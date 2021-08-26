Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt 22°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Sport-News

    Marlen Reusser feiert ersten World-Tour-Sieg +++ Bronze für Aebersold an Mountainbike-WM

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    26.08.21, 16:13

    Mehr «Sport»

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: «Rei» Arthur Cabral zeigt seinen Thronfolger

    Link zum Artikel

    ManCity und Ronaldo erzielen Einigung – Juve will 28 Mio. +++ Zuber wechselt …

    Link zum Artikel

    Die Woche der Weichenstellungen für den FC Basel: «Wir werden Gas geben»

    Link zum Artikel

    Sheriff Tiraspol – der ungewöhnlichste Klub, der je in der Champions League …

    Link zum Artikel

    Polizei warnt: So locken Betrüger PostFinance-Kunden in die Falle und so …

    Link zum Artikel

    Häusliche Gewalt gegen Männer – so diskriminieren unser System und das …

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Kalifornien zeigt, wie man die Demokratie pervertieren kann

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Offenbar zweite Explosion vor Flughafen in Kabul ++ Bericht: Verletzte …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    So reagieren betroffene Unternehmen auf eine mögliche Zertifikatspflicht XXL



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 26.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Deutschlands Manuel Schmid verpasst Olympia-Saison
    Der deutsche Skirennfahrer Manuel Schmid fällt nach einem Trainingssturz in Saas-Fee für die komplette Olympia-Saison aus. Der 28-jährige Speed-Spezialist, der im Weltcup noch ohne Top-10-Klassierung ist, erlitt Verletzungen an den Brustwirbelfortsätzen sowie einen Kreuz- und Innenbandbandriss im rechten Knie.

    Das gerissene Kreuzband wurde bereits operiert. Die Verletzung an den Brustwirbelfortsätzen sowie das gerissene Innenband werden konservativ behandelt. Schmid dürfte rund neun Monate ausfallen. (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09050885 Manuel Schmid of Germany in action during a training session for the men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 04 March 2021. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
    Bild: keystone
    Erster World-Tour-Sieg für Marlen Reusser
    Weiterer Erfolg für Marlen Reusser: Einen Monat nach dem Gewinn der Olympia-Silbermedaille feiert die Bernerin im Zeitfahren der Simac Tour in den Niederlanden ihren ersten Sieg auf der World Tour.

    Marlen Reusser verwies in ihrer Spezialdisziplin die Einheimische Ellen van Dijk bei der 17 km langen Prüfung gegen die Uhr um 18 Sekunden auf Platz 2. Nicht am Start an der Simac Tour ist die Olympiasiegerin im Zeitfahren, die Niederländerin Annemiek van Vleuten.

    Mit ihrem Sieg übernahm Reusser auch die Führung in der Gesamtwertung des Rennens. Die 29-Jährige liegt nach zwei von fünf Etappen zwölf Sekunden vor van Dijk und 39 Sekunden vor Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, einer weiteren Niederländerin, die auch im Zeitfahren Platz 3 belegte.

