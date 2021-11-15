Navigation
Hochnebel
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: NHL-Spieler der Ottawa Senators wegen Corona verschoben

    Sport-News

    Zu viele Corona-Fälle: Ottawas NHL-Spiele verschoben +++ Djokovic siegt zum Auftakt

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    15.11.2021, 21:42
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Zu viele Corona-Fälle: Ottawas NHL-Spiele verschoben +++ Djokovic siegt zum Auftakt
    Liveticker
    Pause in Luzern – die Schweiz dominiert, belohnt sich aber nicht dafür
    3
    Liveticker
    Nordirland wehrt sich wacker und hält gegen Italien die Null zur Pause
    1
    Verschwundener Tennisstar: Peng Shuai soll sich in Sicherheit befinden
    1
    Nach diesem heftigen Foul droht Zlatan Ibrahimovic eine Sperre in den WM-Playoffs
    8
    Native
    Die dümmsten Ausreden in 18 Memes
    21
    Von «Corona besiegt» zurück zum Zertifikat: Die Lage in Dänemark in 6 Punkten
    120

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 15.11.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Ottawa Senators in Isolation
    Das Coronavirus hat die Ottawa Senators erwischt. Die nächsten drei NHL-Partien Ottawas gegen New Jersey (Dienstag), Nashville (Donnerstag) und die New York Rangers (Samstag) wurden verschoben. Neun Spieler und ein Betreuer befinden sich in Isolation. (sda)
    Startsieg für Novak Djokovic
    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Novak Djokovic startet mit einem Favoritensieg über Casper Ruud (7:6, 6:2) in die ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic hatte gegen den 22-jährigen Masters-Debütanten heikle Situationen zu überstehen. Casper Ruud, Gewinner des Gstaader Swiss Open und vier weiterer Turniere in dieser Saison, führte im ersten Satz 2:0 und 3:1, wehrte vor dem Tiebreak zwei Satzbälle ab und führte im Tiebreak nochmals 3:2 (mit Mini-Break) und 4:3.

    Letztlich setzte sich Djokovics Klasse dennoch klar durch. Den ersten Satz sicherte sich der Serbe mit vier Punktgewinnen hintereinander, und im zweiten Durchgang zog Djokovic umgehend auf 2:0 und 5:1 davon. (abu/sda)
    epa09583442 Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during their match at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, 14 November 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Holdener: «Levi, ich komme»
    Wendy Holdener wird am Wochenende zu den zwei Weltcup-Slaloms im finnischen Levi antreten. Die Schwyzerin, die sich Anfang Oktober beim Krafttraining Frakturen an beiden Händen zugezogen hatte, erhielt von den Ärzten grünes Licht für die Rückkehr zwischen die Slalomstangen und bewältigte die ersten Testläufe schmerzfrei. «Levi, ich komme», verkündete Holdener auf Instagram. Den Riesenslalom-Auftakt in Sölden hatte Holdener Ende Oktober verpasst. (sda)
    Van Gaal nach Sturz verletzt im Rollstuhl
    Der niederländische Nationaltrainer Louis van Gaal kann das entscheidende WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Norwegen am Dienstag nur im Rollstuhl begleiten. Der 70-Jährige hatte sich bei einem Sturz mit dem Velo an der Hüfte verletzt, wie niederländische Medien berichteten. Das Training der Mannschaft in Zeist verfolgte er aus einem Golf-Wagen heraus.

    Van Gaal war den Berichten zufolge am Sonntagabend unglücklich gestürzt, als er mit der Mannschaft nach dem Training zurück zum Hotel gefahren war. Eine Operation sei nicht nötig, berichtete der TV-Sender NOS und zitierte einen Sprecher des Fussballverbandes KNVB. Aber der Bondscoach sei nun auf Krücken beziehungsweise einen Rollstuhl angewiesen. «Louis will alles tun, um beim Spiel am Dienstag dabei zu sein», sagte der KNVB-Sprecher. Im WM-Qualifikationsspiel am Dienstag geht es für die Oranje um alles oder nichts. Bei einer Niederlage gegen Norwegen droht den Niederlanden das Verpassen der Endrunde in Katar. (sda/dpa)
    epa09583072 National coach Louis van Gaal (L) drives in a cart with captian Virgil van Dijk (R) during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, 15 November 2021. The Dutch national team is preparing for the World Cup qualifying match against Norway in Zeist. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
    Bild: keystone
    YB gehört zu Europas Sprintkönigen
    In der Champions League droht den Young Boys der K.o. in der Gruppenphase. In der Sprint-Statistik wird der Schweizer Meister europaweit indes nur von Leeds United mit Trainer Marcelo Bielsa getoppt.

