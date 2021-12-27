👋, I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YxZnwWP6f1— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 27, 2021
It’s been a minute, but Nico and Graves are ready and excited to be back. https://t.co/enCYW4wz1w— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 26, 2021
❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/YsRd0NBALQ— Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) December 26, 2021
The @NHL, @NHLPA agree to temporary changes to CBA, including reintroduction of taxi squads; three additional games postponed.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 27, 2021