    Marlen Reusser gelang es, ihre gute Form von Tokio zu konservieren. Vorletzte Woche hatte sie in Norwegen eine vier Etappen umfassende Rundfahrt im 4. Gesamtrang beendet. Letzte Woche erhielt sie als Lohn für ihre guten Leistungen einen Vertrag für die kommenden zwei Jahre beim niederländischen Topteam SD Worx. (nih/sda)
    Marlen Reusser, categorie femme elite, en action lors des championnats suisses de contre la montre ce mercredi 16 juin 2021 au Chalet-a-Gobet sur les hauts de Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
    Bild: keystone
    Jan Suchy gestorben
    Jan Suchy, einer der besten Eishockey-Verteidiger seiner Zeit, ist im Alter von 77 Jahren im tschechischen Nemecky Brod gestorben. Zusammen mit damaligen Stars wie den Holik-Brüdern oder Vaclav Nedomansky gewann Suchy mit der tschechoslowakischen Nationalmannschaft zwischen 1965 und 1974 acht Medaillen an Weltmeisterschaften und Olympischen Spielen. 16 Jahre lang spielte Suchy beim führenden tschechischen Verein Dukla Jihlava. Er wurde oft als «Bobby Orr Europas» bezeichnet. (nih/sda)
    «Bubble» statt Quarantäne vor Australian Open geplant
    Die Organisatoren des Australian Open in Melbourne planen wegen der Corona-Vorkehrungen für Januar 2022 mit einer zweiwöchigen «Bubble» statt wie heuer mit einer strikten Hotel-Quarantäne. In der «Bubble» sollen sich die Spieler frei zwischen Hotel und Trainingsplätzen bewegen können, erklärte Turnierdirektor Craig Tiley. Offen sei noch, wie viele Zuschauer erlaubt sein werden. Eine Impfquote von zumindest 80 Prozent soll eine höhere Besucherzahl ermöglichen. (nih/sda/apa/reu)
    Fans waves an Australian flag during a match between Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, and Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Bild: keystone
    Bronze für U19-Junior Nils Aebersold
    Der U19-Junior Nils Aebersold hat der Schweiz an der Mountainbike-WM im italienischen Val di Sole die erste Medaille eingebracht. Der 18-jährige Cross-Country-Spezialist aus dem Berner Oberland, der sich vor Wochenfrist an der EM mit Platz 4 begnügen musste, wurde im Nachwuchsrennen Dritter hinter dem überlegenen Franzosen Adrien Boichis und dem Kolumbianer Camilo Gomez. (nih/sda)
    Alonso auch in der nächsten Saison Alpine-Fahrer
    Fernando Alonso ist auch in der kommenden Formel-1-WM einer der Fahrer des Teams Alpine. Die Verantwortlichen der französischen Equipe bestätigen die Weiterbeschäftigung des Spaniers.

    Der Weltmeister von 2005 und 2006 ist auf diese Saison hin nach zwei Jahren Absenz in die Formel 1 zurückgekehrt. Der Rennstall wird die Routine des 40-jährigen Asturiers gut gebrauchen können, wenn in der kommenden Saison die umfassende Reglements-Reform wirksam wird. (abu/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic scheitert erneut früh
    Viktorija Golubic scheidet im WTA-Turnier in Chicago in der 2. Runde aus. Die Zürcherin verliert gegen die Schwedin Rebecca Peterson in zwei Sätzen. Das 6:7 (5:7), 3:6 war im dritten Duell mit der Skandinavierin die zweite Niederlage für Golubic. Die Schweizerin, die als Nummer 45 im Ranking 14 Plätze vor Peterson liegt, hatte einzig im ersten Satz zwischenzeitlich die Vorteile auf ihrer Seite, als ihr der Servicedurchbruch zum 3:2 gelang. Danach war die Schwedin die dominierende Spielerin.

    Durch die Niederlage endete die unmittelbare Vorbereitung auf das am kommenden Montag beginnende US Open für Golubic früher als erhofft. Die Olympia-Zweite im Doppel reist damit mit lediglich einem Sieg aus den drei Turnieren seit dem Höhenflug an der Seite von Belinda Bencic in Tokio ans letzte Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres. (abu/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, returns to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Monday Aug. 9, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Choupo-Motings Viererpack: Bayern schiesst Bremer SV zweistellig ab
    Mit einem Schützenfest ist der FC Bayern München in die 2. Runde des DFB-Pokals eingezogen. Bei Fünftligist Bremer SV siegte der Rekord-Pokalsieger mit einem satten 12:0. Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting ragte mit vier Treffern heraus. Ein Ehrentreffer war den Gastgebern nicht vergönnt.

    Der Underdog versuchte vor etwas mehr als 10.000 Zuschauern im Bremer Weserstadion zu Beginn der Partie mitzuspielen, musste aber schnell die Übermacht der Gäste anerkennen. Besonders treffsicher zeigte sich Lewandowski-Vertreter Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, der nach 35 Minuten schon drei Treffer auf seinem Konto hatte (8.,28.,35.). Musiala (16.) und ein Eigentor von Bremens Warm (27.) sorgten für die 5:0-Pausenführung der Mannschaft von Trainer Julian Nagelsmann. (t-online.de)
    WM für Alina Müller zu Ende
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft der Frauen erleidet an der WM in Calgary einen weiteren Dämpfer. Topspielerin Alina Müller fällt für den Rest des Turniers aus. Die Verletzung, die sich die 23-jährige Stürmerin am Samstag in der zweiten Vorrundenpartie gegen Russland zugezogen hat, stellte sich als Sprunggelenkverletzung heraus.