    Wie eine Studie des in Neuenburg ansässigen Sport-Observatoriums CIES ergab, bewältigen die Spieler der Young Boys pro Partie kumuliert 2,21 km im Sprint-Tempo. Die Mannschaft des Premier-League-Klubs Leeds kommt auf 2,23 km. Der bekannteste Klub in den Top 10 ist die AC Milan auf Platz 8 mit 1,91 km. Bayern München folgt im 12. Rang. Mit durchschnittlich 1,70 km führt die Super League das europäische Liga-Ranking an, vor der spanischen La Liga (1,68 km). (pre/sda)
    Dean Smith übernimmt bei Norwich
    Gut eine Woche nach seiner Entlassung bei Aston Villa hat Dean Smith einen neuen Job beim Premier-League-Konkurrenten Norwich City gefunden. Wie der Klub des bis Ende Saison an Rijeka nach Kroatien ausgeliehenen Josip Drmic bekannt gab, unterschrieb der 50-Jährige einen Vertrag über zweieinhalb Jahre beim Aufsteiger und derzeitigen Tabellenletzten. Smith tritt die Nachfolge des deutschen Trainers Daniel Farke an, von dem sich Norwich vor der Länderspielpause wenige Stunden nach dem ersten Saisonsieg getrennt hatte. (pre/sda)
    Herren-Tausch zwischen Lugano und Fribourg
    Fribourg-Gottéron und Lugano vollziehen in der National League einen Stürmertausch. Routinier Yannick Herren (Bild) wechselt bis Ende Saison vom Kanton Freiburg ins Tessin, der 24-jährige Timo Haussener geht den umgekehrten Weg. Herren, der mehr als 500 Partien in der National League für Kloten, Lausanne und Fribourg sowie zwölf Länderspiel-Einsätze vorweist, spielte beim aktuellen Zweiten zuletzt nur noch eine Nebenrolle. (ram/sda)
    Le defenseur davosien Simon Knak, gauche, lutte pour le puck avec l'attaquant fribourgeois Yannick Herren, droite, lors du match du championnat suisse de hockey sur glace de National League LNA, entre le Fribourg Gotteron, FGHC, et le HC Davos ce samedi, 2 octobre 2021 a la patinoire BCF Arena de Fribourg. (KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)
    Bild: keystone
    Muguruza steht im Halbfinal
    Garbiñe Muguruza sorgt an den WTA Finals in Guadalajara für ein spanisches Novum. Die Weltranglisten-Fünfte sicherte sich mit einem 6:4, 6:4 gegen die Estin Anett Kontaveit als Gruppenzweite den Einzug in die Halbfinals, wo sie mit Paula Badosa auf eine Landsfrau trifft.

    Es ist das erste Mal, dass sich beim Saisonfinale zwei Spanierinnen für die Halbfinals qualifizierten. Karolina Pliskova schied trotz zweier Siege als Gruppendritte hinter Kontaveit und Muguruza aus. Die nächste Gegnerin von Kontaveit, deren erste Niederlage nach zwölf Siegen keine negativen Auswirkungen hatte, ist noch nicht bekannt. Die topgesetzte Belarussin Aryna Sabalenka und die Griechin Maria Sakkari duellieren sich am späten Montagabend um den letzten Platz in den Halbfinals. (ram/sda)
    epa09582739 Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates her triumph against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during a match at the AKRON WTA Finals tournament, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 14 November 2021. EPA/Francisco Guasco
    Bild: keystone
    Hawks schlagen den Champion
    Die Atlanta Hawks haben in der NBA nach sechs Niederlagen zum Erfolg zurückgefunden. Das Team von Clint Capela gewann gegen den Titelverteidiger Milwaukee Bucks 120:100. Capela brillierte mit 13 Rebounds und warf 12 Punkte.

    Spieler des Spiels war Trae Young mit 42 Punkten, 10 Assists und 8 Rebounds. Für die Hawks, die in der Partie fast durchwegs vorne lagen, war es erst der zweite Sieg aus den letzten zehn Spielen und der fünfte insgesamt. Die Golden State Warriors bezogen derweil im 13. Spiel die zweite Niederlage. Stephen Curry missrieten beim 102:106 auswärts gegen die Charlotte Hornets im letzten Viertel sämtliche acht Versuche aus der Distanz. (ram/sda)
    Noch ein Rekord für Noè Ponti
    Am internationalen Meeting in Bolzano stellte Noè Ponti auch am zweiten Tag wieder einen Schweizer Rekord auf. Ponti unterbot seinen eigenen Kurzbahn-Rekord über 100 m Delfin aus dem Jahr 2019 um einen Hundertstel auf 50,81 Sekunden.

    Die Rekordzeit reichte Ponti zu Platz 2 hinter dem Italiener Simone Stefani. Im 100-m-Lagen-Rennen feierte der Tessiner in persönlicher Bestzeit (54,74 Sekunden) einen Sieg.

    Am Kurzbahn-Meeting in Zagreb feierte Antonio Djakovic Siege in jeweils persönlicher Bestzeit über 400 m Crawl (3:40,33 Minuten) und 200 m Crawl (1:43,38). (dab/sda)
    epa09382062 Noe Ponti of Switzerland celebrates after finishing third in the men's 100m Butterfly Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA/Patrick B. Kraemer
    Bild: keystone
    Luzerner Stadion ist ausverkauft
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft kann am Montag in Luzern im entscheidenden Spiel der WM-Qualifikation gegen Bulgarien auf grosse Unterstützung zählen. Wie der SFV bekannt gab, wurden alle 14'300 Tickets abgesetzt.

    Die Schweiz hat in der Swissporarena (Eröffnung 2011) vier Pflichtspiele absolviert - und alle gewonnen. Zuletzt am 18. November 2018 beim 5:2 in der Nations League gegen Belgien. (dab/sda)
    Swiss fans cheer during the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group C football match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, October 9, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Bild: keystone
    EM-Titel für Nikita Ducarroz
    Die 25-jährige Schweizerin Nikita Ducarroz krönte ihre hervorragende Saison an den BMX-Europameisterschaften in Moskau. Ducarroz gewann die Goldmedaille.

    Die in den USA aufgewachsene und jetzt in Frankreich (Nizza) sesshafte Schweizerin wird immer mehr zur Dominatorin ihrer Sportart. Vor dem Gewinn der Goldmedaille in Moskau holte sie 2021 schon WM-Silber und Bronze bei der olympischen Premiere der BMX-Radkünstler.

    Nikita Ducarroz dominierte den Final. Sie verdiente sich in ihren beiden Läufen eine Note von 93,00 und distanzierte die Deutsche Lara Lessmann um fast neun und die Spanierin Tereza Fernandez-Miranda um elf Punkte. Dieses Trio hatte in Moskau bereits die Qualifikation dominiert. (dab/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUM PREMIUM-TEXT UEBER SCHWEIZER MEDAILLEN IN NEUEN SPORTARTEN AN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN --- Bronze medal winner Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland competes in the women's BMX Freestyle finals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, August 01, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Bild: keystone
    Startsieg für den Titelhalter
    Das Unterfangen «Titelverteidigung» läuft für Daniil Medwedew an den ATP Finals in Turin gut an. Der 25-jährige Russe besiegt den Polen Hubert Hurkacz in drei Sätzen.

    Medwedew sammelte an seinen ersten beiden Masters-Teilnahmen unterschiedliche Erfahrungen. 2019 verlor er drei umkämpfte Partien, gegen Rafael Nadal sogar nach einer 5:1-Führung im dritten Satz. Ein Jahr später gewann Medwedew alle fünf Partien und feierte seinen damals wertvollsten Sieg.

    Der Auftakt ins diesjährige Turnier gelang Medwedew. Er besiegte den Debütanten Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 9) in einer umkämpften Partie nach mehr als zwei Stunden 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4. Medwedew geriet zwar mit einem Satz ins Hintertreffen, sorgte in den Sätzen 2 und 3 aber mit frühen Breaks für Beruhigung. (dab/sda)
    Danil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after a point as he plays Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    Bild: keystone
    13. GP-Sieg für Bagnaia - Rossi zum Abschied in den Top 10
    Der Sieger des 18. und letzten MotoGP-Saisonrennens heisst Francesco Bagnaia. Der Italiener triumphierte in Valencia knapp vor seinen Ducati-Markenkollegen Jorge Martin und Jack Miller.

    Fabio Quartararo belegte mit fünf Sekunden Rückstand den 5. Rang. Der Yamaha-Werkfahrer aus Frankreich stand bereits seit einigen Wochen als Weltmeister fest. In der WM-Wertung setzte sich Quartararo mit 26 Punkten Vorsprung vor Bagnaia durch (278:252).

    Der italienische Altmeister Valentino Rossi belegte in seinem Abschiedsrennen nach 26 Saisons als GP-Fahrer den 10. Platz. (dab/sda)
    epa09581655 Italian Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi interacts with supporters at his last professional race at the Motorcycling World Championship at Cheste racetrack in Valencia province, eastern Spain, 14 November 2021. EPA/Kai Foersterling
    Bild: keystone
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Das war absolut kontraproduktiv» – dieses Statement zur Impfpflicht geht gerade viral
    2
    Deutsche YouTube-Wissenschaftlerin: «Ich verstehe die Aufregung um die Impfpflicht nicht»
    3
    «Fentanyl ist der Teufel» – hier sterben pro Woche 10 Menschen an einer Überdosis
    4
    Zahlen steigen stark an: BAG meldet 9702 neue Fälle, 20 Tote
    5
    33 der besten Tweets, die die vierte Corona-Welle perfekt beschreiben
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Impfwoche: «Zufrieden, aber nicht begeistert» +++ Ausbruch an Primarschule in Abtwil SG
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Impfen? Nein, danke – deutschsprachige Regionen haben ein Problem mit der Spritze
    4
    Diese 24 süssen Tierbilder musst du vor dem Wochenende sehen
    5
    Booster-Impfung kommt wohl schneller als gedacht – Parmelin betont Dringlichkeit
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Im Frühling traf sie ins Schwarze – jetzt sagt Nguyen-Kim, wie Corona «endet»
    2
    Wieso du die Welt mit Tofu, Tesla und Tauschbörsen nicht retten wirst
    3
    Wie Mitglieder der Scientology-Sekte auf Datingplattformen neue Anhänger ködern
    4
    Was ist eigentlich der Plural von «Chaos»? Beim Mehrzahl-Quiz wirst du Federn lassen
    5
    Alle sind sich in der Pflege-«Arena» einig – nur in einer Frage nicht
    Chinesischer Tennisstar wirft Politiker Missbrauch vor – und verschwindet danach spurlos
    Am 2. November macht Tennisspielerin Peng Shuai auf der chinesischen Social-Media-Plattform Weibo eine Affäre mit einem wichtigen chinesischen Politiker publik. Sie wirft ihm eine schwere sexuelle Gewalttat vor. Ihr Beitrag verschwindet nach 30 Minuten – seither wurde auch sie nicht mehr gesehen.

    In einem langen, detaillierten Beitrag auf Weibo – der chinesischen Version von Twitter und Facebook – bricht die professionelle Tennisspielerin Peng Shuai am 2. November ihr Schweigen. Darin erzählt sie von ihrer Affäre mit dem ehemaligen chinesischen Vizepremier Zhang Gaoli.

    Zur Story