anderem dank einem frühen Treffer von dem für einmal wieder von Beginn weg eingesetzten Super-Joker Nils Petersen in Augsburg mit 2:1 durch. Hoffenheim schaffte in Wolfsburg die Wende zum 2:1-Sieg dank dem Doppelschlag von Jacob Bruun Larsen und Andrej Kramaric zum Start der Schlussviertelstunde. (dab/sda)
    Bielefeld's Janni Serraand and Berlin's Timo Baumgartl, right, fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Zweiter Europacup-Sieg für Fadri Janutin
    Fadri Janutin gewinnt den Europacup-Riesenslalom im norwegischen Oppdal. Der 22-Jährige nahm dem Italiener Filippo Della Vite 62 und dem Deutschen Anton Grammel 64 Hundertstel ab. Für den Bündner ist es der zweite Sieg im Europacup innert kurzer Zeit. Ende Januar hatte er bereits den Slalom im französischen Vaujany für sich entschieden. Im Weltcup kam der Athlet vom Skiklub Obersaxen bis anhin noch nicht zum Zug. (dab/sda)

    Kambundji-Schwestern überzeugen in Birmingham
    Mujinga und Ditaji Kambundji sind früh in der Saison bereits gut in Form. Beim Hallenmeeting in Birmingham zeigen beide eine starke Leistung.

    Mujinga Kambundji kam in ihrem dritten Wettkampf dieser Saison sehr gut aus den Blöcken. Zwar musste sie Elaine Thompson-Herah (7,08) und Daryll Neita (7,11) noch an sich vorbeiziehen lassen, in 7,13 Sekunden konnte sich die Bernerin gleichwohl über eine sehr gute Zeit freuen. Ihre eigene Saisonbestzeit, die sie sieben Tage zuvor in Magglingen aufgestellt hatte, unterbot sie um 1 Hundertstel.

    Ein Erfolgserlebnis hatte auch Ditaji Kambundji. Sie realisierte in 8,05 Sekunden die zweitbeste Zeit ihrer Karriere über 60 m Hürden. Die U20-Europameisterin wurde hinter der Holländerin Zoe Sedney (8,02) Zweite und blieb lediglich 7 Hundertstel über ihrem eigenen Schweizer U23-Rekord. (dab/sda)
    Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland reacts after her 200m Women during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, September 9, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Bild: keystone
    Drei Wochen Pause für Akanji
    Borussia Dortmund muss während voraussichtlich drei Wochen auf Innenverteidiger Manuel Akanji verzichten. Der Schweizer Internationale zog sich einen Muskelfaserriss in der Wade zu, wie Dortmunds Trainer Marco Rose vor der Partie Dortmunds bei Borussia Mönchengladbach erklärte. (dab/sda)
    Josi überragt - und verliert trotzdem
    Roman Josi zeigt in der NHL einmal mehr eine starke Leistung und bereitet drei Tore vor, verliert mit den Nashville Predators bei den Carolina Hurricanes aber 3:5.

    Der Captain der Predators zeigte beim Gastspiel in Raleigh eine überragende Leistung, konnte die vierte Niederlage Nashvilles in Folge aber nicht verhindern. Josi war an allen drei Treffern beteiligt und verliess am Ende nach knapp 30 Minuten Einsatzzeit das Eis mit einer Plus-2-Bilanz. Für den Berner Verteidiger waren es die Skorerpunkte 49 bis 51 in dieser Saison, womit er Timo Meier von den San Jose Sharks wieder übertraf (50 Punkte).

    Ohne Skorerpunkt auf Seiten von Carolina blieb Nino Niederreiter. Die Hurricanes führen die Metropolitan Division weiterhin an. Auch Kevin Fiala kann bei der 2:6-Heimniederlage der Minnesota Wild gegen die Florida Panthers nicht punkten.(sda)
    Xamax gelingt der Ausgleich gegen Thun
    Der FC Winterthur setzt sich zumindest vorübergehend wieder an die Spitze der Challenge League. Die Zürcher gewinnen in der 22. Runde in Thun mit 4:2. Unter Alex Frei hat Winterthur drei Siege und ein Remis erreicht. Der Vorsprung auf den ersten Verfolger Aarau, der am Samstag in Kriens spielt, beträgt einen Punkt.

    Wie Thun liegt auch Neuchâtel Xamax neun Punkte hinter Winterthur. Den Neuenburgern reichte das Tor des 38-jährigen Raphaël Nuzzolo nicht zum Heimsieg gegen Lausanne-Ouchy. Den Waadtländern gelang in der 88. Minute noch der Ausgleich zum 1:1-Schlussstand. (sda)
    Juventus Turin nur mit Remis im Stadtduell
    Für Juventus Turin dürfte der Traum vom Meistertitel mit einem weiteren Rückschlag ausgeträumt sein. Im Stadtderby gegen Torino kommt der Favorit nur zu einem 1:1 und liegt damit nach 26 Runden elf Verlustpunkte hinter Leader Milan.
    Bild: keystone
    Denis Zakaria stand zum zweiten Mal in der Startformation von Juventus Turin und spielte wie Nationalmannschaftskollege Ricardo Rodriguez auf der Gegenseite durch. Juventus ging durch einen Kopfball von Matthijs de Ligt in Führung; der eben von einer langen Verletzungspause zurückgekehrte Torino-Captain Andrea Belotti glich in der 62. Minute verdient aus. (sda)
    Olten lässt die Lücke weiter grösser werden
    Kloten kann in der Swiss League langsam mit dem Qualifikationssieg rechnen. Die Zürcher bauen den Vorsprung auf Verfolger Olten am Freitag dank eines 3:2-Erfolgs gegen die EVZ Academy und des insgesamt sechsten Sieges in Folge auf zwölf Punkte aus. Steve Kellenberger gelang der entscheidende Treffer erst 19 Sekunden vor der dritten Sirene.