    Müller schoss beim 1:3 gegen Russland das bisher einzige Schweizer Tor an dieser WM. «Den Ausfall einer Spielerin ihres Kalibers können wir nicht 1:1 kompensieren. Umso mehr gilt es nun, als Team zusammenzustehen», sagt Headcoach Colin Muller. Müller bleibt als Unterstützung vor Ort. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's Alina Muller, left, celebrates her goal against Russia with Sinja Leemann during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championships game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Salzburg mit Köhn und Okafor in der Gruppenphase
    Der österreichische Meister Salzburg hat zum dritten Mal in Folge die Gruppenphase der Champions League erreicht. Die Salzburger mit den Schweizern Philipp Köhn (im Bild) und Noah Okafor sicherten sich das Weiterkommen in den Playoffs gegen Bröndby Kopenhagen. Ausgeschieden ist derweil François Moubandje mit Dinamo Zagreb, das an Sheriff Tiraspol scheiterte.

    Neben den Young Boys und Salzburg gehen auch Dortmund (Manuel Akanji, Gregor Kobel, Marwin Hitz, Roman Bürki), Wolfsburg (Renato Steffen, Kevin Mbabu, Admir Mehmedi), Benfica Lissabon (Haris Seferovic) und Atalanta Bergamo (Remo Freuler) mit Schweizern in die am 14. September beginnende Gruppenphase. (sda)
    Salzburg's goalkeeper Philipp Kohn celebrates at the end of the Champions League Play-offs, 1st leg soccer match between Salzburg and Brondby, at the Salzburg stadium, in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Zweiter Etappensieg für Topfavorit Roglic
    Primoz Roglic gewinnt die 11. Etappe der Vuelta, die mit einem schwierigen Finale zu Ende geht. Der Topfavorit aus Slowenien bewältigt die extrem steile Schlussrampe am schnellsten.

    Die Entscheidung im Kampf um den Tagessieg fiel erst auf dem letzten der 133,6 Kilometern. Die finalen 1000 Meter führten über eine schmale Strasse durch das Dorf Valdepeñas de Jaen. Sie musste den Fahrern wie eine senkrechte Wand vorgekommen sein. Über 25 Prozent war die Rampe steil. Dieses Terrain nutzte Roglic zu seinem zweiten Tagessieg in dieser Spanien-Rundfahrt.

    Im Gesamtklassement belegt Roglic hinter dem norwegischen Leader Odd Christian Eiking und dem Franzosen Guillaume Martin den 3. Rang. Sein Rückstand auf das Duo, das elf Sekunden auf den Sieger einbüsste, beträgt 58 Sekunden respektive 1:56 Minuten. Hinter Roglic folgen die Mitfavoriten Enric Mas (2:31 zurück) und Miguel Angel Lopez (3:28). Der Berner Gino Mäder machte als Etappen-13. eine Position gut und ist neu in eben diesem Rang in der Gesamtwertung klassiert. (abu/sda)
    epa09429061 Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma team in action during the 11th stage of the Spanish Cycling Vuelta, a 133.6km-long race between Antequera and Valdepenas de Jaen, Spain, 25 August 2021. EPA/Manuel Bruque
    Bild: keystone
    Serena Williams nicht am US Open
    Serena Williams wird ihren 24. Grand-Slam-Titel nicht am diesjährigen US Open feiern. Die 39-jährige Amerikanerin gibt aus gesundheitlichen Gründen Forfait für das Turnier in New York. «Nach langer Überlegung und in Absprache mit meinen Ärzten und dem medizinischen Staff, habe ich mich entschlossen, auf die Teilnahme am US Open zu verzichten, um mich richtig von einem Muskelfaserriss zu erholen», schrieb Williams in einer Mitteilung auf Instagram.

    Williams hätte bei einem Sieg in Flushing Meadows gleich doppelt Geschichte geschrieben: Ihre dann sieben Titel am US Open wären in der Open Era ebenso einzigartig wie ihre insgesamt 24. Grand-Slam-Triumphe. Den letzten Ernstkampf absolvierte die Nummer 22 der Welt vor zwei Monaten in Wimbledon, als sie in der 1. Runde gegen die Belarussin Alexandra Sasnowitsch die Oberschenkelverletzung erlitt (Aufgabe beim Stand von 3:3), die nun auch ihren Start in New York verhindert. (pre/sda)
    Meister verpasst Final um 21 Hundertstel
    Zum Auftakt der Paralympics in Tokio verpasst Nora Meister im Vorlauf über 50 m Crawl als Vierte den Final um 21 Hundertstel. Für Meister ging es in erster Linie darum, sich bei ihrer Paralympics-Premiere an die Atmosphäre und die Abläufe im Schwimmstadion zu gewöhnen. In 35,68 Sekunden egalisierte sie beinahe ihre persönliche Bestzeit. «Für den Auftakt war das recht gut, ich kann daraus sehr viel lernen für die Aufgaben, die nun noch anstehen», sagte sie. Der zweite Einsatz der Lenzburgerin erfolgt am kommenden Montag über 50 m Delfin.

