    Nottinham Forest ist zurück in der Premier League +++ Hockey-Nati bleibt die Weltnummer 6

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    29.05.2022, 19:44
    Sport-News
    Nottingham Forest kehrt nach 23 Jahren in die Premier League zurück
    Der englische Traditionsklub Nottingham Forest kehrt nach 23 Jahren in die Premier League zurück. Der zweifache Meistercupsieger gewann den Playoff-Final der zweitklassigen Championship gegen Huddersfield Town mit 1:0 und folgt damit dem FC Fulham und dem AFC Bournemouth in die erste Liga. Ein Eigentor von Chelsea-Leihgabe Levi Colwill kurz vor der Pause entschied das Spiel im Wembley-Stadion. In einem intensiven Duell gewann Nottingham durchaus verdient, hatte allerdings auch Glück: Huddersfields Harry Toffolo wurde im gegnerischen Strafraum am Fuss getroffen, trotz Überprüfung durch den Video-Assistenten blieb der Penaltypfiff aber aus. (pre)
    Der entscheidende Treffer.
    Hockey-Nati bleibt in der Weltrangliste auf Platz 6
    Das Schweizer Eishockey-Nationalteam bleibt in der IIHF-Weltrangliste nach dem 5. Platz an der WM in Finnland auf Position 6. Zwar fielen die Russen nach dem Ausschluss wegen des Ukraine-Krieges vom 3. in den 16. Rang zurück, jedoch wurden die Schweizer vom Bronzemedaillengewinner Tschechien (von 7 auf 5) überholt. Die USA belegen neu hinter Finnland und Kanada sowie vor Schweden den 3. Platz. Gemäss Weltrangliste würden die Schweizer an der nächstjährigen WM in der Gruppenphase in Riga auf Kanada, die USA, Schweden, die Slowakei, Lettland, Norwegen, Kasachstan und Aufsteiger Slowenien treffen. Dies ist allerdings noch nicht fix. (pre/sda)
    epa09971404 Switzerland's Denis Malgin (front C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match between Switzerland and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, 24 May 2022. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Ehammer hievt Zehnkampf-Rekord auf 8377 Punkte
    Simon Ehammer zeigt beim Zehnkampf in Götzis auch am zweiten Tag starke Leistungen und hebt den Schweizer Rekord auf 8377 Punkte an. Somit gelingt dem 22-jährigen Appenzeller ein Doppelschlag. Bereits am Samstag verbesserte er die nationale Bestmarke im Weitsprung auf 8,45 m. Die Steigerung im Zehnkampf beträgt 23 Punkte, obwohl Ehammer im abschliessenden 1500-m-Lauf einbricht (5:08,51 Minuten). (pre/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Hindley gewinnt als erster Australier den Giro
    Jai Hindley gewinnt als erster Australier den Giro d'Italia. Der 26-Jährige vom deutschen Team Bora-Hansgrohe lässt sich den Gesamtsieg im abschliessenden Zeitfahren in Verona nicht mehr nehmen. Hindley hielt in der 17,4 km langen Prüfung gegen die Uhr seine Gegner problemlos auf Distanz. Er büsste als Tages-15. zwar acht Sekunden auf den zweitplatzierten Richard Carapaz ein, am Ende schloss er die Gesamtwertung aber mit einem komfortablen Vorsprung von 1:17 Minuten auf den Olympiasieger aus Ecuador ab. Gesamtdritter wurde mit einem Rückstand von 3:24 Minuten der Spanier Mikel Landa.

