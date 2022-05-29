Nino Niederreiter und die Carolina Hurricanes verpassen den Einzug in die Halbfinals der NHL-Playoffs vorerst. Nach der 2:5-Niederlage bei den New York Rangers kommt es zum entscheidenden Spiel 7.



Eine prägende Figur für die Rangers, die nun sechs Heimspiele in Serie gewonnen haben, war Igor Schestjorkin. Der russische Goalie zeigte nicht nur 37 Paraden, sondern lieferte zu den Toren zum 2:0 und 4:1 jeweils einen Assist. Er ist der erste Torhüter mit zwei Torvorlagen in einem Spiel seit Pekka Rinne 2017, dem dies mit den Nashville Predators gelungen war. Der Tscheche Filip Chytil traf doppelt für die Rangers.



Carolina, bei dem Nino Niederreiter in gut 12 Minuten Eiszeit ohne Skorerpunkt blieb, kam derweil nie näher als auf zwei Tore heran. Die Hurricanes sind das erste Team in der Geschichte der NHL, das in den Playoffs seine ersten sechs Auswärtsspiele alle verloren hat. Insofern ist es ein Vorteil für das Team aus Raleigh, dass das entscheidende Spiel 7 um den Halbfinaleinzug in der Nacht auf Dienstag in der eigenen Halle ausgetragen wird. Zuhause ist der Stanley-Cup-Sieger von 2006 in diesen Playoffs in sieben Spielen ungeschlagen. (dab/sda)

Bild: keystone