    Olten, das ohne seinen gesperrten Coach Lars Leuenberger auskommen musste, verlor derweil in Winterthur 1:3 und musste nach dem 2:4 am Dienstag gegen La-Chaux-de-Fonds nicht nur die zweite Niederlage de suite verkraften, sondern wohl auch die Ambitionen begraben, die Qualifikation als Erster abzuschliessen. Während die Solothurner noch sieben Partien auszutragen haben, spielt Leader Kloten noch sechsmal.

    Als drittes Team definitiv für die Playoffs qualifiziert hat sich La Chaux-de-Fonds. Die Neuenburger gewannen gegen Sierre 6:1. (sda)
    Britischer Sprint-Staffel wird Olympia-Silbermedaille aberkannt
    Aufgrund einer positiven Dopingprobe muss die britische Sprint-Staffel ihre Silbermedaille von den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio zurückgeben. Kanada und China profitieren.

    Der britischen Sprint-Staffel ist ihre Silbermedaille aus dem Rennen an den Olympischen Spielen 2021 in Tokio über 4x100 m aberkannt worden. Grund dafür ist eine positive Dopingprobe beim Sprinter Chijindu «CJ» Ujah, wie der Internationale Sportgerichtshof CAS am Freitag mitteilt. Während der Kontrolle seien die verbotenen Substanzen Ostarin und S-23 festgestellt worden, die im Allgemeinen zur Steigerung der Muskelmasse verwendet werden.

    Italien hatte den Wettkampf gewonnen, während Kanada sich vor China den dritten Platz auf dem Podium gesichert hatte. Die Chinesen erben nun die bronzene Auszeichnung. (abu/sda)
    epa09769820 (FILE) - (L-R) - Silver medalists of Team Britain Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4x100m Relay during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021 (re-issued on 18 February 2022). The Court of Arbitration for Sport anti-dpoing division (CAS ADD) announced that Team Britain was stripped of silver medal after team member Chijindu Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON *** Local Caption *** 57105627
    Bild: keystone
    Nigerianerin Okagbare wegen Dopings zehn Jahre gesperrt
    Sprinterin Blessing Okagbare wird vom Leichtathletik-Weltverband wegen Dopingvergehen für zehn Jahre gesperrt. Nigerias Top-Sprinterin Blessing Okagbare wurde wegen Dopingverstössen für zehn Jahre gesperrt. Das gab die unabhängige Integrationskommission (AIU) des Leichtathletik-Weltverbandes bekannt.

    Die Sperre fällt deshalb so hoch aus, weil Okagbare mit mehreren verbotenen Substanzen (unter anderem EPO und menschliche Wachstumshormone) erwischt worden war und sie sich ausserdem weigerte, zur Klärung der Vorwürfe die nötigen Dokumente zur Verfügung zu stellen. Laut der AIU soll die 33-Jährige an einem «organisierten Dopingprogramm» im Vorfeld der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio beteiligt gewesen sein. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria races in a women's 200 meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2019. U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including Okagbare. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, file)
    Bild: keystone
    Leverkusener Siegesserie endet in Mainz
    Die Erfolgsserie von Leverkusen wird in der 23. Runde gestoppt. Die Mannschaft von Gerardo Seoane unterliegt nach zuletzt vier Siegen in Folge in Mainz mit 2:3.

    Zweimal machten die Mainzer mit Silvan Widmer einen Rückstand wett. Etwas Glück mussten sie dafür beanspruchen. Das 1:1 erzielte der Spanier Aaron Martin in der 57. Minute durch einen Freistoss, dem eigentlich kein Foul vorangegangen war. Auf den nächsten Rückstand reagierten die Gastgeber mit einem Doppelschlag durch den ehemaligen Basler Jean-Paul Boëtius (84.) und Marcus Ingvartsen (88.).
    Leverkusen's Patrik Schick scores, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen, in Mainz, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Treffer von Leverkusen erzielten Patrik Schick in der 35. und Lucas Alario in der 74. Minute. (sda)
    Abgebrochene U20-WM wird im August nachgeholt
    Die wegen eines Corona-Ausbruchs Ende Dezember abgebrochene U20-Weltmeisterschaft in Edmonton und Red Deer wird Mitte August nachgeholt. Das Turnier wird wieder in der kanadischen Provinz Alberta ausgetragen, gab IIHF-Präsident Luc Tardif in Peking bekannt.

    Es werden dieselben Spieler wie beim ursprünglichen Turnier zugelassen, also diejenigen mit Jahrgang 2002 und jünger. Zudem wird es einen Absteiger geben. Das Turnier war nach Weihnachten abgebrochen worden, nachdem sich Titelverteidiger USA, Russland und Tschechien aufgrund von Corona-Fällen in Quarantäne hatten begeben müssen. Die Schweizer Mannschaft, die vor dem Turnierstart wegen eines Corona-Falls in den eigenen Reihen mehrere Tage in Quarantäne verbrachte, verlor ihre einzige Partie gegen Russland mit 2:4. (abu/sda/apa)