    Als letzter Tagessieger dieser 105. Italien-Rundfahrt liess sich der Einheimische Matteo Sobrero feiern. Der italienische Zeitfahr-Meister distanzierte den zweitplatzierten Thymen Arensman um satte 23 Sekunden, dahinter folgten mit Mathieu van der Poel und Bauke Mollema zwei weitere Niederländer. Für ein erneut erfreuliches Ergebnis sorgte zum Abschluss Mauro Schmid. Der 22-jährige Zürcher, der am Freitag als Zweiter seinen zweiten Giro-Etappensieg innert eines Jahres nur knapp verpasst hatte, klassierte sich mit 77 Sekunden Rückstand auf Sobrero als Tages-Sechster. Für Schmid war es der fünfte Top-10-Platz in den 21 Renntagen. (pre/sda)
    epa09982425 Australian rider Jai Hindley of the Bora-Hansgrohe team celebrates on the podium after taking the overall leader's pink jersey following the 20th stage of the 105th Giro d'Italia cycling tour over 168km from Belluno to Marmolada (Passo Fedaia), Italy, 28 May 2022. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
    Bild: keystone
    Aegerter wieder auf dem Podest
    Dominique Aegerter fährt im sechsten Saisonrennen des MotoE-Weltcups in Mugello als Zweiter zum fünften Mal aufs Podest. Aus der Pole-Position gestartet, fiel Aegerter im nur sechs Runden dauernden Rennen zwischenzeitlich bis auf den 7. Platz zurück. Der 31-jährige Berner kämpfte sich aber zurück und überholte auf der Zielgeraden noch zwei Fahrer. Sieger Matteo Ferrari war auf der Heimstrecke in der Toskana unantastbar, den 2. Platz sicherte sich Aegerter gegen den auf die Tausendstel auf gleicher Höhe neben ihm ankommenden Spanier Marc Alcoba dank der schnellsten Rennrunde.

    Nachdem er am Samstag im ersten Rennen im Rahmen des Grand Prix von Italien sogar gewonnen hatte, liegt der Schweizer nun komfortabel an der Spitze der Gesamtwertung. Der erste Verfolger Eric Granado liegt nach 6 von 12 Rennen der Elektrobike-Serie bereits 28 Punkte zurück. Weiter geht es in der MotoE erst in einem Monat im niederländischen Assen. (pre/sda)
    Rangnick löst Beratervertrag mit ManUnited auf
    Ralf Rangnick wird seine Beraterrolle bei Manchester United nicht weiter wahrnehmen. «Wir haben uns darauf geeinigt, dass der Beratungsvertrag aufgelöst wird und es besser für Manchester United und mich ist, wenn ich mich nur auf das ÖFB-Team konzentriere», erklärte der 63-jährige Deutsche bei seiner ersten Pressekonferenz als österreichischer Nationaltrainer. Ursprünglich war ausgemacht, dass der scheidende Trainer den «Red Devils» in beratender Funktion weiterhin fünf Tage im Monat zur Verfügung stehen soll. (pre)
    Bagnaia feiert Heimsieg in Mugello
    Der Italiener Francesco Bagnaia feiert beim GP von Italien in Mugello einen umjubelten MotoGP-Heimsieg. Der Ducati-Pilot fuhr vom fünften Startplatz vor dem französischen Titelverteidiger und WM-Leader Fabio Quartararo auf Yamaha zu seinem zweiten Saisonerfolg. Insgesamt ist es sein sechster Erfolg in der Königsklasse, der erste in Mugello. Dritter wurde der spanische Aprilia-Fahrer Aleix Espargaro.

    In der Gesamtwertung führt Quartararo nun acht Punkte vor Espargaro. Der ausgeschiedene Ducati-Fahrer Enea Bastianini liegt als Dritter schon 28 Zähler zurück. Bagnaia verbesserte sich auf Rang vier, ihm fehlen 41 Punkte auf den WM-Führenden. Der sechsfache MotoGP-Weltmeister Marc Marquez, der sich in den kommenden Tagen einer vierten Operation an seinem rechten Arm unterziehen muss, kam als Zehnter ins Ziel. Der spanische Honda-Star wird längere Zeit ausfallen. (pre/sda)
    Fans kehren in Chinas Fussballstadien zurück
    Für das Eröffnungsspiel der chinesischen Super League (CSL) sind trotz der strengen Corona-Massnahmen erstmals Fans im Stadion zugelassen. Wie die Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua am Samstag berichtete, soll der Auftakt der diesjährigen Saison am 3. Juni stattfinden–- Pandemie-bedingt rund drei Monate später als ursprünglich geplant. Zur genauen Anzahl an erlaubten Zuschauern gibt es bislang keine Angaben.

    Der chinesische Profi-Fussball hat unter den strengen Corona-Schutzmassnahmen stark gelitten. Sämtliche Spiele fanden zuletzt ohne Zuschauer statt. Zudem hatte sich die Volksrepublik China jüngst als Gastgeber der Fussball-Asienmeisterschaft zurückgezogen, die für Juli 2023 geplant war. Mehrere Stadien im Land wurden eigens für das Grossereignis neu errichtet oder renoviert.

