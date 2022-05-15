And across the line 🏁@DomiAegerter77 is your #MotoE race 2 winner 🏆#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Je0P0sm7Fn— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 15, 2022
There is no stopping this man! 👊— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 15, 2022
Qatar, America and now here! @Bestia23 makes it a triple in 2022! 🥇#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XizPAXAkDQ
mic drop 🫳🎤— wta (@WTA) May 15, 2022
🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek DEFENDS her title in Rome and extends her win streak to 28!! 🏆#IBI22 pic.twitter.com/vWX95IhBLE
¡El colombiano Jhon Durán pone el empate para #VamosFire sobre el final! 🇨🇴🔥 pic.twitter.com/aHCXAqR5NH— MLS Español (@MLSes) May 15, 2022
Als im Wankdorf zwei Minuten vorbei sind, denke ich mir: Das ist es. Ein besseres Fussballerlebnis werde ich vermutlich für den Rest meines Lebens nicht mehr haben. Und da ist im Spiel noch gar nichts geschehen.