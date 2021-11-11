Navigation
    Pliskova gewinnt Krimi gegen Muguruza +++ Tschechischer Milliardär steigt bei West Ham ein

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    11.11.2021, 06:5011.11.2021, 07:19
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 11.11.2021

    Pliskova gewinnt Krimi gegen Muguruza
    Nach dem überraschend klaren Sieg der Estin Anett Kontaveit gegen die French-Open-Siegerin Barbora Krejcikova gewinnt auch Karolina Pliskova ihre Auftaktpartie bei den WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Die Tschechin hatte beim Dreisatzsieg in ihrem ersten Gruppenspiel gegen die Spanierin Garbiñe Muguruza allerdings um einiges mehr zu kämpfen als ihre Landsfrau. Pliskova benötigte gut zweieinhalb Stunden, um sich 4:6, 6:2, 7:6 (8:6) durchzusetzen. Im elften Vergleich mit Muguruza war es für die Weltranglisten-Vierte der neunte Sieg.

    Mit Pliskova und Muguruza standen sich die zwei Spielerinnen gegenüber, die als einzige der acht Teilnehmerinnen beim Saisonschlussturnier schon Erfahrungen gesammelt hatten. Pliskova erreichte bei den letzten drei ihrer vorherigen vier Starts die Halbfinals, Muguruza überstand die Gruppenphase bei drei Teilnahmen einmal. Vor sechs Jahren stiess die in Venezuelas Hauptstadt Caracas geborene Weltranglisten-Fünfte ebenfalls in die Halbfinals vor. (pre/sda)
    Kontaveit lässt Krejcikova keine Chance
    Die French-Open-Siegerin Barbora Krejcikova startet mit einer Niederlage in die WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Die Tschechin unterliegt Anett Kontaveit aus Estland im ersten Spiel ihrer Gruppe 3:6, 4:6. In Abwesenheit der Weltranglisten-Ersten Ashleigh Barty sowie den nicht qualifizierten Naomi Osaka und Emma Raducanu ist Krejcikova am Jahresabschluss-Turnier in Mexiko die einzige Spielerin im achtköpfigen Teilnehmerfeld, die 2021 ein Major-Turnier gewonnen hat. Doch das nützte ihr im Duell zweier WTA-Finals-Debütantinnen sichtlich wenig.

    Die 25-jährige Kontaveit liess bei eigenem Service nichts anbrennen und stellte ihre gleichaltrige Gegnerin mit einem Break im ersten und einem frühen Servicedurchbruch im zweiten Durchgang vor unlösbare Probleme. Nach nur 76 Minuten brachte die fünffache Turniersiegerin dieses Jahres den souveränen Zweisatz-Erfolg ins Trockene. (pre/sda)
    Tschechischer Milliardär wird Miteigentümer von West Ham United
    West Ham United vermeldet, dass eine Investorengruppe um den tschechischen Milliardär Daniel Kretinsky 27 Prozent der Anteile des englischen Premier-League-Klubs erworben hat. Laut britischen Medienberichten ist Kretinsky mit zirka 180 bis 200 Millionen Pfund (umgerechnet 222 bis 247 Mio. Franken) nun der zweitgrösste Aktionär des überraschenden Tabellendritten.

    Der 46-Jährige, der schon Mehrheitseigner des tschechischen Fussballvereins Sparta Prag ist, leitet den tschechischen Energieversorger EPH und ist Mehrheitsaktionär des Medienkonzerns Czech Media Invest, dem mehrere Print- und Hörfunkmedien in Tschechien gehören. Ausserdem hält Kretinsky Anteile an der französischen Zeitung «Le Monde». (pre/sda)
    Italien auch ohne Abwehrchef Chiellini
    Die Liste der Abwesenden in Italiens Kader für das WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen die Schweiz wird noch länger. Auch Captain Giorgio Chiellini fällt aus.

    Nicht nur der Schweizer Coach Murat Yakin, sondern auch sein Kollege Roberto Mancini hat wegen Verletzungen vor dem womöglich entscheidenden Spiel um den Gruppensieg personelle Sorgen.

    Abwehrchef Chiellini ist bereits der fünfte Spieler nach Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini und Nicolo Zaniolo, der beim Europameister ausfällt. Der 37-jährige Verteidiger von Juventus Turin muss wegen Adduktorenproblemen passen. (dab/sda)
    epa09509944 Giorgio Chiellini. of Italy gestures during the UEFA Nations League semi final soccer match between Italy and Spain in Milan, Italy, 06 October 2021. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
    Bild: keystone
    Paul Pogba muss pausieren
    Frankreich muss in den WM-Qualifikationsspielen gegen Kasachstan am Samstag und in Finnland am Dienstag auf Paul Pogba verzichten. Der Mittelfeldspieler von Manchester United hat im Training eine Verletzung in der Oberschenkelmuskulatur erlitten. Wie lange Pogba ausfällt, steht noch nicht fest. (dab/sda)
    Manchester United's Paul Pogba leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Sprintspezialistin Linn Svahn verpasst Olympische Spiele
    Die Langläuferin Linn Svahn kann verletzungsbedingt nicht an den Olympischen Winterspielen in Peking teilnehmen. Die 21-jährige Schwedin verpasst wegen einer Schulteroperation die gesamte Saison.

    Die Schulterverletzung hatte Svahn im vergangenen Februar bei einem Sturz in einem Weltcup-Sprintrennen in Ulricehamn in Schweden erlitten. Zunächst waren die Ärzte davon ausgegangen, dass keine Operation notwendig sein würde. Wegen des unbefriedigenden Heilungsverlaufs kamen die Mediziner aber auf ihren Entscheid zurück - auch deshalb, weil die Verletzung deutlich schlimmer gewesen war als vorerst angenommen.

    Im vergangenen Winter belegte Svahn hinter der Slowenin Anamarija Lampic und der Luzernerin Nadine Fähndrich im Sprint-Weltcup den 3. Platz. (dab/sda)
    epa09035321 Linn Svahn of Sweden in action during qualification for the classic style cross country race, at the 2021 Nordic Skiing World Championships, in Oberstdorf, Germany, 25 February 2021. The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships will be held until 07 March 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Odermatt und Meillard verzichten auf Parallel-Rennen
    Swiss-Ski wird am Sonntag beim Weltcup-Parallel-Riesenslalom der Männer in Lech/Zürs mit sechs Fahrern am Start sein. In der Qualifikation treten Gino Caviezel, Thomas Tumler, Daniele Sette, Cédric Noger, Marco Reymond und Livio Simonet an. Livio Simonet, der jüngere Bruder von Slalom-Spezialist Sandro Simonet, wird zu seinem ersten Einsatz auf Weltcup-Stufe kommen.

    Zu den Abwesenden im zweiten Weltcup-Rennen des Winters gehören Loic Meillard und Marco Odermatt. Der Sieger des Riesenslaloms in Sölden zieht die Vorbereitung auf die ersten Speed-Wettkämpfe von Ende November in Lake Louise in Kanada vor. (dab/sda)
    epa09543255 Gino Caviezel of Switzerland reacts during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season opener on the Rettenbach glacier in Soelden, Austria, 24 October 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
