wird ihren 24. Grand-Slam-Titel nicht am diesjährigenfeiern. Die 39-jährige Amerikanerin gibt aus gesundheitlichen Gründen Forfait für das Turnier in New York. «Nach langer Überlegung und in Absprache mit meinen Ärzten und dem medizinischen Staff, habe ich mich entschlossen, auf die Teilnahme am US Open zu verzichten, um mich richtig von einemzu erholen», schrieb Williams in einer Mitteilung auf Instagram.Williams hätte bei einem Sieg in Flushing Meadows gleich doppelt Geschichte geschrieben: Ihre dann sieben Titel am US Open wären in der Open Era ebenso einzigartig wie ihre insgesamt. Den letzten Ernstkampf absolvierte die Nummer 22 der Welt vor zwei Monaten in Wimbledon, als sie in der 1. Runde gegen die Belarussindie Oberschenkelverletzung erlitt (Aufgabe beim Stand von 3:3), die nun auch ihren Start in New York verhindert. (pre/sda)