    Tischtennisspieler Silvio Keller steigerte sich gegen den Weltranglisten-Fünften Kim Hyeon-Uk aus Korea mit jedem Durchgang, blieb am Ende aber chancenlos. Der Aargauer hat im zweiten Gruppenspiel am Freitag die Chance auf den ersten Sieg. Sein Gegner steht noch nicht fest. (pre/sda)
    epa09428313 Nora Meister of Switzerland in action during the Women's 50m Freestyle S6 Heat 1 swimming competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympics Games at the Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA
    Bild: keystone
    Zeqiri trifft erstmals für Brighton
    Andi Zeqiri hat für Brighton & Hove Albion sein erstes Tor erzielt. Der 22-jährige Schweizer Stürmer war im Ligacup gegen den Zweitligisten Cardiff City zum 2:0-Schlussstand erfolgreich. Er leitete sein Tor mit einem Ballgewinn im Mittelfeld selber ein und schloss dann mit einem Flachschuss aus gut 15 Metern ab.

    Dass Zaqiris erstes Tor in einem Cup-Wettbewerb fiel, kam nicht überraschend. In der Premier League kommt Zeqiri, der im vergangenen September von Lausanne nach England gewechselt war, bislang nur spärlich zum Einsatz (neun Teileinsätze in der letzten Saison). In dieser Saison spielte Zeqiri in den ersten zwei Runden keine einzige Minute. Für das Spiel vom Samstag gegen Everton könnte er nach seinem Treffer allerdings sogar als Starter infrage kommen, weil Stammstürmer Neal Maupay an einer Schulterverletzung laboriert. (pre/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Lieber Herr Platzer, Widerstand ist zwecklos ...»
    2
    Kalifornien zeigt, wie man die Demokratie pervertieren kann
    3
    2809 neue Fälle, 59 Hospitalisationen, 3 Tote + Israel: Zahlen steigen
    4
    US-Immunologe Fauci sagt, wann wir die Pandemie frühestens unter Kontrolle bekommen
    5
    «Es ist ein erfüllter Bubentraum» – YB steht in der Champions-League-Gruppenphase
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Das bringt das Covid-Zertifikat wirklich
    3
    Roger Köppel macht Werbung für die Impfung – Impfgegner konsterniert
    4
    Kommt die Ausweitung des Covid-Zertifikats? Was der Bundesrat heute entscheidet
    5
    «Absurd»: Diese SVP-Regierungsräte stellen sich gegen die Partei-Parole zum Covid-Gesetz
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    7 Beweise, dass deine Katze die glücklichste Katze der Welt ist
    2
    «Ich nehme seit zwei Jahren Testosteron»: So ist es als trans Mann im Sport
    3
    Vor elf Jahren schiesst Atsuko Sato dieses Foto – heute ist es das teuerste der Welt
    4
    Warum es in den USA bald einen Impfzwang gibt
    5
    20 unglaubliche Facts zu 40 Jahre «The Blues Brothers», dem besten Musikfilm ever

    Tabubruch

    Kennst du Leistungsdruck beim Sex? – Hier kommen 4 Experten-Tipps

    In letzter Zeit wurde die weibliche Lust und Sexualität viel thematisiert. Dabei ist die Sexualität der Männer ein wenig in den Hintergrund gerückt. Doch wie auch unsere Instagram-Umfrage gezeigt hat, leiden viele Männer unter dem Druck, beim Sex performen zu müssen.

    Ich wollte von unseren Usern wissen, welche Faktoren dazu beitragen, dass sich vor allem Männer im Bett unter Druck gesetzt fühlen. Der Sexualtherapeut Ben Kneubühler ging auf die zahlreichen Inputs ein und verriet uns …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel