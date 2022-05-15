Navigation
sonnig 26°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Nino Schurter in Nove Mesto nach toller Aufholjagd Dritter

    Sport-News

    Schurter in Nove Mesto nach toller Aufholjagd Dritter ++ Aegerter feiert ersten Saisonsieg

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    15.05.2022, 17:18
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Schurter in Nove Mesto nach toller Aufholjagd Dritter ++ Aegerter feiert ersten Saisonsieg
    ManCity patzt im Titelrennen bei West Ham +++ Kane lässt Tottenham weiter hoffen
    Held des Tages: Hier stellt sich Präsident Hüppi mutig vor die FCSG-Chaoten
    5
    Kommentar
    Und wieder nichts
    Der vierte Cupsieg! Lugano entzaubert St.Gallen und darf nach 29 Jahren wieder feiern
    16
    Native Ad
    Das böse Dutzend – 12 Schwinger mit der Chance auf den Königstitel
    13
    Promotion
    Einmal Dolce Vita, bitte! Gewinne jetzt ein Wochenende in Ascona
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Schurter in Nove Mesto nach toller Aufholjagd Dritter
    Thomas Pidcock gewinnt auch das Rennen über die olympische Distanz beim Mountainbike-Weltcup in Nove Mesto. Der Olympiasieger setzte sich in Tschechien im Zweier-Sprint gegen Vlad Dascalu durch. Der Rumäne sah sich vom Briten erst auf den letzten 50 Metern noch überholt. Der Mann des Tages war allerdings Nino Schurter, der Dritter wurde. Der 35-jährige Bündner erlitt in der fünften von acht Runden einen Hinterrad-Platten, wodurch er den Kontakt zu Pidcock, Dascalu und auch Mathias Flückiger verlor. Aufgrund des weiten Weges bis zur Zone, wo er den Defekt erst beheben lassen durfte, büsste er fast eineinhalb Minuten ein.

    Doch Schurter startete in der Folge eine sensationelle Aufholjagd, die ihn genau für die Schlussrunde wieder zurück in die Spitzengruppe brachte. Als dann allerdings Dascalu im steilen Anstieg attackierte, konnte der nun 59-fache Weltcup-Podestfahrer mit dem Rumänen wie auch mit Pidcock nicht mehr ganz mithalten. Doch jubelte Schurter (0:30 Sekunden zurück) nach seinem Effort bei der Zieleinfahrt so ausgelassen wie bei einem Sieg.

    Der letztjährige Gesamtweltcupsieger Flückiger klassierte sich – vier Sekunden hinter Schurter – im 6. Rang, seinem besten Resultat in dieser Saison. Andri Frischknecht als Achter und Vital Albin als Zehnter gelangen Karriere-Bestleistungen über die olympische Distanz. In der Gesamtwertung liegt Schurter nach einem Drittel der Saison mit 132 Punkten Vorsprung vor Pidcock in Führung (732:600). Gesamt-Dritter ist Dascalu mit 560 Punkten. Als zweitbester Schweizer folgt Flückiger (381) im 7. Rang. (pre/sda)
    Nino Schurter, from Switzerland, 2nd, in action during the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup Cross Country Men Race, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Albstadt, Germany...(KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
    Bild: keystone
    Erster MotoE-Saisonsieg für Dominique Aegerter
    Im vierten Rennen der MotoE-Saison feierte Dominique Aegerter seinen ersten Sieg. Der 31-jährige Berner setzte sich auf dem Circuit in Le Mans mit einer halben Sekunde Vorsprung vor Mattia Casadei durch. Tags zuvor war Aegerter ebenso knapp hinter dem Italiener Zweiter geworden.

    Aegerter übernahm im Gesamtklassement die Führung vor Eric Granado. Sein Vorsprung auf den Brasilianer, der in Le Mans beide Male neben dem Podest blieb, beträgt acht Punkte (78:70). Gesamt-Dritter ist Casadei mit 61 Punkten. Die nächsten zwei Rennen der MotoE-Meisterschaft finden in zwei Wochen beim Grand Prix von Italien in Mugello statt. (pre/sda)
    Bastianini gewinnt Ducati-Duell gegen Miller
    Enea Bastianini sorgt beim MotoGP-Rennen von Frankreich in Le Mans vor Jack Miller für einen Ducati-Doppelsieg. Bastianini, der seine erste Saison in der MotoGP und noch dazu nur im zweiten Kundenteam von Ducati fährt, feierte bereits seinen dritten Saisonsieg. Der 24-Jährige aus Rimini machte seinem Übernamen «La Bestia» alle Ehre und siegte im Stil eines Grossen. Er stellte dabei beide Ducati-Werksfahrer eindrücklich in den Schatten. Zunächst setzte Bastianini den führenden Pole-Mann Francesco Bagnaia solange unter Druck, bis dieser sieben Runden vor Schluss erst neben die Strecke geriet und wenig später sogar stürzte. Dem Australier Jack Miller liess er in der Folge keine Chance.

    An der Spitze der WM-Wertung kam es zu einem eigentlichen Zusammenschluss. Der Weltmeister und Führende Fabio Quartararo auf der Yamaha wurde Vierter und führt noch mit vier Punkten Vorsprung vor dem Aprilia-Fahrer Aleix Espargaro, der in Le Mans Dritter wurde. Bastianini folgt mit ebenfalls nur acht Zählern Rückstand. (pre/sda)
    Nikles im Hauptfeld gegen Riedi
    Dank Johan Nikles (ATP 204) steht ein Schweizer Duo im Hauptfeld des Geneva Open. Der 25-jährige Genfer qualifizierte sich mit einem souveränen Sieg und schaffte es erstmals aus eigener Kraft in das Haupt-Tableau eines ATP-Turniers. 2016 war er in Genf als «Lucky Loser» (Verlierer in der letzten Qualifikationsrunde) und letztes Jahr in Gstaad mit einer Wildcard ins Turnier gekommen. Beide Male verlor er dann in der 1. Runde klar. Nun trifft er dort auf den zweiten Schweizer, Leandro Riedi (WTA 229), der von einer Wildcard profitiert.

    Am Sonntag setzte sich Nikles in der zweiten und letzten Qualifikationsrunde 6:4, 6:4 gegen den einstigen Top-30-Spieler Lukas Rosol (ATP 249) durch. Die drei weiteren Schweizer in der Qualifikation waren schon am Samstag gescheitert, darunter auch der als Nummer 2 gesetzte Henri Laaksonen (ATP 97). (pre/sda)
    epa09427438 Johan Nikles of Switzerland celebrates a point against Jonathan Mridha of Sweden during the ATP Challenger - BNP Paribas Polish Cup tennis tournament match in Warsaw, Poland, 24 August 2021. EPA/Piotr Nowak POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Swiatek feiert in Rom ihren fünften Turniersieg
    Iga Swiatek ist im Frauentennis derzeit das Mass aller Dinge. Die erst 20-jährige Polin gewinnt den Final des WTA-1000-Turniers in Rom gegen die Tunesierin Ons Jabeur 6:2, 6:2 und holt ihren fünften Titel in Folge. Swiatek, die nach dem Rücktritt von Ashleigh Barty Anfang April die Nummer 1 geerbt hat, bestätigt diese Position eindrücklich. Sie gewann in den letzten drei Monaten die hervorragend besetzten Turniere in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart und nun Rom.

    In Madrid hatte sie pausiert, liess aber Ons Jabeur, die dort gesiegt hatte, keine Chance. Swiatek hat nun 28 Matches in Folge gewonnen und geht als haushohe Favoritin ins French Open, das am kommenden Sonntag beginnt. In Paris hatte sie im Herbst 2020 als krasse Aussenseiterin bereits einmal triumphiert. (pre/sda)
    Olympiasiegerin Neff als Vierte neben dem Podest
    Die Olympiasiegerin Jolanda Neff belegt beim Mountainbike-Weltcup in Nove Mesto als beste Schweizerin den 4. Platz. Zeitlich verpasst sie das Podest aber knapp. Neff verlor 2:22 Minuten auf die Australierin Rebecca McConnell, die im dritten Rennen der Saison über die olympische Distanz zum dritten Mal triumphierte. Zweite wurde die letztjährige Gesamtsiegerin Loana Lecomte vor Jenny Rissveds, Neffs Vorgängerin als Olympiasiegerin. Die Schwedin lag auch bereits über eine Minute vor der viertplatzierten Ostschweizerin.

    Dank Alessandra Keller (8.), Sina Frei (10.), Linda Indergand (15.) und Ramona Forchini (16.) gelang den Schweizerinnen ein starkes Teamresultat. Allerdings wartet das Team, das bei Olympia einen Dreifach-Sieg feierte, im Weltcup seit August 2019 auf einen Podestplatz. Zum Auftakt des Weltcup-Wochenendes in Tschechien hatte Neff am Freitag aber im Kurzrennen (Short Race) gewonnen. (pre/sda)
    CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS LOCATION TO NOVE MESTO IN ALL MTB PICTURES OF TODAY - Jolanda Neff from Switzerland after winning the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup Short Track Women Elite race, on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. (KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
    Bild: keystone
    Fiala nicht an der WM
    Nach Roman Josi steht der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft an der WM in Finnland auch Kevin Fiala nicht zur Verfügung. Der Stürmer der Minnesota Wild sagt aufgrund seiner Vertragssituation ab. Normalerweise steht für Fiala eine WM-Teilnahme ausser Frage - er verstärkte die Schweiz schon viermal. Diesmal allerdings ist ihm eine solche zu heikel. Der 25-jährige Ostschweizer verlängerte im vergangenen Sommer den Vertrag mit den Minnesota Wild bloss um ein Jahr und ging damit ein gewisses Risiko ein. Dieses wird sich nun auszahlen, da er eine überragende Saison gespielt hat. Inklusive Playoffs, in denen Minnesota in den Achtelfinals mit 2:4 Siegen an den St. Louis Blues scheiterte, erzielte er in 88 Partien 33 Tore und 55 Assists.

    Insofern ist davon auszugehen, dass Fiala einen gut dotierten langfristigen Vertrag aushandeln kann - wohl nicht bei den Wild. Er dürfte einiges mehr als die aktuellen 5,1 Millionen Dollar verdienen. Nationalmannschaftsdirektor Lars Weibel hatte denn auch Verständnis für den Entscheid von Fiala, obwohl er selbstredend «sehr bedauert, dass uns Kevin nicht verstärken wird.» Zuvor hatte schon Starverteidiger Roman Josi abgesagt, da seine Frau hochschwanger ist.

    Somit ist das Thema NHL-Verstärkungen für das Schweizer Team am Turnier in Finnland abgeschlossen. Nino Niederreiter ist keine Option mehr, da er sich mit den Carolina Hurricanes dank eines 3:2-Heimsieges im siebenten Spiel gegen die Boston Bruins für die Viertelfinals qualifiziert hat. Doch stehen Nationaltrainer Patrick Fischer immerhin sieben Akteure aus der besten Liga der Welt sowie Tobias Geisser aus der AHL zur Verfügung. (aeg/sda)
    Keystone-SDA - 2. TAGESPROGRAMM UND VORSCHAU BILDMinnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Bild: keystone
    Chicago verliert trotz Assist von Shaqiri
    Xherdan Shaqiri steckt mit den Chicago Fire in einer Negativ-Spirale. In der Major League Soccer (MLS) verlor sein Team zuhause 1:2 gegen den FC Cincinnati und damit zum vierten Mal in Folge.

    Nach einem Eigentor in der ersten Hälfte glich Chicago in der 83. Minute aus, als der Kolumbier Jhon Duran einen Corner Shaqiris per Kopf zum 1:1 nützte. Nur zwei Minuten später ging Cincinnati aber erneut - und diesmal entscheidend - in Führung.

    Die Chicago Fire holten in den letzten sieben Spielen nur zwei Punkte und belegen in der Eastern Conference den letzten Platz. (dab/sda)
    Berrettini nicht am French Open
    Der Italiener Matteo Berrettini wird das French Open in Paris verletzungsbedingt verpassen, das am 22. Mai beginnt. Der Weltranglisten-Achte hatte sich Ende März einer Operation an der rechten Hand unterzogen und seitdem auf alle Turniere verzichten müssen.

    «Meine Hand fühlt sich gut an und ich arbeite hart. Mein Team und ich haben aber entschieden, dass es nicht sinnvoll ist, jetzt gleich in Fünfsatz-Matches zu gehen», sagte der letztjährige Viertelfinalist Berrettini. (sda/apa/reu)
    Spirig gewinnt den GP Bern
    Nicola Spirig heisst die Siegerin der 40. Austragung des Grand Prix Bern. Die 40-jährige Zürcherin benötigte für die 16,093 km durch Bern 58:20 Minuten. 25 Sekunden hinter der Triathlon-Olympiasiegerin von 2012 wurde Martina Strähl Zweite.

    Bei den Männern sorgte der OL-Mitteldistanz-Weltmeister Matthias Kyburz ebenfalls für einen Schweizer Sieg. Der Fricktaler war in 48:52 Minuten um 48 Sekunden schneller als der Kenianer John Kipkorir Mutai. (ram/sda)
    Nicola Spirig am 19. Zuerich Marathon in Zuerich am Sonntag, 10. April 2022. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic feiert seinen 1000. Sieg
    Der Weltranglistenerste Novak Djokovic und der Grieche Stefanos Tsitsipas bestreiten am Sonntag in Rom den Final des Italian Tennis Open. Djokovic nähert sich wieder seiner Bestform, nachdem der 34-Jährige in Monte Carlo noch in der Startrunde verloren hatte und sich in Belgrad gegen Laslo Djere und Miomir Kecmanovic nur mühsam durchsetzen konnte.

    Letzte Woche in Madrid forderte Djokovic allerdings dem neuen Seriensieger Carlos Alcaraz schon alles ab. Und diese Woche erreichte er erstmals diese Saison den Final eines ATP-1000-Masters. Im Halbfinal setzte sich Djokovic gegen Casper Ruud 6:4, 6:3 durch. Es war der 1000. Sieg des Serben auf der Tour. Nur Jimmy Connors (1274), Roger Federer (1251), Ivan Lendl (1068) und Rafael Nadal (1051) gewannen noch mehr Einzel als Djokovic (1000). (ram/sda)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    Bild: keystone
    Breitenrain hält Bellinzona auf Distanz
    In der Aufstiegsrunde der Promotion League bleibt der Zweikampf um den Aufstieg in die Challenge League spannend. Drei Runden vor Schluss liegt der FC Breitenrain weiterhin vier Punkte vor der AC Bellinzona. Im Direktduell in Bern hatte der Leader das Glück auf seiner Seite: Loris Lüthi traf mit einem Kopfball in der 94. Minute zum 1:1. (ram)
    Bellinzonas Andre Edgar, rechts, und Breitenrains Eric Briner in Aktion, im Meisterschaftsspiel in der Aufstiegsrunde der Promotion League, zwischen FC Breitenrain und AC Bellinzona auf dem Sportplatz Spitalacker, am Samstag, 14. Mai 2022 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Die Ukraine gewinnt den ESC – die Schweiz erhält vom Publikum Zero Points
    2
    Russische Phosphorbomben nach ESC-Sieg ++ Russland hat 1/3 der Truppen verloren
    3
    Warum die Ukraine nun von einem Sieg spricht
    4
    «Die Uhr tickt für Putin»: Russland hat jetzt mit zwei Problemen zu kämpfen
    5
    Ohne Kassenzettel kommen Kunden nicht mehr raus: Migros führt Schrankensystem ein
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    SP-Nationalrätin will Genderstern einführen – und sticht damit in ein Wespennest
    2
    Darum war mein ONS mit einem Banker der schlimmste #tbt
    3
    Jetzt gibt's Süsses – in Form von 29 Tierbildern
    4
    Russische Soldaten erschiessen Unbewaffnete – die Kameras haben sie erst danach bemerkt
    5
    Recherche deckt Putins geheimen Angriff auf Europa auf: «Deutschland eine Geisel»
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    RuTube down: Hacker zerlegen das «russische YouTube» nach Strich und Faden
    2
    Das sind die Männer, die Asowstal verteidigen
    3
    WM-Rekordmann Ambühl: «Ich möchte nicht zu viel über Zahlen nachdenken»
    4
    Mythos T-14 «Armata»: Warum Putins Superpanzer nur auf Paraden fährt
    5
    Putin schwächelt – darum darf der Westen nicht locker lassen
    Und wieder nichts
    Unser Reporter war zum dritten Mal in seinem Leben an einem Cupfinal. Zum dritten Mal musste er eine Niederlage seines FC St.Gallen miterleben. Sein Stimmungsbericht aus Bern.

    Als im Wankdorf zwei Minuten vorbei sind, denke ich mir: Das ist es. Ein besseres Fussballerlebnis werde ich vermutlich für den Rest meines Lebens nicht mehr haben. Und da ist im Spiel noch gar nichts geschehen.

    Zur Story