    Die jetzige CSL-Saison findet ebenfalls unter starken Einschränkungen statt. Sämtliche Spiele werden lediglich in drei verschiedenen Städten ausgetragen, wobei sich die Spieler und Mitarbeiter der Fussballteams laut Medienberichten nach jeder Reise jeweils drei Wochen lang in Hotelquarantäne begeben müssen. China verfolgt nach wie vor eine strenge «Null Covid»-Strategie, die selbst auf kleinste Infektionsstränge mit Massentests und Lockdowns reagiert. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, fans of Shandong Luneng cheer for their team after their Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Beijing Guoan in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 17, 2020. Chongqing Liangjiang has withdrawn from the Chinese Super League just over a week before the start of delayed 2022 season in yet another setback for the domestic soccer scene. (Xu Chang/Xinhua via AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Ducarroz fliegt auf das Podest
    In der ersten Weltcupkonkurrenz im BMX Freestyle reiht sich Nikita Ducarroz auf Rang 3 ein. Den Sieg sichert sich die erst 18-jährige Lizsurley Villegas Serna aus Kolumbien.

    Nikita Ducarroz hatte es angekündigt: «Vermutlich werden wir schon in diesem Jahr eine neue Generation erleben, die uns herausfordern und zwingen wird, unsere Grenzen zu verschieben», liess die Olympiadritte im BMX Freestyle im Vorfeld der Weltcup-Ouvertüre in Montpellier verlauten.

    Das Ergebnis der Konkurrenz in Südfrankreich spricht für sich: Ducarroz landete auf dem dritten Platz, die Olympiazweite Hannah Roberts wurde Vierte. Olympiasiegerin Charlotte Worthington, wie Ducarroz 25-jährig und damit eine der Erfahrensten in der Weltklasse, musste gar mit Rang 7 vorliebnehmen. Es triumphierte Lizsurley Villegas Serna, die Kolumbierin wurde im Jahr 2003 geboren. Rang 2 ging an die 22-jährige Deutsche Lara Marie Lessmann. (dab/sda)
    epa09384036 Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland compete during the Cycling BMX Freestyle Women's Park Final events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
    Bild: keystone
    Chicago verliert trotz zwei Shaqiri-Assists erneut
    Die Krise von Chicago Fire in der nordamerikanischen Profiliga MLS geht weiter. Die 2:3-Niederlage in der Nacht auf Sonntag in Toronto war bereits das zehnte Spiel in Serie ohne Sieg, wettbewerbsübergreifend gar das elfte.

    Auch ein überzeugender Xherdan Shaqiri konnte eine weitere Enttäuschung für Chicago nicht abwenden. Sowohl beim 1:1-Ausgleich als auch beim zwischenzeitlichen Führungstreffer nach 66 Minuten legte der Basler Spielmacher für den Torschützen auf. Nur zwölf Minuten später hatte Toronto dank zwei Treffern des Spaniers Alejandro Pozuelo die Partie aber wieder gewendet.

    Augenscheinlich war der Unterschied der beiden Teams in Sachen Effizienz. Während Toronto aus fünf Abschlüssen drei Tore machte, reichte Chicago auch der Vereinsrekord von 33 Schüssen nicht, um den Negativtrend zu stoppen. Fire bleibt mit 11 Punkten aus 14 Spielen das schwächste Team der Liga.

    Am Montag wird Shaqiri im Camp der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft in Bad Ragaz erwartet, um sich mit dem Team auf die vier im Juni anstehenden Partien der Nations League vorzubereiten. (dab/sda)
    Niederreiter und Carolina müssen in die Belle
    Nino Niederreiter und die Carolina Hurricanes verpassen den Einzug in die Halbfinals der NHL-Playoffs vorerst. Nach der 2:5-Niederlage bei den New York Rangers kommt es zum entscheidenden Spiel 7.

    Eine prägende Figur für die Rangers, die nun sechs Heimspiele in Serie gewonnen haben, war Igor Schestjorkin. Der russische Goalie zeigte nicht nur 37 Paraden, sondern lieferte zu den Toren zum 2:0 und 4:1 jeweils einen Assist. Er ist der erste Torhüter mit zwei Torvorlagen in einem Spiel seit Pekka Rinne 2017, dem dies mit den Nashville Predators gelungen war. Der Tscheche Filip Chytil traf doppelt für die Rangers.

    Carolina, bei dem Nino Niederreiter in gut 12 Minuten Eiszeit ohne Skorerpunkt blieb, kam derweil nie näher als auf zwei Tore heran. Die Hurricanes sind das erste Team in der Geschichte der NHL, das in den Playoffs seine ersten sechs Auswärtsspiele alle verloren hat. Insofern ist es ein Vorteil für das Team aus Raleigh, dass das entscheidende Spiel 7 um den Halbfinaleinzug in der Nacht auf Dienstag in der eigenen Halle ausgetragen wird. Zuhause ist der Stanley-Cup-Sieger von 2006 in diesen Playoffs in sieben Spielen ungeschlagen. (dab/sda)
    New York Rangers center Tyler Motte, center, celebrates with center Barclay Goodrow (21) and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) after scoring on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Bild: keystone
    Servette und der FCZ im Playoff-Final
    Titelverteidiger Servette Chênois und Cupsieger Zürich stehen im Playoff-Final. Die beiden Favoriten schafften in den Halbfinal-Rückspielen die Wende und machen am 6. Juni in Lausanne den Meistertitel unter sich aus. Der amtierende Meister Servette Chênois schaffte gegen Basel nach dem 0:2 im Hinspiel in extremis die Wende. Die Genferinnen schossen erst in der 87. Minute das 2:0, das sie in die Verlängerung rettete. Im Penaltyschiessen brachte der zehnte Versuch die Entscheidung, als die Baslerin Julia Matuschewski mit ihrem Versuch scheiterte.

    Weniger Mühe bekundete der FC Zürich, der sich im Derby gegen die Grasshoppers 3:0 durchsetzte. Bereits zur Pause war das Handicap aus dem Hinspiel wettgemacht, nach der Pause sorgten Marie Höbinger und Rahel Kiwic innerhalb von einer Viertelstunde für die Entscheidung zugunsten des Heimteams. Mit Servette Chênois und Zürich treffen die beiden besten Klubs der Qualifikation in der Final-Premiere aufeinander. Klar ist bereits jetzt, dass beide Teams in der nächsten Saison in der Champions League spielen werden. (pre/sda)
    La gardienne genevoise Ines Teixeira Pereira, droite, laisse eclater sa joie apres avoir arrete un penalty lors des tirs au but, lors du match du championnat suisse de football de la Super League feminine des playoffs, demi finales match retour entre le Servette FC Chenois Feminin et le FC Basel 1893, ce samedi 28 mai 2022 au stade de Geneve. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)
    Bild: keystone
    Kambundji muss die Weltbesten ziehen lassen
    Mujinga Kambundji belegt beim Diamond-League-Meeting in Eugene über 100 m den 7. Rang in 11,11 Sekunden. Die Hallen-Weltmeisterin kam in einem Weltklasse-Feld – einzig die Olympiazweite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fehlte – nicht optimal aus dem Startblock. Zudem verhinderte kühles Wetter Top-Zeiten.

    Den Lauf dominierte die Olympiasiegerin Elaine Thompson-Herah aus Jamaika. Die 29-Jährige aus Jamaika brillierte mit 10,79 Sekunden und nahm den Konkurrentinnen 13 Hundertstel und mehr ab. Insgesamt blieben fünf Sprinterinnen unter 11 Sekunden. Kambundji absolvierte in Eugene im Bundesstaat Oregon, wo im Juli auch die Weltmeisterschaften stattfinden werden, einen Doppelstart. Kurz vor Mitternacht Schweizer Zeit trat die Bernerin auch über 200 m an. Jonas Raess belegte im 1500-m-Lauf Platz 13 (3:42,56). (pre/sda)
    Hindley distanziert Carapaz und ist neuer Giro-Leader
    Der Australier Jai Hindley geht als Leader in die Schlussetappe des 105. Giro d'Italia. Er distanzierte in der Steigung mit Ziel auf dem Passo Fedaia den bisherigen Führenden Richard Carapaz deutlich und nimmt nun einen Vorsprung von 1:25 Minuten auf den Olympiasieger aus Ecuador in das abschliessende Zeitfahren über 17,4 km in Verona. Der 26-jährige Hindley vom Team Bora-Hansgrohe wäre der erste australische Sieger der Italien-Rundfahrt. Dritter ist mit 1:51 Minuten Rückstand der Spanier Mikel Landa.

    Pass solo der Italiener Alessandro Covi. 4490 Höhenmeter mussten auf dem Weg in Ziel gemeistert werden, darunter neben der Zielankunft auch der San-Pellegrino-Pass und mit dem Pordoi auf 2239 m das Dach des diesjährigen Giro. (pre/sda)
